'Every minute counts': Nebraska ready for Northwestern
After an unexpected bye week following the cancellation of its game vs. Wisconsin, Nebraska travels to Northwestern for a Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon.
Since the Cornhuskers joined the conference in 2011, seven of the nine games between West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern have been decided by seven points or less.
"Every minute counts when you play them," Nebraska senior cornerback DiCaprio Bootle said. "Every time I played them here, I've been a part of nothing but close games."
Last season, Lane McCallum made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give Nebraska a 13-10 victory. The previous two years, the Wildcats claimed overtime wins.
Northwestern (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 21-20 comeback victory over host Iowa. After giving up 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, the Wildcats scored 21 over the next three quarters and gave up only three points.
While Northwestern was playing in a game described by Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as "really physical," Nebraska (0-1, 0-1) was practicing after its hopes for scheduling a replacement game were shot down.
Fitzgerald said he believes the extra rest is a huge advantage for the Cornhuskers.
"They had a week off to rest up; they obviously got a chance to watch us play," Fitzgerald said. "We were in a four-quarter war."
Nebraska coach Scott Frost disagreed with that sentiment, saying his team is antsy to play.
"Maybe if this was Week 7 or 8, having a week off would be nice. We've only played one game," Frost said. "I don't know. Pat (Fitzgerald) is one of the smartest guys in the country, probably, but I don't know if I agree with him on that one."
The Cornhuskers opened the season against conference favorite Ohio State in Columbus on Oct. 24 and were blown out 52-17.
Nebraska used two quarterbacks in that game: Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. Martinez was 12 of 15 for 105 yards while also rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey was 4-for-5 passing for 55 yards and ran nine times for 80 yards.
Northwestern senior linebacker Paddy Fisher says going against both quarterbacks will be a challenge.
"They're both tremendous athletes and passers, so it's going to be difficult for us to come up with a game plan to stop both of those two and really limit them," Fisher said. "They're both going to come out in tempo. We've got to prepare for that, so that adds another wrinkle, too."
But the Wildcats' defense has stepped up in its first two games. The team has allowed an average of only 250 yards per game, third best in the country. And notwithstanding the first quarter against Iowa, in which two turnovers gave the Hawkeyes' offense the ball in Northwestern territory, the defense has allowed only six points all season.
On top of that, the Wildcats have forced seven turnovers, which has led to 24 points.
"They do a good job of having 11 sets of eyes on the football at all times," Frost said. "They are going to create turnovers, but they capitalize on a lot because of how disciplined they are and how good they are with their eyes, and their effort."
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Mills
26 RB
59 RuYds, RuTD, 33 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
|
P. Ramsey
12 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 28 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|14
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|442
|317
|Total Plays
|88
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|148
|Rush Attempts
|43
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|218
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|24-45
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-55
|8-64
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|42
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|2-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-45
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|317
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|12/27
|125
|0
|1
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|12/16
|93
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|102
|0
|28
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|19
|59
|1
|15
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|8
|49
|0
|20
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|3
|14
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fleming 6 WR
|M. Fleming
|8
|5
|75
|0
|28
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|7
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|8
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|4
|2
|29
|0
|25
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hickman 87 WR
|C. Hickman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Manning 5 WR
|O. Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 18 S
|M. Farmer
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 6 WR
|M. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|2/3
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 99 P
|W. Przystup
|5
|40.4
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Manning 5 WR
|O. Manning
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|16/27
|169
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|18
|89
|1
|41
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|3
|32
|0
|24
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|9
|28
|0
|16
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|6
|4
|33
|1
|17
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|5
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|4
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|4
|3
|25
|1
|10
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard 24 DB
|R. Heard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gerak 52 OL
|S. Gerak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|6
|43.5
|4
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|22.0
|36
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 34 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 34(14:46 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 36 for 2 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(14:23 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 41 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 41(13:46 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 6-M.Fleming. 6-M.Fleming to NW 45 for 14 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(13:24 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NW 35 for 10 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(12:58 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 28 for 7 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NEB 28(12:30 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEB 33(12:15 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at NW 25 for 8 yards. Penalty on NEB 54-B.Benhart Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - NEB 43(11:59 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - NEB 43(11:55 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NW 39 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NEB 39(11:19 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 39 yards from NW 39 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(11:12 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 37 for 17 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(10:42 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 38 for 1 yard (28-L.Reimer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 38(10:17 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 41 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 41(9:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 46 for 5 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 46(9:32 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NEB 42 for 12 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(9:12 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NEB 41 for 1 yard (6-Q.Newsome).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 41(8:38 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:29 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 20(8:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 24 for 4 yards (2-G.Newsome18-C.Ruiz).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEB 24(8:02 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 26 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher52-S.Gerak).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NEB 26(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on NW 55-E.Leota Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 31(7:28 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Liewer.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEB 31(7:25 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 30 yards from NEB 31 Downed at the NW 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(7:15 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 39(7:08 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to NW 46 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 46(6:38 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NW 47 for 1 yard (99-T.Robinson28-L.Reimer).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 47(5:57 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 47 Downed at the NEB 11.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(5:46 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 15 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NEB 15(5:14 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson. Penalty on NEB 76-B.Jaimes Holding 7 yards enforced at NEB 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NEB 8(5:07 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NEB 8(5:03 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEB 8(4:59 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 47 yards from NEB 8. 19-R.Lees to NEB 47 for 8 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(4:47 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NEB 46 for 1 yard (13-J.Domann95-B.Stille).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(4:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NEB 40 for 6 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 40(3:39 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NEB 27 for 13 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(3:23 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 27(3:17 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NEB 20 for 7 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 20(2:49 - 1st) 26-E.Hull to NEB 24 for -4 yards (13-J.Domann).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 24(2:07 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(2:02 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 27 for 3 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 27(1:37 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NW 48 for 25 yards (18-C.Ruiz16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(1:12 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NW 48 for no gain (42-P.Fisher90-J.Saunders).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 48(0:35 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 FUMBLES (26-D.Mills). 2-A.Martinez recovers at the NEB 46. 2-A.Martinez to NEB 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - NWEST 46(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NW 39 for 15 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 39(14:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NW 38 for 1 yard (5-J.Pace28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(14:12 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NW 33 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 33(13:39 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NW 29 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 29(13:19 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NW 29 for no gain (49-A.Adebawore).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 29(12:54 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 24 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(12:12 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Manning.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 24(12:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NW 20 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 20(11:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 20(11:35 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:29 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 1 yard (99-T.Robinson).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 26(11:04 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Farmer at NEB 40. 18-M.Farmer to NEB 48 for 8 yards (81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(10:51 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 6-M.Fleming. 6-M.Fleming to NW 24 for 28 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(10:19 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 11 for 13 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(9:41 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NW 13 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 13(9:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NEB 13(9:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - NEB 13(9:00 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 99-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 13. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - NEB 18(9:00 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:48 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:44 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:38 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 39 yards from NW 25 to NEB 36 fair catch by 1-W.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(8:29 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 40 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin51-B.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 40(8:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 6-M.Fleming. 6-M.Fleming to NEB 45 for 5 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 45(7:37 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 48 for 3 yards (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(7:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NW 42 for 10 yards (18-C.Ruiz16-B.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(6:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NW 29 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 29(6:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NW 21 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(5:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 22 for -1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEB 22(5:02 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Fleming.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 22(4:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 20 for 2 yards (99-E.Brown55-E.Leota).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - NEB 20(4:18 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(4:13 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 21 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 21(3:44 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for 4 yards (28-L.Reimer7-D.Bootle).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 25(3:10 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 30 for 5 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(2:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 33 for 3 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 33(2:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 34 for 1 yard (49-P.Payne).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 34(1:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Farmer at NW 40. 18-M.Farmer to NW 3 for 37 yards (12-P.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NEB 3(1:32 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 34 for 9 yards (31-C.Miller7-D.Bootle).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 34(1:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 25 for -9 yards FUMBLES (28-L.Reimer). 12-P.Ramsey to NW 25 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 25(0:53 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 33 for 8 yards (95-B.Stille2-C.Tannor).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 33(0:47 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 40 yards from NW 33 to NEB 27 fair catch by 1-W.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(0:40 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 35 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEB 35(0:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 35(0:19 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 50 for 15 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 50(0:12 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez spikes the ball at NEB 50 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 50(0:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Fleming.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 50(0:05 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 62 yards from NEB 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 36 yards (22-C.Jewett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(14:51 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 43 for 4 yards (97-D.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 43(14:16 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NEB 44 for 13 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:47 - 3rd) 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NEB 44 for no gain (44-G.Nelson31-C.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:17 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 87-J.Riley Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 39(13:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NEB 37 for 2 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 37(12:36 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NEB 26 for 11 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(12:03 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NEB 26 for no gain (9-M.Dismuke).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 26(11:25 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NEB 20 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 20(10:54 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles pushed ob at NEB 4 for 16 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NWEST 4(10:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NEB 2 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 2(10:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:54 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 26-D.Mills False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NEB 20(9:54 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 20 for no gain (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEB 20(9:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 26 for 6 yards (2-G.Newsome). Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at NEB 26.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(9:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 39 for -2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 39(8:33 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 39(8:27 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to NEB 46 for 7 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 46(7:43 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 30 yards from NEB 46 to NW 24 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(7:37 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 26(7:11 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 35 for 9 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(6:44 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 37 for 2 yards (13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 37(6:07 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 37(6:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to NEB 43 for 20 yards (9-M.Dismuke). Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(5:24 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NEB 40 for 3 yards (49-P.Payne8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(5:20 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 40(5:15 - 3rd) Penalty on NW 76-E.Wiederkehr False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NWEST 45(5:12 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NWEST 45(5:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 37 yards from NEB 45 to NEB 8 fair catch by 1-W.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 8(4:55 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 7 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEB 7(4:31 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Liewer.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEB 7(4:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 26 for 19 yards (2-G.Newsome51-B.Gallagher).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(3:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 46 for 28 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(3:13 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NW 42 for 4 yards (5-J.Pace42-P.Fisher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 42(2:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NW 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 36.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(2:34 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NW 25 for 1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NEB 25(2:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW 25. 16-B.Joseph touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(1:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 28 for 8 yards (1-W.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 28(1:33 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 27 for -1 yard (28-L.Reimer31-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 27(0:59 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 27(0:54 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 58 yards from NW 27 to the NEB 15 1-W.Robinson muffs the ball. 1-W.Robinson recovers at the NEB 10. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 10 for no gain (21-C.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(0:40 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 18 for 8 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 18(0:23 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner to NEB 24 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(15:00 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 12 for -12 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|Penalty
|
2 & 22 - NEB 12(14:25 - 4th) Penalty on NEB 57-E.Piper False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 12. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 27 - NEB 7(14:25 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 4 for -3 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 30 - NEB 4(13:55 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NEB 24 for 20 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 24(13:20 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 56 yards from NEB 24. 19-R.Lees to NEB 44 for 36 yards (57-E.Piper).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:06 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NEB 23 for 21 yards (31-C.Miller8-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(12:42 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NEB 17 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 17(12:18 - 4th) 19-R.Lees to NEB 21 for -4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 21(11:39 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NEB 9 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - NWEST 9(11:06 - 4th) Penalty on NW 6-D.Anderson Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NEB 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 14 - NWEST 14(10:41 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NEB 10 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 10(10:01 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 50 yards from NW 35. 38-B.Belt to NEB 26 for 11 yards (21-C.Mitchell23-D.Sermons).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(9:52 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 31 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 31(9:32 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 44 for 13 yards (2-G.Newsome51-B.Gallagher).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(9:07 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 40 for 16 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(8:45 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 6-M.Fleming. 6-M.Fleming to NW 22 for 18 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(8:27 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 18 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NEB 18(7:54 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Fleming. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 18. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 3 - NEB 3(7:53 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 8 for -5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 8(7:13 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 6 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak28-C.Bergin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NEB 6(6:58 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek. Penalty on NW 5-J.Pace Pass interference 4 yards enforced at NW 6. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEB 2(6:50 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NW 4 for -2 yards (49-A.Adebawore28-C.Bergin).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - NEB 4(6:12 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek INTERCEPTED by 28-C.Bergin at NW 2. 28-C.Bergin to NW 7 for 5 yards (56-B.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 7(6:05 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 10 for 3 yards (95-B.Stille).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 10(5:27 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 9 for -1 yard (99-T.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 9(4:49 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 23 for 14 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(4:04 - 4th) 8-K.McGowan to NW 47 for 24 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(3:22 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 44 for -3 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 44(2:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 46 for 2 yards (8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 46(2:27 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 46 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 46(2:24 - 4th) Penalty on NW 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman False start 5 yards enforced at NW 46. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - NWEST 41(2:24 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 45 yards from NW 41. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to NEB 16 for 2 yards. Penalty on NEB 0-R.Delancy Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at NEB 16.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 8(2:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 22 for 14 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(2:00 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 27 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 27(1:51 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 37 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(1:45 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 6-Q.Newsome. 6-Q.Newsome to NEB 37 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 37(1:20 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 46 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 46(0:57 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 46 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(0:50 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Fleming.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 46(0:46 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NW 31 for 15 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 31(0:28 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NW 20 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(0:22 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey spikes the ball at NW 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 20(0:20 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 20(0:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NW 14 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NEB 14(0:07 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
