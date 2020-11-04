|
|
|TENN
|ARK
Tennessee looks to end skid at Arkansas
Both Tennessee and Arkansas are 2-3 overall and in the Southeastern Conference heading into their Saturday game in Fayetteville, Ark. Yet the perception of both is roughly 180 degrees removed from preseason expectations.
The Volunteers were ranked No. 14 after opening with wins at South Carolina and at home against Missouri. Their fans believed they were ready to go up against the SEC's best. Three straight blowout losses to Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama mean a 13th straight year that Tennessee won't contend for a conference title.
The Razorbacks were expected to be the conference's second-worst team, ahead of only Vanderbilt. The hiring of career assistant Sam Pittman to replace fired coach Chad Morris, plus a lowly rated recruiting class, didn't exactly move the needle.
But Arkansas has been much better than most expected. A controversial call probably kept the Razorbacks from winning at Auburn, and Arkansas has been surprisingly competitive. Its defense slowed down Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss offense that has rung up huge numbers against nearly everyone else.
On paper, the Razorbacks should match up well with a Volunteers offense that has struggled not only to move the ball, but also to hold on to it. Yet Pittman is being careful to minimize his team's apparent advantage in that clash.
"They have a very talented, huge offensive line," Pittman said. "They have two talented (running) backs and a veteran quarterback."
Problem is, aside from Eric Gray, none of those entities is living up to the billing. Gray has rushed for 355 yards in five games, numbers that don't reflect how hard he runs. Ty Chandler has added 275 yards on the ground but hasn't had a big impact.
The offensive line hasn't gotten the job done lately despite its experience and skill, which has made things harder for quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The senior is completing 61.5 percent of his passes but has ceded two pick-sixes and a strip-sack touchdown during Tennessee's recent skid.
Third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt, who is starting to come under fire from a demanding fan base, gave Guarantano and freshman Harrison Bailey equal reps during last week's off week. Although Guarantano is expected to remain the starter, Pruitt wanted to give others some practice opportunities.
"We went back to fall camp," he said. "We worked very hard just on ourselves and the fundamental parts of getting back to the basics. I think it was very good for a lot of players in our program."
Since leading 21-17 at halftime against Georgia on Oct. 10, the Volunteers have been outscored 109-24. The inability to convert on third down or keep opponents from doing the same, combined with breakdowns in discipline, have been deadly.
Meanwhile, Arkansas has used the play of Florida transfer Feleipe Franks to fuel its offense. Franks has completed nearly two-thirds of his passes for 1,213 yards with an 11-3 touchdown-interception ratio.
"He has as strong an arm as anyone in our conference," Pruitt said.
The Razorbacks have also constructed a defense that takes the ball away with consistency. They rank second in the nation with 10 interceptions, led by Hudson Clark's three, and they are tied for third in the country with 13 total takeaways.
--Field Level Media
|
|
E. Gray
3 RB
123 RuYds, RuTD, 27 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
F. Franks
13 QB
215 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 18 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|292
|413
|Total Plays
|71
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|198
|Rush Attempts
|50
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|107
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|6-37.5
|Return Yards
|1
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|6/9
|65
|0
|2
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5/8
|42
|0
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|31
|123
|1
|11
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5
|31
|0
|20
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|8
|18
|0
|7
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|3
|27
|0
|9
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 DB
|K. Garland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 5 DB
|K. George Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Solomon 31 DB
|K. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|6
|45.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|9
|72
|0
|23
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|19
|65
|0
|7
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|41
|0
|22
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|14
|18
|0
|24
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|6
|5
|95
|1
|59
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|5
|3
|64
|1
|56
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|3
|3
|40
|1
|24
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|3
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|2
|-7
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|12-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 97 DL
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 27 LB
|H. Henry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|1-7
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|1/2
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 10 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 26 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols56-Z.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TENN 26(14:32 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 26 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 26(14:24 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 36 for 10 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(13:59 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for 11 yards (1-J.Catalon9-G.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(13:30 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 45 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 45(13:07 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 40 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(12:46 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 33 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 33(12:17 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 30 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(11:49 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to ARK 25 for 5 yards (27-H.Henry). Penalty on TEN 73-T.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 40(11:25 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to ARK 33 for 7 yards (17-H.Clark27-H.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TENN 33(10:53 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to ARK 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TENN 33(10:12 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to ARK 33 for no gain (1-J.Catalon).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TENN 33(9:32 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:25 - 1st) 10-D.Warren to ARK 47 for 22 yards (26-T.Jackson31-K.Solomon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(9:09 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 10-D.Warren. 10-D.Warren pushed ob at TEN 45 for 8 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 45(8:56 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 40 for 5 yards (1-T.Flowers27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(8:34 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 40 for no gain (98-A.Solomon).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 40(8:14 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 43 for -3 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARK 43(7:57 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to TEN 44 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARK 44(7:14 - 1st) 43-S.Loy punts 25 yards from TEN 44 to TEN 19 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(7:04 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan21-M.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 25(6:29 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 27 for 2 yards (50-E.Gregory17-H.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 27(5:56 - 1st) 1-V.Jones pushed ob at TEN 30 for 3 yards (1-J.Catalon9-G.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(5:26 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 35 FUMBLES (1-J.Catalon). 5-J.Palmer to TEN 35 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 35(4:47 - 1st) 20-J.Small to TEN 42 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(4:21 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 42(4:14 - 1st) 20-J.Small to TEN 44 for 2 yards (93-I.Nichols).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 44(3:32 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to ARK 36 for 20 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(3:00 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 31 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan91-T.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 31(2:25 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 31 for no gain (10-B.Pool91-T.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 31(1:48 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to ARK 24 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(1:17 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 20 for 4 yards (91-T.Carter28-A.Parker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 20(0:41 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to ARK 13 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano to ARK 4 for 9 yards (27-H.Henry7-J.Foucha).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 4(14:23 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to ARK 1 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates27-H.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARK 1(13:39 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:39 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(13:35 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 32 for 7 yards (99-J.Mincey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(13:20 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 37 for 5 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(13:09 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 39 for 2 yards (51-E.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 39(12:44 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 46 for 7 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 46(12:20 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 48 for 2 yards (58-O.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(12:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks to TEN 50 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 50(11:36 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 43 for 7 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 43(11:21 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 40 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler13-D.Johnson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(10:55 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to TEN 16 for 24 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(10:38 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to TEN 10 for 6 yards (94-M.Butler11-H.To'o To'o).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 10(10:23 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to TEN 12 for -2 yards (97-D.Middleton94-M.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 12(9:49 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to TEN 3 for 9 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARK 3(9:36 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to TEN 4 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 4(9:08 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 4(9:01 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ARK 4(8:55 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed 21 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(8:51 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 22 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(8:21 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 27 for 5 yards (15-S.Blair10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 27(7:48 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 27(7:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 53 yards from TEN 27 out of bounds at the ARK 20.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(7:34 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith pushed ob at ARK 43 for 23 yards (5-K.George).
|-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(7:18 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 33 FUMBLES. to ARK 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - ARK 33(7:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Warren incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith. Team penalty on ARK Illegal formation declined.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - ARK 33(6:44 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 49 FUMBLES. 13-F.Franks to ARK 49 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 49(6:02 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 51 yards from ARK 49 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(5:50 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 29 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 29(5:21 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 34 for 5 yards (13-J.Coates).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(4:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer. Penalty on ARK 17-H.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(4:36 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to TEN 44 for no gain (13-J.Coates).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 44(3:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs ob at ARK 38 for 18 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(3:28 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to ARK 34 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 34(2:49 - 2nd) 20-J.Small to ARK 31 for 3 yards (13-J.Coates42-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 31(2:10 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TENN 31(2:02 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 10-D.Warren to ARK 26 for 26 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(1:50 - 2nd) 10-D.Warren pushed ob at ARK 45 for 19 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(1:54 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 45 for no gain (13-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(1:14 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 48 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch94-M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 48(0:55 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 48(0:49 - 2nd) 43-S.Loy punts 30 yards from ARK 48 to TEN 22 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(0:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 20 for -2 yards (97-X.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 31 for 6 yards (15-K.Garland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 31(14:43 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 33 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(14:25 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry runs ob at ARK 39 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(14:09 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 44 for 5 yards (15-K.Garland9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARK 44(13:55 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 44(13:47 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 50 for 6 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(13:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to TEN 41 for 9 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 41(13:03 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to TEN 42 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 42(12:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to TEN 39 for 3 yards (0-B.Thompson13-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(12:12 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 39(12:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to TEN 32 for 7 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(11:42 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to TEN 20 for 12 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(11:30 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith pushed ob at TEN 17 for 3 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 17(11:08 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to TEN 12 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o22-J.McCollough).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 12(10:47 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to TEN 2 FUMBLES (27-Q.Crouch). 17-J.White to TEN 2 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(10:20 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to TEN 1 for 1 yard (98-A.Solomon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 1(9:50 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:46 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for no gain (42-J.Marshall93-I.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(9:17 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - TENN 20(9:09 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 26 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 26(8:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 30 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 30(7:43 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from TEN 30 out of bounds at the ARK 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(7:35 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 5 yards (97-D.Middleton15-K.Garland).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 38(7:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 62 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEN Pass interference declined.
|+56 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 38(7:07 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods pushed ob at TEN 6 for 56 yards (5-K.George). Penalty on TEN 5-K.George Pass interference declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARK 6(6:39 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:35 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 30(6:08 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 33 for 3 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 33(5:30 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 31 for -2 yards (42-J.Marshall50-E.Gregory).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TENN 31(4:54 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 54 yards from TEN 31. 16-T.Burks to ARK 19 for 4 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(4:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 41 for 22 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(4:25 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:13 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:13 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(4:08 - 3rd) 20-J.Small to TEN 26 for 1 yard (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 26(3:29 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 26(3:24 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 54 yards from TEN 26 Downed at the ARK 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(3:11 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 22 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler9-T.Baron).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 22(3:03 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 23 for 1 yard (15-K.Garland26-T.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 23(2:30 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 47 for 24 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(2:14 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Warren. Penalty on TEN 4-W.Burrell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(2:08 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to TEN 34 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 34(1:40 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks to TEN 32 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 32(1:00 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to TEN 31 for 1 yard (26-T.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARK 31(0:13 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:07 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer sacked at TEN 24 for -1 yard (7-J.Foucha).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TENN 24(15:00 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 30 for 6 yards (21-M.Brown). Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(14:30 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer to TEN 38 for 4 yards (17-H.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 38(14:02 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 37 for -1 yard (13-J.Coates).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TENN 37(13:30 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TENN 37(13:23 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 36 yards from TEN 37 to the ARK 27 downed by 18-D.Slaughter.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 27(13:13 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at ARK 35 for 8 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 35(12:59 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 37 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler33-J.Banks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARK 37(12:27 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 31 for -6 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ARK 31(11:48 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - ARK 31(11:39 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 23 for -8 yards (48-J.Blakely).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - ARK 23(10:57 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 23 to TEN 39 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(10:49 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 37 for -2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 37(10:12 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 40 for 3 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 40(9:34 - 4th) 18-B.Maurer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 40(9:27 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 40 out of bounds at the ARK 20.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(9:20 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 16 for -4 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARK 16(8:40 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 20 for 4 yards (33-J.Banks51-E.Simmons).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARK 20(8:01 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 10 for -10 yards FUMBLES (13-D.Johnson). 78-D.Wagner to ARK 10 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - ARK 10(7:16 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 10 out of bounds at the ARK 48.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(7:07 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 42 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan7-J.Foucha).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 42(6:43 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 40 for 2 yards (13-J.Coates31-G.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 40(6:11 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 31 for 9 yards (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(5:58 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 28 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 28(5:35 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 23 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool50-E.Gregory).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 23(5:14 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to ARK 25 for -2 yards (42-J.Marshall10-B.Pool).
|Int
|
4 & 4 - TENN 25(4:40 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 50-E.Gregory at ARK 23. 50-E.Gregory to ARK 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(4:32 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 28 for 5 yards (21-T.McDonald79-K.Garland).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 28(3:46 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 34 for 6 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(3:07 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to ARK 36 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 36(2:23 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to ARK 35 for -1 yard (22-J.McCollough).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 35(2:15 - 4th) 22-T.Smith pushed ob at ARK 40 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 40(2:07 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 43 yards from ARK 40. 3-E.Gray to TEN 18 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(1:59 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 27 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan10-B.Pool).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 27(1:39 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 36 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool7-J.Foucha).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(1:25 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 45(1:04 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 20-J.Small. 20-J.Small to TEN 50 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(0:51 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 20-J.Small. 20-J.Small to ARK 41 for 9 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 41(0:34 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey scrambles runs ob at ARK 36 for 5 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(0:26 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to ARK 12 for 24 yards (28-A.Parker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(0:16 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey scrambles runs ob at ARK 10 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 10(0:08 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - TENN 10(0:04 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at ARK End Zone. 1-J.Catalon touchback.
