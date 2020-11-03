|
|
|UNC
|DUKE
North Carolina looks to bounce back vs. rival Duke
North Carolina needs another get-well outing after a second loss to an unranked team.
But that attempt at a bounce-back performance comes against rival Duke on Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
The host Blue Devils insist they're revived after a week off before their convincing nonconference victory Saturday against Charlotte, so they'll try do their part at raising the stakes when the Tar Heels arrive.
"We can continue to grow off this," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "Really an exciting time. ... Both games we've won, we started quickly. Every little detail is going to matter."
North Carolina's losses have been marked by first-half deficits. The Tar Heels rallied both times, but the outcomes were three-point setbacks.
"For some reason, when we lose we dig ourselves a hole in the second quarter and then have to fight back out of it in the third and fourth quarter," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "We've got to quit doing that."
For the second time this year, North Carolina comes off a narrow loss with its next game against a neighboring rival. Last month, the response was a dominating victory over then-nationally ranked North Carolina State.
Following the 44-41 loss Saturday night at Virginia, the Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are out of the national rankings for the first time this season.
This is the second season since Brown returned to coach the Tar Heels. They're 3-5 in road games under Brown.
"So we've got to play much better on the road," he said. "We've talked about that (and) we've got another one coming up this weekend."
A year ago, Duke drove into range for a potential game-winning touchdown. Instead, Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt's interception at the goal line on a Duke trick play thwarted the threat in a stunning development that allowed North Carolina to hang on for a 20-17 home victory.
The Tar Heels snapped Duke's three-game winning streak in the series and regained possession of the Victory Bell, which the winning team keeps until the next meeting determines ownership.
"It's intense, it's extremely intense," Cutcliffe said. "It's more than bragging rights. ... a huge, huge challenge, but it's extremely important."
The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-5) have expressed the desire to win the Victory Bell.
"I've been fortunate to be a part of some good rivalries," said Duke quarterback Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson. "You don't like anybody in the state, honestly. ... Winning is not easy no matter who you're playing in college football."
The Tar Heels say they'll be ready.
"We know they're going to come out hot because of the rivalry, just like NC State did," North Carolina linebacker Tomon Fox said. "But we have to stay to ourselves, stay true to what we do and we'll be OK."
North Carolina has allowed more than 200 rushing yards in both its losses.
Duke running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant each have eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in two of the past three games - both Duke victories.
"They can run the ball well and we haven't stopped the run," Brown said. "They can block punts and we've had blocked punts. They've got to really good pass rushers and we've had trouble protecting the passer. So we've got our hands full."
Brown bemoaned the lack of time of possession for the Tar Heels in the Virginia game. But Duke took a different route in trouncing Charlotte, holding possession for only 17 minutes, 33 seconds, utilizing quick strikes and ideal field possession that reduced its number of snaps. Charlotte had possession for more than 42 minutes.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina threw for a career-high 443 yards to go with four touchdown passes in the Virginia game. He was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week despite the setback.
North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales will miss another game with an injury.
North Carolina leads the series 62-40-4.
Per coronavirus-related restrictions, no fans will be in attendance.
--Field Level Media
|
|
J. Williams
25 RB
151 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
|
M. Durant
21 RB
132 RuYds, RuTD, 29 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|26
|Rushing
|16
|10
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|573
|411
|Total Plays
|75
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|338
|185
|Rush Attempts
|47
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|235
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-80
|7-63
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|58
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|338
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|573
|TOTAL YDS
|411
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|18/27
|235
|3
|1
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|12
|151
|3
|37
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|17
|85
|1
|27
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|7
|35
|1
|14
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|4
|2
|67
|0
|51
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|8
|6
|57
|1
|16
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|3
|3
|46
|1
|22
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|5
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|4
|4
|24
|1
|9
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbuna 13 DB
|O. Egbuna
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 7 LB
|E. Asante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hollins 15 DB
|L. Hollins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|42.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|11/23
|155
|0
|1
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|7/9
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|11
|132
|1
|46
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|10
|33
|0
|8
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|2
|27
|1
|22
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|9
|7
|0
|12
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|8
|-16
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|5
|5
|70
|0
|28
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|6
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|5
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garner 24 WR
|J. Garner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Frye 93 DT
|B. Frye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rorie 99 DT
|C. Rorie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oppan 97 DE
|C. Oppan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stevens 34 LB
|S. Stevens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|43.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|10.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-J.Driggers kicks 30 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the NC 35. Penalty on DUK 1-J.Robertson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 35.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to DUK 34 for 16 yards (30-J.Alexander0-M.Waters).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(14:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to DUK 22 for 12 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(14:16 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 22(14:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to DUK 9 for 13 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(13:56 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 9(13:30 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to DUK 4 for 5 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 4(12:44 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to DUK 2 for 2 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNC 2(12:44 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:35 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:05 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 18 for -7 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - DUKE 18(11:29 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 26 for 8 yards (12-T.Fox0-J.Conley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 26(11:29 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 45 yards from DUK 26. 5-D.Newsome to NC 34 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(11:17 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 46 for 12 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(10:48 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to DUK 3 for 51 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3(10:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:07 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 27 for 2 yards (12-T.Fox). Penalty on NC 51-R.Vohasek Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 27.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(9:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 5 yards (9-C.Kelly44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 47(9:14 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 50 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 50(8:51 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to NC 47 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(8:28 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk False start 5 yards enforced at NC 47. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 48(8:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NC 45 for 7 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 45(7:46 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to NC 50 for -5 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - DUKE 50(7:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to NC 47 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 47(6:32 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 47 yards from NC 47 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(6:22 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 28 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 28(5:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown to NC 44 for 16 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(5:30 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to DUK 46 for 10 yards (45-C.Hood).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(5:08 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to DUK 47 for -1 yard (39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 47(4:36 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to DUK 45 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 45(4:14 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to DUK 38 for 7 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNC 38(3:29 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to DUK 33 for 5 yards (23-L.Young42-S.Heyward).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(3:05 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to DUK 6 for 27 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(2:37 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to DUK 4 for 2 yards (9-J.Woods42-S.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 4(2:11 - 1st) 25-J.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(2:06 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to NC 47 for 28 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(1:42 - 1st) 8-C.Brice to NC 49 for -2 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 49(1:14 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to NC 46 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 46(0:43 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol INTERCEPTED by 15-L.Hollins at NC 36. 15-L.Hollins to DUK 21 for 43 yards (62-G.Barton).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(0:30 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to DUK 22 for -1 yard (86-D.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNC 22(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 22(14:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:43 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:35 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt10-D.Evans).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 16 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(13:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 3 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 47(13:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 40 for -7 yards (10-D.Evans).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - DUKE 40(12:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 33 for -7 yards. Penalty on NC 56-T.Fox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 40. No Play. (12-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(12:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 45(12:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to NC 33 for 12 yards (12-T.Fox9-C.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(11:36 - 2nd) 6-E.Pancol to NC 28 for 5 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 28(11:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to NC 26 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 26(10:37 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to NC 25 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 25(10:04 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NC 22 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(9:41 - 2nd) 6-E.Pancol runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) 38-J.Driggers kicks 30 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the NC 35.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(9:33 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 33 for -2 yards (43-R.Shelton96-C.Rumph).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNC 33(8:57 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 43 for 10 yards (93-B.Frye).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 43(8:35 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(8:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 46(7:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 46(7:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to DUK 40 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(7:22 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to DUK 35 for 5 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 35(6:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 35(6:44 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 32 for 3 yards (97-C.Oppan).
|+32 YD
|
4 & 2 - UNC 32(6:11 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 4-D.Jackson. 4-D.Jackson to NC 28 for 47 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(5:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to NC 26 for 2 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 26(4:50 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to NC 29 for -3 yards (88-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 29(4:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - DUKE 29(4:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(4:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 45 for 16 yards (39-J.Lewis0-M.Waters).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(3:50 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 44 for -1 yard (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNC 44(3:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 44(3:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to DUK 48 for 8 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNC 48(2:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to DUK 34 for 14 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(2:33 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 28 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - UNC 28(2:04 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 69-Q.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 28. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 33(2:02 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:55 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 43 for 18 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:30 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 50 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly44-J.Gemmel).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 50(0:59 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 49 for -1 yard (42-T.Hopper).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 49(0:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NC 39 for 12 yards (0-J.Conley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:33 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith. Penalty on NC 12-T.Fox Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(0:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 24(0:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to NC 11 for 13 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(0:05 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 FUMBLES (44-J.Gemmel). 21-C.Surratt to DUK 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(14:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to DUK 15 for 13 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15(14:27 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 13 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje96-C.Rumph).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 13(14:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:52 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper21-C.Surratt). Penalty on NC 17-C.Collins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 28.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(13:29 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 1 yard (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 44(13:03 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NC 46 for 10 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(12:40 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 3rd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to NC 25 fair catch by 8-M.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:30 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 28(12:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell to NC 29 for 1 yard (93-B.Frye).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 29(11:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for 9 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(11:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 32 for -6 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - UNC 32(10:28 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 46 for 14 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 46(9:52 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to DUK 39 for 15 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(9:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 38 for 1 yard (43-R.Shelton92-A.Peebles).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 38(8:53 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 28 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(8:30 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to DUK 26 for 2 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - UNC 26(8:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Carter at DUK 15. 26-M.Carter to DUK 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(7:59 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 18 for 3 yards (42-T.Hopper21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 18(7:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 18(7:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to DUK 46 for 28 yards (21-C.Surratt5-P.Rene).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(7:00 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 51-R.Vohasek Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 46.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to NC 34 for 5 yards (9-C.Kelly21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(6:47 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for 2 yards (99-C.Rorie54-D.Tangelo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 36(6:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Team penalty on NC Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 36(6:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 42 for 6 yards (34-S.Stevens).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UNC 42(6:00 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 46 yards from NC 42. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 17 for 5 yards (23-J.Henderson). Penalty on DUK 16-J.Stinson Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at DUK 17. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at DUK 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 4(5:14 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 5 for 1 yard (25-K.Rucker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 5(5:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 17 for 12 yards (44-J.Gemmel10-D.Evans).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(4:36 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 15 for -2 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 15(4:10 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - DUKE 15(3:38 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 72-D.Hamilton False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 15. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 17 - DUKE 10(3:31 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for 17 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(2:54 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 31 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 31(2:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 37 for 6 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(2:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to NC 43 for 20 yards (4-T.Morrison). Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 10 yards enforced at DUK 37. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 27(1:34 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 33 for 6 yards (12-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 33(1:06 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg sacked at DUK 25 for -8 yards (17-C.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - DUKE 25(0:25 - 3rd) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 29(15:00 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 36 yards from DUK 29 to NC 35 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(14:55 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for no gain (86-D.Jordan).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 35(14:35 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 47 for 12 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(14:13 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to DUK 49 for 4 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 49(13:54 - 4th) 25-J.Williams to DUK 12 for 37 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(13:14 - 4th) 8-M.Carter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 4th) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:08 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 39 for 14 yards (9-C.Kelly10-D.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(12:46 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 44 for 5 yards (27-G.Biggers).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 44(12:24 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 43 for -1 yard (7-E.Asante8-K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 43(11:53 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 43(11:47 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 47 yards from DUK 43. 5-D.Newsome to NC 20 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(11:37 - 4th) 6-J.Criswell to NC 27 for 7 yards (0-M.Waters9-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UNC 27(11:04 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 27 for no gain (35-D.Mausi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UNC 27(10:28 - 4th) 6-J.Criswell complete to 23-J.Henderson. 23-J.Henderson to NC 27 for no gain (96-C.Rumph).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNC 27(9:47 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from NC 27. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 49 for 15 yards (61-D.Little).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:36 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to NC 40 for 11 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(9:16 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg sacked at NC 49 for -9 yards (17-C.Collins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 19 - DUKE 49(8:44 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to NC 35 for 14 yards (13-O.Egbuna).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 35(8:20 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to NC 30 for 5 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(7:55 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to NC 15 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(7:29 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to NC 8 for 7 yards (0-J.Conley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 8(7:02 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to NC 7 for 1 yard (52-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 7(6:31 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to NC 7 for no gain (10-D.Evans13-O.Egbuna).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 7(6:08 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to NC 1 FUMBLES (8-K.Jackson). 71-M.McIntyre to NC 2 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DUKE 2(5:41 - 4th) 7-J.Waters runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 60 yards from DUK 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 10 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(5:29 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 24 for 14 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(4:58 - 4th) 6-J.Criswell to NC 30 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 30(4:30 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 33 for 3 yards (99-C.Rorie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 33(4:00 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 36 for 3 yards (29-N.Thompson9-J.Woods).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:39 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to NC 47 for 11 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(1:58 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to DUK 43 for 10 yards (35-D.Mausi29-N.Thompson). Penalty on DUK 45-C.Hood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 43.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(1:23 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to DUK 23 for 5 yards (59-M.Reese).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 23(0:50 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder to DUK 16 for 7 yards (92-A.Peebles).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(0:21 - 4th) 26-D.Jones to DUK 15 for 1 yard (26-M.Carter35-D.Mausi).
