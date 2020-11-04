|
|
|BAYLOR
|IOWAST
No. 17 Iowa State hopes to run against Baylor
Breece Hall is a major reason why No. 17 Iowa State shares the lead in the Big 12. The sophomore running back could be in for another big game against a Baylor squad that has struggled to stop the run.
Hall and the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) look to hand the Bears (1-3, 1-3) a fourth straight defeat on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.
Hall has turned plenty of heads in 2020, as he sits second in the nation with 901 rushing yards and 150.2 per contest. He also is tied for second in the country with 11 rushing touchdowns after scoring nine TDs and gaining 897 all last season.
In a 52-22 rout of Kansas last weekend, Hall posted his second consecutive 185-yard rushing contest and scored two touchdowns. While Hall's effort has helped propel Iowa State to success, coach Matt Campbell believes the best is still ahead for his budding star.
"He's really special," Campbell told the Cyclone Radio Network. "And, I hate to say this, but there are still so many little things that he can improve. What I do appreciate about Breece is he accepts being challenged. What's going to be fun is when he puts all those things together.
"What we've seen so far is really special, but he can be really elite."
Hall would seem to have a good chance at recording his seventh straight 100-yard rushing game against a Baylor defense that ranks ninth in the 10-team conference in rush defense, allowing 177.3 per game. The Bears gave up 247 yards on the ground last weekend during a 33-23 home loss to TCU.
"There is quite a bit of work (we need) on just (being) lined up and making sure that our eyes are on the right stuff," first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda said of his team looking to end a three-game skid while facing one of the better squads in the country.
In addition to their run struggles, the Bears have averaged just 20 points during the skid. That's due in part to the inconsistent play of senior quarterback Charlie Brewer.
After throwing for more than 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, Brewer has not thrown for more than 256 in any game while completing a career-low 60.3 percent of his passes this year. He has thrown eight touchdown passes and three interceptions while getting sacked 13 times.
All that said, Aranda believes Brewer is still capable of successfully leading his team.
"His confidence is there," Aranda said. "His want to perform at a real high level for the offense and his teammates is very high."
Brewer and the Bears face a serious challenge against the Cyclones, who have allowed an average of 20.3 points in the past three games after yielding 31.7 over the first three. Led by star linebacker JaQuan Bailey (school-record 23 1/2 career sacks), Iowa State's defense has recorded 18 sacks. Bailey has posted five of those sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
The Cyclones had won two straight over Baylor before losing 23-21 last season in Waco.
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Brewer
12 QB
295 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 29 RuYds
|
|
B. Hall
28 RB
133 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 27 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|366
|362
|Total Plays
|60
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|198
|Rush Attempts
|27
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|295
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|88
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-86
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|22/33
|295
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|10
|29
|0
|16
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|8
|28
|0
|9
|
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|6
|16
|0
|9
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|10
|6
|93
|1
|24
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|4
|3
|72
|1
|58
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|2
|1
|62
|0
|62
|
D. Dabney 83 TE
|D. Dabney
|3
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|5
|3
|20
|0
|14
|
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|4
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
K. White 13 WR
|K. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 34 LB
|A. Logan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 15 S
|W. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|4
|46.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|15/24
|164
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|31
|133
|2
|17
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|5
|55
|0
|29
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|4
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|5
|3
|45
|1
|22
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|2
|2
|27
|1
|21
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Lang Jr. 4 RB
|J. Lang Jr.
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|2
|15
|1
|10
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Lee 93 DT
|I. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/1
|42
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|2
|37.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|44.0
|67
|0
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|18.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 63 yards from BAY 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 23 for 21 yards (45-B.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(14:53 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(14:27 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 41 for 7 yards (8-J.Pitre). Penalty on BAY 34-A.Logan Offside 5 yards enforced at ISU 34. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 5 - IOWAST 39(14:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates INTERCEPTED by 12-K.Barnes at BAY 11. 12-K.Barnes to BAY 11 for no gain (9-J.Scates).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(13:52 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 20 for 9 yards (1-I.Young).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 20(13:25 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to BAY 23 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(12:57 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson pushed ob at ISU 15 for 62 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(12:21 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to ISU 15 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(11:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to ISU 9 for 6 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 9(11:12 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang pushed ob at ISU 33 for 8 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 33(10:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 34(10:13 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 36 for 2 yards (2-T.Bernard90-T.Franklin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(9:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 39 for 3 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 39(9:03 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 44 for 5 yards (4-C.Morgan34-A.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 44(8:28 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to BAY 50 for 6 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(8:02 - 1st) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at BAY 35 for 15 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to BAY 32 for 3 yards (54-B.Utley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 32(6:41 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to BAY 19 for 13 yards (22-J.Woods4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:15 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:11 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to BAY 14 for 5 yards (54-B.Utley).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 14(5:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Texada at BAY 8. 3-R.Texada pushed ob at ISU 36 for 56 yards (3-K.Nwangwu).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(5:17 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney to ISU 22 for 14 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(4:50 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to ISU 20 for 2 yards (1-I.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 20(4:22 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to ISU 13 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 13(3:51 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to ISU 12 for 1 yard (35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(3:16 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to ISU 9 for 3 yards (23-M.Rose26-A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 9(2:36 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:31 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 4 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(1:56 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 2 yards (54-B.Utley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(1:18 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 31(1:12 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 49 yards from ISU 31. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 2 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(0:29 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to BAY 32 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to BAY 33 for -1 yard (2-T.Bernard).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 33(14:20 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers pushed ob at BAY 22 for 11 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(13:39 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to BAY 14 for 8 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 14(12:58 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:52 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at BAY 45 for 20 yards (1-I.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(12:26 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to BAY 49 for 4 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 49(12:10 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to ISU 50 for 1 yard (9-W.McDonald).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 50(11:32 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to ISU 36 for 14 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(11:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ISU 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(11:20 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(11:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(11:02 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at ISU 38 for 13 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(10:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes pushed ob at ISU 39 for -1 yard (2-D.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(10:07 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 39. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 44(9:50 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to ISU 42 for 2 yards (58-E.Uwazurike56-L.Bankston).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 42(9:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to ISU 46 for -4 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 46(8:27 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 46 yards from ISU 46 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(8:15 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 23 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 23(7:36 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 23(7:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Pitre at ISU 30. 8-J.Pitre runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 58 yards from BAY 35 out of bounds at the ISU 7.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(7:21 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 38(6:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on BAY 37-M.Milton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(6:32 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 46 for 1 yard (90-T.Franklin99-W.Bradley-King).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 46(5:39 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to BAY 36 for 10 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(5:18 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 36 for no gain (44-D.Doyle).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(4:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to BAY 25 for 11 yards (37-M.Milton).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:20 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 31 for -6 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - BAYLOR 31(3:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to BAY 25 for 6 yards (22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:53 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 25 for no gain (54-B.Utley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:10 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 59 yards from ISU 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 20 yards (20-A.Horne91-B.Peterson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(1:58 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 35 for 9 yards (11-L.White23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(1:30 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 39 for 4 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(1:08 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 36 for -3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 36(0:29 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 40 for 4 yards (93-I.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at BAY 28 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(14:30 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 29 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(13:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Atkinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(13:36 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 29. 12-G.Eisworth to ISU 21 FUMBLES. 40-G.Royer to ISU 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(13:24 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to ISU 20 for 1 yard (93-I.Lee34-O.Vance).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 20(13:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to ISU 19 for 1 yard (3-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 19(12:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 19(12:11 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to BAY 33 for 67 yards (14-D.Neal).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(11:55 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to BAY 22 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(11:19 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 57 yards from ISU 35. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 31 for 23 yards (97-D.Nettles). Penalty on BAY 0-R.Sneed Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 31.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(11:04 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry to BAY 19 for -2 yards (12-G.Eisworth23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 19(10:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 19(10:40 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed. Penalty on BAY 1-T.Ebner Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 19(10:22 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 61 yards from BAY 19 Downed at the ISU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(10:08 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 4-J.Lang. 4-J.Lang to ISU 30 for 10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(9:27 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for 3 yards (90-T.Franklin2-T.Bernard).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 33(8:49 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall pushed ob at BAY 46 for 21 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:06 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at BAY 17 for 29 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(7:45 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 29 for 24 yards (9-W.McDonald21-C.Pedersen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(7:31 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 32 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 32(7:10 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for 6 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 38(6:36 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for no gain (93-I.Lee).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 38(5:49 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 38 to the ISU 29 downed by 42-J.McVea.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(5:40 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 32 for 3 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(5:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at ISU 38 for 6 yards (3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(4:52 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 32(4:52 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 48 for 16 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(4:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 46 for 6 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 46(3:45 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 46(3:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to BAY 37 for 9 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(2:56 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 25 for 12 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:23 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at BAY 17 for 8 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 17(1:44 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to BAY 9 for 8 yards (54-B.Utley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAYLOR 9(1:10 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to BAY 10 for -1 yard (34-A.Logan37-M.Milton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(0:29 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 55 yards from ISU 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 22 for 12 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(0:17 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at BAY 31 for 9 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 31(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 33 for 2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(14:23 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 24 for -9 yards (58-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - IOWAST 24(13:39 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 24 for no gain (12-G.Eisworth).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - IOWAST 24(13:07 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 29 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance26-A.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - IOWAST 29(12:20 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 0 yards from BAY 29 blocked by 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to BAY 11 for 18 yards (43-I.Power).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(12:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to BAY 8 for 3 yards (54-B.Utley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 8(11:32 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to BAY 6 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 6(10:51 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 64 yards from ISU 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 20 for 19 yards (6-R.Walling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:39 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 20 for no gain (93-I.Lee).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:03 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 38 for 18 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(9:41 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 22-T.McWilliams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 38(9:38 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 33(9:38 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 19-Y.Terry.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - IOWAST 33(9:31 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 83-D.Dabney. 83-D.Dabney to BAY 42 for 9 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|+58 YD
|
4 & 6 - IOWAST 42(8:49 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 40 yards from BAY 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 43-J.Rus.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(8:43 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 6 yards (4-C.Morgan22-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(8:10 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to ISU 36 for 5 yards (34-A.Logan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(7:35 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 4 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(6:56 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 39 for -1 yard (90-T.Franklin34-A.Logan).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 39(6:14 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to BAY 47 for 14 yards (3-R.Texada).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(5:34 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to BAY 49 for -2 yards (22-J.Woods8-J.Pitre).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 49(4:53 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 49 for -2 yards (52-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BAYLOR 49(4:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 49(4:09 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 26 yards from ISU 49 out of bounds at the BAY 25. Penalty on BAY 28-A.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 25.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(4:01 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 11 yards (1-I.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(3:40 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 30 for 4 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 30(3:01 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 19-Y.Terry. 19-Y.Terry pushed ob at BAY 38 for 8 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(2:34 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Ebner.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 38(2:27 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to ISU 46 for 16 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(1:50 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at ISU 41 for 5 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 41(1:31 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 41(1:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to ISU 17 for 24 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(1:10 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to ISU 14 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 14(1:03 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at ISU End Zone. 23-M.Rose touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(0:57 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 55-D.Simmons False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 15(0:57 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 15 for no gain (12-K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 15(0:49 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 18 for 3 yards (2-T.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 18(0:40 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at ISU 17 for -1 yard.
