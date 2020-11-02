|
|
|MIAMI
|NCST
No. 11 Miami begins stretch drive at N.C. State
Coming off an open weekend on the schedule, there's a good feeling about what No. 11 Miami has accomplished so far.
But there's much more work to be done for the Hurricanes, beginning against host North Carolina State on Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
"We feel good to be at this part of the season and to be at 5-1," Miami coach Manny Diaz said. "It promises to be an exciting and challenging stretch run."
The Hurricanes (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) recovered from a loss at top-ranked Clemson for home victories against Pittsburgh and Virginia before enjoying a bye week.
NC State (4-2, 4-2) also had an off week and is trying to get back in the groove after its three-game winning streak was snapped on Oct. 24 against then-No. 14 North Carolina. This will mark the Wolfpack's fourth game against a ranked opponent.
"We had enough time for the coaches and the players to hit the reset," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King, a transfer from Houston, averages 283.7 yards in total offense per game. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns with four interceptions, and rushed for 301 yards and two more scores.
"A large part of it is because of D'Eriq," Diaz said of the team's success. "I think every week our players believe we have a chance to win because he's our quarterback."
King said: "It's November. A lot of memories [are] to be made in November."
Diaz is a former NC State assistant coach, spending six seasons under ex-coach Chuck Amato from 2000-05.
The Wolfpack departed its last game on the wrong side of a 48-21 result to the rival Tar Heels along with lots of bodies that needed to recover physically.
"I think the most important thing in defeat is how you respond," Doeren said. "I think that's something this football team takes a lot of pride in. We've handled a lot of adversity this year, and this team has stuck together through all of it. I don't expect it to be any different moving forward."
NC State running back Ricky Person Jr. is expected to be in action after sustaining a concussion at North Carolina.
The biggest question looming for NC State could come at quarterback, where junior Bailey Hockman has started in place of injured Devin Leary. Even with Leary likely out for the rest of the season following surgery for a broken leg, Hockman's status is challenged because of the potential of true freshman Ben Finley.
"It's Bailey's opportunity," Doeren said. "He has been through a lot. I know he's excited to lead the football team and he'll do a great job for us."
Finley, the younger brother of former Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley, showed moments of promise in relief during the North Carolina game. Finley threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice, though one of the pick-offs was a pass that was bobbled by a receiver in the end zone before it was snatched by a North Carolina defender.
The Wolfpack were not shy about having Finley throw the ball. He was in the game for 33 snaps, completing 13 of 20 passes.
In four games this season, including one start, Hockman is completing 58.6 percent of his throws for 531 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been sacked seven times.
NC State's 3-3-5 defensive alignment could be a new wrinkle for the Hurricanes to attack.
"It's different," King said. "They do a good job of kind of disguising what they're in."
Miami and NC State haven't played since 2016. The teams have met only five times in ACC play. Only one NC State player ever appeared in a game against Miami.
This will be the sixth outing in seven games that the Hurricanes are in a primetime kickoff slot.
For Miami, this begins a stretch of three road games in a four-game span. NC State, meanwhile, will be in the first outing of a season-ending span that consists of four home matchups in five games.
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. King
1 QB
430 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 105 RuYds
|
|
B. Hockman
16 QB
248 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|24
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|620
|410
|Total Plays
|83
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|131
|Rush Attempts
|41
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|431
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|32-42
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-101
|8-78
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|431
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|189
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|620
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|15
|105
|0
|42
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|15
|62
|0
|17
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|12
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|5
|13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|9
|8
|153
|2
|54
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|10
|6
|97
|1
|39
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|8
|6
|78
|1
|27
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|9
|7
|77
|1
|39
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 22 DL
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Balom 27 S
|B. Balom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|3/3
|38
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|43.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|21.8
|27
|0
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|18.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2
|-2.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|19/28
|248
|2
|1
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1/1
|31
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|12
|79
|0
|40
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|13
|45
|1
|11
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|7
|7
|0
|14
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|8
|4
|95
|0
|34
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|4
|54
|1
|24
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|3
|3
|37
|0
|23
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|30
|1
|11
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|10-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 S
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 55 DT
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 CB
|D. Boykin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|53
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|3
|46.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|100.0
|100
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 59 yards from MFL 35. 20-J.Houston to NCST 11 FUMBLES. 36-D.Jones to NCST 11 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(15:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 19 for 8 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 19(14:50 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 26 for 7 yards (1-N.Silvera2-Q.Roche).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(14:20 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 9 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte53-Z.McCloud).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 35(13:50 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 1 yard (44-B.Jennings1-N.Silvera).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:30 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to MFL 31 for 33 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(13:00 - 1st) 5-T.Thomas complete to 16-B.Hockman. 16-B.Hockman runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(12:44 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 6 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis31-V.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 31(12:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 28 for -3 yards (99-D.Joseph31-V.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28(12:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 6 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|+42 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 34(11:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to NCST 24 for 42 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(11:00 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NCST 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Joseph1-I.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 22(10:40 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NCST 10 for 12 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(10:20 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to NCST 10 for no gain (29-A.McNeill1-I.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 10(10:00 - 1st) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at NCST 6 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson). Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at NCST 6.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIAMI 3(9:25 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:21 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 23 for -2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 23(9:08 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 9 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(8:47 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 81-J.Harrison-Hunte Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(8:47 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 37(8:17 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to MFL 39 for 24 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(7:45 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to MFL 15 for 24 yards (23-T.Couch).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(7:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 11 for 4 yards (53-Z.McCloud15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 11(7:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 11(6:37 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 24 for 24 yards (30-S.Williams). Penalty on MFL 9-B.Jordan Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(6:31 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 18 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore52-C.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 18(5:56 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 23 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 23(5:45 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 29 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(5:35 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 29(5:26 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 3 yards (4-C.Powell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 32(5:26 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Penalty on NCST 52-C.Clark Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MFL 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(4:47 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 47 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(4:15 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to NCST 44 for 9 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 44(3:56 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to NCST 39 for 5 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(3:30 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(3:21 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(3:14 - 1st) Penalty on NCST 99-D.Joseph Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 15 yards from MFL 50 to the NCST 35 downed by 22-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(3:14 - 1st) 81-L.Hodges complete to 1-D.King. 1-D.King to NCST 34 for 1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NCST 34(3:14 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 6-M.Pope Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 24 - NCST 49(3:14 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to NCST 47 for 2 yards (21-K.Martin19-J.Pierre-Louis). Penalty on MFL 12-J.Payton Illegal block in the back declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - NCST 47(3:14 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NCST 47(2:15 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 34 yards from NCST 47 to NCST 13 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(2:15 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 13 for -1 yard (44-B.Jennings2-Q.Roche).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 13(2:02 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 15 for 2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 15(1:35 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 15(1:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 15 to MFL 34 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(0:43 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 46 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris24-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(0:35 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(0:20 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to MFL 47 for 1 yard (99-D.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NCST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Penalty on NCST 6-C.Angeline Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(14:55 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to NCST 38 for no gain (29-A.McNeill1-I.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 38(14:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NCST 31 for 7 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis6-J.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 31(14:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King to NCST 20 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(13:45 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:34 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to NCST 35 for 10 yards (5-A.Carter3-G.Frierson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(13:18 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 40 for 5 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 40(12:50 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to MFL 49 for 11 yards (5-A.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(12:25 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(12:19 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 49(12:15 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 2-Q.Roche Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(12:15 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 23 for 11 yards (5-A.Carter81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(11:45 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to MFL 21 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 21(11:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to MFL 19 for 2 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 19(10:26 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at MFL 25 for -6 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - MIAMI 25(9:50 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 14 for 14 yards. Penalty on MFL 39-D.Johnson Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at MFL 14.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 7(9:35 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 7(9:22 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins. Penalty on NCST 24-M.Dunlap Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MFL 7. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 22(9:15 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 48 for 26 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(9:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 49 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore56-V.Martin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NCST 49(8:35 - 2nd) 1-D.King to NCST 36 for 15 yards. Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - NCST 39(8:10 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 47 for 8 yards (90-S.Jackson19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 47(7:22 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for 1 yard (90-S.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 48(6:45 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 48 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:33 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter. Penalty on MFL 7-A.Blades Pass interference 10 yards enforced at NCST 20. No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(6:27 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to MFL 30 for 40 yards (22-R.Burns).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(5:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to MFL 22 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 22(5:23 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 54-D.McMahon False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 27(5:05 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 24 for 3 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 24(4:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to MFL 15 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(4:05 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 12 for 3 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 12(3:30 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 9 for 3 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 9(2:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 45 yards from NCST 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 12 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(2:46 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NCST 42 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to NCST 42 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 42(2:15 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 42(2:05 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 42(2:00 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from NCST 42 Downed at the NCST 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 1(1:49 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 3 for 2 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 3(1:46 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 15-J.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 8(1:46 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 9 for 1 yard (26-G.Hall6-S.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 9(1:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 12 for 3 yards (15-J.Phillips21-B.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(1:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 20 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 20(0:53 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 21 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 21(0:43 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 23 for 2 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 22 for 22 yards (30-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:55 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 23 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson31-V.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 23(14:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 38 for 15 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(14:10 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to NCST 44 for 18 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to NCST 37 for 7 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 37(13:24 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to NCST 20 for 17 yards (11-P.Wilson6-J.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(13:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to NCST 14 for 6 yards (11-P.Wilson13-T.Baker-Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 14(12:42 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to NCST 15 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NCST 15(12:18 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at NCST 19 for -4 yards (0-T.Dawkins13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NCST 19(11:32 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:26 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson4-K.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(10:55 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to NCST 38 for 11 yards (5-A.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(10:33 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for -1 yard (15-J.Phillips81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 37(9:53 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 42 for 5 yards (23-T.Couch27-B.Balom).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 42(9:14 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to MFL 24 for 34 yards (7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:46 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 24 for no gain (3-G.Frierson15-J.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(8:06 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman to MFL 10 for 14 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(7:37 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to MFL 1 for 9 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 1(7:22 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 3-M.Harley to MFL 25 for 25 yards (26-N.Treco). Team penalty on MFL Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 25.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(7:09 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 27 for 12 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(6:32 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 4 yards (52-C.Clark99-D.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 31(6:09 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 34 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 34(5:50 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 39 for 5 yards (52-C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(5:42 - 3rd) Team penalty on NCST Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MFL 39. No Play.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 44(5:23 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to NCST 17 for 39 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(5:06 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 27 for 27 yards (36-D.Jones99-T.Gill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(4:39 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 31 for 4 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 31(4:08 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 35 for 4 yards. Penalty on MFL 23-C.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 31. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIAMI 21(3:35 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 36 for 15 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 36(3:15 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 27 FUMBLES. 1-D.King to MFL 27 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 27(2:36 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 46 yards from MFL 27 Downed at the NCST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(2:25 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 50 for 23 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(2:02 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to MFL 44 for 6 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 44(1:39 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to MFL 44 for no gain (15-J.Phillips2-Q.Roche).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 44(1:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to MFL 36 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(0:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 36(0:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 36(0:35 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to MFL 31 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter15-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NCST 31(15:00 - 4th) Team penalty on NCST False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 31. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NCST 36(15:00 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:55 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 26 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(14:30 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(14:19 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 3 yards (29-A.McNeill0-T.Dawkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(13:44 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 5 yards (31-V.Jones19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 42(13:13 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for 6 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(12:51 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to NCST 47 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson4-C.Powell).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 47(12:23 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to NCST 20 for 27 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(11:58 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to NCST 21 for -1 yard (11-P.Wilson4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 21(11:18 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 21(11:09 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:04 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 20 for -5 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - NCST 20(10:33 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 24 for 4 yards (44-B.Jennings6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NCST 24(9:45 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 24(9:39 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 42 yards from NCST 24. 26-G.Hall to MFL 35 for 1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(9:31 - 4th) 1-D.King to MFL 38 for 3 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 38(9:10 - 4th) 1-D.King to NCST 34 for 28 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(8:46 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to NCST 23 for 11 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(8:24 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to NCST 9 for 14 yards (25-S.Battle12-D.Boykin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIAMI 9(8:03 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to NCST 4 for 5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 4(7:46 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to NCST 2 for 2 yards (5-C.Hart0-T.Dawkins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 2(7:05 - 4th) 1-D.King to NCST 1 for 1 yard (31-V.Jones12-D.Boykin).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 1(6:26 - 4th) Penalty on MFL 62-J.Williams False start 4 yards enforced at NCST 1. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 5(6:16 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:12 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 36 for 11 yards (7-A.Blades5-A.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(5:50 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 37(5:23 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for no gain (1-N.Silvera15-J.Phillips).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 37(4:40 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 32 for -5 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NCST 32(4:02 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 47 yards from NCST 32. 26-G.Hall to MFL 16 for -5 yards (87-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(3:51 - 4th) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 8 for -8 yards. Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MFL 8. (1-I.Moore).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIAMI 8(3:40 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 43 for 35 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(3:22 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 46 for 3 yards (90-S.Jackson52-C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 46(2:58 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+54 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 46(2:52 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(2:36 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to NCST 23 for 3 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 23(2:30 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to NCST 22 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill55-J.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 22(2:26 - 4th) 1-D.King to NCST 10 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 10(1:44 - 4th) to NCST 12 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 12(1:03 - 4th) to NCST 14 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - NCST 14(0:36 - 4th) to NCST 15 for -1 yard.
