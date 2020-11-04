|
|
Schiano returns to Columbus as Rutgers tackles No. 3 Ohio State
Greg Schiano was a part of several mismatches in this series as an assistant coach for Ohio State, but the Rutgers head coach will have a different perspective facing the No. 3 Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Schiano was the Buckeyes' associate head coach and defensive coordinator under head coach Urban Meyer from 2016-18 when Rutgers lost by a combined score of 166-3 in those three games.
Now, in his second stint at Rutgers (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten), Schiano is coaching against Ohio State (2-0, 2-0) for the first time.
He is looking forward to returning to Ohio Stadium, even though it won't be the same game-day experience he remembers because the crowd will be limited to about 1,600 people because of COVID-19 regulations.
"It's a great experience," Schiano said Monday. "I think that's what we aspire to, right? So, it'll be a little different because it won't be 100,000 people there. It won't be the traditional gala of college football that happens in our conference, but it's still a tremendous opponent."
The game will also be a homecoming for two former Ohio State players now playing for Rutgers -- defensive back Brendon White and defensive tackle Malik Barrow.
Rutgers must find a way to contain quarterback Justin Fields' pursuit of the Heisman Trophy. He has completed 87.3 percent of his passes for 594 yards, six TDs and zero interceptions and Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each have topped 100 receiving yards in consecutive games.
"It gives you a great measuring stick," Schiano said. "Ohio State is one of the best in the country if not the best."
Schiano, who had a 68-67 record at Rutgers from 2001-11 before coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, is trying to rebuild the program to a level where the Scarlet Knights went to six bowl games in seven seasons, winning the final five.
He was not retained by Ohio State when Ryan Day replaced Meyer for the 2019 season.
"I think he's going to build something really good there," Day said Tuesday. "This team (Rutgers) would want nothing more than to come in and get this game into the fourth quarter."
Rutgers opened this season with a 38-27 win against Michigan State to end a 21-game Big Ten losing streak before losing 37-21 to then-No. 17 Indiana on Saturday.
"The culture's growing by the day," Schiano said. "As I told the team, we're running out of firsts. We had our first win together. We had our first loss together."
Ohio State's greatest opponent could be complacency following last Saturday's 38-25 win over then-No. 18 Penn State. The Nittany Lions were perceived as the Buckeyes' biggest challenge for an unblemished record until playing Michigan in the final regular-season game, but that theory is in question after the Wolverines' loss to Michigan State.
"Do we want to be great? If we do, we've got to bring it every week," Day said. "We're not there. We have to prove it in all three phases. We have a long way to go. We're not great right now."
--Field Level Media
--Field Level Media
|
|
J. Langan
21 QB
2 PaYds, PaTD, 15 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Fields
1 QB
314 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|370
|517
|Total Plays
|80
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|203
|Rush Attempts
|32
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|229
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|33-48
|24-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-83
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|58
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-58
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|21/32
|165
|0
|0
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|9/13
|62
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|3/3
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|7
|68
|0
|66
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|21
|0
|22
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|5
|15
|1
|5
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|7
|15
|0
|6
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|4
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
R. O'Neal 71 OL
|R. O'Neal
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|9
|6
|83
|0
|31
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|9
|7
|50
|0
|20
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|7
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|6
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|4
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|5
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Melton 15 DB
|M. Melton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Long 13 DB
|C. Long
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Fava 96 K
|G. Fava
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|46.6
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|14.0
|24
|0
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|58.0
|58
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|24/28
|314
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|12
|68
|0
|36
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|12
|60
|1
|25
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|4
|46
|0
|38
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|6
|7
|1
|9
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Williams 28 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|7
|6
|104
|1
|34
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|5
|5
|64
|2
|33
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|3
|3
|37
|0
|23
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|4
|4
|29
|1
|12
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 25 LB
|C. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 16 CB
|R. Watts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 3 LB
|T. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 13 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Booker 86 WR
|C. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 52 OL
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cooper 10 WR
|M. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 17 S
|B. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Seibert 98 K
|J. Seibert
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|39.5
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|16.0
|29
|0
|
X. Johnson 25 RB
|X. Johnson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Scott Jr. 13 WR
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 58 yards from OSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for 26 yards (16-C.Stover23-M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(14:54 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 40 for 4 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste5-B.Browning).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 40(14:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 48 for 8 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(14:10 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 48(14:02 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 44 for -4 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - RUT 44(13:40 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 46 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - RUT 46(13:04 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 43 yards from RUT 46 to OSU 11 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(12:56 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 25 yards (2-A.Young).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(12:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 41 for 5 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 41(11:33 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 45 for 4 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 45(11:30 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(10:50 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for no gain (18-B.Melton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(10:36 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 38 for 15 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(10:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to RUT 25 fair catch by 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(10:05 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 35 for 10 yards. Penalty on OSU 32-T.Borland Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at RUT 35.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(9:48 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 47 for -3 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - RUT 47(9:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to OSU 45 for 8 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 45(8:52 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to OSU 23 for 22 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(8:22 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to OSU 3 for 20 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(7:43 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 52-A.Jackson Offside 2 yards enforced at OSU 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - RUT 1(7:43 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 1 for no gain (5-B.Browning).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(6:58 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to OSU 2 for -1 yard. Team penalty on RUT Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 1. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 11(6:35 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to OSU 12 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RUT 12(6:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - RUT 12(6:15 - 1st) 96-G.Fava 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 51 yards from RUT 35. 25-X.Johnson to OSU 25 for 11 yards (58-M.Toure17-D.Jennings).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(6:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 38 for 13 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(5:42 - 1st) 5-G.Wilson to OSU 43 for 5 yards (0-C.Izien). Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at OSU 43.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(5:25 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 34 for 8 yards (16-M.Melton).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 34(5:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at RUT 40 for -6 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 40(4:29 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 39 for 1 yard (98-R.Jutwreten3-O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OHIOST 39(3:44 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 29 yards from RUT 39 to RUT 10 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 10(3:39 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 11 for 1 yard (9-Z.Harrison).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 11(3:07 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 12 for 1 yard (55-J.Cage).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 12(2:30 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 16 for 4 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 16(1:43 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 49 yards from RUT 16. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(1:32 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 44 for 5 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 44(1:08 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 42 for -2 yards. Penalty on RUT 71-A.Lewis Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:55 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 50 for 1 yard (26-C.Onyechi3-O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 50(0:37 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to RUT 41 for 9 yards.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(0:14 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 7 for 34 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 55 yards from OSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 19 for 9 yards (39-C.Simon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 19(14:49 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 19 for no gain (41-J.Proctor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 19(14:30 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 22 for 3 yards (52-W.Davis72-T.Togiai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 22(13:59 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 22(13:54 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 22 out of bounds at the OSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(13:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Fleming.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(13:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 45 for 11 yards. Penalty on OSU 76-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - OHIOST 24(13:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to OSU 36 for 12 yards (2-A.Young8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 36(12:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|+38 YD
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 36(12:29 - 2nd) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 26 for 38 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(11:48 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 24 for 2 yards. Penalty on RUT 50-J.Turner Encroachment 5 yards enforced at RUT 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 21(11:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 17 for 4 yards (0-C.Izien).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 17(10:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 19 for -2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 19(10:15 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 7 for 12 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(9:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 6 for 1 yard (26-C.Onyechi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 6(9:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 59 yards from OSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 30 for 24 yards (25-X.Johnson14-R.Hickman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(9:24 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 30(9:20 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 32 FUMBLES (47-J.Hilliard). 47-J.Hilliard to RUT 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(9:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to RUT 22 for 10 yards. Penalty on OSU 76-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 32. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 42(8:42 - 2nd) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 35 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - OHIOST 35(8:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to RUT 21 for 14 yards. Penalty on OSU 76-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 23 - OHIOST 45(7:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 23 for 22 yards (7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 23(6:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to RUT 21 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(6:55 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 8-T.Fogg Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at RUT 21. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(6:39 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 12 for -1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 12(6:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to RUT 8 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 8(5:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 56 yards from OSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 22 for 13 yards (22-S.Chambers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(5:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 23 for 1 yard (19-D.Gant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 23(5:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 24 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RUT 24(4:22 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - RUT 24(4:15 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 50 yards from RUT 24. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 26 for no gain (29-L.Stevens).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(4:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 21 for -5 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 21(3:20 - 2nd) 3-D.McCall to OSU 33 for 12 yards (2-A.Young).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 33(2:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 3-D.McCall. 3-D.McCall to RUT 40 for 27 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(2:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to RUT 32 for 8 yards (2-A.Young3-O.Fatukasi).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 32(1:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to RUT 9 for 23 yards (7-B.White3-O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(1:26 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to RUT 25 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:22 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 31 for 6 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 31(0:48 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 32 for 1 yard (10-M.Cooper).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 32(0:30 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for 4 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(0:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 37 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - RUT 37(0:09 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 29 for -8 yards (32-T.Borland).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 29 for 29 yards (10-Z.Igwenagu). Penalty on RUT 9-T.Maddox-Williams Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at OSU 29.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(14:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 39 for 17 yards (5-K.Abraham3-O.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(14:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to RUT 28 for 11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi). Team penalty on OSU Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 49(13:45 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 49 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - OHIOST 49(13:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Farrell.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - OHIOST 49(12:50 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to RUT 40 for 9 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 40(12:48 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 39 yards from RUT 40 Downed at the RUT 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 1(12:43 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 3 for 2 yards (5-B.Browning32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 3(12:24 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RUT 3(12:19 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - RUT 3(12:13 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 47 yards from RUT 3. 5-G.Wilson to RUT 41 for 9 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(11:59 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 42 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 42(11:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to RUT 47 for -5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 47(10:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OHIOST 47(10:38 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 38 yards from RUT 47 to RUT 9 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 9(10:31 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 15 for 6 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 15(10:06 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 21 for 6 yards (6-T.Vincent47-J.Hilliard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 21(9:50 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 28 for 7 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 28(9:33 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 30 for 2 yards (19-D.Gant11-T.Smith).
|+66 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 30(9:00 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 4 for 66 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - RUT 4(8:15 - 3rd) 71-R.O'Neal runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 3(8:08 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 3. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(8:08 - 3rd) 18-B.Melton incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 9 yards from RUT 35. 13-G.Scott to RUT 44 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(8:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave. Penalty on RUT 0-C.Izien Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 44. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(8:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 20 for 9 yards (17-D.Jennings3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 20(7:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to RUT 17 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(7:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to RUT 11 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 11(6:35 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 8 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 8(6:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to RUT 6 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - OHIOST 6(5:37 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 7 for -1 yard (2-A.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 7(4:53 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) 98-J.Seibert kicks 44 yards from OSU 35 out of bounds at the RUT 21.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(4:49 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 40 for 5 yards (72-T.Togiai0-J.Cooper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 40(4:31 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 44 for 4 yards (13-T.Johnson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 44(3:41 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to OSU 30 for 26 yards (3-T.Mitchell24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(3:06 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 30(3:00 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - RUT 30(2:53 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral sacked at OSU 35 for -5 yards. Team penalty on OSU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at OSU 30. No Play. (54-T.Friday).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 25(2:45 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 21 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - RUT 21(2:27 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to OSU 16 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland72-T.Togiai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(1:57 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to OSU 13 for 3 yards. Penalty on RUT 18-B.Melton Intentional grounding 3 yards enforced at OSU 13. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 16(1:30 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to OSU 13 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 13(1:00 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 7 - RUT 13(0:44 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to OSU 10 for 3 yards (55-J.Cage20-P.Werner). Penalty on OSU 6-T.Vincent Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at OSU 10.
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - RUT 6(0:20 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to OSU 6 for no gain (24-S.Wade).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 62 yards from RUT 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 6 for 3 yards (29-L.Stevens).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 6(14:51 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 2 for -4 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 2(14:23 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 4 for 2 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - OHIOST 4(13:48 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 6 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 6(13:06 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 6. 2-A.Young 18-B.Melton runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) kicks 9 yards from RUT 35. 88-J.Ruckert to RUT 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(12:46 - 4th) 1-J.Fields scrambles to RUT 44 for no gain (26-C.Onyechi97-M.Tverdov).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 44(12:13 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to RUT 36 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 36(11:50 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to RUT 33 for 3 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(11:20 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) 98-J.Seibert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 46 yards from OSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 36 for 17 yards (14-R.Hickman7-K.Babb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(11:09 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 36 for no gain (3-T.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 36(10:41 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 43 for 7 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 43(10:06 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 47 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(9:49 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to OSU 46 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 46(9:27 - 4th) 4-A.Young to OSU 45 for 1 yard (54-T.Friday19-D.Gant).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 45(9:08 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to OSU 38 for 7 yards (11-T.Smith19-D.Gant).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(8:47 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to OSU 32 for 6 yards (15-C.Young).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 32(8:07 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to OSU 1 for 31 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(7:21 - 4th) 21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:17 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 38 yards from RUT 35 to OSU 27 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(7:17 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon runs ob at OSU 31 for 4 yards (99-M.Dwumfour17-D.Jennings).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 31(6:40 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 42 for 11 yards (2-A.Young).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(6:00 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 46 for 12 yards (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(5:09 - 4th) 8-T.Sermon to RUT 10 for 36 yards (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 10(4:45 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 8 FUMBLES (8-T.Fogg). 97-M.Tverdov to RUT 8 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 8(4:38 - 4th) 21-J.Langan to RUT 13 for 5 yards (52-A.Jackson55-J.Cage).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 13(4:05 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 17 for 4 yards (15-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 17(3:28 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 17(3:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 20 for 3 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(2:57 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 20(2:50 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 32 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(2:34 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 33 for 1 yard (15-C.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 33(2:12 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 43 for 10 yards (16-R.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(1:56 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 43(1:49 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to OSU 45 for 12 yards (17-B.Shaw13-T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(1:43 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 40 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 40(1:40 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski to OSU 32 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:22 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 82-C.Dremel.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:13 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski to OSU 32 for no gain (13-T.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:09 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to OSU 25 for 7 yards (15-C.Young).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - OHIOST 25(0:59 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to OSU 21 for 4 yards (16-R.Watts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(0:54 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to OSU 15 for 6 yards (19-D.Gant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 15(0:50 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 15(0:46 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to OSU 10 for 5 yards (16-R.Watts).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(0:33 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods. Penalty on OSU 13-T.Johnson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at OSU 10. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(0:29 - 4th) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to OSU 7 for -5 yards (36-K.Pope3-T.Mitchell).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 7(0:21 - 4th) 8-A.Sitkowski to OSU 12 FUMBLES. 19-D.Gant to OSU 10 for no gain.
