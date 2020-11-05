Drive Chart
|
|
|WYO
|COLOST
Key Players
|
|
X. Valladay
6 RB
147 RuYds, RuTD, 2 RECs
|
|
P. O'Brien
12 QB
255 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 12:15
15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
3
plays
78
yds
00:41
pos
0
6
Touchdown 9:20
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
29
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
Touchdown 3:29
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
53
yds
01:06
pos
17
30
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|465
|342
|Total Plays
|80
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|87
|Rush Attempts
|48
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|321
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-83
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|5-46.0
|Return Yards
|9
|41
|Punts - Returns
|3-9
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|321
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|19/31
|321
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|28
|147
|1
|38
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|7
|36
|1
|13
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|12
|-31
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|7
|7
|132
|0
|56
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|5
|3
|77
|0
|37
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|3
|2
|55
|0
|30
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|4
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
N. Weinman 84 TE
|N. Weinman
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|9-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DT
|V. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 85 DE
|C. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dodd 40 CB
|T. Dodd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gallegos 85 WR
|M. Gallegos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|4
|46.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|20.0
|25
|0
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|18/26
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|14
|62
|0
|30
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|16
|20
|0
|5
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|12
|10
|146
|0
|42
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|7
|5
|90
|2
|38
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|7-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 DB
|M. Cameron
|7-2
|1.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 DB
|Q. Brinnon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 9 DB
|L. Stewart
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DL
|M. Jones
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 DB
|R. Ajayi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McBride 97 DL
|T. McBride
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 10 DB
|T. Francis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 1 DL
|S. Patchan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Amina 45 LB
|B. Amina
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Polson 36 LB
|P. Polson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 35 LB
|A. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 55 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Liss 96 K
|R. Liss
|2/3
|48
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|5
|46.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|2
|32.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 24 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(14:50 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 39 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 39(14:30 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(14:10 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 46(13:35 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 49(13:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 49(13:10 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 49 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:56 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WYO 18(12:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|Int
|
3 & 12 - WYO 18(12:15 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 30(11:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 38 for 8 yards (9-L.Stewart12-C.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(11:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for no gain (8-Q.Brinnon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 38(10:26 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - COLOST 33(10:03 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 36 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 36(9:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-D.Jackson). 33-M.Jones to WYO 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:13 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(8:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 28(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 28. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 33(8:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 6 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(7:33 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 40 for 21 yards (35-A.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to CSU 39 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 39(6:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 39(6:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 32 for 7 yards (10-T.Francis).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 32(6:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for -4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(5:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 22 for 42 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(5:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 20(5:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 15 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 15(4:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for 4 yards (5-I.Neyor26-B.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 11(4:22 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 12 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 52-A.Cullen Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 11. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - WYO 21(4:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard (95-C.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - WYO 22(3:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 18 for 4 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - WYO 18(3:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 27 for -9 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Good
|
4 & 26 - WYO 27(2:11 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(2:07 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 32 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 32(1:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 32(1:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 36 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 36(0:45 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 36 to CSU 28 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 28(0:38 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 33 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WYO 33(0:12 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott. Penalty on WYO 21-C.Coldon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(0:07 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 48(0:03 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 22 for 30 yards (48-C.Muma20-A.Hearn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 20 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 20(14:33 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 25 for -5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - WYO 25(14:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 10 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(13:43 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for -1 yard (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 11(13:10 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 7 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks28-E.Gibbs).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WYO 7(12:40 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 11 for -4 yards (26-B.Smith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WYO 11(12:06 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 34-J.Burroughs to WYO 19 for 4 yards (10-T.Francis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(11:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 20 for 1 yard (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 20(11:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 32 for 12 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(10:40 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 33(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to CSU 34 for 33 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(9:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 13 for 21 yards (12-C.Carter).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:57 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy44-V.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(8:27 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 28(8:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 37 for 9 yards (21-C.Coldon96-J.Bertagnole).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(7:41 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(7:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 47(7:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at WYO 25 for 28 yards (26-B.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(6:52 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to WYO 23 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton). Penalty on WYO 7-K.Glinton Facemasking 13 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(6:32 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 15 FUMBLES. 32-M.McElroy to WYO 14 for no gain. Team penalty on WYO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WYO 12. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - WYO 7(6:18 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 9 for -2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 9(5:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 1 for 8 yards (26-B.Smith40-T.Dodd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WYO 1(5:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(5:38 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 23(5:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 40 for 17 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(4:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard26-M.Cameron).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 41(3:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 3 for 56 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(3:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 1 yard (45-B.Amina97-T.McBride).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 2(2:42 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:34 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 20(2:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 28 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 28.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 50 for 7 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - WYO 50(2:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 49 for 1 yard (26-B.Smith96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WYO 40(2:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WYO 40(1:54 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WYO 40(1:48 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 40. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 12 for 3 yards (8-Q.Brinnon5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(1:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 12(1:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(1:23 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - COLOST 33(1:23 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - COLOST 23(1:16 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 25 - COLOST 23(1:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - COLOST 26(1:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 35(0:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for 25 yards (17-C.Cumber8-Q.Brinnon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(14:53 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 31 for 6 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 31(14:25 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at WYO 37 for 6 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(13:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 45 for 8 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 45(13:30 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor pushed ob at CSU 18 for 37 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(13:20 - 3rd) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CSU 18. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(13:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 22 for 11 yards (9-L.Stewart11-H.Blackburn).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(12:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 30 for -8 yards (42-M.Kamara1-S.Patchan).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - WYO 30(12:13 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 38 for -8 yards. Penalty on WYO 58-L.Bible Holding declined. (1-S.Patchan33-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 26 - WYO 38(11:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Brown.
|-8 YD
|
4 & 26 - WYO 38(11:45 - 3rd) to CSU 46 FUMBLES (97-T.McBride). 12-C.Carter to WYO 48 for 6 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(11:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 42 for 6 yards (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 42(11:06 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 46 for -4 yards (5-E.Gandy96-J.Bertagnole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 46(10:40 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLOST 46(10:32 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 34 yards from WYO 46 to WYO 12 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(10:26 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 15 for 3 yards (11-H.Blackburn12-C.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 15(9:51 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 4-D.Jennings. 4-D.Jennings pushed ob at WYO 22 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron42-M.Kamara).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(9:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 24 for 2 yards (36-P.Polson5-D.Jackson).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 24(8:41 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 38 for 38 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(8:06 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 35 for 3 yards (12-C.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WYO 35(7:32 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to CSU 35 for no gain (94-D.Phillips).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 35(6:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to CSU 10 for 25 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(6:30 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 6 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 6(5:45 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at CSU 5 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson11-H.Blackburn).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WYO 5(5:08 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at CSU 8 for -3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WYO 8(4:30 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio pushed ob at CSU 47 for 41 yards (28-E.Gibbs49-T.Liufau).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(4:17 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 50 for 3 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 50(4:11 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 40 for 10 yards (20-A.Hearn5-E.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(3:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 38 for 2 yards (96-J.Bertagnole28-E.Gibbs).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 38(3:29 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 3rd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(3:18 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WYO 23(2:44 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 25 for 2 yards (42-M.Kamara9-L.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WYO 25(2:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WYO 25(1:57 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 49 yards from WYO 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 26 for no gain (31-W.Ekeler).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(1:48 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 24 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 24(1:16 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 24(1:11 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 6-T.McCullouch. 6-T.McCullouch to CSU 32 for 8 yards (48-C.Muma6-X.Valladay).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 32(0:38 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 43 yards from CSU 32. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for no gain (17-C.Cumber).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:29 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WYO 30(0:16 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Brown. Penalty on CSU 26-M.Cameron Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 30. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 45(0:16 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 47 for 2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 47(15:00 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 46 for 7 yards (12-C.Carter42-M.Kamara).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 46(14:20 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to CSU 50 for -4 yards (97-T.McBride).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 50(13:41 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 48 yards from CSU 50 to the CSU 2 downed by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 2(13:33 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 5 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma85-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 5(13:04 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 10 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks5-E.Gandy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 10(12:24 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 11 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 11(11:55 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 11. 8-D.Crow to WYO 44 for 6 yards (53-C.Plath5-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(11:40 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 41 for 15 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(11:16 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 41 for no gain (42-M.Kamara9-L.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 41(10:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 41(10:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 82-J.Marcotte. 82-J.Marcotte to CSU 29 for 12 yards (26-M.Cameron12-C.Carter).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(10:05 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 12 for 17 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(9:28 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 4 for 8 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 4(8:45 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 3 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson55-T.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 3(7:40 - 4th) 15-L.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:59 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 34 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 34(7:35 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 36 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(7:35 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 39 for 3 yards (96-J.Bertagnole28-E.Gibbs).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 39(7:00 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 47 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(6:20 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 46 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy94-C.Godbout).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 46(5:50 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 45 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 45(5:10 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 29 for 16 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(4:30 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 28 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 28(3:44 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 29 for -1 yard (6-X.Valladay85-M.Gallegos).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 29(2:57 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 29(2:52 - 4th) 96-R.Liss 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 4th) 93-J.Terry kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 18 for 15 yards (3-E.Scott10-T.Francis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(2:39 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 18(2:33 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 48 for 30 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(2:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WYO 48(2:15 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 42 for -6 yards (12-C.Carter33-M.Jones).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 16 - WYO 42(2:11 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for -5 yards (1-S.Patchan10-T.Francis).
|No Gain
|
4 & 21 - WYO 37(1:50 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(1:40 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 34 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout5-E.Gandy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 34(1:32 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 33 for 1 yard (28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 33(0:53 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 30 for 3 yards (44-V.Jones96-J.Bertagnole).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 30(0:48 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 29 for 1 yard (14-M.Williams48-C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(0:44 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 19 for -10 yards (33-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - COLOST 19(0:22 - 4th) spikes the ball at WYO 19 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 20 - COLOST 19(0:22 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 84-N.Weinman. 84-N.Weinman to WYO 34 for 15 yards (12-C.Carter26-M.Cameron).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 34(0:06 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor runs ob at WYO 41 for 7 yards.
