|
|
|WASHST
|OREGST
Washington State opens Rolovich era at Oregon State
A rematch of one of the wildest games in the 2019 Pac-12 season kicks off the conference's COVID-19-shortened campaign as Oregon State hosts Washington State on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore.
Last November's meeting in Pullman, Wash., saw the Cougars overcome an 11-point deficit in the final 2:10 to win 54-53.
The victory was the last of Mike Leach's eight-year tenure at Washington State. The Cougars lost their regular-season finale to rival Washington, then dropped the Cheez-It Bowl to Air Force. Leach left the program in January for Mississippi State.
Enter Nick Rolovich, who coached Hawaii to 18 combined wins over the previous two seasons -- including a 31-28 defeat of Oregon State in Honolulu in September 2019.
Rolovich's arrival at Washington State brings with it a change to the offense that was a hallmark of Leach's tenure.
The Saturday game marks the debut of Washington State's run-and-shoot look after eight years of the air raid. Along with a new scheme comes a new starting quarterback, the fourth different season-opening starter for the Cougars in as many years.
Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon were single-season starters at Washington State in 2018 and 2019, and both set various passing records in abbreviated stints. After rolling with veterans the previous two years, the era of the run-and-shoot could begin with a freshman.
Rolovich initially declined to name a starter in his Monday press conference, one day after the (Spokane, Wash.) Spokesman-Review reported that true freshman Jayden de Laura is in line to start on Saturday. The coach eventually relented.
"All right, Jayden's going to take the first snap for us at Oregon State. Is that OK with you guys?" Rolovich joked after his initial denials.
"He came in with a history in the family of the offense (at St. Louis High School in Honolulu). He really put in the work and was productive and consistent. He'll give us the best chance to move the ball this Saturday."
Oregon State is undergoing its own personnel changes on offense, including at quarterback. Jake Luton, who passed for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2019, is now with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Luton's backup a season ago, Tristan Gebbia, will make the start on Saturday.
The Beavers also must replace wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who produced 1,171 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 before being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Zeriah Beason could be a player to watch as Oregon State seeks to fill that void. The freshman from Duncanville, Texas, appears on the initial two-deep depth chart and earned praise from Beavers coach Jonathan Smith.
"He's earned it. He really has," Smith said in his Monday press conference. "He came in here, worked really hard, took advantage of some extra time (due to the COVID-19 delay to the season) studying the playbook."
Running back Jermar Jefferson is among the returners, entering his third season in the rotation. Jefferson rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. He missed three games in 2019 but remained productive with eight rushing scores and 770 yards from scrimmage.
On defense for Oregon State, outstanding pass-rushing linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. returns after a 2019 in which he racked up 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Rashed and Jefferson have played key roles in Smith's first two seasons at the helm, which saw Oregon State make considerable strides. The 2019 Beavers came a win away from their first bowl game since 2013; late-season losses to Washington State and Oregon denied them that bid.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Harris
5 WR
107 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs, 49 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Jefferson
6 RB
120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 50 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|29
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|11
|18
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|456
|451
|Total Plays
|63
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|122
|Rush Attempts
|30
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|227
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|34-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-44
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.8
|6-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|229
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|18/33
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|18
|147
|1
|49
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|49
|1
|44
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|8
|43
|1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|9
|7
|107
|2
|29
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|12
|6
|60
|0
|14
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|8
|3
|48
|0
|23
|
C. Jackson Jr. 8 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 12 DB
|J. Watson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 DB
|G. Hicks III
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 23 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|42.8
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|34/48
|329
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|21
|120
|3
|18
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|7
|-4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|11
|7
|78
|1
|16
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|5
|55
|0
|22
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|9
|7
|55
|0
|19
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|5
|5
|50
|0
|20
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|7
|3
|40
|0
|29
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|5
|4
|32
|0
|16
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Julian 7 DB
|A. Julian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|5
|34.0
|0
|46
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|21.4
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:56 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 29 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 29(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WST 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 20 - WASHST 15(14:26 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 17 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WASHST 17(14:26 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 17 Downed at the ORS 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:52 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:47 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 41 for no gain (80-B.Jackson36-A.Hector).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 39 for -2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREGST 39(13:02 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 40 yards from ORS 39 to WST 21 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(12:14 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 21(12:06 - 1st) Penalty on WST 4-J.de Laura False start 5 yards enforced at WST 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WASHST 16(12:06 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - WASHST 16(11:59 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 32 for 16 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(11:17 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 36 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 36(10:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 43 for 7 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(10:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 47 for 4 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 47(9:23 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 49 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 49(8:38 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 47 for -4 yards (52-J.Rawls34-A.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 47(8:01 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 48 yards from WST 47. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 7 for 2 yards (42-H.Djibril).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 7(7:55 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 11 for 4 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 11(7:23 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 12 for 1 yard (37-J.Rogers80-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 12(6:48 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Nolan.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 12(6:42 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 46 yards from ORS 12 to WST 42 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(6:34 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at ORS 46 for 12 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(6:06 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(5:59 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 38 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 38(5:18 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 34 for 4 yards (12-J.Colletto3-J.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(4:41 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 8-C.Jackson. 8-C.Jackson to ORS 29 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 29(3:57 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORS 6-J.McCartan Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 61 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 32 for 28 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Baylor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:35 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:30 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 26 for -1 yard (10-R.Stone80-B.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OREGST 26(2:45 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 23 yards from ORS 26 Downed at the ORS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:37 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 8-C.Jackson. 8-C.Jackson runs ob at ORS 42 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 42(2:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Grant at ORS End Zone. 3-J.Grant touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:51 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 33 for 13 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(1:25 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 49 for 18 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(0:53 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 40 for 9 yards (95-A.Crowder).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 40(0:12 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 17 for 23 yards (36-A.Hector). Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper Chop block 15 yards enforced at WST 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - OREGST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - OREGST 45(14:55 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 47 for 8 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 47(14:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia punts 40 yards from WST 47 Downed at the WST 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 7(14:25 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 7(14:18 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 35 for 28 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:42 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:33 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Jackson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:24 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at WST 49 for 14 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(12:44 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at ORS 47 for 4 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 47(12:03 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 47(11:53 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 47(11:46 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 40 yards from ORS 47 out of bounds at the ORS 7.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 7(11:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles pushed ob at ORS 10 for 3 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 10(11:21 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 16 for 6 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 16(10:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ORS 19 for 3 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(10:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 28 for 9 yards (48-A.Mujahid10-R.Stone).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 28(9:31 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for 14 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(9:21 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 43 for 1 yard (41-D.Sherman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 43(8:46 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to WST 50 for 7 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 50(8:02 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to WST 46 for 4 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(7:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano pushed ob at WST 34 for 12 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(7:07 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to WST 33 for 1 yard (98-D.Hobbs).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 33(6:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to WST 27 for 6 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 27(5:44 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to WST 18 for 9 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(5:18 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 7 for 11 yards (3-D.Isom36-A.Hector).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - OREGST 7(4:56 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 7 for no gain (48-A.Mujahid).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 7(4:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 60 yards from ORS 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 16 for 11 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(4:04 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 24 for 8 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 24(3:25 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs ob at WST 42 for 18 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(2:58 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 48 for 6 yards (96-S.Sandberg99-I.Hodgins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 48(2:18 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin pushed ob at ORS 45 for 7 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(1:46 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to ORS 39 for 6 yards (52-J.Rawls).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 39(1:03 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh pushed ob at ORS 25 for 14 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(0:59 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris runs ob at ORS 18 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 18(0:54 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Jackson. Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORS 18. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - WASHST 3(0:49 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - WASHST 3(0:44 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 3(0:44 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 44 for 19 yards (3-D.Isom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(0:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor. Penalty on WST 80-B.Jackson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ORS 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(0:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at WST 50 for -9 yards. Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 41. No Play. (10-R.Stone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 49(0:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - OREGST 49(0:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor pushed ob at WST 45 for 6 yards (12-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OREGST 45(0:01 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 21 for 21 yards (51-H.Pladson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(14:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(14:51 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 21 for no gain (95-A.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 21(14:15 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 21(14:09 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 43 yards from ORS 21 to WST 36 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:02 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 46 for 10 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:17 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:07 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+49 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:03 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh pushed ob at ORS 5 for 49 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 5(12:17 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:10 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for no gain (37-J.Rogers13-J.Woods).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(11:36 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 20 for -5 yards (95-A.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 20(10:57 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OREGST 20(10:50 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 18 yards from ORS 20 Downed at the ORS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(10:40 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura pushed ob at ORS 35 for 3 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 35(9:55 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 26 for 9 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(9:18 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 23 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts99-I.Hodgins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 23(8:36 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell. Team penalty on ORS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 23(8:36 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 23 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WST 50-B.Greene Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORS 23. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 28(8:29 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 62 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 15 for 12 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(8:14 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 31 for 16 yards (3-D.Isom).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(7:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 25 for -6 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREGST 25(7:03 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 26 for 1 yard (3-D.Isom).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 26(6:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 39 for 13 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 39(5:44 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 47 for 8 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(5:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 31 for 22 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(4:51 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to WST 2 for 29 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - OREGST 2(4:17 - 3rd) 12-J.Colletto to WST 1 for 1 yard (3-D.Isom13-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 1(3:32 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 63 yards from ORS 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 18 for 16 yards (90-S.Lolohea).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(3:21 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 35 for 17 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(2:44 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 40 for 5 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 40(2:05 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 37 for 23 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(1:20 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at ORS 30 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights0-A.Arnold).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 30(0:50 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 32 for -2 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASHST 32(0:06 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 5 - WASHST 32(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 22 for 10 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(14:24 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura to ORS 8 for 14 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASHST 8(13:41 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 6 for 2 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 6(12:55 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura sacked at ORS 16 for -10 yards (28-K.Oladapo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - WASHST 16(12:09 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - WASHST 16(12:04 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 62 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 28 for 25 yards (42-H.Djibril).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(11:53 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 42 for 14 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(11:27 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 47 for 5 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 47(10:54 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 49 for 4 yards (3-D.Isom).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 49(10:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to WST 49 for no gain (95-A.Crowder). Team penalty on WST 12 players 5 yards enforced at WST 49. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(10:15 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to WST 28 for 16 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(9:48 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 28(9:41 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WST 13 for 15 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(9:10 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 7 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods80-B.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 7(8:38 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:32 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 25 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:52 - 4th) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 48 for 23 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(7:13 - 4th) 1-T.Harris to ORS 47 for 5 yards (24-D.Morris).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 47(6:31 - 4th) to WST 48 FUMBLES. 4-J.de Laura to WST 48 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 48(5:47 - 4th) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 49 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WASHST 49(5:39 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 41 yards from WST 49 to ORS 10 fair catch by 16-C.Flemings.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(5:31 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 10 for no gain FUMBLES (10-R.Stone). to ORS 2 for -8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - OREGST 2(5:05 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 8 for 6 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREGST 8(4:45 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 21 for 13 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(4:35 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(4:30 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 41 for 20 yards (92-W.Rodgers18-G.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(4:17 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ORS 49 for 8 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 49(4:07 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 46 for 5 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(3:58 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WST 41 for 5 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 41(3:48 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 37 for 4 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 37(3:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to WST 36 for 1 yard (98-D.Hobbs92-W.Rodgers).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(3:25 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs ob at WST 23 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(3:06 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 23(3:03 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WST 15 for 8 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 15(2:45 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:39 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 61 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 25 for 21 yards (39-D.Lee).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:24 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 27 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 27(2:01 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 34 for 7 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 34(1:40 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 39 FUMBLES (13-J.Woods). 68-B.Kipper to ORS 39 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(1:28 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to WST 50 for 11 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(1:07 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to WST 41 for 9 yards (12-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 41(1:00 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor runs ob at WST 40 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(0:55 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(0:49 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor pushed ob at WST 35 for 5 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 35(0:43 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 29 for 6 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:33 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia spikes the ball at WST 29 for no gain.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 29(0:33 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
16
13
Final
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
51
Final ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
17
Final ESP+
-
NAL
USM
13
24
Final ESP3
-
MD
PSU
35
19
Final BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
17
24
Final SECN
-
MINN
ILL
41
14
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
9
62
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TCU
18
34
Final FS1
-
HOU
6CINCY
10
38
Final ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
44
28
Final CBS
-
FRESNO
UNLV
40
27
Final CBSSN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
20
18
Final FOX
-
PITT
FSU
41
17
Final ACCN
-
WKY
FAU
6
10
Final
-
UCLA
COLO
42
48
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
31
38
Final FS1
-
7TXAM
SC
48
3
Final ESPN
-
TENN
ARK
13
24
Final SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
14
35
Final ABC
-
1CLEM
4ND
40
47
Final/2OT NBC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
27
49
Final BTN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
6
23
Final ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
38
28
Final FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
33
39
Final
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN