Patterson, defense help Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 49-30
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Jaret Patterson had 20 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns and the Buffalo defense scored three TDs as the Bulls beat Northern Illinois 49-30 on Wednesday night.
Patterson opened the scoring with a 5-yard run about three minutes into the game and his 56-yard TD with 2:14 left in the first half gave Buffalo (1-0, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 21-10 lead. The junior has a school-record 35 career rushing touchdowns in just 28 games.
Tim Terry Jr. and Isaiah King scored on fumble returns of 46 and 42 yards, respectively, and Kadofi Wright had a 65-yard pick-6 that made it 49-16 with 12:14 to play.
Ross Bowers had 202 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Northern Illinois (0-1, 0-1). Tyrice Richie had nine receptions for 106 yards.
Kyle Vantrease completed 11 of 17 for 175 yards, including a 17-yard TD pass to Antonio Nunn, and scored on a 4-yard run. Nunn finished with six catches for 102 yards.
J. Patterson
26 RB
137 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
T. Richie
3 WR
106 ReYds, 9 RECs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|26
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|357
|397
|Total Plays
|51
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|156
|Rush Attempts
|34
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|175
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-63
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-31.6
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|65
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-65
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|11/17
|175
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|20
|137
|2
|56
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|6
|32
|0
|8
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|7
|6
|102
|1
|46
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|4
|2
|42
|0
|31
|
D. Johnson 9 WR
|D. Johnson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Terry Jr. 5 LB
|T. Terry Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Zinn-Turner 98 DT
|E. Zinn-Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGee 92 DT
|R. McGee
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Powell 39 S
|D. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polizzi 61 DT
|D. Polizzi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Darelus 99 DE
|F. Darelus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|5
|31.6
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|17/28
|202
|1
|1
|
R. Thompson 0 QB
|R. Thompson
|1/2
|34
|0
|0
|
A. Haidet 10 QB
|A. Haidet
|1/3
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|13
|66
|0
|15
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|16
|49
|1
|7
|
R. Gregory 22 RB
|R. Gregory
|9
|36
|0
|9
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|2
|13
|0
|19
|
R. Thompson 0 QB
|R. Thompson
|2
|7
|1
|13
|
A. Haidet 10 QB
|A. Haidet
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|4
|-16
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|9
|9
|106
|0
|21
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|3
|2
|56
|0
|28
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|9
|3
|29
|1
|16
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Gregory 22 RB
|R. Gregory
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Toure 9 WR
|M. Toure
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Deveaux Jr. 2 LB
|L. Deveaux Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. McGee 13 CB
|M. McGee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 97 DT
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tewes 82 LB
|T. Tewes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baggett 56 DT
|M. Baggett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 94 DT
|J. Ester
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|5
|43.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|5
|30.2
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 20 for 20 yards (27-T.Thompson). Penalty on NIL 8-M.Toure Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 20.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 10(14:54 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 13 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 13(14:14 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 16 for 3 yards (27-T.Thompson20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NILL 16(13:36 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 16(13:31 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 16 to BUF 45 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:24 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at NIL 36 for 19 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(12:48 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at NIL 5 for 31 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 5(12:16 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:08 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 34 for 9 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 34(11:30 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 41 for 7 yards (50-M.Koonce24-C.Gross).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(10:56 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 48 for 7 yards (4-I.King).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 48(10:24 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BUF 50 for 2 yards (4-I.King).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 50(9:45 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BUF 45 for 5 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(9:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 48 for -7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - NILL 48(8:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at BUF 45 for 7 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 45(7:52 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers pushed ob at BUF 38 for 7 yards (30-R.Miller).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NILL 38(7:16 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(7:00 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BUF 31 for 2 yards (33-T.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 31(6:20 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BUF 23 for 8 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(5:45 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BUF 22 for 1 yard (27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NILL 22(5:02 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NILL 22(4:56 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at BUF 25 for -3 yards (92-R.McGee6-M.Michel).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NILL 25(4:24 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 26 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the BUF 39.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(4:17 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 3 yards (5-M.Kennedy94-J.Ester).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 42(3:39 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to NIL 44 for 14 yards (2-L.Deveaux).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(3:05 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at NIL 38 for 6 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 38(2:37 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to NIL 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Lafayette). Penalty on NIL 5-M.Kennedy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NIL 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(2:12 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to NIL 17 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 17(1:35 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to NIL 17 for no gain (2-L.Deveaux).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 17(0:53 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:45 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 28 for 3 yards (92-R.McGee).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NILL 28(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BUF 0-E.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 28. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 33(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 27 for -6 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NILL 27(14:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 27(14:12 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 53 yards from NIL 27. 2-R.Cook runs ob at BUF 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(14:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 20(14:01 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 22 for 2 yards (97-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NILL 22(13:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Porter.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 22(13:37 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 15 yards from BUF 22 out of bounds at the BUF 37.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(13:31 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BUF 35 for 2 yards (94-E.Black92-R.McGee).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NILL 35(13:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 40(12:51 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BUF 12 for 28 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 12(12:15 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BUF 6 for 6 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 6(11:41 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(11:37 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 33 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 33(11:17 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 2 yards (94-J.Ester).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(10:44 - 2nd) 18-T.Wilson to BUF 38 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 38(10:04 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - NILL 38(9:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL 38. 7-J.Hansen runs ob at NIL 38 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(9:52 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 43 for 5 yards (4-I.King50-M.Koonce).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 43(9:12 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for no gain (98-E.Zinn-Turner27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NILL 43(8:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NILL 43(8:27 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 88-D.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 43. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 38(8:27 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 42 yards from NIL 38 to BUF 20 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(8:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 24 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin55-W.Kramer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NILL 24(7:53 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at BUF 30 for 6 yards (13-M.McGee). Penalty on BUF 79-J.Klenk Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - NILL 14(7:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (13-M.McGee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 20(7:26 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Team penalty on BUF Chop block declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 20(7:22 - 2nd) 40-E.Finegan punts 28 yards from BUF 20 out of bounds at the BUF 48.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 48(7:16 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NILL 48(7:10 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - NILL 47(7:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-E.Collins. 21-E.Collins to BUF 49 for 4 yards (4-I.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NILL 49(6:26 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BUF 49 for no gain (30-R.Miller20-J.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NILL 49(5:52 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 42 yards from BUF 49 Downed at the BUF 7.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 7(5:43 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 5 FUMBLES. 26-J.Patterson to BUF 5 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 5(4:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BUF 23 for 18 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(4:22 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 25 for 2 yards (3-D.Lafayette11-K.Pugh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 25(3:43 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 3 yards (3-D.Lafayette38-N.Rattin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 28(3:19 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson to BUF 35 for 7 yards (13-M.McGee).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 9-D.Johnson. 9-D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 44 for 9 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 44(2:23 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 40 for 38 yards (4-I.King).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(2:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at NIL 46 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 46(1:41 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BUF 44 for 10 yards (18-T.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(1:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph. Penalty on BUF 95-T.Woods Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 44. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(1:13 - 2nd) 22-R.Gregory to BUF 25 for 4 yards (24-C.Gross50-M.Koonce).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 25(0:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BUF 16 for 9 yards (18-T.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(0:39 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:35 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 86-J.Sikma. 86-J.Sikma to BUF 2 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:35 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson runs ob at BUF 34 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 34(0:27 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 36 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin55-W.Kramer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(0:10 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 8 yards (56-M.Baggett91-J.Griffin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 2-R.Cook to BUF 21 for 16 yards (15-D.Thomas8-M.Toure).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(14:53 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 18 for -3 yards (2-L.Deveaux).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 18(14:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 9 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 27(13:55 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 42 for 15 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(13:13 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 47 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin55-W.Kramer).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 47(12:39 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for -1 yard (99-P.Oppong97-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 46(12:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 47 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin4-R.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NILL 47(11:13 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 40 yards from BUF 47 to NIL 13 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 13(11:07 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 14 for 1 yard (20-J.Patterson0-E.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 14(10:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 30 for 16 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(9:50 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 31 for 1 yard (5-T.Terry).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 31(9:13 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BUF 41 for 28 yards (33-T.Hill).
|-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(8:47 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to NIL 46 FUMBLES (5-T.Terry). 5-T.Terry runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 21 for 21 yards (10-M.Fuqua).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(8:30 - 3rd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for 19 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(8:00 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 42 FUMBLES (20-J.Patterson). 4-I.King runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:50 - 3rd) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 28 for 3 yards (50-M.Koonce20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 28(7:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 28(7:22 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 28(7:17 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 28 to BUF 33 fair catch by 2-R.Cook.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(7:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 44 for 11 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(6:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to NIL 10 for 46 yards (13-M.McGee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 10(6:33 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to NIL 4 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 4(6:13 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 47 for 45 yards (4-I.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(6:00 - 3rd) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 50 for 3 yards (98-E.Zinn-Turner18-R.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 50(5:24 - 3rd) 22-R.Gregory pushed ob at BUF 41 for 9 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(4:52 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BUF 31 for 10 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 31(4:25 - 3rd) 22-R.Gregory to BUF 30 FUMBLES (90-G.Wolo). 98-E.Zinn-Turner to BUF 30 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(4:08 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 5 yards (2-L.Deveaux).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NILL 35(3:31 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on NIL 14-J.Gandy Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(3:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to NIL 42 for 8 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NILL 42(2:47 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to NIL 37 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin11-K.Pugh). Penalty on BUF 79-J.Klenk Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 42. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 48(2:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to NIL 45 for 7 yards (2-L.Deveaux38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NILL 45(1:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NILL 45(1:25 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 37 yards from NIL 45 Downed at the NIL 8.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 8(1:17 - 3rd) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 11 for 3 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 11(0:42 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 15 for 4 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 15(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie out of bounds at the NIL 34.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(14:32 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BUF 45 for 21 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(14:03 - 4th) 22-R.Gregory to BUF 38 for 7 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NILL 38(13:27 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 22-R.Gregory. 22-R.Gregory to BUF 38 for no gain (27-T.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 38(13:06 - 4th) 22-R.Gregory to BUF 33 for 5 yards (61-D.Polizzi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(12:42 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(12:35 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 33(12:30 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - NILL 33(12:25 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Wright at BUF 35. 31-K.Wright runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 35 for 27 yards (6-M.Michel27-T.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(12:06 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for -1 yard (30-R.Miller).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 34(11:24 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for 10 yards (18-R.Baker90-G.Wolo).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 44(10:49 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 42 for 14 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(10:13 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 35 for 7 yards (10-M.Fuqua98-E.Zinn-Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 35(9:34 - 4th) 22-R.Gregory to BUF 34 for 1 yard (5-T.Terry99-F.Darelus).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NILL 34(8:56 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Toure.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - NILL 34(8:53 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet complete to 11-M.Travis. 11-M.Travis to BUF 29 for 5 yards (35-L.Hudges).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(8:22 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 25 for 4 yards (30-R.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 25(7:42 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 18 for 7 yards (18-R.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(7:08 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Toure.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 18(7:05 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 16 for 2 yards (30-R.Miller61-D.Polizzi).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 16(6:17 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 1 for 15 yards (33-T.Hill).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - NILL 1(6:08 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 4 for -3 yards (24-C.Gross).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NILL 4(5:19 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis. Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at BUF 4. No Play.
|-83 YD
|
1 & 2 - NILL 2(5:12 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 1 FUMBLES. 24-C.Gross to BUF 15 for 14 yards (11-M.Travis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NILL 2(5:06 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 1 for 1 yard (6-M.Michel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 1(5:00 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:56 - 4th) 10-A.Haidet complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to BUF 1 for 1 yard. Team penalty on BUF Offside 1 yards enforced at BUF 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:56 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 27 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(4:55 - 4th) 10-M.Myers to BUF 30 for 3 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 30(4:08 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 35 for 5 yards (6-C.Brown38-N.Rattin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NILL 35(4:00 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 18-T.Wilson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BUF 35. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - NILL 20(4:00 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 19 for -1 yard (82-T.Tewes).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NILL 19(3:12 - 4th) 40-E.Finegan punts 38 yards from BUF 19 to NIL 43 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(3:06 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 47 for 4 yards (39-D.Powell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 47(2:23 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BUF 47 for 6 yards (5-T.Terry).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(1:47 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson complete to 7-F.McCray. 7-F.McCray out of bounds at the BUF 13.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 13(1:17 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:11 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 7-F.McCray.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(1:11 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 29 for 4 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 29(0:29 - 4th) 10-M.Myers to BUF 28 FUMBLES (5-M.Kennedy). 5-M.Kennedy to BUF 22 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 22(0:22 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson scrambles runs ob at BUF 19 for 3 yards. Penalty on NIL 60-E.Buss Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NILL 32(0:19 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Toure.
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - NILL 32(0:13 - 4th) 0-R.Thompson sacked at BUF 40 for -8 yards FUMBLES (94-E.Black). 61-D.Polizzi to BUF 38 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(0:05 - 4th) 10-M.Myers kneels at BUF 37 for -1 yard.
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
061 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
039.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC