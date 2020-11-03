|
|
|MICHST
|IOWA
Spartans a tale of two teams; Hawkeyes up next
Mel Tucker gained a lot of new admirers last weekend.
The new Michigan State coach made history last week as his team surprised archrival Michigan 27-24. He became the first Spartans coach to record his first overall victory against the Wolverines. Tucker and the Spartans (1-1, 1-1) will try to carry that momentum to Iowa in a Big Ten game Saturday.
"I'm proud of that, that Spartan Nation is pleased and excited about our program and our win against the school down the road," Tucker said.
Tucker's first game at the helm was a debacle, a 38-27 home loss to Rutgers in which Michigan State committed seven turnovers. The Spartans didn't have any at Michigan.
It's tough to predict which Spartans group will show up in Iowa. Tucker knows his players can't dwell on those bragging rights.
"We have to move on to the next opponent," he said. "I've been in rivalry games before and won rivalry games. They're major accomplishments and they're important, certainly, for everyone involved ... but at some point, you have to move on to what's next."
Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns at Michigan and found a new favorite target: wide receiver Ricky White. The freshman set a single-game school record with 196 receiving yards.
The Hawkeyes (0-2, 0-2) have lost two close games and got more bad news early this week. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had seven receptions in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, was suspended by head coach Kirk Ferentz after police said the wide receiver failed sobriety tests early Sunday morning after he was pulled over for speeding.
Iowa hasn't lost its first two games since the 2000 season.
"Historically, we have played a lot of close games, so the challenge for us right now is to find a way to get over the hump and make the outcome go a different direction -- in our direction," Ferentz said. "It gets down to being a little more detailed and doing everything collectively a little bit better."
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras has completed just 53.9 percent of his passes in the first two games. He was picked off three times by the Wildcats as the Hawkeyes managed just three points in the last three quarters.
"Spencer has done a lot of good things," Ferentz said. "You keep in mind this is his first year starting. Unlike most guys in the past that have played here, he didn't have the luxury of being in spring practice, so this is learning on the job."
Ferentz and his staff are doing a lot of learning this week regarding the Spartans and their new coach.
The schools will match up for the first time since 2017. Michigan State won that game 17-10.
"It seems like forever since we played Michigan State, and they have a new coaching staff, so it's a whole new round of research for us as a staff," Ferentz said. "We've got two games from this year to have some idea what they look like and their personality. That's a fresh challenge."
Tucker said he sees the same type of challenge for his group.
"Iowa is a very tough place to play, whether they have fans or not," he said. "They have a physically strong football team. They're going to try to win the line of scrimmage, they have very good skill players on both sides of the ball, and they play relentlessly on special teams."
--Field Level Media
J. Nailor
8 WR
119 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
|
T. Goodson
15 RB
113 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|19
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-20
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|286
|405
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|226
|Rush Attempts
|32
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|227
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|17-38
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.5
|7-45.9
|Return Yards
|0
|171
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-105
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-66
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|17/37
|227
|0
|3
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|9
|34
|0
|9
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
A. Williams Jr. 9 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
A. Thomas 39 RB
|A. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5
|-21
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|6
|4
|119
|0
|57
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|4
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
R. White 7 WR
|R. White
|8
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Simmons 22 RB
|J. Simmons
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Williams Jr. 9 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Lockett Jr. 3 WR
|T. Lockett Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 89 DT
|J. Hunt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 CB
|J. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|6
|42.7
|0
|51
|
M. Crawford 94 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|37.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|
J. Mandryk 43 S
|J. Mandryk
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|15/27
|167
|1
|0
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|14
|113
|2
|71
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|9
|31
|2
|11
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|8
|28
|0
|7
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|5
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|4
|38
|0
|24
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|3
|35
|1
|14
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|4
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|3
|32
|0
|28
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Kritta 83 WR
|A. Kritta
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Ritter 29 WR
|J. Ritter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wilson 47 TE
|A. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 16 DB
|T. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Bracy 7 DB
|R. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jacobs 5 LB
|J. Jacobs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jacobus 66 DL
|D. Jacobus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Timm 19 LB
|M. Timm
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|7
|45.9
|5
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|5
|21.0
|54
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 31 for 6 yards (96-J.Panasiuk34-A.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 31(14:33 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 44 for 13 yards (2-J.Barnett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(14:07 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 49 for 5 yards (24-T.Person).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 49(13:38 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer pushed ob at MSU 33 for 18 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(13:09 - 1st) 16-C.Jones to MSU 6 for 27 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(12:40 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 71-M.Kallenberger False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 6. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 11 - IOWA 11(12:32 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 8 for 3 yards (91-J.Camper18-K.Gervin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 8(11:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta pushed ob at MSU 3 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 3(11:10 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:07 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward pushed ob at MSU 34 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 34(10:43 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 29 for -5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 29(10:01 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 36 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 38 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston49-N.Niemann).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 38(9:10 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 45 for 7 yards (26-K.Merriweather44-S.Benson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 45(8:51 - 1st) Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 40(8:40 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Koerner at IOW 26. 28-J.Koerner runs ob at IOW 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(8:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 30 for 4 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 30(7:58 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 37 for 7 yards (24-T.Person10-M.Dowell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(7:30 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons96-J.Panasiuk).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 40(6:59 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 40(6:54 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini pushed ob at MSU 32 for 28 yards (24-T.Person).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(6:20 - 1st) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to MSU 29 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 29(5:50 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 21-I.Kelly-Martin. 21-I.Kelly-Martin pushed ob at MSU 12 for 17 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(5:20 - 1st) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to MSU 14 for -2 yards (5-M.Fletcher94-D.Mallory).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 14(4:43 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 14(4:38 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 23 for 23 yards (36-M.Timm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(4:25 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 23(4:18 - 1st) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 29 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 29(3:42 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 32(3:07 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 34 yards from MSU 32 out of bounds at the IOW 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(3:00 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for -1 yard (89-J.Hunt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 33(2:26 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 36 for 3 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 36(1:50 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 36(1:44 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 44 yards from IOW 36 to the MSU 20 downed by 22-T.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:33 - 1st) 9-A.Williams to MSU 20 for no gain (44-S.Benson54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:05 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to MSU 25 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson4-D.Belton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 25(0:31 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 22-J.Simmons. 22-J.Simmons to MSU 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(0:02 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 34 for 3 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 36 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 36(14:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 36(14:33 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 42 yards from MSU 36. 16-C.Jones to MSU 47 for 31 yards (64-M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(14:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to MSU 35 for 12 yards (21-C.Kline29-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(13:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 33 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 33(13:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to MSU 24 FUMBLES (24-T.Person). out of bounds at the MSU 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(13:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 24 for no gain (96-J.Panasiuk).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 24(12:29 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 13 for 11 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(12:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MSU 9 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 9(11:20 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 39 yards from IOW 35. 43-J.Mandryk runs ob at MSU 26 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(11:15 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 35 for 9 yards (4-D.Belton).
|Int
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 35(10:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-B.Wade at MSU 36. 35-B.Wade to MSU 24 for 12 yards (97-T.Hunt).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(10:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to MSU 22 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 22(10:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MSU 25 for -3 yards (45-N.Harvey15-A.Grose).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 25(9:26 - 2nd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to MSU 19 for 6 yards (21-C.Kline).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 19(8:51 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(8:45 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 19 for -1 yard (57-C.Golston54-D.Nixon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 19(8:12 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 23 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins49-N.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 23(7:22 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 59-N.Samac False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 18(7:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICHST 18(7:03 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 51 yards from MSU 18. 16-C.Jones to IOW 44 for 13 yards (11-C.Heyward). Team penalty on IOW Illegal low block declined. Penalty on IOW 15-T.Goodson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at IOW 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(6:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 37 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 37(6:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 37(6:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 37(6:05 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 55 yards from IOW 37 to MSU 8 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 8(5:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to IOW 36 for 56 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(5:35 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to IOW 31 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 31(5:17 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to IOW 27 for 4 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 27(4:46 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to IOW 31 for -4 yards (33-R.Moss28-J.Koerner).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 31(3:57 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(3:52 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for -2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 29(3:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 47-A.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 29(3:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWA 29(3:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 61 yards from IOW 29 to the MSU 10 downed by 22-T.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(2:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 5 for -5 yards (13-J.Evans).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - MICHST 5(2:23 - 2nd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 8 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann92-J.Waggoner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 8(2:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Gillison.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICHST 8(2:13 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 46 yards from MSU 8. 16-C.Jones runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(1:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at MSU 36 for 11 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(1:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-R.Moss at IOW 46. 33-R.Moss runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on IOW Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 25.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 23 for -7 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MICHST 23(1:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - MICHST 23(1:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MICHST 23(1:02 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 44 yards from MSU 23 Downed at the IOW 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 29 for 4 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 29(14:27 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 34 for 5 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(13:57 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons to MSU 38 for 4 yards (28-J.Koerner96-J.Heflin).
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(13:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 28 for -10 yards FUMBLES (57-C.Golston). 54-D.Nixon runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(13:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 26 for -12 yards. Penalty on MSU 12-R.Lombardi Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 26. (57-C.Golston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - MICHST 26(13:27 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 30 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+57 YD
|
3 & 18 - MICHST 30(12:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor pushed ob at IOW 13 for 57 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(12:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 13(12:24 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to IOW 9 for 4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 9(11:49 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to IOW 2 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - MICHST 2(11:36 - 3rd) Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri False start 5 yards enforced at IOW 2. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - MICHST 7(11:23 - 3rd) 22-J.Simmons pushed ob at IOW 1 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 1(10:48 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 54-D.Nixon Delay of game 0 yards enforced at IOW 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 1(10:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi to IOW 1 FUMBLES. 22-J.Simmons to IOW 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 1(10:14 - 3rd) 97-T.Hunt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+71 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(10:06 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to MSU 4 for 71 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - IOWA 4(9:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 4(9:24 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to MSU 2 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 2(8:53 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 59 yards from IOW 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 23 for 17 yards (21-I.Kelly-Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(8:40 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 26 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson54-D.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 26(8:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 26(8:08 - 3rd) Penalty on MSU 56-M.Carrick False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 21(8:08 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICHST 21(8:03 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 39 yards from MSU 21. 16-C.Jones to IOW 41 for 1 yard (2-J.Barnett).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(7:50 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 42 for 1 yard (10-M.Dowell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 42(7:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 48 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 48(6:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 48(6:29 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 46 yards from IOW 48 to the MSU 6 downed by 22-T.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 6(6:18 - 3rd) 9-A.Williams to MSU 8 for 2 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 8(5:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 97-T.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 8(5:41 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 97-T.Hunt.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 8(5:35 - 3rd) 94-M.Crawford punts 47 yards from MSU 8. 16-C.Jones pushed ob at MSU 49 for 6 yards. Penalty on IOW 20-K.Luckett Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(5:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer runs ob at MSU 43 for 16 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(4:45 - 3rd) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to MSU 40 for 3 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 40(4:22 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 40(4:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 40(4:10 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 29 yards from MSU 40 to MSU 11 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(4:02 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 17 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson4-D.Belton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 17(3:25 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 32 for 15 yards (28-J.Koerner26-K.Merriweather).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(2:59 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 36(2:29 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 34 for -2 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 34(1:50 - 3rd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 34(1:44 - 3rd) 94-M.Crawford punts 36 yards from MSU 34 to the IOW 30 downed by 10-M.Dowell.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(1:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MSU 46 for 24 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(1:06 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 46 for no gain (89-J.Hunt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 46(0:30 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to MSU 42 for 4 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 4(14:44 - 4th) 9-A.Williams to MSU 8 for 4 yards (66-D.Jacobus99-N.Shannon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 8(14:13 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 3-T.Lockett. 3-T.Lockett pushed ob at MSU 12 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 12(13:41 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Lockett.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 12(13:37 - 4th) 94-M.Crawford punts 33 yards from MSU 12 out of bounds at the MSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(13:27 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith. Penalty on MSU 29-S.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(13:20 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MSU 32 for 3 yards (64-J.Slade).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 32(12:46 - 4th) 16-C.Jones to MSU 21 for 11 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(12:09 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini. Penalty on MSU 24-T.Person Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(12:02 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:57 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 25 for no gain (36-M.Timm). Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 15(11:49 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 7-R.White. 7-R.White to MSU 37 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(11:14 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 39 for 2 yards (22-T.Roberts36-M.Timm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 39(10:45 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 7-R.White.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 39(10:38 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 26-B.Wright. 26-B.Wright to IOW 48 for 13 yards (22-T.Roberts5-J.Jacobs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(10:17 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to IOW 43 for 5 yards (36-M.Timm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 43(9:49 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 43(9:41 - 4th) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 43(9:36 - 4th) 94-M.Crawford punts 33 yards from IOW 43 to IOW 10 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(9:29 - 4th) 8-A.Padilla to IOW 16 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 16(8:53 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to IOW 16 for no gain (94-D.Mallory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 16(8:14 - 4th) 8-A.Padilla incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Ritter.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 16(8:08 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 48 yards from IOW 16 to MSU 36 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(8:00 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 39 for 3 yards (7-R.Bracy13-J.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 39(7:33 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 43 for 4 yards (7-R.Bracy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 43(6:57 - 4th) 26-B.Wright to MSU 44 for 1 yard (5-J.Jacobs).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 44(6:16 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 97-T.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(6:11 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 42 for 2 yards (64-J.Slade91-J.Camper).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 42(5:41 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 35 for 7 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 35(5:11 - 4th) 8-A.Padilla to MSU 34 for 1 yard (5-M.Fletcher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(4:40 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 33 for 1 yard (94-D.Mallory).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 33(4:07 - 4th) 8-A.Padilla complete to 83-A.Kritta. 83-A.Kritta to MSU 22 for 11 yards. Penalty on IOW 63-J.Britt Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSU 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWA 38(3:47 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 34 for 4 yards (21-C.Kline).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 34(3:10 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 28 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson21-C.Kline).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 28(2:26 - 4th) 8-A.Padilla complete to 83-A.Kritta. 83-A.Kritta to MSU 16 for 12 yards (93-N.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(1:55 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 10 for 6 yards (5-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 10(1:13 - 4th) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to MSU 10 for no gain (34-A.Simmons91-J.Camper).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 10(0:36 - 4th) 25-G.Williams to MSU 8 for 2 yards (64-J.Slade).
