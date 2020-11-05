Drive Chart
WYO
COLOST

Key Players
X. Valladay 6 RB
147 RuYds, RuTD, 2 RECs
P. O'Brien 12 QB
255 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:15
15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
3
plays
78
yds
00:41
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:03
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:20
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
29
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:13
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:06
96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
00:35
pos
0
17
Touchdown 9:05
7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
03:01
pos
6
17
Point After TD 8:57
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 5:44
12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
57
yds
03:19
pos
7
23
Point After TD 5:38
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 2:42
6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:04
pos
13
24
Point After TD 2:34
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:30
46-J.Hoyland 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
80
yds
05:56
pos
17
24
Touchdown 3:29
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
53
yds
01:06
pos
17
30
Point After TD 3:18
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:20
15-L.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
04:00
pos
23
31
Point After TD 8:18
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Field Goal 2:52
96-R.Liss 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
05:26
pos
24
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 18
Rushing 9 6
Passing 13 9
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 465 342
Total Plays 80 63
Avg Gain 5.8 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 144 87
Rush Attempts 48 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.4
Yards Passing 321 255
Comp. - Att. 19-32 18-26
Yards Per Pass 7.5 8.3
Penalties - Yards 8-83 6-50
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.0 5-46.0
Return Yards 9 41
Punts - Returns 3-9 2-11
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-30
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 1-2 0143724
Colorado State 1-1 14107334
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 321 PASS YDS 255
144 RUSH YDS 87
465 TOTAL YDS 342
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 321 0 1 141.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.0% 339 1 1 111.8
L. Williams 19/31 321 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 147 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 250 2
X. Valladay 28 147 1 38
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 92 2
T. Smith 7 36 1 13
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 69 2
L. Williams 12 -31 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 132 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
A. Eberhardt 7 7 132 0 56
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 102 0
I. Neyor 5 3 77 0 37
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Welch 3 2 55 0 30
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Crow 4 2 23 0 17
N. Weinman 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
N. Weinman 1 1 15 0 15
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Marcotte 3 1 12 0 12
D. Jennings 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Jennings 1 1 7 0 7
A. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 0
X. Valladay 5 2 0 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.0
C. Muma 9-7 0.0 0
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hicks 8-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Hearn 6-1 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
E. Gandy 6-3 1.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 5-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Godbout 3-3 0.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
V. Jones 3-3 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Smith 3-1 1.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
J. Bertagnole 2-6 0.0 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Valladay 1-1 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 1-4 0.0 0
C. Robinson 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Robinson 1-0 1.0 0
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Neyor 1-0 0.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Smith 1-1 1.0 0
T. Dodd 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dodd 0-1 0.0 0
M. Gallegos 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Gallegos 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 6/6
J. Hoyland 1/1 25 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
N. Null 4 46.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Crow 2 20.0 25 0
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Burroughs 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.8 27 0
D. Crow 2 3.0 6 0
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Eberhardt 1 3.0 3 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 255 2 0 177.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 82 1 0 171.9
P. O'Brien 18/26 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
A. Vivens 14 62 0 30
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 1
M. McElroy Jr. 16 20 0 5
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
P. O'Brien 6 3 1 9
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Wright 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 10 146 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 146 0
D. Wright 12 10 146 0 42
T. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 90 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 1
T. McBride 7 5 90 2 38
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
E. Scott 1 1 8 0 8
T. McCullouch 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. McCullouch 1 1 8 0 8
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
N. Craig-Myers 2 1 3 0 3
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. McElroy Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Vivens 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.5
C. Carter 7-4 0.5 0
M. Cameron 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 1.0
M. Cameron 7-2 1.0 1
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
D. Jackson 7-1 1.0 0
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
M. Kamara 6-2 0.5 0
Q. Brinnon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 6-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
L. Stewart 5-4 0.0 0
M. Jones 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
M. Jones 5-2 2.0 0
H. Blackburn 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Blackburn 3-1 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 3-0 0.0 0
T. McBride 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. McBride 2-3 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
T. Francis 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Francis 2-1 0.0 0
S. Patchan 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
S. Patchan 2-2 1.0 0
B. Amina 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Amina 1-1 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
P. Polson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Polson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Moore 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Liss 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
R. Liss 2/3 48 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
R. Stonehouse 5 46.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
T. Pannunzio 2 32.5 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
D. Wright 2 5.5 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 WYO 20 0:41 3 78 INT
12:03 WYO 25 2:33 6 46 Fumble
9:13 WYO 25 3:13 9 39 Downs
2:07 WYO 27 1:22 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 WYO 19 3:01 6 81 TD
5:38 WYO 25 3:04 6 75 TD
1:35 WYO 12 0:38 7 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 3:15 10 29 Fumble
10:26 WYO 12 5:56 10 80 FG
3:18 WYO 25 1:21 3 0 Punt
0:29 WYO 25 0:13 3 22
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 WYO 44 3:22 7 53 TD
2:46 WYO 18 0:56 6 19 Downs
0:44 WYO 29 0:38 4 12 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 30 1:50 5 19 Punt
9:20 WYO 29 0:07 1 29 TD
5:56 COLOST 36 3:45 8 37 FG Miss
0:38 COLOST 28 0:35 10 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:57 COLOST 25 3:19 11 75 TD
2:34 COLOST 25 0:46 6 15 Punt
0:32 COLOST 25 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 WYO 48 1:05 3 2 Punt
4:24 COLOST 47 1:06 4 53 TD
1:48 COLOST 26 1:10 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 COLOST 2 1:38 3 9 Punt
8:18 COLOST 25 5:26 9 43 FG
1:40 WYO 37 0:52 4 8 Downs

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 24 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(14:50 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 39 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 39
(14:30 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(14:10 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 46
(13:35 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 49
(13:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 49
(13:10 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 49 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(12:56 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WYO 18
(12:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
Int
3 & 12 - WYO 18
(12:15 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Fumble (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:03 - 1st) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

COLOST
Rams
 - TD (1 plays, 29 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(12:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 30
(11:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 38 for 8 yards (9-L.Stewart12-C.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(11:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for no gain (8-Q.Brinnon).
Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 38
(10:26 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - COLOST 33
(10:03 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 36 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 36
(9:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-D.Jackson). 33-M.Jones to WYO 29 for no gain.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(9:20 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:13 - 1st) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

COLOST
Rams
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:13 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(9:13 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29
(8:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
Penalty
3 & 7 - COLOST 28
(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 28. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 33
(8:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 6 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 39
(7:33 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 40 for 21 yards (35-A.Moore).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to CSU 39 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 39
(6:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 39
(6:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 32 for 7 yards (10-T.Francis).
-4 YD
4 & 2 - COLOST 32
(6:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for -4 yards (5-D.Jackson).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(5:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 22 for 42 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(5:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 20
(5:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 15 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 15
(4:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for 4 yards (5-I.Neyor26-B.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 11
(4:22 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 12 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 52-A.Cullen Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 11. No Play.
Sack
1 & 20 - WYO 21
(4:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard (95-C.Robinson).
+4 YD
2 & 21 - WYO 22
(3:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 18 for 4 yards (20-A.Hearn).
Sack
3 & 17 - WYO 18
(3:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 27 for -9 yards (5-E.Gandy).
No Good
4 & 26 - WYO 27
(2:11 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

COLOST
Rams
 - FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 27
(2:07 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 32 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
No Gain
2 & 5 - COLOST 32
(1:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 32
(1:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 36 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 36
(0:45 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 36 to CSU 28 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (6 plays, 81 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(0:38 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 33 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
Penalty
2 & 5 - WYO 33
(0:12 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott. Penalty on WYO 21-C.Coldon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:07 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:03 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 22 for 30 yards (48-C.Muma20-A.Hearn).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 20 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
-5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 20
(14:33 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 25 for -5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+15 YD
3 & 13 - WYO 25
(14:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 10 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10
(13:43 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for -1 yard (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 11
(13:10 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 7 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks28-E.Gibbs).
Sack
3 & 7 - WYO 7
(12:40 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 11 for -4 yards (26-B.Smith).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - WYO 11
(12:06 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLOST
Rams
 - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:58 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 34-J.Burroughs to WYO 19 for 4 yards (10-T.Francis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(11:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 20 for 1 yard (8-Q.Brinnon).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 20
(11:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 32 for 12 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(10:40 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
+33 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 33
(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to CSU 34 for 33 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(9:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 13 for 21 yards (12-C.Carter).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:57 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(8:57 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy44-V.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(8:27 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 28
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 37 for 9 yards (21-C.Coldon96-J.Bertagnole).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(7:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 47
(7:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at WYO 25 for 28 yards (26-B.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(6:52 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to WYO 23 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton). Penalty on WYO 7-K.Glinton Facemasking 13 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(6:32 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 15 FUMBLES. 32-M.McElroy to WYO 14 for no gain. Team penalty on WYO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WYO 12. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 5 - WYO 7
(6:18 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 9 for -2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 9
(5:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 1 for 8 yards (26-B.Smith40-T.Dodd).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WYO 1
(5:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:38 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:38 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(5:38 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 23
(5:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 40 for 17 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(4:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard26-M.Cameron).
+56 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 41
(3:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 3 for 56 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(3:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 1 yard (45-B.Amina97-T.McBride).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 2
(2:42 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:34 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(2:34 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 20
(2:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 28 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43
(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 50 for 7 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
Penalty
2 & 3 - WYO 50
(2:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 49 for 1 yard (26-B.Smith96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 50. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - WYO 40
(2:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
No Gain
3 & 13 - WYO 40
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
Punt
4 & 13 - WYO 40
(1:48 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 40. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 12 for 3 yards (8-Q.Brinnon5-D.Jackson).

COLOST
Rams
 - Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 12
(1:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 12
(1:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(1:23 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - COLOST 33
(1:23 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 25 - COLOST 23
(1:16 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+3 YD
2 & 25 - COLOST 23
(1:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
+9 YD
3 & 22 - COLOST 26
(1:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 35
(0:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Fumble (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 41
(0:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 45 yards from WYO 41. 22-D.Wright to CSU 25 for 11 yards (28-E.Gibbs).

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(0:32 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 30 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks44-V.Jones).

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for 25 yards (17-C.Cumber8-Q.Brinnon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(14:53 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 31 for 6 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 31
(14:25 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at WYO 37 for 6 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(13:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 45 for 8 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+37 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 45
(13:30 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor pushed ob at CSU 18 for 37 yards (26-M.Cameron).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(13:20 - 3rd) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CSU 18. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(13:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 22 for 11 yards (9-L.Stewart11-H.Blackburn).
Sack
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(12:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 30 for -8 yards (42-M.Kamara1-S.Patchan).
Sack
2 & 18 - WYO 30
(12:13 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 38 for -8 yards. Penalty on WYO 58-L.Bible Holding declined. (1-S.Patchan33-M.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 26 - WYO 38
(11:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Brown.
-8 YD
4 & 26 - WYO 38
(11:45 - 3rd) to CSU 46 FUMBLES (97-T.McBride). 12-C.Carter to WYO 48 for 6 yards (28-E.Gibbs).

COLOST
Rams
 - TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(11:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 42 for 6 yards (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
-4 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 42
(11:06 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 46 for -4 yards (5-E.Gandy96-J.Bertagnole).
No Gain
3 & 8 - COLOST 46
(10:40 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
Punt
4 & 8 - COLOST 46
(10:32 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 34 yards from WYO 46 to WYO 12 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(10:26 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 15 for 3 yards (11-H.Blackburn12-C.Carter).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 15
(9:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 4-D.Jennings. 4-D.Jennings pushed ob at WYO 22 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron42-M.Kamara).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(9:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 24 for 2 yards (36-P.Polson5-D.Jackson).
+38 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 24
(8:41 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 38 for 38 yards (9-L.Stewart).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(8:06 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 35 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 35
(7:32 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 35 for no gain (94-D.Phillips).
+25 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 35
(6:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to CSU 10 for 25 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10
(6:30 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 6 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 6
(5:45 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at CSU 5 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson11-H.Blackburn).
Sack
3 & 5 - WYO 5
(5:08 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 8 for -3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WYO 8
(4:30 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio pushed ob at CSU 47 for 41 yards (28-E.Gibbs49-T.Liufau).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(4:17 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 50 for 3 yards (33-C.Hicks).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 50
(4:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 40 for 10 yards (20-A.Hearn5-E.Gandy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(3:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 38 for 2 yards (96-J.Bertagnole28-E.Gibbs).
+38 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38
(3:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:18 - 3rd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:18 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(3:18 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - WYO 23
(2:44 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for 2 yards (42-M.Kamara9-L.Stewart).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 25
(2:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 25
(1:57 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 49 yards from WYO 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 26 for no gain (31-W.Ekeler).

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(1:48 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 24 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
No Gain
2 & 12 - COLOST 24
(1:16 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 24
(1:11 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 6-T.McCullouch. 6-T.McCullouch to CSU 32 for 8 yards (48-C.Muma6-X.Valladay).
Punt
4 & 4 - COLOST 32
(0:38 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 43 yards from CSU 32. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for no gain (17-C.Cumber).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (7 plays, 53 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:29 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
Penalty
2 & 5 - WYO 30
(0:16 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Brown. Penalty on CSU 26-M.Cameron Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 30. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 45
(0:16 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 47 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 47
(15:00 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 46 for 7 yards (12-C.Carter42-M.Kamara).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 46
(14:20 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 50 for -4 yards (97-T.McBride).
Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 50
(13:41 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 48 yards from CSU 50 to the CSU 2 downed by 14-M.Williams.

COLOST
Rams
 - FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 5:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 2
(13:33 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 5 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma85-C.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 5
(13:04 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 10 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks5-E.Gandy).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 10
(12:24 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 11 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 11
(11:55 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 11. 8-D.Crow to WYO 44 for 6 yards (53-C.Plath5-D.Jackson).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(11:40 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 41 for 15 yards (26-M.Cameron).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(11:16 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 41 for no gain (42-M.Kamara9-L.Stewart).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 41
(10:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 41
(10:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 82-J.Marcotte. 82-J.Marcotte to CSU 29 for 12 yards (26-M.Cameron12-C.Carter).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(10:05 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 12 for 17 yards (9-L.Stewart).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(9:28 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for 8 yards (1-S.Patchan).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 4
(8:45 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 3 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson55-T.Brown).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 3
(7:40 - 4th) 15-L.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:18 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

COLOST
Rams
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:18 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(7:59 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 34 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 34
(7:35 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 36 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(7:35 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 39 for 3 yards (96-J.Bertagnole28-E.Gibbs).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 39
(7:00 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 47 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(6:20 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 46 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy94-C.Godbout).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 46
(5:50 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 45 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - COLOST 45
(5:10 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 29 for 16 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(4:30 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 28 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 28
(3:44 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 29 for -1 yard (6-X.Valladay85-M.Gallegos).
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 29
(2:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - COLOST 29
(2:52 - 4th) 96-R.Liss 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - End of Game (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 4th) 93-J.Terry kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 18 for 15 yards (3-E.Scott10-T.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(2:39 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 18
(2:33 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 48 for 30 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(2:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
Sack
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(2:15 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 42 for -6 yards (12-C.Carter33-M.Jones).
-5 YD
3 & 16 - WYO 42
(2:11 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for -5 yards (1-S.Patchan10-T.Francis).
No Gain
4 & 21 - WYO 37
(1:50 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(1:40 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 34 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout5-E.Gandy).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 34
(1:32 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 33 for 1 yard (28-E.Gibbs).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 33
(0:53 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 30 for 3 yards (44-V.Jones96-J.Bertagnole).
+1 YD
4 & 3 - COLOST 30
(0:48 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 29 for 1 yard (14-M.Williams48-C.Muma).

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(0:44 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 19 for -10 yards (33-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 20 - COLOST 19
(0:22 - 4th) spikes the ball at WYO 19 for no gain.
+15 YD
3 & 20 - COLOST 19
(0:22 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 84-N.Weinman. 84-N.Weinman to WYO 34 for 15 yards (12-C.Carter26-M.Cameron).
+7 YD
4 & 5 - COLOST 34
(0:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor runs ob at WYO 41 for 7 yards.
NCAA FB Scores