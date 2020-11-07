|
|
|FLA
|UGA
Trask, Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in 'Cocktail Party'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Trask started jumping up and down on the sideline. His Florida teammates took it to another level, running and leaping into the stands.
Coach Dan Mullen wasn't going to be left out off the fun. Mullen pulled himself onto the edge of the front row and celebrated wildly with fans.
Mullen clearly understood the magnitude of the victory. Everyone did.
Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and the eighth-ranked Gators beat No. 5 and undermanned Georgia 44-28 on Saturday.
''You've got to enjoy it,'' Mullen said. ''I might be 48 years old, but I'm really young on the inside so I've still got to enjoy some of that stuff.''
The Gators (4-1) ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the ''World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party'' - it was Mullen's most significant victory in three years in Gainesville - and now have a stranglehold on the SEC's East Division.
The Bulldogs (4-2), who entered the game as 3 1/2-point favorites, were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.
Florida, meanwhile, has a Heisman Trophy contender.
Trask completed 30 of 43 passes for a career-high 474 yards - 8 yards shy of Tim Tebow's single-game school record - despite playing much of the night without standout tight end Kyle Pitts.
Pitts was knocked out of the game in the second quarter on Lewis Cine's crushing hit over the middle. Cine was ejected for targeting, adding to Georgia's already-thin defense.
The Bulldogs were without nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), safety Richard LeCounte (motorcycle accident) and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) to start the game.
Trask and the Gators took advantage, burning Georgia repeatedly with wheel routes while overcoming a 14-0 deficit. Running backs Malik Davis, Nay'Quan Wright and Dameon Pierce combined to catch 10 passes for 212 yards.
''Kyle Trask does a great job,'' Mullen said. ''He's not going to force the ball. If they're going bracket and take away and double people, he's going to go to who you're not doubling or covering.''
Once Trask and Florida got going, the Bulldogs did little to stop them. The Gators scored on seven of eight possessions after a three-and-out to open the game and finished with 571 yards - the most allowed in Georgia coach Kirby Smart's five seasons.
''We just can't let this game define us,'' Dawgs receiver Kearis Jackson said. ''We're not in the situation we want to be in right now, but we still have games to be played. There are still plays out there to be made.''
The Bulldogs had several chances to make it a one-possession game late, but D'Wan Mathis kept overthrowing open receivers. Mathis, who started the season opener, replaced Stetson Bennett in the third quarter.
Bennett left the game briefly in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and was ineffective after returning. He completed 5 of 16 passes for 78 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Bennett was without his top target, George Pickens (upper body), and lost Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to an apparent broken right leg on a 32-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.
Replays showed the severity of Rosemy-Jacksaint's injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation. Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line.
The Dawgs led 14-0 after the freshman's first career TD reception. Zamir White scored on the game's first play from scrimmage, going untouched for 75 yards.
It looked like it would be a Georgia rout.
It ended up being Florida's night to celebrate.
''I don't make excuses,'' Smart said, pointing out his team is 19-2 in its last 21 East games. ''I don't look at it as cause for concern. ... I'm not going to say the sky's falling or everything's coming down. We've got to be better.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia might have to move on from Bennett, a fourth-year junior who has completed 20 of 44 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions since the first half against Alabama. Mathis wasn't any better against Florida, but he's young and has potential. Southern California transfer JT Daniels or highly touted recruit Carson Beck also could get a shot.
Florida notched a signature win for Mullen, but likely can't afford a slip-up down the stretch to remain in play for a CFP spot.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia likely will fall out of top 10 of T he Associated Press' college football poll for the first time this season. Florida surely will jump the Dawgs.
UP NEXT
Florida hosts Arkansas next Saturday, the return of quarterback Feleipe Franks to the Swamp. Franks left the Gators at the end of last season, landed with the Razorbacks and has played well.
Georgia plays at Missouri, which has lost six straight in the series.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
474 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -5 RuYds
|
|
Z. White
3 RB
107 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|12
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|22
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|571
|277
|Total Plays
|80
|58
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|165
|Rush Attempts
|37
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|474
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|30-43
|9-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.6
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|7-43.7
|Return Yards
|39
|46
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-39
|1-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|474
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|571
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|30/43
|474
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|15
|52
|1
|10
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|9
|21
|0
|7
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|-2
|0
|1
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|5
|5
|100
|0
|37
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|3
|3
|71
|0
|50
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|2
|2
|59
|1
|34
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|3
|3
|51
|1
|24
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|10
|7
|42
|0
|21
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|3
|2
|41
|0
|35
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|5
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|3
|2
|27
|1
|14
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|3/4
|51
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|3
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5/16
|78
|1
|1
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|4/13
|34
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|7
|107
|1
|75
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|26
|0
|10
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|7
|11
|0
|17
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|6
|0
|12
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|4
|3
|48
|1
|25
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Chakrabarti 83 WR
|K. Chakrabarti
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 20 DB
|M. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Norton 45 DL
|B. Norton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|7
|43.7
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|33.0
|56
|0
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(14:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 28 for 3 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 28(14:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 28(14:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 28(14:09 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from FLA 28. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at UGA 39 for 9 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:58 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett runs ob at FLA 49 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:28 - 1st) 3-Z.White to FLA 48 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 48(12:50 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook pushed ob at FLA 35 for 13 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(12:18 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Milton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(12:13 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to FLA 32 for 3 yards (7-J.Moon91-M.Dunlap).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 32(11:53 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(11:39 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 35 for 10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:00 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 41 for 6 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 41(10:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer pushed ob at UGA 20 for 39 yards (29-C.Smith16-D.Robertson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(9:39 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore pushed ob at UGA 19 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 19(9:04 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 14 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 14(8:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-K.Jackson to FLA 44 for 56 yards (89-J.Shorter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(8:11 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to FLA 41 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney56-T.Slaton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 41(7:37 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Chakrabarti.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 41(7:32 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett to FLA 47 FUMBLES. 13-S.Bennett to FLA 47 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UGA 47(6:55 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 47 yards from FLA 47 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(6:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 25 for 5 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 25(6:10 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell95-D.Wyatt).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(5:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 28 for -4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 14 - FLA 28(5:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to UGA 50 for 22 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(4:35 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to UGA 45 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 45(4:09 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 44 for 1 yard (7-T.Stevenson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 44(3:24 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to UGA 39 for 5 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(2:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UGA 5 for 34 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FLA 5(2:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 5(2:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to UGA 2 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine17-N.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 2(1:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:43 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 24 for -1 yard (1-B.Cox).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(1:22 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 34 for 10 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(1:22 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 28 for 4 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(0:37 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 33 for 5 yards (6-S.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 33(15:00 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 51 yards from UGA 33 to FLA 16 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(14:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs ob at FLA 21 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 21(14:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 23 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 23(13:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 27 for 4 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(13:24 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 27 for no gain (32-M.Rice95-D.Wyatt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 27(12:47 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 27 for no gain (96-Z.Logue10-M.Herring).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - FLA 27(12:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at FLA 37. 27-E.Stokes runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to UGA 25 for 50 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(11:46 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UGA 3-T.Campbell Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 17 for 17 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(11:32 - 2nd) 22-K.Milton to UGA 18 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton8-K.Bogle).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 18(10:57 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 36 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(10:41 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 36(10:31 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 36 for no gain (51-V.Miller8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 36(9:54 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 36(9:46 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 45 yards from UGA 36 to FLA 19 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 19(9:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to UGA 44 for 37 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(9:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to UGA 43 for 1 yard (90-T.Walthour).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UGA 43(8:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on UGA 16-L.Cine Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UGA 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(8:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 24 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 24(7:51 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:44 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(7:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(7:34 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 3-Z.White. 3-Z.White to UGA 32 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FLA 32(7:01 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 63 yards from UGA 32. 1-K.Toney to FLA 5 for no gain (24-P.Hudson41-C.Tindall).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 5(6:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 19 for 14 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 19(6:22 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 15 for -4 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 14 - UGA 15(5:46 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to UGA 50 for 35 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(5:38 - 2nd) Penalty on FLA 56-J.Delance False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 50. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - UGA 45(5:04 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UGA 48 for 7 yards (20-M.Burns44-T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 48(4:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to UGA 42 for 6 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 42(3:50 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 35 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(3:14 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to UGA 34 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 34(2:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 34(2:34 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to UGA 32 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UGA 32(1:50 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:44 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(1:40 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett scrambles to UGA 25 for no gain (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(0:50 - 2nd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 25(0:45 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 23 yards from UGA 25 out of bounds at the UGA 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(0:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore pushed ob at UGA 37 for 11 yards (23-M.Webb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney. Penalty on UGA 32-M.Rice Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at UGA 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(0:30 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to UGA 18 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 18(0:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 14 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 14(0:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble pushed ob at FLA 39 for 14 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(14:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to UGA 48 for 13 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(13:51 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 35 for 13 yards (23-M.Webb).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(13:09 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 34 for 1 yard (13-A.Ojulari95-D.Wyatt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 34(12:31 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 33 for 1 yard (11-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 33(11:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UGA 33(11:54 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 out of bounds at the UGA 2.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:48 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller2-B.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 39(11:17 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton pushed ob at UGA 47 for 8 yards (23-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(10:38 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 87-T.McKitty.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 47(10:33 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.White.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - FLA 47(10:27 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Chakrabarti INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Elam at FLA 35. 5-K.Elam to FLA 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(10:21 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 27 for -8 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 18 - UGA 27(9:44 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 45 for 18 yards (17-N.Dean20-M.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(9:12 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 49 for 4 yards (44-T.Walker17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 49(8:38 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 49 for no gain (27-E.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 49(8:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 49 for 2 yards (41-C.Tindall7-T.Stevenson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 49(7:15 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 49 yards from UGA 49 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(7:06 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 25 for 5 yards (56-T.Slaton55-K.Campbell).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 25(6:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis to UGA 42 for 17 yards (6-S.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(5:54 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton. Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - FLA 47(5:45 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 49 for 2 yards (10-A.Chatfield91-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FLA 49(5:09 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 49(5:01 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis scrambles pushed ob at FLA 48 for 3 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 49(5:01 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis scrambles pushed ob at FLA 49 for 2 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 49(4:32 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis to FLA 46 for 3 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(3:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis scrambles to FLA 44 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 44(3:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at FLA 34 for 10 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(2:46 - 3rd) Penalty on UGA 54-J.Shaffer False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 34. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 39(2:25 - 3rd) 22-K.Milton to FLA 22 for 17 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(2:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to FLA 20 for 2 yards (1-B.Cox).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 20(1:33 - 3rd) to FLA 25 FUMBLES. 2-D.Mathis to FLA 25 for no gain.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 13 - FLA 25(0:45 - 3rd) 2-D.Mathis complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 6-N.Wright. 6-N.Wright to FLA 46 for 10 yards (32-M.Rice36-L.Brini).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(14:24 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 49 for 3 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 49(13:49 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to UGA 41 for 10 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 41(13:15 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble pushed ob at UGA 28 for 13 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(12:32 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to UGA 24 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean25-Q.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 24(11:45 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to UGA 26 for -2 yards (10-M.Herring45-B.Norton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 26(11:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - UGA 26(11:02 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(10:56 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 87-T.McKitty.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 26(10:51 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 28 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 28(10:13 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis sacked at UGA 23 for -5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - FLA 23(9:36 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 32 yards from UGA 23 out of bounds at the FLA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(9:28 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 47 for 2 yards (29-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 47(8:48 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 47(8:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 47(8:41 - 4th) 18-J.Finn punts 44 yards from FLA 47 to UGA 9 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 9(8:34 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 9(8:29 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 20 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(8:16 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 29(8:10 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 29(8:04 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 29(7:59 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 45 yards from UGA 29 to FLA 26 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(7:52 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 44 for 18 yards (17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(7:08 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 44(7:03 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 45 for 1 yard (23-M.Webb32-M.Rice).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 45(6:15 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 34 for 21 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(5:27 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to UGA 33 for 1 yard (4-N.Smith88-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 33(5:18 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 33(5:14 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to UGA 28 for 5 yards (17-N.Dean19-A.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UGA 28(5:09 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(5:06 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 34 for 6 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 34(4:46 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis scrambles pushed ob at UGA 30 for -4 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 30(4:07 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|Int
|
4 & 8 - FLA 30(4:01 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-S.Davis at FLA 47. 6-S.Davis to UGA 16 for 37 yards (70-W.McClendon).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 16(3:47 - 4th) 1-K.Toney to UGA 15 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 15(3:01 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 12 for 3 yards (3-T.Campbell10-M.Herring).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 12(2:12 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 10 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UGA 10(1:23 - 4th) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 10. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UGA 15(1:23 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 26 for 26 yards (39-F.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(1:12 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs ob at UGA 30 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 30(1:06 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to UGA 30 for no gain (16-T.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - FLA 30(0:46 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis sacked at UGA 26 for -4 yards (10-A.Chatfield33-P.Umanmielen).
|Int
|
4 & 10 - FLA 26(0:16 - 4th) 2-D.Mathis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-A.Burney at UGA 48. 30-A.Burney to UGA 46 for 2 yards.
-
