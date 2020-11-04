|
|
|UCLA
|COLO
UCLA opens against Colorado, ex-Bruins coach Dorrell
UCLA opens against Colorado, ex-Bruins coach Dorrell
A Pac-12 season that was in doubt of being played at all finally gets underway for UCLA and Colorado on Saturday night in Boulder, Colo.
The Bruins hold a stability advantage with Chip Kelly returning as the head coach, while the Buffaloes have their third head coach in the last three years. Mike McIntyre was let go after a disappointing 2018 season and Mel Tucker was hired away by Michigan State after just one season with the Buffaloes.
Now it is Karl Dorrell, a former UCLA head coach, leading the CU program. He is going into the season somewhat blind after the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice and there were no non-conference games to work out the kinks.
Dorrell played for the Bruins in the 1980s and was the coach from 2003-07, going 35-27 before being fired, and he downplayed the meaning of playing against his alma mater and former team.
"It's been a while, 13 years I guess, since I was on that sideline," Dorrell said last week. "So I would say no special significance."
One of his most important decisions early was naming a starting quarterback, and he is going with senior Sam Noyer. Noyer was switched from quarterback to safety last year by Tucker and entered into the transfer portal last winter before coming back to Colorado.
He won the starting job over Tyler Lytle.
"We had three weeks to make a decision without any spring practice and you feel like you're missing a period of time to do a complete evaluation," Dorrell said. "But the season's upon us and Sam, we felt that operationally, he is just a little bit better at this point in time."
The Bruins, on the other hand, return an experienced starter at quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The junior threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 win over the Buffs last year but overall he struggled with turnovers in 2019, throwing 12 interceptions and losing seven fumbles.
Thompson-Robinson will be under center on Saturday night and he has three returning wide receivers and a returning running back to work with.
"Everybody knows exactly what they're doing on exactly every play," Thompson-Robinson said. "So I expect to get off to a fast start, I expect everybody to move off the ball a lot faster and get to their spots a lot faster and I think that will turn everything around."
The mystery for UCLA is what to expect from CU. The Buffaloes retained their offensive and defensive coordinators but Kelly doesn't know how each unit will attack his team.
"It's just the unknown," Kelly said Monday morning in a conference call with the media. "How much does their offense change? I know their coordinators have stayed the same, but how much does their offense and defense change and the impact schematically Karl will have in those areas. There's some unknown there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
303 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 109 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Broussard
23 RB
187 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|478
|525
|Total Plays
|65
|92
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|264
|Rush Attempts
|25
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|303
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|20-40
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|1
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|175
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|20/40
|303
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|9
|109
|1
|65
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|10
|57
|1
|18
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|9
|4
|126
|1
|52
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|8
|7
|46
|1
|28
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|2
|2
|24
|1
|15
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 25 LB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trojan 52 LB
|J. Trojan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nimmo Jr. 32 DB
|W. Nimmo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|3
|47.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|31
|187
|3
|37
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|13
|64
|1
|12
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|9
|6
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|10
|5
|77
|1
|34
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|9
|6
|66
|0
|21
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|5
|5
|43
|0
|20
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|3
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|2
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Lynch 44 TE
|M. Lynch
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gustav 33 LB
|J. Gustav
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|2/3
|45
|1/1
|7
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|3
|41.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|26.0
|28
|0
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 23-J.Broussard to COL 13 for 13 yards (35-D.Dillard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 13(14:56 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 13 for no gain (24-Q.Knight).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 13(14:24 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to COL 21 for 8 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 21(13:52 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for 4 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(13:23 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for no gain (1-J.Shaw).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(12:49 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 23 for -2 yards (35-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - COLO 23(12:25 - 1st) Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 23. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 28(12:20 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 33 for 5 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLO 33(11:42 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 43 yards from COL 33. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 25 FUMBLES (3-D.Rakestraw). 6-A.Pell to UCLA 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(11:27 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 21 for 4 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 21(10:54 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 12 for 9 yards (45-M.Agude).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 12(10:39 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 6 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 6(10:05 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 9 for 9 yards (32-R.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(9:54 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 8 for -1 yard (36-A.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 8(9:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to UCLA 16 for 8 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 16(8:55 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 19 for 3 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:19 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-C.Wells at UCLA 15. 26-C.Wells to UCLA 1 for 14 yards (1-D.Thompson-Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(8:01 - 1st) Team penalty on UCLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 20(8:01 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 20 for no gain (53-N.Landman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCLA 20(7:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UCLA 25 for 5 yards (21-C.Gonzalez53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:01 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 52 yards from UCLA 25 Downed at the COL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(6:48 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 31 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 31(6:29 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 29 for -2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 29(6:06 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 39 for 10 yards (32-W.Nimmo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(5:50 - 1st) Penalty on COL 76-F.Fillip False start 5 yards enforced at COL 39. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 34(5:40 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 31 for -3 yards (20-K.Medrano).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLO 31(5:12 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 1-J.Mangham. 1-J.Mangham to COL 41 for 10 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 41(4:42 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to UCLA 46 for 13 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(4:25 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 38 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 38(3:57 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 37 for 1 yard (50-T.Manoa).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 37(3:05 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 40 for -3 yards (45-M.Agude).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(2:37 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for 2 yards (33-J.Gustav).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 42(2:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to COL 43 for 15 yards (38-B.Russell).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(1:49 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to COL 22 for 21 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(1:30 - 1st) 19-K.Allen to COL 18 for 4 yards. Penalty on UCLA 85-G.Dulcich Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 16 - UCLA 28(1:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCLA 28(1:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 13-M.Bell to COL 24 for 24 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(1:07 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to COL 26 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight1-J.Shaw).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 26(0:38 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 35 for 9 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(0:13 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at UCLA 44 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(15:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(14:54 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to UCLA 29 for 15 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(14:39 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 26 for 3 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 26(14:12 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 26(14:07 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 15 for 11 yards (35-C.Jones7-M.Osling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(13:41 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 12 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 12(13:02 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(12:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez to UCLA 40 for 15 yards (5-M.Perry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(12:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 18-C.Njoku False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 35(12:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips. Penalty on COL 0-C.Miller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(12:10 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to COL 49 for 1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 49(11:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 47 FUMBLES. 3-D.Rakestraw to UCLA 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(11:33 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 40 for 7 yards (40-C.Johnson). Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 43(11:13 - 2nd) 7-T.Lytle complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 46 for 3 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - COLO 46(10:42 - 2nd) 7-T.Lytle complete to 84-M.Lynch. 84-M.Lynch to COL 47 for 1 yard (7-M.Osling).
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - COLO 47(10:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Lytle incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias. Penalty on UCLA 58-D.Jackson Offside 4 yards enforced at COL 47. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 49(10:10 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 41 for 8 yards (45-M.Agude37-Q.Lake).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 41(9:24 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 33 yards from UCLA 41 to UCLA 8 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:35 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(8:27 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin. Penalty on UCLA 70-A.Anderson Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLO 25(8:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLO 25(8:15 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 51 yards from UCLA 25. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at COL 30 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(8:02 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 38 for 8 yards (52-J.Trojan).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 38(7:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 25 for 37 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(7:04 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 13 for 12 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(6:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 8 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 8(6:15 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 2 for 6 yards (58-D.Jackson21-J.Vaughns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCLA 2(5:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 30 yards from COL 35 out of bounds at the UCLA 35.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(5:46 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton runs ob at UCLA 44 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 44(5:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 48 for 4 yards (1-G.Thomas25-M.Blackmon).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 48(4:53 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:44 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 13-M.Bell to COL 28 for 28 yards (19-A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(4:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 33 for 5 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 33(4:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 33(4:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 33(4:02 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 47 yards from COL 33 to UCLA 20 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(3:54 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 19 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells34-M.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 19(3:21 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs ob at UCLA 19 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - COLO 19(2:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 19(2:44 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 40 yards from UCLA 19 to COL 41 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(2:35 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 65-C.Pursell False start 5 yards enforced at COL 41. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 36(2:37 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 8 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 44(1:55 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 45 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa40-C.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 45(1:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to UCLA 38 for 17 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(1:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 34 for 4 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 34(0:55 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UCLA 33 for 1 yard (4-S.Blaylock1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 33(0:14 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 33(0:09 - 2nd) 48-J.Stefanou 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 35 for 10 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:34 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:24 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 35 for 10 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:58 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to UCLA 31 for 34 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(13:40 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 27 for 4 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 27(13:03 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to UCLA 27 for no gain (24-Q.Knight).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 27(12:27 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice to UCLA 22 for 5 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(11:36 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 40(11:28 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 40(11:23 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to COL 19 for 41 yards (23-I.Lewis5-M.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(10:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 19(10:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to COL 15 for 4 yards (0-C.Miller).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 15(10:16 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:10 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell pushed ob at COL 45 for 20 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(9:46 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 48 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 48(9:29 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 34 for 14 yards (45-M.Agude).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(9:11 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 30 for 4 yards (35-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 30(8:33 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UCLA 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(8:27 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 15(8:20 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 6 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 6(7:48 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 3 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCLA 3(7:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 1 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(6:48 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 3rd) 43-E.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota. Penalty on COL 21-C.Gonzalez Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(6:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 12-M.Sykes.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 40(6:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs ob at UCLA 46 for 6 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 46(6:00 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to COL 36 for 18 yards (3-D.Rakestraw21-C.Gonzalez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(5:53 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Penalty on COL 36-A.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 36. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 26(5:28 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 22-K.Jones. 22-K.Jones runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 3rd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:19 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 24 for -1 yard (25-M.Jackson).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 24(4:51 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 16 for -8 yards. Penalty on COL 4-S.Noyer Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at COL 16. (40-C.Johnson).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 19 - UCLA 16(4:43 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 37 for 21 yards (30-E.Guidry). Team penalty on UCLA Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(4:28 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 42 for 5 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 42(3:58 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 46 for 4 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 46(3:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to UCLA 48 for 6 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(3:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 46 for 2 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 46(2:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to UCLA 50 for -4 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 50(1:48 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 29 for 21 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(1:11 - 3rd) 28-J.Davis to UCLA 27 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 27(0:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 27(0:31 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 27(0:26 - 3rd) 43-E.Price 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 3rd) 43-E.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UCLA 47 for 22 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 47(14:55 - 4th) 19-K.Allen pushed ob at UCLA 46 for -1 yard (36-A.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - COLO 46(14:49 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota. Penalty on COL 4-J.Montgomery Holding declined. Penalty on COL 21-C.Gonzalez Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(14:29 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 12-M.Sykes.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 39(14:29 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to COL 37 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman25-M.Blackmon).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 37(13:53 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to COL 30 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - COLO 30(13:19 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to COL 30 for no gain (53-N.Landman1-G.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(13:13 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 31 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 31(12:34 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias to UCLA 31 for 38 yards (2-N.Barr-Mira).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(12:11 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to UCLA 23 for 8 yards (0-D.Sellers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 23(11:40 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to UCLA 20 for 3 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(11:04 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 17 for 3 yards (7-M.Osling9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 17(10:15 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 18 for -1 yard (21-J.Vaughns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 18(9:36 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UCLA 18(9:31 - 4th) 43-E.Price 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 4th) 43-E.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:26 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 29 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - COLO 29(8:59 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich. Penalty on COL 15-D.Oats Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCLA 29. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(8:54 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs ob at COL 35 for 21 yards. Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - COLO 34(8:34 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips. Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 30 - COLO 24(8:22 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 35 for 11 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 19 - COLO 35(7:52 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 46 for 11 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 46(7:05 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to COL 39 for 15 yards (5-M.Perry).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(6:32 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at COL 44 for -5 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - COLO 44(5:45 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to COL 40 for 4 yards (1-G.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - COLO 40(5:18 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - COLO 40(5:10 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(5:04 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 35 for 25 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(4:25 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 33 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 33(3:41 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 32 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 32(3:35 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to UCLA 26 for 6 yards (0-D.Sellers).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(3:20 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 1 yard.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 38(3:04 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 38 FUMBLES (53-N.Landman). 53-N.Landman to UCLA 33 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 38(2:59 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to COL 45 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 45(2:57 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 45(2:48 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Jones.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 45(2:48 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to COL 23 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(2:35 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Jones.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 23(2:27 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to COL 7 for 16 yards (3-D.Rakestraw23-I.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - COLO 7(2:10 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 22-K.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at COL 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - COLO 12(2:03 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLO 12(1:59 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at COL 9 for 3 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 9(1:51 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira kicks 9 yards from UCLA 35. 14-D.Stanley to UCLA 41 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(1:41 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer kneels at UCLA 42 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 42(1:02 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer kneels at UCLA 44 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - COLO 44(0:24 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer kneels at UCLA 46 for -2 yards.
-
1CLEM
4ND
40
47
2OT NBC
-
WASHST
OREGST
7
0
2nd 13:33 FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
17
7
1st 3:40
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
16
13
Final
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
51
Final ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
17
Final ESP+
-
NAL
USM
13
24
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
TCU
18
34
Final FS1
-
VANDY
MISSST
17
24
Final SECN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
40
27
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
ILL
41
14
Final BTN
-
MD
PSU
35
19
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
9
62
Final ESPN
-
HOU
6CINCY
10
38
Final ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
44
28
Final CBS
-
PITT
FSU
41
17
Final ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
20
18
Final FOX
-
WKY
FAU