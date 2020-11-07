|
|
|MINN
|ILL
Ibrahim's 4TDs carries Minnesota past Illini 41-14
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns and Tanner Morgan threw for one more and Minnesota beat depleted Illinois 41-14 on Saturday.
Ibrahim now has back-to-back games in which he has scored four rushing touchdowns for Minnesota (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten). It was his second consecutive 200-yard rushing game.
''I think he's one of the most special backs in America, and when you see him walking down the street, who would think he's a Big Ten running back?'' said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. ''He's not the biggest. He's not the strongest. He's not the fastest. But he's got incredible vision.''
Morgan was 17 of 27 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.
Illinois (0-3, 0-3) had 12 players out due to COVID-19 protocols and was down to fourth-string QB Coran Taylor. Starter Brandon Peters and backup Isaiah Washington were out, and third-string QB Matt Robinson remained unavailable after suffering a leg injury early in the Purdue game last week.
Taylor wasn't awful, going 6 of 17 through the air for a touchdown and no interceptions. He suffered what appeared to be a hand injury on his throwing arm early in the second half but remained in the game despite obvious throwing difficulties.
''This was beyond disappointing,'' said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. ''It just came down to them being more physical than us on both sides of the ball.''
One bright spot for Illinois was often-injured running back Mike Epstein, who rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. It was his first 100-yard rushing game since 2018 and the fourth in his career.
''It feels good,'' Epstein said. ''Although not much feels so good right now after this game.''
GOPHER BALL
Minnesota was clicking on all cylinders most of the game. Treyson Potts scored on a 9-yard run that was set up by a 37-yard pass from Morgan to Rashod Bateman late in the first quarter. Mixing runs and passes, the Gophers methodically worked the depleted Illinois secondary.
Minnesota racked up 556 yards in total offense to Illinois' 287.
''They dominated us on both sides of the football,'' Lovie Smith said. ''We had a couple of takeaways, and that was good. But not much else happened.''
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi missed the game due to COVID-19, but his defense didn't miss a beat.
''This is going to be a process on defense,'' Fleck said. ''We've got a lot of inexperienced guys playing a ton of key positions that haven't played a ton or haven't played at all, and those guys are just going to have to be able to keep getting better by playing the game.''
In Rossi's absence, defensive special teams coach Joe Harasymiak called the defense on against Illinois.
ROUGH START
Illinois safety Derrick Smith was ejected in the second quarter due to a targeting penalty out of bounds, further weakening an Illini secondary already without starters Nate Hobbs and Marquez Beason, both unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Morgan and company took advantage. Minnesota outgained Illinois 556 to 287 yards in total offense and led 28-7 at half.
The Illini's only score before intermission came on a 1-yard run by Epstein, which was set up by his 63-yard run to the Gophers' 9-yard line.
THE TAKEAWAY
Morgan and Ibrahim had their way against a depleted Illinois defense and an impotent offense led by an injured fourth-string quarterback. This game was over by the end of the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Minnesota has an opportunity to even its Big Ten record on Friday night when it hosts Iowa, which upped its record to 1-2 after beating Michigan State 49-7 on Saturday.
Illinois travels to Rutgers, which plays powerhouse Ohio State Saturday night, on Nov. 14.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
224 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, 31 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
M. Epstein
26 RB
108 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|14
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-10
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|556
|287
|Total Plays
|74
|53
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|325
|181
|Rush Attempts
|47
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|231
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|6-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-22
|12-105
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-25.5
|8-42.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|325
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|556
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|17/26
|231
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|30
|224
|4
|53
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|9
|57
|0
|17
|
T. Potts 23 RB
|T. Potts
|3
|49
|1
|36
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|2
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|14
|10
|154
|1
|32
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|2
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 6 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney Jr. 44 DL
|R. Cheney Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 99 DL
|D. Carter
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|21.0
|1
|21
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Taylor 7 QB
|C. Taylor
|6/17
|106
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|11
|108
|1
|63
|
C. Taylor 7 QB
|C. Taylor
|19
|42
|0
|16
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|4
|31
|0
|16
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|2
|2
|60
|1
|52
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|5
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 LB
|D. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 46 DL
|J. Newton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Pate 98 DL
|D. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 17 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mondesir 54 DL
|M. Mondesir
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|8
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|3
|17.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 40 for 15 yards (31-D.Witherspoon45-K.Tolson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(14:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 41(14:02 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to ILL 45 for 14 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(13:31 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Emilien.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 45(13:24 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Jackson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 45(13:20 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to ILL 40 for 5 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MINN 40(12:42 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan punts 21 yards from ILL 40 out of bounds at the ILL 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(12:37 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 21 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin9-E.Otomewo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 21(12:12 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 23 for 2 yards (45-C.Lindenberg).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ILL 23(11:44 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 16 for -7 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ILL 16(11:08 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 46 yards from ILL 16 out of bounds at the MIN 38.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:01 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 50 for 12 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(10:36 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to ILL 38 for 12 yards (6-T.Adams).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(10:06 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 43 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 92-I.Gay to ILL 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(10:00 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to MIN 41 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin25-B.St-Juste).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(9:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to MIN 39 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILL 39(9:14 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ILL 39(9:07 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 35 for 4 yards (20-D.Willis). Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - ILL 49(8:43 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to MIN 43 for 6 yards (21-J.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 43(8:03 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 36 yards from MIN 43 to the MIN 7 downed by 44-T.Barnes.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 7(7:53 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 11 for 4 yards (94-J.Newton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 11(7:20 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 11(7:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 43 for 32 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(6:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 45 for 2 yards (92-I.Gay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 45(5:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Green.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 45(5:50 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 33 for 22 yards (15-D.Ware).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(5:11 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 33(5:07 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 28 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams99-O.Carney).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 28(4:22 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 9 for 19 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(3:36 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 9(3:32 - 1st) 3-T.Potts runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 19 for 19 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin27-T.Nubin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(3:24 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 27 for 8 yards (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 27(2:57 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 31 for 4 yards (8-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(2:36 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 31 for no gain (9-E.Otomewo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ILL 31(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 31. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 26(1:55 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 38 for 12 yards (16-C.Durr). Penalty on MIN 16-C.Durr Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ILL 26(1:55 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on MIN 16-C.Durr Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ILL 26. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(1:50 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 40 for 2 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin). Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 28(1:39 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 33 for 5 yards (44-R.Cheney Jr.).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 33(1:06 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 41 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 41(0:33 - 1st) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - ILL 41(0:28 - 1st) Team penalty on ILL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ILL 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 36(0:28 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 25 yards from ILL 36 out of bounds at the MIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(0:21 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 85-B.Witham. 85-B.Witham to MIN 46 for 7 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 46(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 45 for 9 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(14:30 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts to ILL 9 for 36 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - ILL 9(14:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Potts to ILL 5 for 4 yards (2-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ILL 5(13:33 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 5(13:26 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(13:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 12 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(13:06 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(13:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ILL 37(12:51 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 32 for -5 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ILL 32(12:24 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 32 to MIN 23 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(12:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 36 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(11:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 38 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson2-D.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 38(11:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 49 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(10:34 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 36 for 15 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(10:34 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 2-D.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 36. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 21(10:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to ILL 7 for 14 yards (92-I.Gay45-K.Tolson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(9:39 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to ILL 3 for 4 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 3(8:58 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 1 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson96-R.Perry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(8:13 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 17 for 17 yards (36-B.McDonald).
|+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 17(8:05 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to MIN 20 for 63 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(7:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 17 for 3 yards (21-J.Harris9-E.Otomewo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 17(6:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MIN 9 for 8 yards (23-J.Howden25-B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - ILL 9(6:36 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 7-C.Taylor Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIN 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 14 - ILL 14(6:20 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 2 for 12 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 2(6:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to MIN 1 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin45-C.Lindenberg).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(5:34 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(5:32 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan to MIN 26 for 1 yard (92-I.Gay).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(4:54 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 36 for 10 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(4:12 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 42 for 6 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 42(3:37 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 47 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(3:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to ILL 48 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 48(2:27 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 31 for 17 yards (30-S.Brown6-T.Adams).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:59 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 18-C.Geary. 18-C.Geary to ILL 13 for 18 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(1:22 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 13 for no gain (99-O.Carney). Penalty on ILL 92-I.Gay Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MINN 8(1:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 8(0:57 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 2 for 6 yards (15-D.Ware99-O.Carney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(0:36 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:24 - 2nd) 7-C.Taylor kneels at ILL 23 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 29 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 29(14:40 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 33 for 4 yards (45-C.Lindenberg).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 33(14:22 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to MIN 48 for 19 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(13:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 32 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(13:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe to MIN 21 for 11 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(13:14 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 14 for 7 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 14(12:33 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to MIN 12 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe45-C.Lindenberg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ILL 12(12:06 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 12(12:02 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to MIN 10 for 2 yards (8-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 10(11:42 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to MIN 10 for no gain (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ILL 10(11:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to MIN 9 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin3-M.Anderson). Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Tripping 15 yards enforced at MIN 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - ILL 25(11:05 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor sacked at MIN 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES. to MIN 48 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 48 - ILL 48(10:45 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 48 - ILL 48(10:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from MIN 48 to MIN 11 fair catch by 2-P.Howard.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(9:54 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 14 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler94-J.Newton).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 14(9:13 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 32 for 18 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(8:43 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 35 for 3 yards (92-I.Gay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MINN 35(8:02 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Penalty on ILL 6-T.Adams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 35. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(7:58 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 34 for 16 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(7:35 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 31 for 3 yards (99-O.Carney).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - MINN 31(6:52 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at ILL 41 for -10 yards (94-J.Newton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - MINN 41(6:02 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MINN 41(5:59 - 3rd) 96-M.Crawford punts 30 yards from ILL 41 to the ILL 11 downed by 27-T.Nubin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(5:49 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor to ILL 15 for 4 yards (99-D.Carter34-B.Mafe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 15(5:21 - 3rd) 20-K.Cumby to ILL 17 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 17(4:35 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 17(4:25 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 54 yards from ILL 17 Downed at the MIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(4:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 30 for 1 yard (98-D.Pate).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 30(3:32 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 41 for 11 yards (31-D.Witherspoon35-J.Hansen).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(2:49 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 37 for -4 yards (45-K.Tolson54-M.Mondesir).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 37(2:08 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim runs ob at MIN 46 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MINN 46(1:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman. Penalty on ILL 98-D.Pate Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(1:24 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 28 for 11 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(0:43 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(0:43 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 1 for 27 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(0:24 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:21 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:21 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(0:16 - 3rd) 7-C.Taylor scrambles to ILL 34 for 9 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 34(15:00 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 43 for 9 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(14:45 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 45 for 2 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway99-D.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 45(14:20 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor scrambles to MIN 46 for 9 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(13:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Ineligible player downfield during passing down offsetting. Penalty on MIN 4-T.Smith Holding offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(13:44 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 46(13:40 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ILL 46(13:34 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 88-D.Imatorbhebhe. 88-D.Imatorbhebhe to MIN 33 for 13 yards. Penalty on ILL 2-C.Brown Clipping 15 yards enforced at MIN 46. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 25 - ILL 39(13:32 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 27 for -12 yards FUMBLES (34-B.Mafe). 63-A.Palczewski to ILL 27 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 37 - ILL 27(12:42 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 27 out of bounds at the MIN 26.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MINN 26(12:33 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by 31-D.Witherspoon at ILL 21. 31-D.Witherspoon to ILL 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(12:24 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor scrambles to ILL 27 for 6 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 27(11:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 48 for 21 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(11:38 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 4th) 11-C.Griffin kicks 54 yards from ILL 35. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 38 for 27 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:25 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 42 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 42(10:44 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 5 for 53 yards (6-T.Adams21-J.Martin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MINN 5(9:57 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 6 for -1 yard (99-O.Carney5-M.Eifler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 6(9:14 - 4th) 17-S.Green to ILL 4 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen30-S.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 4(8:31 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:27 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) 99-D.Kesich kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 18 for 17 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(8:23 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor sacked at ILL 15 for -3 yards (99-D.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ILL 15(7:55 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 13 - ILL 15(7:51 - 4th) 7-C.Taylor complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 45 for 30 yards (16-C.Durr21-J.Harris). Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski Holding declined. Penalty on ILL 7-C.Taylor Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at ILL 22.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ILL 17(7:28 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 46 yards from ILL 17. 42-K.Kieft to MIN 45 for 8 yards (19-D.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(7:23 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 4 yards (21-J.Martin93-C.Avery).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 49(6:40 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 40 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown99-O.Carney).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(5:57 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 28 for 12 yards (30-S.Brown21-J.Martin). Penalty on MIN 65-A.Ruschmeyer Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - MINN 50(5:27 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to ILL 46 for 4 yards (45-K.Tolson21-J.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - MINN 46(4:44 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 38 for 8 yards (6-T.Adams31-D.Witherspoon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 38(3:58 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 28 for 10 yards (17-K.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(3:12 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 25 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 25(2:29 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 19 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler35-J.Hansen).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 19(1:40 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 9 for 10 yards (21-J.Martin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 9 - MINN 9(1:00 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to ILL 13 for -4 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - MINN 13(0:21 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at ILL 14 for -1 yard.
