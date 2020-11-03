|
|
|WVU
|TEXAS
No. 22 Texas set for tough matchup vs. West Virginia
No. 22 Texas will put a modest two-game winning streak and its recent return to national relevance on the line when it plays surprising West Virginia in a key Big 12 Conference game Saturday afternoon in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns, who climbed into the top 10 in The Associated Press poll before back-to-back conference losses to TCU at home and to Oklahoma in four overtimes in Dallas, are back in the poll after a 41-34 overtime win at then-No. 6 Oklahoma State last week.
The Mountaineers head to Austin off a dominating 37-10 home victory over then-16th-ranked Kansas State on Oct. 31, as the West Virginia defense allowed the Wildcats just 225 total yards.
This will be the second straight week that the Longhorns (4-2, 3-2 in Big 12 play) will square off against one of the nation's top defenses.
West Virginia (4-2, 3-2) is the only Power 5 school in the nation to be ranked in the top 10 in rushing defense (10th), pass defense (fifth), total defense (fourth) and interceptions (ninth).
Texas beat Oklahoma State despite racking up just 287 total yards. The Longhorns understand they have to play better and can't count on the Mountaineers turning over the ball four times, as the Cowboys did last week.
"We always enjoy competing against West Virginia; (they have an) incredible team," Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said Monday. "We look at every game as the next one. We certainly can't form a mindset that one win was bigger than any of the other ones, because that's how games sneak up on you. I don't think there's any reason we can't win the rest of our games."
Through six games, the Longhorns have 266 points, 134 first downs, 2,697 yards of total offense and 34 offensive touchdowns. Texas' 266 points are its best tally at the six-game mark of a season since 2008.
The Longhorns rank No. 8 nationally in scoring offense (44.3 points per game), 23rd in total offense (449.5 yards per game) and 25th in passing offense (284.2 ypg). However, they will be without junior running back Keaontay Ingram, who could miss multiple games due to a high-ankle sprain, Longhorns coach Tom Herman said Tuesday. Ingram suffered the injury during the victory over Oklahoma State.
West Virginia's win over Kansas State produced the Mountaineers' largest margin of victory over a top-25 team since they walloped top-15 Clemson 70-33 in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown said Monday that his team's winning starts with rushing defense and rushing offense. In the Mountaineers' two losses this season, the ground game averaged 79.5 yards a game while the defense surrendered an average of 191.
"We've made drastic improvements in both," Brown said on his weekly teleconference with Big 12 media. "We've embraced who we have to be, not only on defense, but our entire team -- and that's a gritty team. We've got to be able to overcome adversity and play at an extremely high level and be physical. That's who our identity has got to be if we want to be successful."
This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Texas and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers leading the series 5-4 and winning four of the five games between the teams that have been played in Austin.
West Virginia is the only current member of the Big 12 to have an all-time winning record against Texas.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Doege
2 QB
317 PaYds, -7 RuYds
|
|
S. Ehlinger
11 QB
184 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 39 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|15
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|360
|363
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|179
|Rush Attempts
|26
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|317
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|35-50
|15-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|27
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|317
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|360
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|35/50
|317
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|15
|47
|1
|12
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|6
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|4
|-7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|5
|4
|71
|0
|29
|
I. Esdale 9 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|6
|60
|0
|28
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|7
|4
|56
|0
|38
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|8
|6
|55
|0
|18
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|6
|5
|36
|0
|12
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|3
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Banks 85 TE
|T. Banks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|1
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 50 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Knipper 43 FB
|J. Knipper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|2/2
|34
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|40.8
|2
|49
|
K. McGhee 40 K
|K. McGhee
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|9.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|15/31
|184
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|12
|113
|0
|54
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|12
|39
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|10
|29
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|7
|3
|59
|1
|33
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|8
|4
|43
|1
|17
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|2
|38
|0
|35
|
T. Black 0 WR
|T. Black
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|4
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Jarmon 14 WR
|K. Jarmon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jaquess 57 LB
|C. Jaquess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|6
|43.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2
|18.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3
|-0.7
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to WVU 21 for 54 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(14:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to WVU 18 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith10-D.Tonkery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 18(13:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 18(13:51 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to WVU 7 for 11 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEXAS 7(13:38 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to WVU 3 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 3(13:23 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to WVU 7 for -4 yards (55-D.Stills7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 7(12:40 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton out of bounds at the WVU 29.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 29(12:06 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 38 for 9 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(11:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 38 for no gain (1-C.Adimora98-M.Ojomo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 38(11:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 47 for 9 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 47(10:35 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown98-M.Ojomo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(10:03 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 50 for 1 yard (1-C.Adimora49-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 50(9:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+38 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 50(9:23 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TEX 12 for 38 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(9:05 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 1st) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 63 yards from WVU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 18 for 16 yards (39-D.Bonamico29-S.Mahone).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(8:52 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 36 for 18 yards (4-A.Addae).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(8:52 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 4-A.Addae Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(8:32 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to WVU 44 for 5 yards (56-D.Stills29-S.Mahone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 44(8:10 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to WVU 43 for 1 yard (43-J.Knipper7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 43(7:42 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 43(7:34 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 40 yards from WVU 43 to the WVU 3 downed by 9-J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 3(7:26 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 6 for 3 yards (49-T.Graham6-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 6(6:56 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 6(6:50 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 9 for 3 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 9(6:06 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 9. 5-D.Jamison to WVU 48 for no gain (13-S.James).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(5:56 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to WVU 45 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 45(5:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 45(5:34 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to WVU 39 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 39(5:28 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to WVU 39 for no gain (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(5:22 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 39(4:48 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 39 for no gain (6-J.Mitchell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 39(4:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to WVU 49 for 10 yards (93-T.Sweat5-D.Jamison).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(3:32 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to TEX 50 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 50(3:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Banks.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 50(3:07 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 48 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WVU 48(2:28 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 41 yards from WVU 48. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 9 for -2 yards (14-M.Ruffin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 9(2:19 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 11 for 2 yards (50-J.Bartlett1-T.Fields).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 11(1:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 23 for 12 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(1:43 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 31 for 8 yards (29-S.Mahone7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(1:43 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 31 for 8 yards (29-S.Mahone7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 31(1:29 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 41 for 10 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(1:08 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(0:59 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(0:56 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 0-T.Black. 0-T.Black to WVU 23 for 21 yards (5-D.Miller). Penalty on WVU 5-D.Miller Pass interference declined.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 23(0:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger out of bounds at the WVU 15.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 15(0:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 15(0:02 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to WVU 17 for -2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 8 yards (25-B.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WVU 33(14:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 33(14:29 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for -1 yard (93-T.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 32(13:51 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 49 yards from WVU 32 to TEX 19 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(13:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 27 for 8 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEXAS 27(13:27 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 28 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 28(13:03 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(12:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 36 for 2 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 36(11:54 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 36(11:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 36(11:42 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 46 yards from TEX 36. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 17 FUMBLES. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(11:31 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WVU 12(11:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WVU 12(11:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 12 for no gain (15-C.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - WVU 12(10:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 17 for 5 yards (33-D.Gbenda). Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WVU 17(10:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from WVU 17 to the TEX 47 downed by 6-S.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(10:17 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 47(10:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 49 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 49(9:39 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 49. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 46(9:39 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 49 for -5 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 49(9:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 49 yards from TEX 49 to the WVU 2 downed by 9-J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 2(8:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 7(8:21 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 11 for 4 yards (6-J.Mitchell1-C.Adimora).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 11(7:44 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 14 for 3 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 14(7:13 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 15 for 1 yard (33-D.Gbenda).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WVU 15(6:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 9 for -6 yards (98-M.Ojomo).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 15 - WVU 9(5:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to WVU 37 for 28 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(5:25 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(5:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 37(5:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 43 for 6 yards (15-C.Brown). Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WVU 43.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(4:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TEX 38 for 4 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 38(4:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to TEX 35 for 3 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 35(3:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TEX 37 for -2 yards (11-A.Cook).
|-9 YD
|
4 & 5 - WVU 37(2:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 2-J.Doege. 2-J.Doege to TEX 46 for -9 yards. Penalty on WVU 2-J.Doege Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at TEX 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(2:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to WVU 44 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 44(2:35 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to WVU 43 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 43(2:15 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to WVU 33 for 10 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(1:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley. Penalty on TEX 70-C.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 33. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 43(1:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to WVU 44 for -1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TEXAS 44(1:12 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 21 - TEXAS 44(1:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to WVU 30 for 14 yards (1-T.Fields7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 30(0:12 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(0:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege kneels at WVU 28 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 33 for 8 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 33(14:26 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 38 for 5 yards (6-J.Mitchell0-D.Overshown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(14:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 42 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 42(13:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TEX 48 for 10 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(13:03 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to TEX 38 for 10 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(12:47 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TEX 35 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 35(12:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to TEX 17 for 18 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(11:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege to TEX 10 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 10(11:02 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TEX 9 for 1 yard (1-C.Adimora6-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WVU 9(10:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WVU 9(10:16 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 43 yards from WVU 35 out of bounds at the TEX 22.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(10:11 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 38 for 3 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 38(9:44 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 40 for 2 yards (9-J.Pooler1-T.Fields).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 40(9:10 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to WVU 43 for 17 yards (29-S.Mahone23-T.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to WVU 32 FUMBLES (4-A.Addae). 6-J.Moore to WVU 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(8:25 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 32(8:16 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to WVU 33 for -1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 33(7:39 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(7:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 37 for 12 yards (5-D.Jamison98-M.Ojomo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(7:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(7:10 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 9 yards (57-C.Jaquess).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 46(6:33 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 42 FUMBLES (0-D.Overshown). out of bounds at the WVU 42.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WVU 42(6:16 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 42. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 19 for no gain (14-M.Ruffin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(6:08 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 21 for 2 yards (55-D.Stills1-T.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 21(5:38 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 22 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 22(5:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wiley.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 22(4:54 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 48 yards from TEX 22. 20-A.Sinkfield to TEX 48 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(4:42 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TEX 44 for 4 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 44(4:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TEX 33 for 11 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(3:31 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TEX 27 for 6 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 27(2:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TEX 23 for 4 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(2:32 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to TEX 9 for 14 yards (0-D.Overshown46-J.Ossai).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - WVU 9(1:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege to TEX 8 for 1 yard (98-M.Ojomo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 8(1:16 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 8(1:16 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - WVU 8(1:16 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at TEX 17 for -9 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - WVU 17(0:26 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 34(15:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 19-M.Epps. 19-M.Epps to TEX 37 for 3 yards (5-D.Miller).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 38 FUMBLES. 4-A.Addae to TEX 38 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Money.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 37(14:38 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 41 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 41(14:04 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 41(13:56 - 4th) Team penalty on TEX Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 41. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 36(13:56 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 39 yards from TEX 36 out of bounds at the WVU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:48 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 31 for 6 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 31(13:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to TEX 40 for 29 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(12:50 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 98-M.Ojomo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEX 40. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:50 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to TEX 19 for 6 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 19(12:50 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to TEX 16 for 3 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 16(11:35 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WVU 16(11:30 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(11:24 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 19 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe10-D.Tonkery).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 19(10:56 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 23 for 4 yards (29-S.Mahone55-D.Stills).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 23(10:20 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 36 for 13 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:55 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:40 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Black.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 36(9:32 - 4th) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards from TEX 36. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for 6 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(9:19 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 32(9:14 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to TEX 39 for 29 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(8:39 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to TEX 27 for 12 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 50-J.Bartlett False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 27. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 32(7:43 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to TEX 29 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones93-T.Sweat).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 29(7:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TEX 20 for 9 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WVU 20(6:31 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to TEX 17 for 3 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(6:05 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to TEX 15 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 15(5:30 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 15(5:23 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TEX 8 for 7 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WVU 8(4:48 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(4:44 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 12 for 4 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 12(3:57 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 13 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler10-D.Tonkery).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 13(3:14 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 21 for 8 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(2:35 - 4th) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 24 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 24(1:47 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to WVU 41 for 35 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(1:08 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger kneels at WVU 42 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 42(0:32 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger kneels at WVU 43 for -1 yard.
-
BC
CUSE
13
6
4th 4:55
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
37
3rd 5:47 ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
NAL
USM
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
14
2nd 12:32 ESPN
-
8FLA
5UGA
14
21
2nd 12:17 CBS
-
MD
PSU
21
7
2nd 6:32 BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
17
2nd 4:42 SECN
-
MINN
ILL
14
0
2nd 10:34 BTN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
10
2nd 5:07 FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
13
17
2nd 6:12 CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
7
2nd 8:39 ABC
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
3
2nd 15:00 FOX
-
PITT
FSU
3
14
1st 2:40 ACCN
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
WKY
FAU
0
038 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
UCLA
COLO
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
7TXAM
SC
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
063 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
050 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN