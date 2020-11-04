|
No. 7 Texas A&M keeps focus on South Carolina
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has a simple piece of advice for his No. 7 Aggies ahead of their Saturday night visit to South Carolina.
"Don't listen to the poison," he said.
Aside from a 52-24 loss at Alabama last month, Texas A&M (4-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) has mostly avoided the poison. Three consecutive wins, coupled with a schedule in which the Aggies should be favored in the last five games, have some speculating that they could finish 9-1 and perhaps earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Asked how his team is handling that kind of discussion, Fisher used a whole lot of verbiage to say they're crazy if they listen to anyone besides the coaching staff or teammates.
"I ask them why they are having success? Because you block out the clutter," he said. "You play one game at a time. You live one day at a time. You do what you can today, go to bed, get up, get ready to play the game this weekend, and that process puts you in position to have success.
"Doesn't mean you have success; you still have to go out and play. And that's what you keep reminding them each and every day, because human nature is to have complacency. Human nature is not to grind things out."
Human nature certainly didn't take over last week when Texas A&M thumped Arkansas 42-31 in College Station. Quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 260 yards in an efficient 21-of-26 performance that included three touchdown passes as the Aggies took a 42-17 lead into the fourth quarter and cruised.
While A&M rolled, the Gamecocks (2-3, 2-3) sat and stewed. They last played two weeks ago, taking a 52-24 loss at LSU in their worst performance of the season. That came on the heels of a 30-22 upset win over then-No. 15 Auburn.
Basically nothing went right for South Carolina against LSU, aside from a 19-tackle performance by Ernest Jones. The defense gave up 541 total yards to an offense that bore no resemblance to the one that torched the college football world a year ago with Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading the way.
"We didn't get off blocks, we didn't tackle, we didn't play the run well at all," Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. "That created some things in the throwing game because we had to bring an extra guy into the box to slow the running game, and they hit some big throws on us."
If South Carolina is to pull off an upset, it will need big games from leading rusher Kevin Harris and top receiver Shi Smith. Harris has 535 yards on the ground through five games, putting him on pace for 1,000-plus yards, impressive in a 10-game season. Smith has 36 catches for 415 yards; no other teammate has more than 14 grabs.
This will be the seventh straight year the schools have met since becoming permanent cross-divisional rivals in the SEC. The Aggies have won the first six, including a 30-6 decision last November at home.
--Field Level Media
|
|
K. Mond
11 QB
224 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
S. Smith
13 WR
64 ReYds, 7 RECs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|9
|Rushing
|16
|1
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|12-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|530
|150
|Total Plays
|72
|53
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|50
|Rush Attempts
|45
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|266
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|12-28
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|16
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|3-3
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|150
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|18
|131
|0
|52
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|13
|65
|1
|14
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|6
|34
|1
|15
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Hubbard 22 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|2
|70
|1
|52
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|4
|2
|46
|0
|36
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|4
|4
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|6
|3
|35
|2
|15
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|5
|3
|22
|1
|12
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|5
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 4 DB
|E. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 13 DB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris Jr. 18 DL
|D. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 6 DL
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|2
|49.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|3
|1.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|8/21
|66
|0
|2
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|4/6
|34
|0
|0
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|13
|39
|0
|28
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|4
|0
|0
|6
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|10
|7
|64
|0
|24
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|4
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Powers 84 WR
|R. Powers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 3 LB
|J. Burch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/2
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|5
|41.2
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|-6.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 33 for 8 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(14:36 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 42 for 9 yards (4-E.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(13:58 - 1st) Penalty on SC 17-X.Legette False start 5 yards enforced at SC 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SC 37(13:36 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - SC 37(13:29 - 1st) 4-L.Doty to SC 44 for 7 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 44(12:50 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 44(12:45 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 42 yards from SC 44. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 11 for -3 yards (28-D.Rush).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(12:36 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TXAM 24 for 13 yards (1-J.Horn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(12:08 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 4 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 28(11:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 28(11:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 28(11:18 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 49 yards from TXAM 28. 7-J.Robinson to SC 17 for -6 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 17(11:05 - 1st) 13-S.Smith to SC 23 for 6 yards (32-A.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 23(10:34 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 23 for no gain (9-L.O'Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 23(10:15 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 23(10:08 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 29 yards from SC 23 out of bounds at the TXAM 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(10:01 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 41 for 11 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(9:26 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to SC 28 for 13 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(8:49 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(8:43 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 24 for 4 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 24(8:02 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to SC 18 for 6 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 24(7:47 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to SC 19 for 5 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 19(7:24 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 16 for 3 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(6:48 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 10 for 6 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 10(6:14 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 7 for 3 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 7(5:30 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 6 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - TXAM 6(4:52 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 6(4:46 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at SC 3 for 3 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 3(4:10 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:04 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:04 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 84-R.Powers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(4:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SC 25(3:53 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on TXAM 14-K.Carper Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(3:47 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 40(3:41 - 1st) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 40(3:37 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 40(3:32 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 39 yards from SC 40. 0-A.Smith to TXAM 28 for 7 yards (28-D.Rush).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(3:24 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for no gain (30-D.Staley53-E.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:43 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to TXAM 35 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 35(2:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 0-A.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXAM 35(1:54 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 49 yards from TXAM 35 to SC 16 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 16(1:47 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 18 for 2 yards (3-T.Johnson1-B.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 18(1:13 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 14 for -4 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - SC 14(0:33 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 5-D.Joyner. 5-D.Joyner to SC 21 for 7 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(14:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 30(14:43 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 18 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(14:07 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 48 for no gain (6-Z.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(13:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 48 for no gain (91-T.Hemingway).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 48(12:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to SC 42 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(11:56 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 38 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 38(11:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to SC 24 for 14 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:35 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 17 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 17(9:54 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 15 for 2 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 15(9:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 2nd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:05 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Carper at TXAM 46. 14-K.Carper to TXAM 42 for -4 yards (17-X.Legette).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(8:57 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 49 for 7 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 49(8:19 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 47 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(7:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(7:36 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 41 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 41(6:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to SC 32 for 9 yards (6-Z.Pickens). Penalty on TXAM 77-R.McCollum Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 49(6:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to SC 39 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TXAM 39(5:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(5:19 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for -1 yard (33-A.Hansford5-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SC 38(4:54 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - SC 38(4:52 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to TXAM 50 for 12 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(4:34 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to TXAM 22 for 28 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(4:18 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill sacked at TXAM 28 for -6 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SC 28(3:39 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 27 for 1 yard (0-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SC 27(3:15 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - SC 27(3:10 - 2nd) 43-P.White 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(3:05 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 26 for -1 yard (30-D.Staley52-K.Enagbare).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 26(2:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to TXAM 35 for 9 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 35(1:36 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 13 for 52 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(1:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 13(1:02 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to SC 7 for 6 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 7(0:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-P.White kicks 61 yards from SC 35 to TXAM 4 fair catch by 2-C.Lane. to TXAM 4. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 25 for no gain (6-Z.Pickens30-D.Staley).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(14:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to SC 39 for 36 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(13:43 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to SC 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 35(13:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to SC 30 for 5 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 30(12:16 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to SC 29 for 1 yard (6-Z.Pickens).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(11:43 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to SC 15 for 14 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(11:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(11:11 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:04 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(11:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 23 for -2 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - SC 23(10:22 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 36 for 13 yards (13-B.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(9:54 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 34 for -2 yards (8-D.Leal5-B.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - SC 34(9:17 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SC 38(8:47 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann pushed ob at SC 46 for 8 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(8:20 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to TXAM 47 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson14-K.Carper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 47(7:58 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to TXAM 48 for -1 yard (32-A.White35-M.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 48(7:22 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Fenwick.
|Int
|
4 & 4 - SC 48(7:17 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-L.O'Neal at TXAM 31. 9-L.O'Neal to TXAM 48 for 17 yards (71-E.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:55 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 23 for -2 yards (5-B.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - SC 23(6:18 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to SC 26 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - SC 26(5:50 - 3rd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 32 for 6 yards (4-E.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SC 32(5:10 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 48 yards from SC 32 to TXAM 20 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(5:03 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 23 for 3 yards (94-M.Webb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 23(4:19 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 29 for 6 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 29(3:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 30 for 1 yard (3-J.Burch).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(3:21 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 32 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones94-M.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 32(2:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 39 for 7 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 39(2:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 41 for 2 yards (94-M.Webb).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(1:50 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 42 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 42(1:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 6-D.Achane. 6-D.Achane pushed ob at SC 40 for 18 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(0:26 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to SC 34 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 34(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to SC 28 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(14:14 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to SC 22 for 6 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 22(13:30 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 22(13:25 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane pushed ob at SC 11 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 11(12:47 - 4th) 6-D.Achane to SC 3 for 8 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 3(12:08 - 4th) 6-D.Achane runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 58 yards from TXAM 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 26 for 19 yards (25-R.Mason).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 26(11:53 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at SC 50 for 24 yards (7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(11:26 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 50 for no gain (9-L.O'Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 50(10:54 - 4th) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 44 for 6 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 44(10:19 - 4th) 20-K.Harris to TXAM 43 for 1 yard (24-C.Russell).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - SC 43(9:38 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 39 for 4 yards (7-D.Morris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(9:11 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski to TXAM 38 for 1 yard (32-A.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 38(8:30 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to TXAM 32 for 6 yards (10-F.Diggs).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SC 32(8:04 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to TXAM 34 for -2 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - SC 34(7:21 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to TXAM 28 for 6 yards (14-K.Carper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(6:48 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 28(6:42 - 4th) 14-D.Fenwick to TXAM 31 for -3 yards (7-D.Morris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SC 31(6:05 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Joyner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SC 31(6:01 - 4th) 43-P.White 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) 98-M.Jeter kicks 62 yards from SC 35 to TXAM 3 fair catch by 2-C.Lane. to TXAM 3. 2-C.Lane touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:55 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to TXAM 34 for 9 yards (3-J.Burch4-J.Dickerson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 34(5:25 - 4th) 24-E.Crownover to TXAM 40 for 6 yards (3-J.Burch95-A.Huntley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(4:51 - 4th) 13-H.King to TXAM 40 for no gain (22-J.Dixon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 40(4:13 - 4th) 24-E.Crownover to TXAM 49 for 9 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 49(3:29 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to SC 45 for 6 yards (91-T.Hemingway94-M.Webb).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(2:45 - 4th) 24-E.Crownover to SC 44 for 1 yard (94-M.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 44(1:58 - 4th) 22-D.Hubbard to SC 42 for 2 yards (19-B.Johnson).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 42(1:13 - 4th) 13-H.King complete to 42-M.Wright. 42-M.Wright runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:02 - 4th) 11-Z.White to SC 28 for 3 yards (18-D.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 28(0:38 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to SC 26 FUMBLES. 4-L.Doty to SC 28 for 2 yards (6-D.Hunter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 28(0:10 - 4th) 11-Z.White to SC 30 for 2 yards (34-I.Raikes10-F.Diggs).
