|
|
|TXTECH
|TCU
TCU wins 34-18 over Texas Tech to end 5-game skid at home
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Max Duggan and TCU went to the ground when they weren't able to do much through the air against Texas Tech.
Duggan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-clinching 81-yarder late as the Horned Frogs snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 34-18 win Saturday.
''They were not going to let us throw the ball very well, and so we had to be able to run it. So we took what they gave us,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''We did enough to win.''
Duggan, who finished 11-of-23 passing for 73 yards with an interception, had a 3-yard keeper for a score in the first half. He sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter, then had the 81-yarder on his 19th and final carry with 1:42 left.
''When a quarterback outruns the secondary, you know you have a guy that's very athletic,'' Patterson said.
''I wasn't throwing the ball great, and I need to be better on that,'' Duggan said. ''But, you know, the O-line receivers, everybody, stepped up being able to run the ball and being able to attack them that way.''
The Frogs (3-3, 3-3 Big 12) hadn't won at home since beating Texas on Oct. 26, 2019, and had lost their first three games at Amon G. Carter Stadium this season. The win also snapped a five-game streak in the series against Texas Tech (2-5, 1-5) in which the visiting team had won each time.
''Those long runs were back-breakers,'' Tech coach Matt Wells said. ''I thought we'd actually done a good job of kind of containing Max. Max is probably the fastest quarterback in the league.''
Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked five times while completing 23 of 41 passes for 234 yards with two long second-half touchdowns and two interceptions. Ja'Lynn Polk had a 60-yard catch-and-run when C.J. Ceasar II fell down, and the usual third-string sophomore cornerback in his first start for TCU was also beat on Erik Ezukanma's 57-yarder.
After the touchdown by Ezukamna with 11:47 left, the Red Raiders made a 2-point conversion to cut their deficit to 27-18, with the thought being they could then pull out a win with a touchdown and a field goal.
Tech got the ball back with just under five minutes left when Duggan was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-2 from the 18. The Red Raiders then drove to the TCU 19 before Trey Wolff was sent out on second down, but missed wide left on a 37-yard attempt with 2:44 to go.
''We know we needed to have time left and we had to stop them on the back end. So we got Trey down in the range where we wanted,'' Wells said. ''May have been down early, but it was what we wanted to do. We've got to kick a field goal either on the first or second possession.''
But the missed kick, and Duggan's TD sprint three plays later, sealed the game.
As Duggan took off running down the field, he said one thought went through his head - ''Just don't get caught.''
He didn't.
NOT MANY CHANCES
Wolff's 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half was Tech's first made field goal this season. He had been 0-for-3 before that. That came after Tech got a first down with 3 seconds and no timeouts left, and were able to get the field goal unit to make the kick.
SLOW STARTS
After TCU's opening drive started at the Tech 33, Duggan's deep pass on the first play was intercepted in the end zone by Zech McPhearson. That ended Duggan's streak of 127 consecutive passes without a pick. Duggan's 3-yard TD put the Frogs up 10-0 with 10:32 left in the second quarter, when Texas Tech still had minus-6 yards total offense.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will have a losing record in Big 12 play for the 11th season in a row, since going 5-3 in 2009. To avoid their fifth losing season in row overall, they would have to win their last three regular-season games - and then win if they get in a bowl game.
TCU: After five sacks combined in their first four games, TCU's defense has five in each of their last two games. Ochaun Mathis had three of the sacks against Texas Tech, which went three-and-out on nine of its first 12 drives.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: At home to play Baylor next Saturday.
TCU: Plays next Saturday at West Virginia.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
H. Colombi
3
234 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
|
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
73 PaYds, INT, 154 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|311
|343
|Total Plays
|67
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|270
|Rush Attempts
|26
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|234
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|23-41
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-47.1
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|-12
|85
|Punts - Returns
|2--12
|6-85
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|234
|PASS YDS
|73
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|270
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|23/41
|234
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|6
|43
|0
|17
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|14
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|2
|61
|1
|60
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|9
|3
|60
|1
|57
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|6
|5
|35
|0
|15
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|5
|4
|30
|0
|17
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|5
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|4
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/2
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|7
|47.1
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|2
|-6.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|11/23
|73
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|19
|154
|3
|81
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|11
|63
|0
|22
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|10
|36
|0
|13
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|5
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|4-2
|3.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Collins 3 S
|D. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Misi 99 DT
|S. Misi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/3
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|45.4
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|4
|25.8
|50
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|1
|-21.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 33 for 8 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(14:30 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 33 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on TT 12-J.Polk Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 18(14:30 - 1st) Penalty on TT 15-T.Koontz False start 5 yards enforced at TT 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TXTECH 13(14:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - TXTECH 13(14:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 5 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - TXTECH 5(13:07 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 5. 12-D.Davis to TT 33 for 17 yards (40-L.Jaramillo).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(12:59 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-Z.McPhearson at TT End Zone. 8-Z.McPhearson touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:59 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 23 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 23(12:59 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 15 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 15(11:09 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 11 for -4 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXTECH 11(11:04 - 1st) punts 25 yards from TT 11 blocked by 18-B.Wilson. 16-C.Ceasar to TT 32 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:50 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TT 30 for 2 yards (0-T.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 30(10:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TT 25 for 5 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 25(9:51 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TCU 25(9:51 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:48 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:43 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 87-J.Holcomb. 87-J.Holcomb to TT 30 for 5 yards (24-A.Washington).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(8:56 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 28 for -2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(8:25 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 28 Downed at the TCU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(8:12 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 45 for 18 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TCU 27. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 22(7:46 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson11-E.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 30(7:04 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 32 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 32(6:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 32(6:14 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 46 yards from TCU 32 to TT 22 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(6:06 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 26 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 26(5:44 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 27 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman91-P.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 27(5:03 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 27(4:55 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 56 yards from TT 27. 12-D.Davis to TCU 39 for 22 yards (25-D.Taylor). Penalty on TCU 26-B.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(4:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 24 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 24(3:58 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 30 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 30(3:22 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware to TCU 37 for 7 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(2:54 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 39 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TCU 39(2:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 32 for -7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TCU 32(1:33 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 32. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - TCU 27(1:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 37 for 10 yards (23-D.Fields).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 37(0:47 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 46 yards from TCU 37. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 14 for -3 yards (3-E.Demercado).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:38 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 15 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 15(15:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 15(14:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 9 for -6 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXTECH 9(14:16 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 50 yards from TT 9. 12-D.Davis to TT 39 for 20 yards (90-D.Drew).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(14:03 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 35 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe96-P.Blidi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(13:31 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 31 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers17-C.Schooler).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 31(13:09 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 18 for 13 yards (1-K.Merriweather17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(12:45 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 14 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather90-D.Drew).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 14(12:14 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 12 for 2 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 12(11:37 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TT 8 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler16-T.Leggett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(11:03 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 3 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe16-T.Leggett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3(10:36 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 62 yards from TCU 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 29 for 26 yards (12-D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(10:26 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 35 for 6 yards (24-A.Washington30-G.Wallow).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 35(10:26 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 50 for 15 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(9:40 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TCU 37 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:20 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 40 for -3 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 40(8:42 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TCU 28 for 12 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 28(8:17 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 26 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(8:01 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TCU 20 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford32-O.Mathis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 20(7:37 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 15 for 5 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson97-E.Barquet).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(7:25 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 15(7:20 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TCU 13 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 13(6:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TCU 7 for 6 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 7(6:01 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 7(5:57 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 7 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 7(5:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TCU 7(5:14 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells. Penalty on TT 21-C.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(5:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 19 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TCU 19(4:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-K.Miller.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 19(4:44 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 19 FUMBLES. 33-K.Miller to TCU 11 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TCU 11(4:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TCU 11(4:26 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from TCU 11 to TT 46 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(4:16 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 46 for no gain (13-D.Winters).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(3:40 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 47 for 7 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 47(3:19 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 48(3:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 48(3:00 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 42 yards from TT 48 to TCU 10 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10(2:52 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to TCU 14 for 4 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TCU 14(2:16 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 14(2:08 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 14(2:03 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 47 yards from TCU 14. to TT 39 FUMBLES. 18-M.Price to TT 39 for no gain. Penalty on TCU 28-N.Bradford Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(1:52 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TCU 41 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 41(1:40 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to TCU 41 for no gain (95-T.Cooper).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 41(1:05 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TCU 38 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 38(0:38 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to TCU 35 for 3 yards (11-K.Coleman99-S.Misi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(0:25 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(0:18 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TCU 39 for -4 yards (91-P.Jenkins).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXTECH 39(0:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TCU 22 for 17 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(0:03 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 25 for 25 yards (22-J.Ingram). Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 21.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 11(14:52 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow pushed ob at TCU 20 for 9 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 20(14:27 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 42 for 22 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(13:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 42(13:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on TCU 56-A.Myers Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TCU 42(13:41 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 35 for -7 yards FUMBLES (0-T.Wilson). to TCU 35 for no gain. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(13:32 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TT 45 for 3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson41-J.Morgenstern).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 45(13:07 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TT 33 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(12:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TT 29 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(12:10 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TT 27 for 2 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 27(11:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at TT 8 for 19 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(11:03 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 6 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 6(10:28 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 2 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe90-D.Drew).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 2(9:52 - 3rd) 1-Q.Johnston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:47 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 37 for 12 yards (24-A.Washington7-T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:20 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter pushed ob at TT 40 for 3 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 40(8:52 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 57 yards from TT 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 25 for 17 yards (22-J.Ingram35-P.Curley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(8:28 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 29 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(7:57 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 31 for 2 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 31(7:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to TCU 32 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 32(6:47 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 45 yards from TCU 32. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 14 for -9 yards (15-J.Foster).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(6:33 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 15 for 1 yard (97-E.Barquet91-P.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 15(6:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi to TT 16 for 1 yard (91-P.Jenkins32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 16(5:54 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Townsend.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 16(5:49 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 48 yards from TT 16. 12-D.Davis to TT 14 for 50 yards (40-C.Killian).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(5:31 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 10 for 4 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 10(5:05 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 9 for 1 yard (11-E.Monroe6-R.Jeffers).
|-11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 9(4:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TT 20 FUMBLES. 1-Q.Johnston to TT 20 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - TCU 20(3:50 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(3:45 - 3rd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 24 for -1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 24(3:27 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 24(3:22 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 23 for -1 yard (13-D.Winters44-C.Ellison).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXTECH 23(2:55 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 44 yards from TT 23 Downed at the TCU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(2:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 26 for -7 yards (1-K.Merriweather0-T.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - TCU 26(1:47 - 3rd) 12-D.Davis pushed ob at TCU 32 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck). Penalty on TT 24-A.Beck Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 32.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(1:28 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 48 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+48 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 48(0:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:38 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:35 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:29 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 25 for no gain (28-N.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 0 yards from TT 25 blocked by 47-C.Ware. out of bounds at the TT 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(14:53 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 22(14:48 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TT 18 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TCU 18(14:02 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TT 24 for -6 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - TCU 24(13:25 - 4th) 39-G.Kell 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 95-J.Hutchings.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(13:21 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 28 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 28(12:38 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 43 for 15 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:56 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(11:47 - 4th) 18-M.Price to TCU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 55 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the TCU 10.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(11:47 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 34(11:12 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 34(11:07 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells pushed ob at TCU 50 for 16 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(10:35 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TT 45 for 5 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 45(9:58 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado runs ob at TT 37 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(9:24 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TT 32 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 32(8:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TT 32 for no gain (6-R.Jeffers).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 32(8:18 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TT 18 for 14 yards (23-D.Fields). Penalty on TCU 4-T.Barber Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TT 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 33(7:47 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - TCU 33(7:40 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TT 26 for 7 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(7:09 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TT 19 for 7 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 19(6:28 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TT 20 for -1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 20(5:44 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TT 18 for 2 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TCU 18(5:01 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TT 18 for no gain (90-D.Drew).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:56 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 30 for 12 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(4:34 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(4:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 34 for 4 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 34(4:04 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 34(3:57 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher. Penalty on TCU 16-C.Ceasar Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 34. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(3:52 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi runs ob at TCU 42 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 42(3:40 - 4th) 14-X.White to TCU 35 for 7 yards (3-D.Collins).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(3:22 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi runs ob at TCU 19 for 16 yards.
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(2:47 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(2:44 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 20 for no gain (95-J.Hutchings1-K.Merriweather).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(2:02 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 19 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|+81 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 19(1:56 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 4th) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:42 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White pushed ob at TT 35 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:33 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:25 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(1:17 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price pushed ob at TT 38 for 3 yards (3-D.Collins).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 38(1:11 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TT 47 for 9 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(0:59 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47(0:51 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 48 for 1 yard (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 48(0:42 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Moehrig at TCU 21. 7-T.Moehrig runs ob at TCU 21 for no gain. Penalty on TT 13-E.Ezukanma Pass interference declined.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(0:33 - 4th) kneels at TCU 19 for -2 yards.
-
1CLEM
4ND
40
47
2OT NBC
-
WASHST
OREGST
7
0
2nd 13:33 FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
17
7
1st 3:40
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
16
13
Final
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
51
Final ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
17
Final ESP+
-
NAL
USM
13
24
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
TCU
18
34
Final FS1
-
VANDY
MISSST
17
24
Final SECN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
40
27
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
ILL
41
14
Final BTN
-
MD
PSU
35
19
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
9
62
Final ESPN
-
HOU
6CINCY
10
38
Final ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
44
28
Final CBS
-
PITT
FSU
41
17
Final ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
20
18
Final FOX
-
WKY
FAU
6
10
Final
-
7TXAM
SC
48
3
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
31
38
Final FS1
-
UCLA
COLO
42
48
Final ESP2
-
TENN
ARK
13
24
Final SECN
-
RUT
3OHIOST
27
49
Final BTN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
14
35
Final ABC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
6
23
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN