No. 14 Oklahoma State holds off Kansas State, 20-18
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Oklahoma State was missing so many offensive players to injuries this week that coach Mike Gundy joked he took most of the reps at running back, even though he's a 53-year-old ex-quarterback who was hardly known for his wheels.
Good thing the Cowboys' defense showed up against Kansas State.
Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State stopped the Wildcats' 2-point try that would have tied the game with 2:08 to go, allowing the No. 14 Cowboys to escape with a 20-18 victory Saturday night that kept their Big 12 title hopes alive.
''We don't ever talk about it,'' Gundy said, ''but they need the credit this week for fighting through where they were and finding aw ay to win on the road and play this game. It's extremely difficult when you don't have your guys practicing, even though they're some veteran guys. You need to practice.''
Spencer Sanders was held to just 108 yards passing without dynamic wide receiver Tylan Wallace and with running back Chuba Hubbard slowed by an injury. LD Brown helped to pick up the load, running for 110 yards, as Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) leaned on a defense that was trampled by Texas a week ago.
''With all the adversity we faced, all the guys out, we just found a way,'' Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said. ''We have a great bond and it's games like this that define who we are.''
The Wildcats (4-3, 4-2) were forced to try for the tying 2-point conversion after Will Howard's short TD run because of their odd decision to attempt a 2-point try to stretch a 12-0 lead in the first half. Howard was incomplete on that one, and he never got a pass off on the second - he fumbled the ball as the pocket collapsed around him.
Oklahoma State guided the ensuing onside kick out of bounds and ran some time off the clock before punting back to the Wildcats, but Howard immediately threw an interception with 1:47 to go to seal their fate.
Howard finished with 143 yards passing and a touchdown and 125 yards rushing and another score, but most of the yards both through the air and on the ground came on a couple of big plays. He was just 10 of 21 through the air.
''You're a true freshman,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said, ''and some of those things are going to happen, but you know what? That kid is competing his tail off. He's a competitor, and he's continued to improve.''
Heading into the game, everything appeared to portend a big night for Oklahoma State's offense: Hubbard ran for 296 yards against the Wildcats last season, Sanders threw for a career high 400 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Longhorns, and Kansas State was coming off a 37-10 shellacking at the hands of West Virginia.
So much for that.
The Wildcats dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half, forcing Sanders to continually throw away the ball when they weren't putting him on his back, and the hobbled Hubbard had a mere three carries for 11 yards at the break.
Kansas State wasn't exactly lighting it up, either. Blake Lynch kicked a pair of field goals, and it took Howard's 69-yard run late in the first half to set up a touchdown with 37 seconds left - the score followed by their ill-fated 2-point conversion.
That wound up being a big point.
After six first-half punts, Oklahoma State finally got on the board with a field goal. Then the Cowboys forced a three-and-out, and Brown ripped off a 50-yard run to set up Brennan Presley's easy touchdown jaunt on a jet sweep. And when Alex Hale added another field goal, the Cowboys had a 13-12 lead, their first of the game.
Kansas State was marching for the go-ahead score when Howard had the ball punched out by Israel Antwine and right into Taylor's waiting hands. The safety, who entered the game because of yet another injury injury to safety Tre Sterling, took off up the Kansas State sideline and was never touched on his decisive TD return.
''We were pretty beat up. We had a number of guys not practice this week on offense and it showed,'' Gundy said. ''I just told the team I was proud of them. They had their backs against the wall and got a win on the road.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State won despite gaining just 261 yards on offense and committing six penalties for 65 yards. The biggest reason? The Cowboys didn't commit a turnover after coughing it up four times against the Longhorns.
Kansas State could have used the steady hand of senior quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and tight end Briley Moore, who got hurt last week against the Mountaineers. The offense was never able to get into a rhythm while playing a slew of underclassmen.
NOT SO UNIFIED
Oklahoma State remained in the locker room during the Big 12's pregame celebration of unity, leaving Kansas State to line up alone along its sideline. In fact, the Cowboys were so late exiting the locker room they barely got 11 players on the field to take the opening kickoff. They promptly went three-and-out on offense.
UP NEXT
The Cowboys have a week off before heading to Norman for the Bedlam game against No. 19 Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Kansas State gets the week off before trying to snap its two-game skid at No. 17 Iowa State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|256
|370
|Total Plays
|63
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|227
|Rush Attempts
|40
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|108
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|10-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.6
|7-40.6
|Return Yards
|16
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|256
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|14/23
|108
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|15
|110
|0
|50
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|12
|9
|0
|18
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|8
|7
|62
|0
|22
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|7
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cassity 90 FB
|B. Cassity
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 22 CB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|8
|38.6
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|10/21
|143
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|14
|125
|1
|69
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|9
|43
|0
|11
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|17
|40
|0
|10
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|3
|1
|58
|0
|58
|
J. Dineen 29 FB
|J. Dineen
|5
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|2
|29
|1
|25
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|2
|16
|0
|18
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|4-1
|2.5
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|2/2
|30
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|4
|37.5
|2
|48
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|3
|44.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 4 yards (12-A.Parker2-L.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:30 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 3 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 32(13:57 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 27 for -5 yards FUMBLES (56-W.Hubert). 72-J.Sills to OKS 27 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 27(13:17 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 27 to KST 34 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(13:09 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 35(12:56 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 35 for no gain (16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 35(11:53 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 35(11:53 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 48 yards from KST 35. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 3 yards (24-B.Monty).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 21 for 1 yard (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 21(11:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 15 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(10:58 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 40 for 4 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40(10:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 40(10:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 for -3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 37(9:58 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 37. 88-P.Brooks to KST 32 for 10 yards (22-D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:49 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to OKS 50 for 18 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(9:15 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 44 for 6 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 44(8:41 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 34 for 10 yards (2-T.McCalister98-B.Evers).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(8:05 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to OKS 23 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(7:36 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to OKS 17 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 17(7:02 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 16 for 1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 16(6:26 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to OKS 13 for 3 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(5:54 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to OKS 13 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 13(5:21 - 1st) 16-S.Porter to OKS 12 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 12(4:44 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 12(4:39 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:35 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for no gain (31-J.McPherson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 47 for 22 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(3:44 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 46 for -1 yard (92-E.Huggins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 46(3:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 0-L.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 46(3:08 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 49 for 5 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 49(2:21 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from KST 49 to KST 10 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(2:14 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 12 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling90-B.Cassity).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 12(1:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 12(1:41 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 10 for -2 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 10(1:06 - 1st) 43-J.Blumer punts 49 yards from KST 10 to OKS 41 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:01 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 45(0:26 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 50 for 5 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 50(0:02 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 50(15:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 50 yards from OKS 50 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(14:51 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 24 for 4 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 24(14:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 29 for 5 yards (2-T.McCalister7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 29(13:34 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 30 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(13:03 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to OKS 45 for 25 yards (2-T.McCalister8-R.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(12:25 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to OKS 32 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(11:41 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to OKS 30 for 2 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 30(11:02 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to OKS 14 for 16 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(10:21 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 14 for no gain (98-B.Evers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 14(9:50 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 11 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 11(9:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 11(9:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to OKS 25 fair catch by.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(8:58 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 4 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(8:26 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for -2 yards (31-J.McPherson). Penalty on OKS 8-B.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 29. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - OKLAST 14(8:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 25 for 11 yards (90-B.Massie32-J.Hughes).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 19 for -6 yards (59-D.Wiley90-B.Massie).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLAST 19(7:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from OKS 19 to KST 41 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(6:53 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Dineen.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 41(6:48 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 43 for 2 yards (18-S.Flanagan7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 43(6:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 43(6:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 41 yards from KST 43 to OKS 16 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on KST 0-E.Sullivan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 16.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(5:55 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 39 for 8 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 39(5:35 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 39(5:30 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 47 for 8 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(5:12 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to KST 47 for 6 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 47(4:38 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to KST 41 for 6 yards (12-A.Parker).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(4:19 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to KST 45 for -4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 45(3:40 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 44 for 1 yard (90-B.Massie0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 44(3:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLAST 44(3:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 33 yards from KST 44 Downed at the KST 11.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(2:51 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 18 for 7 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 18(2:13 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 15 for -3 yards.
|+69 YD
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 15(1:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to OKS 16 for 69 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(1:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 16(1:40 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to OKS 8 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 8(0:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to OKS 4 for 4 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - KSTATE 4(0:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard spikes the ball at OKS 4 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 4(0:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 4(0:41 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 29 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:24 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 33 for 4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 33(13:48 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 32 for -1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32(13:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on KST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KST 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 27(13:01 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 47 yards from KST 27 to OKS 26 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(12:54 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 1 yard (0-E.Sullivan).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 27(12:41 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 11 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(12:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(12:06 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 49 for 11 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(11:55 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to KST 48 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan31-J.McPherson). Team penalty on KST Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 49. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 46(11:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 36 for 10 yards (4-W.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:36 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 4-W.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(11:18 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KST 18 for 3 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 18(10:56 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 18(10:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 18(10:44 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:39 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 76-J.Rivas False start 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 20(10:39 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 20(10:34 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 21 for 1 yard (94-T.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - KSTATE 21(9:55 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - KSTATE 21(9:51 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner punts 20 yards from KST 21 Downed at the KST 41. Team penalty on OKS Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 41.
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(9:41 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KST 1 for 50 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - OKLAST 1(9:17 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins False start 5 yards enforced at KST 1. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(8:56 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 11 for -5 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 11(8:17 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 9 for 2 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 9(7:36 - 3rd) 80-B.Presley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(7:30 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 27 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(6:54 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 32 for 5 yards (0-C.Holmes22-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(6:18 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 33 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 33(5:48 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 38 yards from KST 33 to OKS 29 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(5:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 33 for 4 yards.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 33(5:15 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KST 44 for 23 yards (19-R.Elder90-B.Massie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(4:46 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to KST 41 for 3 yards (0-E.Sullivan15-R.Hentz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 41(4:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 38 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 38(3:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to KST 32 for 6 yards (22-D.Green).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(3:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to KST 23 for 9 yards (22-D.Green0-E.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 23(3:03 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KST 18 for 5 yards (29-K.Duke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(2:45 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to KST 17 for 1 yard (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 17(2:19 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at KST 24 for -7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - OKLAST 24(1:41 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KST 16 for 8 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 16(1:01 - 3rd) 19-A.Hale 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(0:58 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 29 for 4 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(0:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 34 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling99-S.Asi).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 34(15:00 - 4th) 88-P.Brooks to KST 46 for 12 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(14:24 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to OKS 47 for 7 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 47(13:49 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 46 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 46(13:16 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to KST 47 FUMBLES. to KST 47 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 47(12:56 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 41 yards from KST 47 Downed at the OKS 12.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(12:48 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 11 for -1 yard (4-W.Jones). Penalty on KST 4-W.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 17(12:21 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 16 for -1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 16(11:44 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 17 for 1 yard (59-D.Wiley31-J.McPherson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 17(11:03 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 28 for 11 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(10:38 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 46 for 18 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:16 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:12 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to KST 49 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 49(9:50 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to KST 44 for 5 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 49(9:50 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to KST 45 for 4 yards (19-R.Elder).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 45(9:12 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KST 45. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 50(8:46 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from KST 50 to KST 15 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(8:40 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 19-S.Wheeler. 19-S.Wheeler to OKS 27 for 58 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(8:13 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 28 for -1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 28(7:24 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to OKS 20 for 8 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 20(6:47 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to OKS 15 FUMBLES. 25-J.Taylor runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 16-S.Porter to KST 25 for 24 yards (27-A.Jimmerosn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(6:25 - 4th) Team penalty on OKS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(6:25 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 29-J.Dineen. 29-J.Dineen to KST 42 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 42(6:25 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 49 for 7 yards (94-T.Ford).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 49(5:52 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to OKS 40 for 11 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(5:24 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 42 for -2 yards (40-B.Martin).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 42(5:24 - 4th) 15-W.Howard scrambles to OKS 46 for -4 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - OKLAST 46(4:07 - 4th) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to OKS 21 for 25 yards (13-T.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(3:27 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks. Penalty on OKS 13-T.Harper Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 21. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(2:53 - 4th) 1-K.Garber to OKS 2 for 4 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 2(2:14 - 4th) 15-W.Howard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:08 - 4th) 15-W.Howard sacked at OKS 2 for no gain FUMBLES (40-B.Martin). to OKS 5 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch kicks 24 yards from KST 35 out of bounds at the OKS 41.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(2:07 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 42 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 42(2:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 38 for -4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 38(1:59 - 4th) 0-L.Brown to OKS 43 for 5 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 43(1:54 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 32 yards from OKS 43 to KST 25 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
