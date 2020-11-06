Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
N. Nash
16 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 53 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
G. Bell
34 RB
109 RuYds, RuTD, 34 ReYds, 6 RECs
Touchdown 0:40
16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:36
pos
6
10
Touchdown 2:30
16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
03:09
pos
13
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|298
|362
|Total Plays
|57
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|101
|Rush Attempts
|29
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|182
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.7
|4-45.8
|Return Yards
|19
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|16/25
|169
|2
|1
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|2/3
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|11
|53
|1
|19
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|9
|44
|1
|14
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|8
|20
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|7
|5
|76
|1
|27
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|8
|5
|70
|0
|32
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|5
|3
|20
|1
|9
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|4
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|7
|36.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|29.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|21/30
|261
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|25
|109
|1
|13
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|7
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|9
|-29
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|6
|139
|0
|51
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|5
|4
|49
|0
|21
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|6
|6
|34
|0
|9
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|3
|26
|0
|23
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|4
|45.8
|1
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 29-S.Garrett runs ob at SJS 29 for 29 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(14:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 33 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 33(14:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 42 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(14:06 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 44 for 2 yards. Penalty on SJS 70-T.Stevens Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SJST 32(13:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - SJST 32(13:48 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 36 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 16 - SJST 36(13:15 - 1st) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 50 for 14 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SJST 50(12:23 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from SJS 50 Downed at the SDSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(12:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 2(12:07 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 5 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 5(11:26 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 5(11:21 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 70 yards from SDSU 5. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 44 for 19 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(11:07 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 44(10:59 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 50 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SJST 50(10:18 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 50(10:13 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 50 to SDSU 17 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(10:06 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 25 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 25(9:35 - 1st) 3-C.Baker runs ob at SDSU 35 for 10 yards.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(9:07 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 14 for 51 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(8:34 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 10 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 10(8:01 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 14 for -4 yards (90-L.Grey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 14(7:13 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 6 for 8 yards. Penalty on SDSU 45-J.Matthews Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at SJS 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 19(6:57 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SJS 17 for 2 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 17(6:21 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 30 for 30 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:10 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 38(5:41 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 39 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 39(5:08 - 1st) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SJST 39(5:01 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 39 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(4:54 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 32 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 32(4:20 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 32 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 32(3:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SDSU 41 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(3:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 43(2:41 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 45 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 45(2:00 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SJS 44 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(1:25 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 41(0:51 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 41(0:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 46 for -5 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 46(15:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 46 yards from SJS 46 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:53 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 27 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SJST 27(14:27 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|-9 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 27(14:24 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 18 for -9 yards. Team penalty on SJS Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SJST 18(14:05 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 32 yards from SJS 18 out of bounds at the SDSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(13:58 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 48 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 48(13:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 46 for -2 yards.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 14 - SDGST 46(12:39 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 31 for 23 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(12:06 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 26 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 26(11:33 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 22 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 22(10:57 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 18 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(10:29 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 7 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - SDGST 7(10:12 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 3 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 3(9:34 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 1 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 1(8:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:53 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SJS 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SJST 31(8:20 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SJST 31(8:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Nevens.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SJST 31(8:08 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 34 yards from SJS 31 to SDSU 35 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(8:03 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 42(7:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SDSU 45 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(7:02 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 46(6:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to SJS 45 for 9 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(5:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 50 for -5 yards (45-K.Harmon96-J.Kakiva).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 50(5:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SJS 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 48(4:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 48(4:15 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 37 yards from SJS 48 to SJS 11 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 11(4:11 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 84-B.Gaither False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 11. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 6(4:11 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 28 for 22 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(3:44 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 38 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(3:22 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at SJS 47 for 9 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 47(2:43 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 43 for -4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 43(2:12 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 48 for 5 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(1:40 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SDSU 20 for 32 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(1:31 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 10 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(1:08 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 2 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 2(0:45 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 4 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 4(0:40 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 56 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(14:54 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 28(14:25 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(13:45 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 34 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 34(13:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 44 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(12:09 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 47 for 3 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 47(12:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 29 for 24 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(12:09 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SJS 32 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 32(11:30 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd. Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 32. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 23 - SDGST 42(10:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 21 for 21 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 21(10:46 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 20 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 20(10:07 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to SJS 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:44 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 20(9:38 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 30 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(9:12 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock to SJS 33 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 33(8:36 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 42 for 9 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(8:11 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 31 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(7:54 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 28 for 3 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 7 - SJST 28(7:19 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 23. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 28 for 5 yards (9-I.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(7:11 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 33 for 5 yards. Team penalty on SDSU Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDGST 18(7:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 23 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 23(6:25 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 32 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 32(5:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 32(5:43 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 30 yards from SDSU 32 out of bounds at the SJS 38.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(5:35 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 37 for -1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 37(5:08 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 42 for 5 yards. Penalty on SDSU 43-S.Lakalaka Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SJS 42.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(4:58 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SDSU 30 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(4:23 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 30(4:15 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SDSU 8 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - SJST 8(3:41 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 6 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 6(3:11 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash scrambles to SDSU 3 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 3(2:30 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 31 for 31 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(2:19 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 44 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(1:52 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 48 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 48(1:20 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 45 for 3 yards.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(0:49 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 19 for 26 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(0:22 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SJS 16 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 16(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 5 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - SDGST 5(14:36 - 4th) 34-G.Bell runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(14:30 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 23 for -2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 23(14:00 - 4th) 16-N.Nash complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 26 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 26(13:05 - 4th) 16-N.Nash complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 26 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 26(12:33 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 35 yards from SJS 26 to SDSU 39 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 49 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 38 for 22 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(11:05 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 46(10:28 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 47 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 47(10:04 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 50 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 50(9:35 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 50(9:28 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 41(8:48 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 41 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 41(8:00 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SJS 35 for 6 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:40 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 11 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 11(7:17 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SJS 11 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 11(6:41 - 4th) 3-C.Baker sacked at SJS 15 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Int
|
3 & 14 - SDGST 15(6:06 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger INTERCEPTED by 22-T.Jenkins at SJS End Zone. 22-T.Jenkins touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(5:59 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 30 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(5:25 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 34(4:45 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 35 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SJST 35(4:00 - 4th) 16-N.Nash sacked at SJS 31 for -4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 31(3:47 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 42 yards from SJS 31. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 FUMBLES (10-T.Walker). 10-T.Walker to SDSU 27 for -5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(3:39 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SDSU 30 FUMBLES. 62-J.Chamberlain to SDSU 30 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - SJST 30(3:05 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 27 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 27(3:00 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 15 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 15(2:22 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SDSU 14 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 14(1:37 - 4th) 16-N.Nash runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 44 yards from SJS 35. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 40 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(1:24 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 47 for 7 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 47(1:04 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 43 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(0:47 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs ob at SJS 39 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 39(0:39 - 4th) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell runs ob at SJS 38 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 38(0:33 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 38(0:27 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Bell.
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
054 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
0
062 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
068 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
056 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NEB
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
053.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
057 O/U
+21
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
053.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MD
PSU
0
064.5 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063.5 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
ILL
0
064 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
052.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PITT
FSU
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
039.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
050 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-39
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
064 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN