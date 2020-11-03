|
|
|ARIZST
|USC
New faces abound as No. 20 USC hosts ASU in opener
A belated start to the 2020 Pac-12 Conference football season adds heightened importance when South Division counterparts Arizona State and No. 20-ranked Southern California meet Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
In a bit of a quirk, the game will begin at 9 a.m. local time in L.A., putting it on national television at noon on the East Coast. There will not be any fans in the stands.
Both the Sun Devils and Trojans embark on the pandemic-shortened season with designs on a conference championship. They were picked second and first, respectively, in the division's preseason media poll.
But with both programs featuring plenty of new faces in crucial spots, Saturday's season opener has a steeper learning curve than the first game of a typical season.
"Not a lot of margin for error," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said during his Monday press conference. "Every team that's involved in this Pac-12 situations (knows that) they're all important. Every win you get, you feel like you're in the race."
Conversely, losses become more difficult to overcome with fewer opportunities to play catch-up. Each Pac-12 team is scheduled for six games, down from the nine in traditional seasons.
USC experienced the horse-race nature of a conference race in 2019, scoring a head-to-head win over eventual South champion Utah but losing its edge down the stretch.
Several key Trojans from that team return, led by quarterback Kedon Slovis. Thrown unexpectedly into the lineup last season in Week 1 after JT Daniels suffered an ACL tear, Slovis set a bevy of program records in an overhauled offense.
In year No. 2 of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's air-raid attack, Slovis will be throwing to standout wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns. Highly touted recruit Bru McCoy also joins the fold after redshirting in 2019, the result of a tumultuous recruiting process.
USC hopes the success it enjoyed shaking up its offense a season ago -- improving its per-game scoring output by more than a touchdown -- will translate with a new defensive coordinator. Todd Orlando replaced Clancy Pendergast in January.
Pendergast's defense allowed an average of more than 29 points a game in 2019, failing to adjust to the pace-of-play introduced with a new offense. Conversely, Orlando spent the previous five years at Houston and Texas, overseeing defenses paired with quick-strike offenses.
Orlando is one of a multitude of new coordinators making their debut on Saturday. Arizona State brought in offensive coordinator Zak Hill from Boise State to replace the fired Rob Likens.
On defense for the Sun Devils, coordinator Danny Gonzales left for the head coaching vacancy at New Mexico. In his place, Edwards brought longtime NFL coach Marvin Lewis and promoted celebrated recruiter Antonio Pierce to co-defensive coordinators.
Lewis and Pierce are shifting from the 3-3-5 defense under Gonzales to a 4-3 base, which USC coach Clay Helton said on Monday presents "some unscouted looks."
"[It's] a total different system than last year," Helton said.
USC won a 31-26 nail-biter between the teams last November after scoring 28 points in the first quarter.
"Marvin's got a ton of experience, one of the better coaches in the history of our game," Helton said.
Helton offered effusive praise for Arizona State linebackers Darien Butler and Merlin Robertson, both of whom enter their third year as starters. Butler and Robertson reflect Edwards' stated willingness for "(giving younger) guys opportunities."
That should be more so the case on offense than defense, where Arizona State is less experienced. The Sun Devils lost wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Eno Benjamin but dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels returns for his sophomore season.
Like USC's Slovis, Daniels was impressive as a freshman with the Los Angeles-area native throwing 17 touchdowns passes with just two interceptions.
--Field Level Media
|
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
134 PaYds, PaTD, 111 RuYds
|
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
381 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|28
|Rushing
|12
|12
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|5-8
|Total Net Yards
|392
|556
|Total Plays
|61
|95
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|258
|175
|Rush Attempts
|38
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|134
|381
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|40-55
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|5-59
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.6
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|2
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|381
|
|
|258
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|556
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|11/23
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|11
|111
|0
|38
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|12
|84
|2
|25
|
R. White 21 RB
|R. White
|12
|76
|0
|20
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 21 RB
|R. White
|3
|3
|70
|1
|55
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 3 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|7
|4
|28
|0
|10
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
C. Hodges 86 TE
|C. Hodges
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 20 LB
|D. Butler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jones 0 DB
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|5-2
|1.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 12 DB
|K. Markham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lambert 14 DL
|S. Lambert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 99 DL
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|5
|51.6
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 0 DB
|J. Jones
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|40/55
|381
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|8
|60
|0
|20
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|14
|53
|1
|10
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|10
|45
|1
|14
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|6
|21
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|9
|8
|125
|1
|26
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|13
|7
|100
|0
|36
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|9
|7
|53
|0
|20
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|6
|5
|51
|1
|26
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|5
|4
|23
|0
|10
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|7
|5
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Wolfe 18 TE
|J. Wolfe
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pepe 94 DL
|K. Pepe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|46.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McClain 2 WR
|M. McClain
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|21.5
|23
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-R.White to ASU 27 for 2 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 27(14:30 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 27(14:27 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ASU 36 for 9 yards.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(14:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to USC 26 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(13:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to USC 22 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 22(12:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 22(12:51 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to USC 20 for 2 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 20(12:16 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:11 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 37 for 12 yards (2-D.Pierce91-M.Matus).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(11:48 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 42 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 42(11:27 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 43 for 1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 43(10:52 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 44 for 1 yard (1-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - USC 44(10:18 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 44. 0-J.Jones to ASU 20 FUMBLES (59-D.Johnson). 27-Q.Jountti to ASU 20 for no gain (0-J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(10:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ASU 14 for 6 yards (28-W.Shaffer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 14(9:35 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 12 for 2 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 12(9:17 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 3 for 9 yards (0-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - USC 3(8:58 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 1 for 2 yards (4-E.Fields). recovers at the ASU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(8:49 - 1st) 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 21 for 1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 21(8:13 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 21(8:07 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 21(8:02 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 57 yards from ASU 21. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 30 for 8 yards (29-C.Hatch).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(7:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 34 for 4 yards (2-D.Pierce). Penalty on USC 84-E.Krommenhoek Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 30. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 25 - USC 15(7:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 23 for 8 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - USC 23(7:06 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 17 - USC 23(7:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 47 for 24 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(6:38 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 30-M.Stepp. 30-M.Stepp to ASU 50 for 3 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 50(6:12 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 41 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:28 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 30-M.Stepp. 30-M.Stepp to ASU 32 for 9 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 32(5:04 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 29 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson99-A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(4:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 18-J.Wolfe. 18-J.Wolfe to ASU 24 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields). Team penalty on ASU 12 players 5 yards enforced at ASU 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - USC 24(4:17 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 22 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - USC 22(3:55 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 22(3:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 2 for 20 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:30 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 25 for no gain (50-N.Figueroa99-D.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:54 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(2:49 - 1st) 3-R.White to ASU 42 for 2 yards (94-K.Pepe10-R.Goforth).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 42(2:25 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 35 for -7 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Jackson). pushed ob at ASU 35 for no gain. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 9 yards enforced at ASU 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(1:55 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to USC 48 for 1 yard. Penalty on ASU 72-C.Cote Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZST 41(1:36 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 46 for 5 yards (1-P.Gaoteote93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 46(1:10 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to USC 46 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 46(0:44 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 82-A.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 46(0:40 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 43 yards from USC 46 Downed at the USC 3.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 3(0:32 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 4 for 1 yard (1-J.Clark96-A.Cooper).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 4(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 18 for 14 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(14:31 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 45 for 27 yards (4-E.Fields24-C.Lucas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(13:58 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 18-J.Wolfe. 18-J.Wolfe to USC 46 for 1 yard (0-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 46(13:28 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ASU 46 for 8 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 46(13:01 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USC 46(12:55 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 46 for no gain (98-D.Davidson).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(12:50 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to ASU 42 for -4 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 42(12:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ASU 47 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 47(11:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to USC 34 for 19 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(11:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 34(11:09 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 25 for 9 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 25(10:47 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 20 for 20 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(10:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 22 for 2 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 22(10:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 22(9:53 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 48 for 26 yards (2-D.Pierce4-E.Fields).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(9:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 39 for 13 yards (24-C.Lucas2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(9:07 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 39(8:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ASU 30 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 30(8:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ASU 30 for no gain (20-D.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 30(8:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ASU 17 for 13 yards (2-D.Pierce4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(7:33 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 17(7:27 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 14 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle90-J.Lole).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 14(6:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 6 for 8 yards (1-J.Clark34-K.Soelle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - USC 6(6:30 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 1 for 5 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 1(6:13 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 91-M.Matus Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 58 yards from USC 35 out of bounds at the ASU 7.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(6:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 42 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson10-R.Goforth).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 42(5:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 45 for 3 yards (96-C.Tremblay9-G.Johnson).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 62 yards from ASU 35. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 26 for 23 yards (32-E.Woods).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(4:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 25 for -1 yard (41-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USC 25(4:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - USC 25(3:56 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 10 yards (20-D.Butler8-M.Robertson). Penalty on USC 72-A.Forhees Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - USC 35(3:36 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 35 to ASU 15 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(3:28 - 2nd) 14-J.Wilson to ASU 15 for no gain (15-T.Hufanga).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 15(2:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ASU 25 FUMBLES (15-T.Hufanga). 21-I.Pola-Mao to ASU 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(2:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ASU 24 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USC 24(2:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - USC 24(2:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Robertson at ASU 10. 8-M.Robertson to ASU 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(2:10 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 17 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 17(1:32 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 19 for 2 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 19(1:00 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 23 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(0:25 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 36 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(0:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 45 for 9 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 45(0:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 45(0:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 45 for no gain (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 45(0:08 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 43 yards from ASU 45 Downed at the USC 12. Penalty on USC 9-G.Johnson Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 2-O.Griffin to USC 27 for 27 yards (51-D.DeVito).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(14:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 20 for -7 yards (1-J.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - USC 20(14:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 13 for -7 yards (91-M.Matus90-J.Lole).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 24 - USC 13(13:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 20 for 7 yards (4-E.Fields8-M.Robertson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - USC 20(13:07 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 20 Downed at the ASU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(12:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 32 for 2 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 32(12:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 35 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 35(12:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARIZST 35(11:57 - 3rd) 25-M.Turk punts 57 yards from ASU 35. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 15 for 7 yards (28-W.Shaffer).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(11:46 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 14 for -1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 14(11:24 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 20 for 6 yards (0-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 20(10:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 26 for 6 yards (0-J.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(10:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 46 FUMBLES (24-C.Lucas). 41-T.Johnson to USC 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(10:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 46. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - ARIZST 39(10:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 28 for -11 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 36 - ARIZST 28(9:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson. Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ASU 28. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(9:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to USC 44 for 13 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(8:42 - 3rd) 6-G.Porter to ASU 42 for -14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Team penalty on ASU Illegal formation declined.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 24 - ARIZST 42(8:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to USC 48 for 10 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARIZST 48(7:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to USC 17 for 31 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(6:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 1 for 16 yards (47-S.Ta'ufo'ou).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(6:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 2-M.McClain to USC 12 for 12 yards (26-T.Lee).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 12(6:41 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 20 for 8 yards (4-E.Fields0-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 20(6:17 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 23 for 3 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(5:55 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 36 for 13 yards (6-T.Davis4-E.Fields).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(5:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 31 for -5 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 31(5:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 44 for 13 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 31(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 46 for 15 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 32 for 22 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(4:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 25 for 7 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 25(4:08 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 15 for 10 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(3:39 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 8 for 7 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 8(3:06 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 6 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 6(2:46 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 6 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 6(2:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ASU 7 for -1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 8(2:00 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 24 for 16 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(1:27 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 37 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(0:48 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 43 for 6 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 43(0:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 44 for 13 yards (1-P.Gaoteote6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 45 for -1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 45(14:27 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 44 for 1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote50-N.Figueroa).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 44(13:50 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to USC 29 for 15 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(13:20 - 4th) 3-R.White to USC 26 for 3 yards (18-R.Scott1-P.Gaoteote).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 26(12:38 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 21 for 5 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 21(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to USC 23 for -2 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - USC 24(11:28 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 4th) 17-L.Tyler kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 2-M.McClain to USC 17 for 13 yards (28-W.Shaffer29-C.Hatch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(11:16 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 18 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 18(10:46 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 22 for 4 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 22(10:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 27 for 5 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(9:51 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 27(9:46 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 5 yards (44-T.Pesefea8-M.Robertson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 32(9:18 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 18-J.Wolfe. 18-J.Wolfe to USC 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 36(9:00 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 37 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields41-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(8:44 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole14-S.Lambert).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 39(8:18 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ASU 50 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(7:36 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 40 for 10 yards (12-K.Markham2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(7:22 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 40(7:16 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to ASU 35 for 5 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USC 35(6:46 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ASU 35 for no gain (34-K.Soelle).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - USC 35(6:22 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 41-T.Johnson Offside 4 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 31(6:10 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 25 for 6 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 31(6:04 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ASU 23 FUMBLES (4-E.Fields). 8-M.Robertson to ASU 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(6:04 - 4th) 3-R.White to ASU 43 for 20 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(5:27 - 4th) 3-R.White to ASU 40 for -3 yards (96-C.Tremblay21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZST 40(4:43 - 4th) 3-R.White to ASU 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Jackson93-M.Tuipulotu).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 44(4:38 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 42 for -2 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZST 42(4:34 - 4th) 25-M.Turk punts 58 yards from ASU 42 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(4:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 20(4:24 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 27 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 27(4:06 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - USC 27(4:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 14 yards (12-K.Markham).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(3:49 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 23 for 36 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(3:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 19 for 4 yards (34-K.Soelle8-M.Robertson).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - USC 19(3:12 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ASU 26 for -7 yards (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - USC 26(3:05 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+26 YD
|
4 & 13 - USC 26(3:05 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ASU Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(2:49 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 35 for 20 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:30 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to ASU 22 for 13 yards (4-E.Fields41-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(2:00 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 22(1:52 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ASU 17 for 5 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 17(1:33 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ASU 16 for 1 yard (0-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 16(1:26 - 4th) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 16. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 21(1:26 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:20 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to ASU 43 for 18 yards (31-H.Echols).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(1:07 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to USC 50 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(1:07 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 43(1:04 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USC 43(0:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - USC 43(0:55 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
