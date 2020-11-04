Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIO
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
K. Rourke
7 QB
231 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -19 RuYds
|
|
K. Lewis
4 RB
112 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 34 ReYds, 5 RECs
Touchdown 4:51
7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
48
yds
03:15
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:11
pos
7
13
Touchdown 14:06
7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:52
pos
13
14
Touchdown 15:00
64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
26
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|24
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|345
|427
|Total Plays
|58
|88
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|184
|Rush Attempts
|36
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|235
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|23-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-74
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.8
|5-47.2
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|345
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|16
|79
|1
|23
|
A. Rogers 18 QB
|A. Rogers
|7
|32
|0
|14
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|8
|-19
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|5
|4
|102
|1
|58
|
A. Luehrman 44 TE
|A. Luehrman
|2
|2
|44
|0
|22
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|5
|3
|34
|1
|21
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|3
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|4
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Collier 5 S
|J. Collier
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 3 LB
|J. Wood
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DT
|J. Burton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elad 6 S
|J. Elad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DL
|B. Dugan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ballentine 39 S
|M. Ballentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oakes 54 OL
|J. Oakes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Burks 92 DT
|Z. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 93 DE
|V. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vandenberg 25 K
|T. Vandenberg
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|5
|35.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|3
|53.3
|93
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 LB
|B. Johnson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|23/41
|243
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|28
|112
|2
|11
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|9
|31
|0
|5
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|3
|6
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|10
|5
|65
|1
|50
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|6
|3
|43
|0
|19
|
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|5
|3
|40
|0
|24
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|7
|5
|34
|0
|16
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|4
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|5
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
O. Lavallii 48 TE
|O. Lavallii
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 44 LB
|J. Whiteside
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edwards 0 DB
|B. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|22
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|5
|47.2
|3
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|3
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 30(14:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 26 for -4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(14:20 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 36 for 10 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(13:50 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 45 for 9 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 45(13:26 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 50 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(13:02 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to OHI 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 48(12:35 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 48(12:28 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at OHI 39 for 9 yards (6-I.Cox).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(11:57 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 29 for 10 yards (49-J.Dorsa24-X.Motley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(11:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 23 for 6 yards (5-J.Collier).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 23(10:46 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to OHI 26 for -3 yards (3-J.Wood).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 26(10:11 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to OHI 14 for 12 yards (5-J.Collier44-J.Burton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(9:42 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 11 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 11(9:14 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 3 for 8 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(8:43 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 1 for 2 yards (44-J.Burton47-A.Conrad).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 1(8:07 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 37 for 33 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(7:50 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Tuggle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(7:47 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 34 for -3 yards (11-L.Johnson). Penalty on CMC 11-L.Johnson Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at OHI 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(7:20 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 47 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 47(6:44 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to CMC 25 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:13 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 21 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 21(5:35 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 21 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 21(4:51 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback. Penalty on OHI 30-B.Johnson Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at CMC 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(4:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 30(4:37 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 46 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(4:05 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 50 for 4 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 50(3:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 63 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 36 for 34 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(3:23 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 40 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 40(3:02 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 61-B.Kitrell False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 35(2:47 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 33 for -2 yards FUMBLES (13-T.Hairston). 7-K.Rourke to OHI 33 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 33(2:15 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 39 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 39(1:25 - 1st) 43-J.Wilson punts 42 yards from OHI 39 to CMC 19 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(1:17 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 21 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad23-I.Motley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 21(0:47 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 48-O.Lavallii.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 21(0:42 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 24 for 3 yards (5-J.Collier).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 24(15:00 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 76 yards from CMC 24 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(14:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 20(14:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to OHI 42 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(14:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(13:56 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(13:56 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 23 for 16 yards (10-A.Wolff).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(13:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 23(13:48 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 39 for 16 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(13:26 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 43 for 4 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 43(12:53 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 40 for -3 yards (9-W.Evans).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 40(12:19 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to OHI 36 for 24 yards (23-I.Motley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(12:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 36(11:54 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to OHI 38 for -2 yards (3-J.Wood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CMICH 38(11:11 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CMICH 38(11:05 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 35 yards from OHI 38 out of bounds at the OHI 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 3(10:57 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 3(10:51 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke to OHI 4 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 4(10:06 - 2nd) 0-O.Allison to OHI 11 for 7 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 11(9:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Wilson punts 26 yards from OHI 11 Downed at the OHI 37.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:06 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 37(8:59 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to OHI 29 for 8 yards (8-J.Birchette).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 29(8:24 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at OHI 24 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(8:02 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 20 for 4 yards (52-B.Dugan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 20(7:30 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones. Penalty on OHI 24-X.Motley Holding 9 yards enforced at OHI 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(7:23 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 8 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 8(6:41 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 3 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 3(5:55 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 2 for 1 yard (24-X.Motley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 2(5:10 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:05 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:05 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 39 for 14 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(4:31 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 46 for 7 yards (31-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 46(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Odom to OHI 48 for 2 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 48(3:21 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to CMC 50 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(3:01 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 37 for 13 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(2:26 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 14 for 23 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(1:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to CMC 10 for 4 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 10(1:21 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 10(1:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Rogers to CMC 3 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(1:02 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 60 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 23 for 18 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(0:52 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 39 for 16 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(0:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 45 for 6 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 45(0:36 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 45(0:32 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to CMC 48 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 48(0:15 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(0:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at CMC 43 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 43(0:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 49 for -8 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 24-D.Tuggle runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:45 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:45 - 3rd) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 58 yards from OHI 35. 7-R.Bowens to CMC 21 for 14 yards (11-T.Drake).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(14:39 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 8 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 29(14:17 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 32 for 3 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(13:52 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to OHI 49 for 19 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(13:25 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 40 for 9 yards (5-J.Collier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 40(12:48 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 40(12:41 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 39 for 1 yard (54-K.McCracken44-J.Burton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(12:15 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at OHI 37 for 2 yards (30-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 37(11:42 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 37(11:37 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 34 for 3 yards (39-M.Ballentine). Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OHI 34.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - CMICH 49(11:26 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CMICH 49(11:20 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 33 yards from OHI 49 to the OHI 16 downed by 45-J.Whiteside.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 16(11:11 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 22 FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). 2-W.Reid to OHI 22 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:04 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 8 for 14 yards (8-J.Birchette5-J.Collier).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CMICH 8(10:40 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 30-B.Johnson to OHI 26 for 1 yard (19-D.Kent).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(10:32 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 28 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 28(10:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 28(10:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers scrambles to OHI 39 for 11 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(9:46 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at OHI 48 for 9 yards (0-B.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 48(9:22 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 50 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed). Team penalty on OHI Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 50.
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - CMICH 35(8:58 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers sacked at OHI 30 for -5 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - CMICH 30(8:10 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 24 - CMICH 25(7:57 - 3rd) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 26 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid45-J.Whiteside).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CMICH 26(7:46 - 3rd) 43-J.Wilson punts 51 yards from OHI 26 to the CMC 23 downed by 31-J.Holloway.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(7:32 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at CMC 42 for 19 yards. Penalty on CMC 4-K.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 13(7:21 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 20 for 7 yards (5-J.Collier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 20(6:52 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 20(6:47 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 23 for 3 yards (93-V.Watkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 23(6:01 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 48 yards from CMC 23 to the OHI 29 downed by 19-D.Kent.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(5:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to CMC 45 for 26 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(5:32 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to CMC 43 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 43(4:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke to CMC 44 FUMBLES. 17-G.Douglas to CMC 44 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(4:43 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 48(4:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 35 for 17 yards (3-J.Wood).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(3:42 - 3rd) 24-D.Bracy to OHI 34 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 34(3:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 34(2:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 34(2:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(2:47 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 78-S.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 34. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 29(2:47 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to CMC 37 for 34 yards (2-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(2:01 - 3rd) 0-O.Allison to CMC 37 for no gain (10-J.Bristol).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 24-D.Tuggle False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CMICH 42(0:59 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - CMICH 42(0:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Penalty on CMC 8-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(0:48 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 24 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 24(0:08 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to CMC 23 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 23(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - CMICH 23(14:55 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 88-R.Luehrman False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 23. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 28(14:55 - 4th) 25-T.Vandenberg 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(14:51 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 5 yards (3-J.Wood).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 33(14:25 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 45 for 12 yards (52-B.Dugan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(14:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 44 for 11 yards (5-J.Collier).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(13:55 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 37 for 7 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 37(13:25 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 35 for 2 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 35(12:57 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(12:35 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 30 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 30(12:05 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 25 for 5 yards (3-J.Wood).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 25(11:41 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to OHI 22 for 3 yards (44-J.Burton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:15 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to OHI 14 for 8 yards (23-I.Motley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 14(10:41 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to OHI 9 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(10:14 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 6 for 3 yards (92-Z.Burks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 6(9:53 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 6(9:49 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 2 for 4 yards (39-M.Ballentine).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 2(9:10 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation declined.
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 39 yards from CMC 35. 40-J.McCrory to OHI 37 for 11 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 36 for -1 yard (34-A.Siddiq).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 36(8:36 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at OHI 44 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 44(8:03 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 44 for no gain (13-T.Hairston).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 44(7:27 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 22 yards from OHI 44 to the CMC 34 downed by 10-A.Wolff.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(7:17 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 38 for 4 yards (9-W.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 38(6:46 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 41 for 3 yards (54-J.Oakes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 41(6:09 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 43 for 2 yards (3-J.Wood).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 43(5:23 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 44 yards from CMC 43. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at OHI 16 for 3 yards (19-T.Scott). Penalty on OHI 13-J.Gregory Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at OHI 16.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(5:11 - 4th) 18-A.Rogers pushed ob at OHI 13 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 13(4:32 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 14 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 14(4:00 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke sacked at OHI 4 for -10 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CMICH 4(3:19 - 4th) 43-J.Wilson punts 38 yards from OHI 4 to OHI 42 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(3:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 34 for 8 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 34(2:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 34 for no gain (3-J.Wood).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 34(2:21 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for 1 yard (38-K.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 33(2:14 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to OHI 33 for no gain (12-J.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(2:10 - 4th) 0-O.Allison to OHI 40 for 7 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 40(1:47 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Team penalty on CMC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OHI 40. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(1:38 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at CMC 48 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 48(1:32 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 0-O.Allison. 0-O.Allison to CMC 35 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(1:16 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to CMC 27 for 8 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 27(0:58 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to CMC 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Reed). Penalty on OHI 59-G.Hoover Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 26.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 36(0:50 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 36(0:42 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to CMC 35 for 1 yard (45-J.Whiteside17-G.Douglas).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 35(0:33 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - CMICH 40(0:33 - 4th) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(0:28 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at CMC 40. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 35(0:28 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson kneels at CMC 33 for -2 yards.
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
061 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
039.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC