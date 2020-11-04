Drive Chart
OHIO
CMICH

Key Players
K. Rourke 7 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -19 RuYds
K. Lewis 4 RB
112 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 34 ReYds, 5 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:07
10-D.Richardson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
07:02
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:58
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:51
7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
48
yds
03:15
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:43
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:11
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:32
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:06
7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:52
pos
13
14
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:56
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 5:10
4-K.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
28
yds
04:04
pos
13
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:05
64-M.Meeder extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 1:02
24-D.Tuggle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:07
pos
19
20
Point After TD 0:58
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
26
20
Point After TD 14:45
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
20
Touchdown 10:40
4-K.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
22
yds
00:28
pos
27
26
Point After TD 10:36
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:10
64-M.Meeder 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation declined.
14
plays
70
yds
05:41
pos
27
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 24
Rushing 6 10
Passing 7 13
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 4-11 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-5
Total Net Yards 345 427
Total Plays 58 88
Avg Gain 5.9 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 110 184
Rush Attempts 36 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.9
Yards Passing 235 243
Comp. - Att. 13-22 23-41
Yards Per Pass 7.7 5.9
Penalties - Yards 11-74 6-64
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.8 5-47.2
Return Yards 3 0
Punts - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 0-1 7137027
C. Michigan 1-0 1467330
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 235 PASS YDS 243
110 RUSH YDS 184
345 TOTAL YDS 427
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 231 2 0 200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 231 2 0 200.0
K. Rourke 12/19 231 2 0
A. Rogers 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 4 0 0 44.5
A. Rogers 1/3 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 79 1
D. Tuggle 16 79 1 23
A. Rogers 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
A. Rogers 7 32 0 14
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
O. Allison 4 16 0 7
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Odom 1 2 0 2
K. Rourke 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -19 0
K. Rourke 8 -19 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 102 1
I. Cox 5 4 102 1 58
A. Luehrman 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
A. Luehrman 2 2 44 0 22
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
S. Hooks 5 3 34 1 21
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Odom 3 1 26 0 26
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Luehrman 4 2 16 0 8
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
O. Allison 1 1 13 0 13
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Tuggle 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Collier 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Collier 8-1 0.0 0
J. Wood 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Wood 7-0 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 7-0 0.0 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Conrad 6-1 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hampton 5-0 0.0 0
J. Burton 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Burton 4-2 0.0 0
J. Elad 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Elad 3-0 0.0 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Dugan 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Dugan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Birchette 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Birchette 2-0 0.0 0
W. Evans 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
I. Motley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Motley 2-1 0.0 0
M. Ballentine 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ballentine 2-0 0.0 0
J. Oakes 54 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Oakes 1-0 0.0 0
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Cox 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Burks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
V. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCracken 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCracken 1-0 0.0 0
X. Motley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Motley 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Vandenberg 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/4
T. Vandenberg 0/1 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wilson 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 1
J. Wilson 5 35.8 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 53.3 93 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 53.3 93 0
D. Tuggle 3 53.3 93 0
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. McCrory 1 11.0 11 0
B. Johnson 30 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Johnson 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
I. Cox 1 3.0 3 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 243 1 0 113.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 243 1 0 113.9
D. Richardson 23/41 243 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 112 2
K. Lewis 28 112 2 11
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
L. Nichols III 9 31 0 5
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Bracy 3 28 0 17
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Pimpleton 3 9 0 9
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
D. Richardson 3 6 1 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
K. Pimpleton 10 5 65 1 50
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
J. Sullivan 6 3 43 0 19
D. Dixon 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Dixon 5 3 40 0 24
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
K. Lewis 7 5 34 0 16
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
L. Nichols III 4 4 29 0 14
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Law 1 1 16 0 16
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Scott 5 2 16 0 12
O. Lavallii 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Lavallii 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
G. Douglas 8-1 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 7-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
T. Hairston II 7-0 3.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 6-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
J. Whiteside 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Whiteside 3-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
A. Siddiq 2-0 2.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. McNary 2-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Bowens III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 1-0 0.0 0
B. Edwards 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
M. Meeder 1/1 22 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 3
L. Elzinga 5 47.2 3 76
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 18 0
R. Bowens III 3 16.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 OHIO 37 3:15 7 63 TD
3:32 OHIO 36 2:07 4 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 OHIO 20 0:52 3 80 TD
10:57 OHIO 3 1:37 3 8 Punt
5:05 OHIO 25 4:07 10 75 TD
0:09 CMICH 48 0:04 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 OHIO 16 0:00 1 6 Fumble
10:36 OHIO 26 2:50 8 0 Punt
5:48 OHIO 29 0:57 3 27 Fumble
2:47 OHIO 34 2:39 8 43
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:05 OHIO 37 1:38 3 7 Punt
5:11 OHIO 11 1:52 3 -7 Punt
2:10 OHIO 33 1:37 10 27 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 7:02 16 75 TD
4:43 CMICH 30 1:11 4 70 TD
1:17 CMICH 19 0:35 3 5 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 CMICH 23 2:51 8 39 Punt
9:09 OHIO 37 4:04 10 37 TD
0:58 CMICH 23 0:43 5 25 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 CMICH 21 3:25 10 30 Punt
11:04 OHIO 22 0:28 2 22 TD
7:32 CMICH 23 1:31 4 0 Punt
4:43 CMICH 44 1:49 6 22 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 CMICH 28 5:41 14 70 FG
7:17 CMICH 34 1:54 3 9 Punt
3:12 OHIO 42 0:58 4 9 Downs
0:28 CMICH 40 0:00 2 -7

CMICH
Chippewas

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 30
(14:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 26 for -4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 26
(14:20 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 36 for 10 yards (6-J.Elad).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(13:50 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 45 for 9 yards (12-J.Hampton).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 45
(13:26 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 50 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(13:02 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to OHI 48 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 48
(12:35 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 48
(12:28 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at OHI 39 for 9 yards (6-I.Cox).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(11:57 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 29 for 10 yards (49-J.Dorsa24-X.Motley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(11:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 23 for 6 yards (5-J.Collier).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 23
(10:46 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to OHI 26 for -3 yards (3-J.Wood).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 26
(10:11 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to OHI 14 for 12 yards (5-J.Collier44-J.Burton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(9:42 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 11 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 11
(9:14 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 3 for 8 yards (5-J.Collier).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(8:43 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 1 for 2 yards (44-J.Burton47-A.Conrad).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 1
(8:07 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:58 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:58 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 37 for 33 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(7:50 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Tuggle.
Penalty
2 & 10 - CMICH 37
(7:47 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 34 for -3 yards (11-L.Johnson). Penalty on CMC 11-L.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at OHI 37. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(7:20 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 47 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
+22 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 47
(6:44 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to CMC 25 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:13 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 21 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 21
(5:35 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 21 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
+21 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 21
(4:51 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:43 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:43 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback. Penalty on OHI 30-B.Johnson Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at CMC 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(4:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 30
(4:37 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 46 for 16 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(4:05 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 50 for 4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
+50 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 50
(3:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:32 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:32 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 63 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 36 for 34 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(3:23 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 40 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CMICH 40
(3:02 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 61-B.Kitrell False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 40. No Play.
Sack
2 & 11 - CMICH 35
(2:47 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 33 for -2 yards FUMBLES (13-T.Hairston). 7-K.Rourke to OHI 33 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 13 - CMICH 33
(2:15 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 39 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed).
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 39
(1:25 - 1st) 43-J.Wilson punts 42 yards from OHI 39 to CMC 19 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19
(1:17 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 21 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad23-I.Motley).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 21
(0:47 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 48-O.Lavallii.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 21
(0:42 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 24 for 3 yards (5-J.Collier).
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 76 yards from CMC 24 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(14:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20
(14:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to OHI 42 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
+58 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(14:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(13:56 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(13:56 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 23 for 16 yards (10-A.Wolff).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(13:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 23
(13:48 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 39 for 16 yards (5-J.Collier).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(13:26 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 43 for 4 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 43
(12:53 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 40 for -3 yards (9-W.Evans).
+24 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 40
(12:19 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to OHI 36 for 24 yards (23-I.Motley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(12:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 36
(11:54 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to OHI 38 for -2 yards (3-J.Wood).
No Gain
3 & 12 - CMICH 38
(11:11 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 38
(11:05 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 35 yards from OHI 38 out of bounds at the OHI 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 3
(10:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 3
(10:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 4 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 4
(10:06 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to OHI 11 for 7 yards (25-D.McNary).
Punt
4 & 2 - CMICH 11
(9:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Wilson punts 26 yards from OHI 11 Downed at the OHI 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(9:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 37
(9:06 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 37
(8:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to OHI 29 for 8 yards (8-J.Birchette).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - CMICH 29
(8:24 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at OHI 24 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(8:02 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 20 for 4 yards (52-B.Dugan).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CMICH 20
(7:30 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Holding 9 yards enforced at OHI 20. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(7:23 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 8 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 8
(6:41 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 3 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 3
(5:55 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 2 for 1 yard (24-X.Motley).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 2
(5:10 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:05 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(5:05 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:05 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 39 for 14 yards (2-W.Reid).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(4:31 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 46 for 7 yards (31-C.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 46
(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Odom to OHI 48 for 2 yards (2-W.Reid).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 48
(3:21 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to CMC 50 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(3:01 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 37 for 13 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(2:26 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 14 for 23 yards (2-W.Reid).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(1:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to CMC 10 for 4 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 10
(1:21 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 10
(1:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to CMC 3 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(1:02 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 60 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 23 for 18 yards (23-I.Motley).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(0:52 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 39 for 16 yards (6-J.Elad).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(0:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 45 for 6 yards (12-J.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CMICH 45
(0:36 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 45
(0:32 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to CMC 48 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 48
(0:15 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(0:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at CMC 43 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
Sack
2 & 5 - CMICH 43
(0:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 49 for -8 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:45 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:45 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 21 for 14 yards (11-T.Drake).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(14:39 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 8 yards (12-J.Hampton).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 29
(14:17 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 32 for 3 yards (47-A.Conrad).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(13:52 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to OHI 49 for 19 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(13:25 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 40 for 9 yards (5-J.Collier).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CMICH 40
(12:48 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 40
(12:41 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 39 for 1 yard (54-K.McCracken44-J.Burton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(12:15 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at OHI 37 for 2 yards (30-B.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 37
(11:42 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 37
(11:37 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 34 for 3 yards (39-M.Ballentine). Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OHI 34.
No Gain
3 & 20 - CMICH 49
(11:26 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Punt
4 & 20 - CMICH 49
(11:20 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 33 yards from OHI 49 to the OHI 16 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 16
(11:11 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 22 FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). 2-W.Reid to OHI 22 for no gain.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(11:04 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 8 for 14 yards (8-J.Birchette5-J.Collier).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - CMICH 8
(10:40 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:36 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:36 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 30-B.Johnson to OHI 26 for 1 yard (19-D.Kent).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26
(10:32 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 28 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CMICH 28
(10:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 28
(10:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers scrambles to OHI 39 for 11 yards (2-W.Reid).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(9:46 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at OHI 48 for 9 yards (0-B.Edwards).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 48
(9:22 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 50 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed). Team penalty on OHI Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 50.
Sack
2 & 14 - CMICH 35
(8:58 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers sacked at OHI 30 for -5 yards (13-T.Hairston).
Penalty
3 & 19 - CMICH 30
(8:10 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 30. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 24 - CMICH 25
(7:57 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 26 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid45-J.Whiteside).
Punt
4 & 23 - CMICH 26
(7:46 - 3rd) 43-J.Wilson punts 51 yards from OHI 26 to the CMC 23 downed by 31-J.Holloway.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(7:32 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at CMC 42 for 19 yards. Penalty on CMC 4-K.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 13
(7:21 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 20 for 7 yards (5-J.Collier).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CMICH 20
(6:52 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - CMICH 20
(6:47 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 3 yards (93-V.Watkins).
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 23
(6:01 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 48 yards from CMC 23 to the OHI 29 downed by 19-D.Kent.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(5:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to CMC 45 for 26 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(5:32 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to CMC 43 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 43
(4:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke to CMC 44 FUMBLES. 17-G.Douglas to CMC 44 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(4:43 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 48
(4:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 35 for 17 yards (3-J.Wood).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(3:42 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 34 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 34
(3:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 34
(2:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
No Gain
4 & 9 - CMICH 34
(2:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(2:47 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 78-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 34. No Play.
+34 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 29
(2:47 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to CMC 37 for 34 yards (2-W.Reid).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(2:01 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to CMC 37 for no gain (10-J.Bristol).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CMICH 37
(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 24-D.Tuggle False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 37. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - CMICH 42
(0:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
Penalty
3 & 15 - CMICH 42
(0:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Penalty on CMC 8-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 42. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(0:48 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 24 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 24
(0:08 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 23 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CMICH 23
(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
Penalty
4 & 6 - CMICH 23
(14:55 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 88-R.Luehrman False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
No Good
4 & 11 - CMICH 28
(14:55 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(14:51 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 5 yards (3-J.Wood).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 33
(14:25 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 45 for 12 yards (52-B.Dugan).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(14:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 44 for 11 yards (5-J.Collier).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(13:55 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 37 for 7 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 37
(13:25 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 35 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 35
(12:57 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(12:35 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 30 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 30
(12:05 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 25 for 5 yards (3-J.Wood).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 25
(11:41 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 22 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(11:15 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to OHI 14 for 8 yards (23-I.Motley).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 14
(10:41 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 9 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - CMICH 9
(10:14 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 6 for 3 yards (92-Z.Burks).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 6
(9:53 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 6
(9:49 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 2 for 4 yards (39-M.Ballentine).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - CMICH 2
(9:10 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation declined.
Kickoff
(9:05 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 39 yards from CMC 35. 40-J.McCrory to OHI 37 for 11 yards (4-G.Kreski).
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(9:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 36 for -1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 36
(8:36 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at OHI 44 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 44
(8:03 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 44 for no gain (13-T.Hairston).
Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 44
(7:27 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 22 yards from OHI 44 to the CMC 34 downed by 10-A.Wolff.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(7:17 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 38 for 4 yards (9-W.Evans).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 38
(6:46 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 41 for 3 yards (54-J.Oakes).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 41
(6:09 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 43 for 2 yards (3-J.Wood).
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 43
(5:23 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 44 yards from CMC 43. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at OHI 16 for 3 yards (19-T.Scott). Penalty on OHI 13-J.Gregory Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at OHI 16.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(5:11 - 4th) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 13 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 13
(4:32 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 14 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
Sack
3 & 7 - CMICH 14
(4:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 4 for -10 yards (13-T.Hairston).
Punt
4 & 17 - CMICH 4
(3:19 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 38 yards from OHI 4 to OHI 42 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(3:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 34 for 8 yards (12-J.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CMICH 34
(2:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 34 for no gain (3-J.Wood).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 34
(2:21 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 33
(2:14 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for no gain (12-J.Hampton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(2:10 - 4th) 0-O.Allison to OHI 40 for 7 yards (7-R.Bowens).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CMICH 40
(1:47 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Team penalty on CMC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OHI 40. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(1:38 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at CMC 48 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 48
(1:32 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 0-O.Allison. 0-O.Allison to CMC 35 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(1:16 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to CMC 27 for 8 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 27
(0:58 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to CMC 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Reed). Penalty on OHI 59-G.Hoover Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 26.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 36
(0:50 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete.
+1 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 36
(0:42 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to CMC 35 for 1 yard (45-J.Whiteside17-G.Douglas).
Penalty
4 & 10 - CMICH 35
(0:33 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 15 - CMICH 40
(0:33 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(0:28 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 35
(0:28 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson kneels at CMC 33 for -2 yards.
NCAA FB Scores