No. 25 Liberty faces Virginia Tech, chasing first 7-0 start
Ranked in just its second season at the FBS level, No. 25 Liberty will try to start a season with seven consecutive wins for the first time when it takes on unranked Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg, Virginia.
The Flames (6-0) matched the program's best start with a 56-35 win at Southern Mississippi on Oct. 24 in their most recent outing, their third win over a Conference USA opponent this season. Liberty will seek its second victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent against the Hokies (4-2).
The Flames also posted wins over Western Kentucky and Florida International of C-USA and knocked off Syracuse of the ACC 38-21 on Oct. 17.
The Flames' 6-0 start matches similar starts in 1989 and 2008 when they competed as an FCS team. Their current eight-game winning streak going back to last season is their second-longest to the 11-game streak compiled over the 2007-08 seasons.
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said he knows his Flames will face their toughest test yet in the Hokies, who rebounded from a 23-16 loss at Wake Forest for a 42-35 victory at Louisville last week.
"No one has stopped them yet," Freeze said. "That will be our challenge -- to try to keep them out of the end zone and hold them to field goals."
Both teams have scintillating quarterbacks. Auburn transfer Malik Willis, who once was recruited by Virginia Tech as a defensive back, has averaged a team-best 99 yards a game rushing with six touchdowns and has passed for about 224 yards a game for Liberty despite missing one game because of an elbow injury.
He accounted for a school-record seven touchdowns -- six of them passing -- against Southern Mississippi last week.
"He played really well outside of about four or five plays," Freeze said. "Quarterbacks, when they make mistakes, it is kind of glaring. But when they do well, it's glaring, too."
Tech's Hendon Hooker bounced back from a three-interception day against Wake Forest to complete all 10 of his pass attempts for 183 yards against Louisville. He rushed for 68 yards and three scores.
"That's what he's done basically every game he's played except for one," Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "He hasn't won every game as a starter, but he's played pretty well, with the exception of one game."
Hooker missed Tech's first two games because of an undisclosed medical issue and has rushed for 359 yards, second to Khalil Herbert's 803, and has passed for 653 yards and four touchdowns in four outings.
Both teams have productive running attacks. The Flames have averaged 255.5 yards a game on the ground, the Hokies 290.2, sixth and fourth nationally, respectively.
Freeze considers his Flames underdogs in their second meeting with the Hokies, who won the first 36-13 in 2016.
"They're bigger, faster, stronger and deeper," he said of the Hokies. "When you see that in terms of a coach, you know that it's an uphill climb. Until we get a depth chart that's similar to theirs, I'll probably always feel that way."
He is not conceding a loss, however.
"You can always find a way to win some of those games," he said.
--Field Level Media
M. Willis
7 QB
217 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 108 RuYds, RuTD
H. Hooker
2 QB
217 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 156 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|25
|Rushing
|18
|9
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|418
|Total Plays
|80
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|249
|201
|Rush Attempts
|50
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|217
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-50
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|217
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|249
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|20/30
|217
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|19
|108
|1
|23
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|19
|90
|0
|17
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|6
|30
|1
|12
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|9
|5
|65
|1
|32
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|3
|2
|43
|0
|35
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|3
|2
|30
|1
|25
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 0 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 9 QB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 DE
|A. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|1/1
|51
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brumm 19 WR
|B. Brumm
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|20/27
|217
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|20
|156
|1
|31
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|9
|33
|0
|14
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|7
|6
|90
|1
|25
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|5
|4
|46
|0
|17
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|5
|4
|30
|0
|16
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|4
|3
|15
|1
|8
|
E. Fairs 14 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooten 51 DL
|R. Wooten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|2/3
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|2
|51.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
D. DeIuliis 89 TE
|D. DeIuliis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|8.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 33 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor17-D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 33(14:14 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 36 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(13:32 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 37 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 37(12:49 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 4 yards (38-A.Barno).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LIB 41(12:13 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on VT 22-C.Conner Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(12:05 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 46(12:01 - 1st) 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 45 for -1 yard (41-J.Griffin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 45(11:22 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to VT 46 for 9 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 46(10:33 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to VT 32 for 14 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(9:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 54 yards from LIB 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 23 for 12 yards (25-P.Pickett5-D.Stubbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(9:42 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to VT 23 for no gain (10-T.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 23(9:07 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 for 2 yards (55-E.James99-R.Rusins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 25(8:33 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 26 for 1 yard (6-A.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 26(8:06 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 48 yards from VT 26 to LIB 26 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas. Team penalty on LIB Illegal substitution declined.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 26(7:58 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 25 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LIB 25(7:25 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LIB 25(7:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 25(7:15 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 51 yards from LIB 25. 83-T.Robinson to VT 43 for 19 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(7:01 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 47 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 47(6:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LIB 28 for 25 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(6:04 - 1st) 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 37 FUMBLES. 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 37 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - VATECH 37(5:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on LIB 10-T.Clark Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - VATECH 32(5:26 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - VATECH 32(5:21 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LIB 24 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 24(4:45 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson kicks 64 yards from VT 35. 1-S.Louis pushed ob at LIB 20 for 19 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(4:36 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at LIB 29 for 9 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LIB 29(3:54 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 29 for no gain (17-D.Deablo38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 29(3:12 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 31 for 2 yards (9-J.Reed17-D.Deablo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(2:26 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 40 for 9 yards (17-D.Deablo5-J.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 40(1:40 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 44 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:58 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 45 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 45(0:19 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs ob at VT 48 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 48(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to VT 45 for 3 yards (93-M.Kendricks58-J.Fuga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:33 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:27 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to VT 37 for 8 yards (44-D.Strong).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 37(13:41 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to VT 38 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|+35 YD
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 38(12:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs ob at VT 3 for 35 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - VATECH 3(12:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to VT 3 FUMBLES. 7-M.Willis to VT 2 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 2(12:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 52 yards from LIB 35 out of bounds at the VT 13.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(12:11 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 37 for 2 yards (7-M.Haskins). Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - VATECH 25(11:53 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 30 for 5 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 30(11:19 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 47 for 17 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(10:51 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker pushed ob at LIB 22 for 31 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(10:51 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 32-A.Pierre Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at LIB 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(10:32 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 9 for 2 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 9(9:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 3 for 6 yards (55-E.James).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 3(9:37 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 3 for no gain (0-T.Kidd-Glass11-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 3(8:52 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 18 for 18 yards (33-K.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(8:41 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 1-S.Louis. 1-S.Louis to LIB 23 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 23(7:52 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 30 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(7:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at LIB 35 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 35(6:34 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 34 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt24-D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LIB 34(5:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 30 for -4 yards FUMBLES (96-N.Pollard). 41-J.Griffin to LIB 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(5:47 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 17 for 13 yards (99-R.Rusins24-A.Washington).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(5:12 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to LIB 14 for 3 yards (99-R.Rusins). Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 17. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 12(4:42 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(4:36 - 2nd) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LIB 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LIB 20(4:36 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 20(4:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 43 for 23 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 43(4:12 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 50 for 7 yards (44-D.Strong). Penalty on VT 44-D.Strong Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at LIB 50.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(3:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to VT 32 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale4-D.Hollifield).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 32(3:11 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to VT 28 for 4 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 28(2:51 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs ob at VT 22 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(2:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to VT 17 for 5 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 17(1:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels runs ob at VT 4 for 13 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(1:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at VT 9 for -5 yards (41-J.Griffin).
|Sack
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(1:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at VT 9 for -5 yards FUMBLES (41-J.Griffin). 41-J.Griffin to VT 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 9(1:46 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 17 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 17(1:28 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 17(1:24 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 30 for 13 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(1:12 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 45 for 15 yards (9-S.Brown23-C.Stone).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(1:01 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to LIB 47 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs32-A.Pierre).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 47(0:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear runs ob at LIB 39 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(0:48 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo to LIB 35 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs6-A.Butler).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 35(0:32 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LIB 25 for 10 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Gallo.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:19 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-E.Fairs. 14-E.Fairs runs ob at LIB 15 for 10 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(0:14 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston pushed ob at LIB 3 for 12 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - VATECH 3(0:08 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Fairs. Penalty on LIB 11-J.Lofton Offside 2 yards enforced at LIB 3. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(0:04 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 31 for 6 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 31(14:33 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 34 for 3 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 34(14:14 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 37 for 3 yards (10-T.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(13:51 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(13:46 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 40 for 3 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LIB 40(13:14 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LIB 40(13:10 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 54 yards from VT 40. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 5 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 5(12:57 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 16 for 11 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 16(12:20 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 21 for 5 yards (28-J.Waller24-D.Taylor).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 21(11:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 38 for 17 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(10:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 46 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 46(10:07 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 42 for -4 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 42(9:28 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to VT 48 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(8:56 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to VT 44 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner24-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 44(8:20 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 7-M.Willis False start 5 yards enforced at VT 44. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 49(8:04 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to VT 36 for 13 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(7:49 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to VT 24 for 12 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(7:10 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at VT 19 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 19(6:33 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:26 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 30 for 5 yards (11-D.Johnson50-H.Chibueze).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 30(5:53 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at VT 47 for 17 yards (55-E.James).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(5:15 - 3rd) 6-R.Blackshear to VT 50 for 3 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LIB 50(4:44 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LIB 44 for 6 yards (23-C.Stone). Penalty on VT 85-C.Hodge Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 50. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 17 - LIB 40(4:20 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 44 for 16 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 44(3:55 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Johnson23-C.Stone).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:38 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 36 for 3 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 36(3:17 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 35 for 1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 35(2:42 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 33 for 2 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - LIB 33(2:02 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(1:57 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(1:51 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at LIB 41 for 8 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 41(1:09 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to LIB 44 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at VT 45 for 11 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to VT 45 for no gain (34-A.Tisdale).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 45(14:22 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to VT 40 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LIB 40(13:44 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to VT 36 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale58-J.Fuga).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LIB 36(13:00 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to VT 32 for 4 yards (4-D.Hollifield51-R.Wooten).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(12:21 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to VT 34 for -2 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LIB 34(11:35 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - LIB 34(11:29 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to VT 19 for 15 yards (24-D.Taylor). Team penalty on LIB Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - LIB 39(11:14 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at VT 45 for -6 yards FUMBLES (38-A.Barno). 68-T.Schultz to VT 45 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - LIB 45(10:45 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 37 yards from VT 45. 83-T.Robinson to VT 6 FUMBLES. 17-B.Alexander to VT 5 for no gain (27-A.Chatman).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:29 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs ob at VT 47 for 22 yards. Penalty on VT 74-D.Nester Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at VT 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 20(10:13 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 32 for 12 yards (0-T.Kidd-Glass).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 32(9:42 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 47 for 15 yards (9-J.Treadwell32-A.Pierre).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(9:12 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 39 for 14 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(8:44 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LIB 35 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LIB 35(8:17 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 35(8:12 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to LIB 16 for 19 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 16(7:41 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 15 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 15(7:10 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to LIB 13 for 2 yards (50-H.Chibueze).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 13(6:31 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to LIB 9 for 4 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - LIB 9(5:51 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:46 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:46 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to LIB 36 for 11 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(4:58 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 38 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 38(4:15 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 38(4:11 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to VT 49 for 13 yards (24-D.Taylor34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(3:29 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to VT 49 for no gain (34-A.Tisdale).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(2:48 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to VT 24 for 25 yards (28-J.Waller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(1:59 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to VT 22 for 2 yards (17-D.Deablo34-A.Tisdale).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(1:53 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to VT 9 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - VATECH 9(1:46 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(1:41 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(1:36 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to VT 42 for 17 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(1:27 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LIB 47 for 11 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(1:13 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to LIB 32 for 15 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(1:03 - 4th) 6-R.Blackshear to LIB 24 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler). Penalty on LIB 6-A.Butler Facemasking 12 yards enforced at LIB 24.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(0:56 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:52 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough runs ob at LIB 32 for 7 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(0:46 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith pushed ob at LIB 42 for 10 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(0:39 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 48 for 6 yards (38-A.Barno).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 48(0:34 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to VT 45 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(0:23 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 45(0:18 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to VT 41 for 4 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 41(0:11 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 41(0:08 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough runs ob at VT 33 for 8 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(0:05 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
