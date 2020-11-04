|
|
|STNFRD
|OREG
Stanford kicks off Pac-12 season at No. 12 Oregon
No. 12 Oregon and Stanford senior quarterback Davis Mills launch come-from-behind bids for national honors when the perennial Pac-12 North powers kick off the season on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
The Ducks figure to look a lot different than the 12-2 team that captured the conference title, beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl and finished at No. 5 in the nation last season.
That squad was led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who has graduated to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, and a veteran offensive line that featured guard Shane Lemieux, now with the New York Giants, and tackle Penei Sewell, who has opted out of the 2020 season.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has yet to announce Herbert's replacement, with sophomore Tyler Shough and senior Anthony Brown considered the leading candidates. Whoever it is will be surrounded with some of the best skill-position talent in the conference, including 1,220-yard running back CJ Verdell and seven-touchdown wideout Johnny Johnson III.
"When you're playing Game 1, opening game of the season, there's no value to a team giving up every detail of what they're doing," Cristobal said of his quarterback situation earlier this week. "Respectfully, just decline to give out information on who's starting at certain positions because we'd rather let the opponent figure that out, quite honestly."
The Ducks won 21-6 at Stanford last season behind a defense that sacked Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello five times, limited the Cardinal to 234 total yards and got an interception from Jevon Holland, a standout safety. Holland also has chosen to opt out this season, along with cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and fellow safety Brady Breeze, one of the stars of the Rose Bowl win.
That leaves defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and cornerback Mykael Wright as the leaders of the Oregon defense.
An injured Costello eventually was replaced last season by Mills, who was rated by Rivals as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017, ahead of the likes of Heisman Trophy candidate Mac Jones of Alabama.
Mills threw for a 1,960 yards and 11 TDs with five interceptions in eight games last season, including a school-record 504 yards in a loss at Washington State.
Stanford had no trouble putting up points in recent trips to Oregon. The Cardinal have come away with high-scoring wins in each of their last two visits, prevailing 52-27 behind Christian McCaffrey's three scores in 2016 and 38-31 in overtime in 2018 behind Costello's 327 yards and three TDs in 2018.
Like Oregon, the Cardinal won't be suiting up the roster they expected before the start of the pandemic. Two of Stanford's top returning players -- offensive tackle Walker Little and cornerback Paulson Adebo -- also have chosen to opt out this season to protect their NFL draft status.
As his team attempts to rebound from a 4-8 season -- Stanford's first losing campaign since 2008 -- coach David Shaw realizes there are more important things at stake this year than who wins and loses on the field.
"I have no issues with people who opt out or choose not to participate because we are in crazy times right now," he said this week. "I can look my guys in the eye and say everything we've done in our conference has been for their health and their safety, and for nothing else."
The Cardinal and Ducks have won or shared the Pac-12 North title in seven of the past nine years.
--Field Level Media
|
|
A. Jones
20 RB
100 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 22 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
T. Shough
12 QB
227 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 85 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|29
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|413
|496
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|269
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|216
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-100
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|269
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|20
|100
|2
|17
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|6
|93
|0
|73
|
T. Butler 8 CB
|T. Butler
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Woods 21 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
J. West 10 QB
|J. West
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|7
|3
|88
|0
|46
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|5
|3
|48
|0
|38
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|5
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|2
|22
|0
|27
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Symonds 24 FB
|J. Symonds
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Humphreys 83 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Fox 6 LB
|A. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 63 T
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Manley 31 CB
|Z. Manley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jorgensen 29 S
|S. Jorgensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 27 CB
|O. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/4
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 11 P
|R. Sanborn
|2
|37.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|24.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|17/26
|227
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|20
|105
|1
|19
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|11
|85
|1
|25
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|6
|78
|1
|40
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|5
|4
|60
|0
|38
|
D. Johnson 89 TE
|D. Johnson
|6
|5
|55
|1
|26
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|7
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
D. Williams 2 WR
|D. Williams
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 S
|S. Stephens IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vidackovic 27 S
|M. Vidackovic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|2
|17.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 30 for 25 yards (3-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(14:54 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 42 for 12 yards (19-J.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(14:25 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 44 for 2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 44(13:45 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 50 for 6 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 50(13:05 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORE 33 for 17 yards (6-N.Pickett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:33 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to ORE 30 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 30(11:55 - 1st) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 30(11:52 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORE 30 for no gain (97-B.Dorlus5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - STNFRD 30(11:15 - 1st) 26-J.Toner 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(11:09 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 37 for 7 yards (63-B.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 37(10:45 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 41 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(10:17 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 41(10:13 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to ORE 49 for 8 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREG 49(9:40 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 49 for no gain (10-J.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OREG 49(9:02 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 51 yards from ORE 49 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(8:55 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 27 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia5-K.Thibodeaux).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(8:20 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 25 for -2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 25(7:38 - 1st) 10-J.West complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to ORE 37 for 38 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(7:03 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORE 37 for no gain (91-K.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 37(6:18 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORE 34 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 34(5:36 - 1st) Penalty on STA 75-W.Rouse False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 34. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - STNFRD 39(5:36 - 1st) 10-J.West complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ORE 33 for 6 yards (19-J.Hill6-N.Pickett).
|+27 YD
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 33(4:50 - 1st) 10-J.West complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to ORE 6 for 27 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - STNFRD 6(4:13 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to ORE 4 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 4(3:30 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 1st) 43-J.Karty kicks 63 yards from STA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 13 for 11 yards.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(3:21 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to STA 43 for 44 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(2:56 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to STA 39 for 4 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 39(2:35 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Johnson.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 39(2:31 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at STA 16 for 23 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(2:05 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on ORE 56-T.Bass Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at STA 16. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 21(1:47 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to STA 12 for 9 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 12(1:35 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to STA 10 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 10(1:01 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 32(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 33 for 1 yard (12-D.James54-D.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OREG 33(14:15 - 2nd) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OREG 33(14:10 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 40 yards from STA 33 Downed at the ORE 27.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(13:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to ORE 30 for 10 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux32-J.Happle).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(13:12 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to ORE 23 for 7 yards (2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 23(12:22 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 23(12:17 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 23(12:12 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(12:06 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 26 for 3 yards (6-A.Fox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 26(11:40 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 25 for -1 yard (32-J.McGill).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 25(11:07 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles runs ob at ORE 50 for 25 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(10:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to STA 48 for 2 yards (6-A.Fox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREG 48(10:10 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to STA 48 for no gain (10-J.Fox).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 48(9:25 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to STA 33 for 15 yards (21-K.Williamson32-J.McGill).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(8:56 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to STA 34 for -1 yard (34-T.Booker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OREG 34(8:23 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd. Penalty on STA 32-J.McGill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(8:18 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to STA 17 FUMBLES. 30-L.Damuni to STA 29 for 12 yards (83-J.Delgado).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(8:10 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 34 for 5 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 34(7:30 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 50 for 16 yards (32-J.Happle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(6:49 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson. Penalty on ORE 2-M.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(6:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to ORE 35 for no gain (6-N.Pickett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(6:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Woods to ORE 33 for 2 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 33(5:18 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - STNFRD 33(5:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - STNFRD 38(5:12 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 34 yards from ORE 38 Downed at the ORE 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 4(5:04 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 4 for no gain (91-T.Schaffer10-J.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 4(4:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 10 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 10(4:03 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 14 for 4 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 14(3:37 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 17 for 3 yards. Penalty on STA 32-J.McGill Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 17.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(3:17 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough scrambles pushed ob at ORE 34 for 2 yards (45-R.Miezan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 34(2:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 38 for 4 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 38(2:23 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 45 for 7 yards (45-R.Miezan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(2:10 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 45. No Play.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(2:02 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to STA 2 for 38 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - OREG 2(1:47 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to STA 5 for -3 yards (45-R.Miezan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 5(1:10 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 23 for 19 yards (33-J.Adeyemi-John).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(0:58 - 2nd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(0:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA False start 5 yards enforced at STA 23. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 18(0:54 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 27 for 9 yards (99-A.Faoliu23-V.McKinley).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 27(0:10 - 2nd) 10-J.West complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 22 for -5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 28 for 3 yards (34-T.Booker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 28(14:37 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at ORE 35 for 7 yards (11-T.Keck).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(14:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 42 for 7 yards (11-T.Keck).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 42(13:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to STA 49 for 9 yards (11-T.Keck2-C.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(13:30 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to STA 46 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 46(12:52 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to STA 44 for 2 yards (10-J.Fox).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 44(12:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to STA 35 for 9 yards (13-E.Bonner).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(12:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on STA 13-E.Bonner Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(11:51 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Penalty on STA 13-E.Bonner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(11:51 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to STA 14 for 6 yards (2-C.Robinson3-M.Antoine).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 14(11:20 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(11:13 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORE 42 for 33 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(10:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ORE 39 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia3-J.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 39(10:05 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to ORE 38 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 38(9:22 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ORE 31 for 7 yards (3-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(8:40 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ORE 31 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 31(7:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to ORE 26 for 5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia2-M.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 26(7:11 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to ORE 21 for 5 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(6:35 - 3rd) 10-J.West complete to 24-J.Symonds. 24-J.Symonds to ORE 19 for 2 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 19(5:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Woods to ORE 17 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 17(5:00 - 3rd) 10-J.West incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 17(4:55 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(4:50 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 23 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 23(4:25 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 32 for 9 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(3:50 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 2-D.Williams. 2-D.Williams to ORE 41 for 9 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 41(3:25 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 41(3:21 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough runs ob at ORE 50 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(2:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson pushed ob at STA 42 for 8 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 42(2:37 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to STA 37 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(2:17 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to STA 22 for 15 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(1:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to STA 9 for 13 yards (13-E.Bonner27-O.Porter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(1:00 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:53 - 3rd) 18-T.McKee complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORE 29 for 46 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(0:15 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 79-F.Sarell False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 34(15:00 - 4th) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 34(14:57 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to ORE 28 for 6 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 28(14:15 - 4th) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson. Penalty on ORE 17-D.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 28. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 13(14:07 - 4th) 18-T.McKee complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to ORE 4 FUMBLES (23-V.McKinley). 51-D.Dalman to ORE 4 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 4(13:19 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 23-V.McKinley Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at ORE 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - STNFRD 2(13:09 - 4th) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(13:05 - 4th) Team penalty on ORE Delay of game 1 yards enforced at ORE 2. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(13:05 - 4th) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko. Penalty on STA 13-S.Fehoko Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 1. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 16 - STNFRD 16(13:00 - 4th) 18-T.McKee complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to ORE 9 for 7 yards (19-J.Hill54-D.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 9(12:14 - 4th) 18-T.McKee incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Tremayne.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 9(12:08 - 4th) 26-J.Toner 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:03 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 30 for 10 yards (45-R.Miezan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(11:35 - 4th) Penalty on STA 91-T.Schaffer Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 30. No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 5 - OREG 35(11:21 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to STA 25 for 40 yards (21-K.Williamson28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:47 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 25(10:42 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at STA 9 for 16 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(10:01 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 9(9:54 - 4th) 5-S.Dollars to STA 14 for -5 yards (15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OREG 14(9:21 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd. Penalty on ORE 74-S.Jones Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - OREG 14(9:15 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 72-S.Poutasi False start 5 yards enforced at STA 14. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - OREG 19(9:15 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:11 - 4th) 8-N.Peat pushed ob at ORE 7 for 73 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - STNFRD 7(8:27 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to ORE 2 for 5 yards (15-B.Williams99-A.Faoliu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(7:43 - 4th) 20-A.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) 26-J.Toner kicks 62 yards from STA 35. 2-M.Wright to ORE 27 for 24 yards (5-C.Wedington15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 27(7:31 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 27(7:26 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 46 for 19 yards (31-Z.Manley).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(6:51 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to STA 28 for 26 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(6:17 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to STA 23 for 5 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 23(5:33 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to STA 18 for 5 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 18(5:03 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Dye.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 18(4:58 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to STA 12 for 6 yards (29-S.Jorgensen32-J.McGill).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 12(4:12 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 89-D.Johnson. 89-D.Johnson to STA 4 for 8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - OREG 4(3:41 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 23 for 22 yards (10-J.Flowe).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(3:30 - 4th) 13-S.Fehoko to STA 22 for -1 yard (15-B.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - STNFRD 22(2:52 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to STA 31 for 9 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 31(2:12 - 4th) 10-J.West to STA 32 for 1 yard (27-M.Vidackovic).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 32(1:45 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 45 for 13 yards (12-D.James).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(1:10 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to ORE 46 for 9 yards (12-D.James).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 46(0:38 - 4th) 10-J.West complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to ORE 40 for 6 yards (15-B.Williams7-S.Stephens).
