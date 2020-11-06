Drive Chart
SJST
SDGST

Key Players
N. Nash 16 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 53 RuYds, RuTD
G. Bell 34 RB
109 RuYds, RuTD, 34 ReYds, 6 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:21
2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
71
yds
03:45
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:56
3-C.Baker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
50
yds
05:05
pos
0
9
Point After TD 8:53
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 0:40
16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:36
pos
6
10
Point After TD 0:35
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 2:30
16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
03:09
pos
13
10
Point After TD 2:26
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:36
34-G.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
02:04
pos
14
16
Point After TD 14:30
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 11:15
23-T.Nevens runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:29
pos
20
17
Point After TD 11:15
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 1:37
16-N.Nash runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
02:07
pos
27
17
Point After TD 1:32
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 20
Rushing 6 8
Passing 9 12
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 298 362
Total Plays 57 75
Avg Gain 5.2 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 116 101
Rush Attempts 29 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 2.2
Yards Passing 182 261
Comp. - Att. 18-28 21-30
Yards Per Pass 6.1 7.2
Penalties - Yards 2-15 4-40
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-36.7 4-45.8
Return Yards 19 5
Punts - Returns 1-19 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 2-0 0771428
San Diego State 2-0 370717
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 182 PASS YDS 261
116 RUSH YDS 101
298 TOTAL YDS 362
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 169 2 1 139.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 14 0 0 108.8
N. Nash 16/25 169 2 1
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 13 0 0 103.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 693 7 1 178.0
N. Starkel 2/3 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
N. Nash 11 53 1 19
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 0
T. Nevens 9 44 1 14
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 46 0
K. Robinson 8 20 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 2
D. Deese Jr. 7 5 76 1 27
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 145 2
T. Walker 8 5 70 0 32
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 318 1
B. Gaither 5 3 20 1 9
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 1
I. Hamilton 2 1 9 0 9
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Nevens 4 3 4 0 5
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Braddock 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Grey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Grey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
V. Fehoko 1-0 1.0 0
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Harmon 0-1 0.5 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 0-0 0.0 1
J. Kakiva 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Kakiva 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
M. Mercurio 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Fischer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 36.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
E. Fischer 7 36.7 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 29.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
S. Garrett 2 29.5 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
B. Gaither 1 19.0 19 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 261 0 1 136.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 300 3 0 125.2
C. Baker 21/30 261 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 268 2
G. Bell 25 109 1 13
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 138 3
C. Bell 7 18 0 11
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 113 1
J. Byrd 2 3 0 2
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 107 0
K. Williams 1 1 0 1
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
C. Baker 9 -29 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 139 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
J. Matthews 6 6 139 0 51
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Bellinger 5 4 49 0 21
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
G. Bell 6 6 34 0 9
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
K. Smith 3 3 26 0 23
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Busbee 3 1 11 0 11
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Byrd 1 1 2 0 2
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Bell 2 0 0 0 0
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
I. Richardson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/5 9/9
M. Araiza 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Kuljian 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
T. Kuljian 4 45.8 1 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
J. Byrd 4 17.0 31 0
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
B. Busbee 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 5.6 28 0
J. Byrd 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 29 2:37 6 21 Punt
11:07 SJST 44 0:54 3 6 Punt
6:17 SJST 30 1:16 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 SJST 20 0:48 3 -2 Punt
8:53 SJST 25 0:45 3 6 Punt
4:11 SJST 11 3:36 11 89 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 SJST 20 2:25 7 8 INT
5:35 SJST 38 3:09 8 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 SJST 25 1:57 3 1 Punt
11:44 SDGST 17 0:29 2 17 TD
5:59 SJST 20 2:12 4 11 Fumble
3:39 SDGST 27 2:07 5 27 TD
0:19 SJST 38 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 SDGST 2 0:54 3 3 Punt
10:06 SDGST 17 3:45 7 66 FG
4:54 SDGST 28 4:10 9 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 SDGST 50 5:05 10 50 TD
8:03 SDGST 35 3:48 7 17 Punt
0:35 SDGST 13 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 24 4:53 10 53 Downs
7:11 SDGST 28 1:28 4 4 Punt
2:26 SDGST 31 2:04 7 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 SDGST 39 0:36 2 -22 Fumble
11:15 SDGST 38 5:09 11 -18 INT
1:32 SDGST 40 1:05 6 22 Downs

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 29-S.Garrett runs ob at SJS 29 for 29 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(14:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 33 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 33
(14:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 9 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(14:06 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 44 for 2 yards. Penalty on SJS 70-T.Stevens Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - SJST 32
(13:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+4 YD
2 & 20 - SJST 32
(13:48 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 36 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 36
(13:15 - 1st) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 50 for 14 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 50
(12:23 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from SJS 50 Downed at the SDSU 2.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 2
(12:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 2
(12:07 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 5 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 5
(11:26 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 5
(11:21 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 70 yards from SDSU 5. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 44 for 19 yards.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(11:07 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 44
(10:59 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 50 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 50
(10:18 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 50
(10:13 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 50 to SDSU 17 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - FG (7 plays, 66 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(10:06 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 25 for 8 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 25
(9:35 - 1st) 3-C.Baker runs ob at SDSU 35 for 10 yards.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(9:07 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 14 for 51 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 14
(8:34 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 10 for 4 yards.
Sack
2 & 6 - SDGST 10
(8:01 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 14 for -4 yards (90-L.Grey).
Penalty
3 & 10 - SDGST 14
(7:13 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 6 for 8 yards. Penalty on SDSU 45-J.Matthews Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at SJS 14. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 15 - SDGST 19
(6:57 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SJS 17 for 2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - SDGST 17
(6:21 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:17 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 30 for 30 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(6:10 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 38
(5:41 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 39 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 39
(5:08 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
Punt
4 & 1 - SJST 39
(5:01 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 39 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(4:54 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 32 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDGST 32
(4:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 32 for no gain.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 32
(3:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SDSU 41 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(3:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 43
(2:41 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 45 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - SDGST 45
(2:00 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SJS 44 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(1:25 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 41
(0:51 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
Sack
3 & 7 - SDGST 41
(0:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 46 for -5 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 46 yards from SJS 46 to SJS End Zone. touchback.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(14:53 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 27 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 27
(14:27 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
-9 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 27
(14:24 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 18 for -9 yards. Team penalty on SJS Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 12 - SJST 18
(14:05 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 32 yards from SJS 18 out of bounds at the SDSU 50.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(13:58 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 48 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 48
(13:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 46 for -2 yards.
+23 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 46
(12:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 31 for 23 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(12:06 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 26 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 26
(11:33 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 22 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 22
(10:57 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 18 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(10:29 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 7 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 7 - SDGST 7
(10:12 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 3 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 3
(9:34 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 1
(8:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(8:53 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 31
(8:20 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 31
(8:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Nevens.
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 31
(8:08 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 34 yards from SJS 31 to SDSU 35 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(8:03 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 42
(7:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SDSU 45 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(7:02 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 1 yard.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 46
(6:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SJS 45 for 9 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(5:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 50 for -5 yards (45-K.Harmon96-J.Kakiva).
+2 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 50
(5:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SJS 48 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 13 - SDGST 48
(4:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
Punt
4 & 13 - SDGST 48
(4:15 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 37 yards from SJS 48 to SJS 11 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (11 plays, 89 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 11
(4:11 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 84-B.Gaither False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 11. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 6
(4:11 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 28 for 22 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(3:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 38 for 10 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(3:22 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at SJS 47 for 9 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 47
(2:43 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 43 for -4 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 43
(2:12 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 48 for 5 yards.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(1:40 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SDSU 20 for 32 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(1:31 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 10 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 10
(1:08 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 2 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 2
(0:45 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 4 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 4
(0:40 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:35 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 52 yards from SJS 35 to SDSU 13 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(0:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker kneels at SDSU 12 for -1 yard.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Downs (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 56 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 15 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(14:54 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 28
(14:25 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 34 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(13:45 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 34 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 34
(13:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 44 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(12:09 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 47 for 3 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 47
(12:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 29 for 24 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:09 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 32 for -3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 13 - SDGST 32
(11:30 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd. Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 23 - SDGST 42
(10:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 21 for 21 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 21
(10:46 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 20 for 1 yard.
No Gain
4 & 1 - SDGST 20
(10:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to SJS 20 for no gain.

SJST
Spartans
 - Interception (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(9:44 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 20
(9:38 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 30 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(9:12 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 33
(8:36 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 42 for 9 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(8:11 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 31 for 27 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(7:54 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 28 for 3 yards.
Int
2 & 7 - SJST 28
(7:19 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 23. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 28 for 5 yards (9-I.Hamilton).

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(7:11 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 33 for 5 yards. Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 28. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 18
(7:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 23 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 23
(6:25 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 32 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 32
(5:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Bell.
Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 32
(5:43 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 30 yards from SDSU 32 out of bounds at the SJS 38.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(5:35 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 37 for -1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 37
(5:08 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 42 for 5 yards. Penalty on SDSU 43-S.Lakalaka Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SJS 42.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(4:58 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 30 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(4:23 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 30
(4:15 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SDSU 8 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 8 - SJST 8
(3:41 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 6 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 6
(3:11 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SDSU 3 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 3
(2:30 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:26 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:26 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 31 for 31 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(2:19 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 44 for 13 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(1:52 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 48 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 48
(1:20 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 45 for 3 yards.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(0:49 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 19 for 26 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(0:22 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 16 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 16
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 5 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 5
(14:36 - 4th) 34-G.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(14:30 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 23 for -2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 23
(14:00 - 4th) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 26 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SJST 26
(13:05 - 4th) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 26 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 26
(12:33 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 35 yards from SJS 26 to SDSU 39 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Fumble (2 plays, -22 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(12:26 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 38 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 38
(11:50 - 4th) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 17 for -21 yards FUMBLES. 42-V.Fehoko to SDSU 17 for no gain.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 17
(11:44 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 3 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SJST 3
(11:15 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:15 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Interception (11 plays, -18 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:15 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 49 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 38 for 22 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(11:05 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 46
(10:28 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 47 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 47
(10:04 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 50 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(9:35 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 50
(9:28 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SDGST 41
(8:48 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for no gain.
+6 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 41
(8:00 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 35 for 6 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(7:40 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 11 for 24 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 11
(7:17 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SJS 11 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 10 - SDGST 11
(6:41 - 4th) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 15 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
Int
3 & 14 - SDGST 15
(6:06 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger INTERCEPTED by 22-T.Jenkins at SJS End Zone. 22-T.Jenkins touchback.

SJST
Spartans
 - Fumble (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(5:59 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 30 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(5:25 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 34
(4:45 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 35 for 1 yard.
Sack
3 & 5 - SJST 35
(4:00 - 4th) 16-N.Nash sacked at SJS 31 for -4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 31
(3:47 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 42 yards from SJS 31. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 FUMBLES (10-T.Walker). 10-T.Walker to SDSU 27 for -5 yards.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(3:39 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SDSU 30 FUMBLES. 62-J.Chamberlain to SDSU 30 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - SJST 30
(3:05 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 27 for 3 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 27
(3:00 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 15 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(2:22 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 14 for 1 yard.
+14 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 14
(1:37 - 4th) 16-N.Nash runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:32 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 44 yards from SJS 35. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 40 for 19 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(1:24 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 47 for 7 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 47
(1:04 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 43 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(0:47 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs ob at SJS 39 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 39
(0:39 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs ob at SJS 38 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 38
(0:33 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
No Gain
4 & 5 - SDGST 38
(0:27 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Bell.

SJST
Spartans
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(0:19 - 4th) 16-N.Nash kneels at SJS 37 for -1 yard.
