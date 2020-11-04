|
|
|SALA
|CSTCAR
No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks to keep rolling vs. South Alabama
Maybe No. 15 Coastal Carolina is becoming comfortable with its lofty status.
The Chanticleers have clicked several boxes the past few weeks and the outlook appears brighter than ever.
Now, it's a matter of keeping things going.
Coastal Carolina (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) holds the highest national ranking in the history of the conference going into Saturday night's homecoming contest against South Alabama (3-3, 2-1) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
The Chanticleers have excelled in many areas.
"I'm really excited about this national attention," running back Reese White said. "I'm just happy to show I can play on a Top 20 team."
South Alabama has goals as well.
"The great thing for us is we still control our own destiny," Jaguars coach Steve Campbell said. "We'll have another good opportunity this weekend against an outstanding Coastal Carolina team."
Coastal Carolina is coming off a 51-0 whipping of host Georgia State, recording the first shutout in the Football Bowl Subdivision history of the program -- and first blanking in any classification since November 2015. It also gave the Chanticleers their sixth victory -- the most since the move to the FBS level in 2017.
The potential for a special season keeps growing for the Chanticleers, who are playing their third game as a ranked team.
Quarterback Grayson McCall missed the team's previous home game because of an injury. He returned to action in fine form, racking up four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the Georgia State game.
McCall, a redshirt freshman, has two or more touchdown passes in every game he has played this season. He has been the league's Offensive Player of the Week twice.
"We have to find a way to contain him," South Alabama defensive coordinator Greg Stewart said of McCall. "We need a very good red-zone plan. If they are not the best in the country, they are one of the top five when it comes to scoring touchdowns in the red zone."
The Chanticleers, who have won their last five Sun Belt games dating to last season, also have showcased a versatile rushing attack. Joining White and CJ Marable is junior Shermari Jones, a transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas.
"Shermari's addition takes a lot of pressure off of me and CJ," White said. "Shermari is kind of new to the offense and he's learning more."
Through six games, the three running backs all have multiple touchdown runs and McCall has scored four rushing touchdowns.
South Alabama, which will play in Conway for the first time, had a little extra preparation time after a 24-17 road loss Oct. 29 at Georgia Southern. This will be the middle game of a three-game stretch of road outings for the Jaguars, who went 2-1 in October.
"Coastal Carolina is a really good team, but we are also a really good team," South Alabama receiver Cade Sutherland said.
Jaguars linebacker Christian Bell said: "Yes, we are going against the 15th-ranked team in the country, but just because they are a ranked team does not mean we are going to look at them differently. We are going to work hard this week and handle business on Saturday."
Coastal Carolina and South Alabama didn't meet in the 2019 season.
"We've been able to watch them throughout the course of the season this year as we've prepared for other league opponents," Campbell said. "Their quarterback is playing really well and they are utilizing (Marable) really well. He does a good job of getting vertical on wheel routes out of the backfield. They've done a good job of getting him in space down the field."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Trotter
1 QB
243 PaYds, -21 RuYds
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
209 PaYds, PaTD, 72 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-7
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|336
|445
|Total Plays
|69
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|236
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|243
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|236
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|445
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|23/31
|243
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|17
|73
|0
|15
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|4
|27
|0
|9
|
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|3
|3
|0
|11
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|10
|-21
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|5
|91
|0
|38
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|10
|7
|78
|0
|18
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|5
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sullivan 31 LB
|D. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Chapman 98 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|43
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|44.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|9
|81
|0
|46
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|8
|72
|0
|35
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|10
|60
|1
|20
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|5
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|6
|5
|95
|0
|42
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|3
|21
|1
|9
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. McFarlane 87 TE
|M. McFarlane
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|7-3
|2.5
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|3/3
|30
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|37.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|2
|27.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(14:35 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for 1 yard (10-A.Spillum29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SALA 32(13:57 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 32 for no gain (9-T.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SALA 32(13:21 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 41 yards from SAB 32. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 28 for 1 yard (45-J.Harwell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(13:12 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 31 for 3 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 31(12:36 - 1st) 2-R.White pushed ob at SAB 23 for 46 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(12:03 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 87-M.McFarlane. 87-M.McFarlane to SAB 8 for 15 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(11:33 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to SAB 7 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole49-C.Bell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(11:03 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(10:58 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at SAB 1 for 6 yards (17-R.Melton).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(10:29 - 1st) 5-S.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:24 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 29 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SALA 29(9:54 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 66-Brian False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 24(9:36 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 28 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher7-D.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 28(8:53 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 43 for 15 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(8:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to CC 46 for 11 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(8:10 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to CC 37 for 9 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 37(7:53 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to CC 31 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(7:26 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to CC 19 for 12 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(7:07 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to CC 20 for -1 yard (15-J.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 20(6:38 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to CC 19 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo9-T.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 19(5:56 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to CC 13 for 6 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SALA 13(5:10 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 40 yards from SAB 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:06 - 1st) Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at CC 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 20(5:06 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 20(5:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 30 for 10 yards (4-R.Cole3-A.DeShazor).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(4:19 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 37 for 7 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(3:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to SAB 21 for 42 yards (46-N.Mobley11-J.Sheriff).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(3:14 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 7-C.Henderson Offside 5 yards enforced at SAB 21. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 16(2:56 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to SAB 9 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor46-N.Mobley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(2:22 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:16 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 28-Y.Banks.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:16 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 25 for no gain (96-K.Roberts9-T.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(1:49 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 34 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 34(1:28 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 36 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson34-T.Gallagher).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(1:06 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 24 for -12 yards (96-K.Roberts15-J.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 22 - SALA 24(0:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 20 for -4 yards (9-T.Jackson15-J.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 26 - SALA 20(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to SAB 30 for 10 yards (43-E.Makonzo7-D.Strong).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - SALA 30(14:16 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 30 to CC 22 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(14:08 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CC 29 for 7 yards (24-S.Jennings).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 29(13:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko pushed ob at CC 40 for 11 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(13:02 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 12-B.Carpenter. 12-B.Carpenter pushed ob at SAB 47 for 13 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(12:29 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to SAB 41 for 6 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(11:51 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to SAB 41 for no gain (31-D.Sullivan10-Q.Wilfawn).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(11:08 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to SAB 40 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 40(10:31 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 39 yards from SAB 40 Downed at the SAB 1.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 1(10:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 8 for 7 yards (10-A.Spillum29-S.Kelly).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 8(9:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 22 for 14 yards (26-B.Matts7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(9:33 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 22(9:26 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 24 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - SALA 24(8:42 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - SALA 29(8:23 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 90-R.Wooden Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SAB 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(8:23 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to CC 47 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 47(8:23 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to CC 44 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(7:54 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 44(7:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to CC 21 for 23 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(7:17 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to CC 19 for 2 yards (15-J.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 19(6:58 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to CC 16 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson52-C.Brewer).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SALA 16(6:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at CC 25 for -9 yards (94-J.Gunter52-C.Brewer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - SALA 25(5:13 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 19 for 17 yards (12-C.Sutherland29-K.Voisin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(5:01 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(5:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 19 for no gain (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(4:56 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(4:12 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 35 yards from CC 19 Downed at the SAB 46.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:58 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to CC 39 for 15 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 39(3:45 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to CC 37 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 37(3:17 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to CC 32 for 5 yards (26-B.Matts52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SALA 32(2:40 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 32(2:35 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to CC 30 for 2 yards (26-B.Matts).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(2:29 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 49 for 19 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(2:04 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to SAB 29 for 22 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(1:32 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to SAB 15 for 14 yards (55-M.Strong).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(1:03 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely pushed ob at SAB 14 for 1 yard (6-D.Rockette).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 14(0:49 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to SAB 9 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 9(0:26 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 9(0:22 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(0:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy pushed ob at SAB 34 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 34(0:13 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 38 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(0:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles pushed ob at SAB 45 for 7 yards (96-K.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 57 yards from SAB 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 45 for 37 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(14:53 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to SAB 50 for 5 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 50(14:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to SAB 49 for 1 yard (4-R.Cole3-A.DeShazor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(13:39 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to SAB 45 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(13:39 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to SAB 46 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 46(13:06 - 3rd) 2-R.White to SAB 46 for no gain (4-R.Cole46-N.Mobley).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(13:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 46 for no gain (29-S.Kelly). Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 46. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 25 - SALA 31(12:51 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - SALA 34(12:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 43 for 9 yards (10-A.Spillum43-E.Makonzo).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - SALA 43(11:55 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 34 for -9 yards FUMBLES (9-T.Jackson). 52-C.Brewer to SAB 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(11:30 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall sacked at SAB 31 for 3 yards FUMBLES (30-C.Coleman). 46-N.Mobley to SAB 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(11:22 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 31(11:15 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for no gain (94-J.Gunter).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 31(10:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 41 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SALA 31(10:37 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 40 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - SALA 40(9:59 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to CC 49 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly). Team penalty on CC Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(9:39 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to CC 46 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 46(9:04 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 46 for -8 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 46(8:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy pushed ob at CC 43 for 11 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - SALA 43(8:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to CC 34 for 9 yards (23-D.Bush26-B.Matts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(7:49 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to CC 33 for 1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 33(7:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to CC 31 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 31(6:32 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to CC 27 for 4 yards (52-C.Brewer90-R.Wooden).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - SALA 27(5:57 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to CC 21 for 6 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 21(5:23 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis pushed ob at CC 10 for 11 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 10(5:11 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to CC 12 for -2 yards (43-E.Makonzo3-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SALA 12(4:35 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 12(4:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker pushed ob at CC 1 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SALA 1(4:06 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to CC 1 for no gain (15-J.Clark29-S.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 1(3:59 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 6 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 6(3:21 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 12 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(2:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 17 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 17(1:59 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CC 34 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon18-D.Luter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(1:22 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 FUMBLES (27-D.Betts). 4-R.Cole to CC 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(1:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis runs ob at CC 40 for 3 yards. Penalty on SAB 66-Brian Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 43. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - SALA 47(0:56 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 44 for -3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - SALA 44(0:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to CC 48 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 48(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to CC 41 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 41(14:26 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(14:20 - 4th) 5-S.Jones pushed ob at SAB 39 for 20 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(13:50 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 2-R.White.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(13:45 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to SAB 33 for 6 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn4-R.Cole).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 33(13:06 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to SAB 20 for 13 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(12:25 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(12:18 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 15 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 15(11:37 - 4th) 10-G.McCall scrambles to SAB 13 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn48-G.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 13(10:52 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:47 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to CC 37 for 38 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(10:26 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to CC 19 FUMBLES (43-E.Makonzo). 34-T.Gallagher to CC 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(10:17 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 2-R.White. 2-R.White to CC 34 for 15 yards (31-D.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(9:45 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 39 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 39(9:19 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 47 for 14 yards (4-R.Cole27-D.Betts).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(8:36 - 4th) 10-G.McCall pushed ob at SAB 12 for 35 yards (27-D.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(7:50 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 11 for 1 yard (49-C.Bell46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 11(6:59 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 9 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 9(6:17 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 9(6:10 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 12-C.Sutherland.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(6:07 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(6:04 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 21 for -4 yards (23-D.Bush). Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - SALA 15(5:51 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 20 for 5 yards (4-I.Likely).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 20(5:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 30 for 10 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+36 YD
|
4 & 5 - SALA 30(4:32 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at SAB 34. 7-D.Strong to SAB 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SALA 30(4:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(4:24 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 25 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon46-N.Mobley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(3:40 - 4th) 2-R.White to SAB 24 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley98-Z.Chapman).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 24(2:54 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to SAB 12 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(2:15 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to SAB 9 for 3 yards (27-D.Betts3-A.DeShazor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 9(1:32 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to SAB 9 for no gain (4-R.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 9(0:45 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 2-R.White. 2-R.White to SAB 3 for 6 yards (3-A.DeShazor33-K.Gallmon).
-
1CLEM
4ND
40
47
2OT NBC
-
WASHST
OREGST
7
0
2nd 13:33 FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
17
7
1st 4:10
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
16
13
Final
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
51
Final ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
17
Final ESP+
-
NAL
USM
13
24
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
TCU
18
34
Final FS1
-
VANDY
MISSST
17
24
Final SECN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
40
27
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
ILL
41
14
Final BTN
-
MD
PSU
35
19
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
9
62
Final ESPN
-
HOU
6CINCY
10
38
Final ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
44
28
Final CBS
-
PITT
FSU
41
17
Final ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
20
18
Final FOX
-
WKY
FAU
6
10
Final
-
7TXAM
SC
48
3
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
31
38
Final FS1
-
UCLA
COLO
42
48
Final ESP2
-
TENN
ARK
13
24
Final SECN
-
RUT
3OHIOST
27
49
Final BTN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
14
35
Final ABC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
6
23
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN