Wells, Knox, No. 16 Marshall outmuscle Massachusetts 51-10
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Once Brenden Knox got the ball, No. 16 Marshall was off and running.
Knox scored twice in the first quarter, Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes and the Thundering Herd stayed perfect, pummeling Massachusetts 51-10 on Saturday.
The game was added to Marshall's schedule last month after several other opponents had previously pulled out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marshall (6-0) continued to produce a season-long balance on offense that keeps opponents guessing. Knox scored on runs of 45 and 14 yards and got nearly all of his 118 yards in the first half.
It was his fifth straight game over 100 yards.
''We just try to go fast, just get the ball rolling early and keep it rolling,'' Knox said.
Taking a break from Conference USA play to face an independent FBS opponent presented a challenge for Marshall in keeping its focus. Tight end Xavier Gaines said coach Doc Holliday ensures each week that the Thundering Herd stay prepared.
''We treat everybody the same. Overlook no opponent,'' Gaines said. ''We do what we have to do to win.''
The Thundering Herd held UMass scoreless in the second half.
''That defensive staff challenged those guys, our players challenged each other at halftime,'' Holliday said. ''We wanted to come out in the second half and shut that team out and that's what they did. I'm proud of the way the defense responded there in the second half.
Massachusetts (0-2) has 22 true or redshirt freshmen on its depth chart. Wells took advantage of a UMass secondary that consisted entirely of freshmen and sophomores and completed 21 of 30 passes for 228 yards.
''I've been around some really good, G5 football,'' UMass coach Walt Bell said, referring to the so-called group of five conferences. ''I'm not sure this isn't one of the better G5 teams I've seen. They're going to have pretty good success.''
Massachusetts freshman Will Koch moved the ball at times in his first career start, but it was a lot to ask a young quarterback to do against the nation's sixth-best defense.
Both of the Minutemen's scoring drives came in the first half with the help of some trickery.
A 37-yard flea flicker from Koch to tight end Taylor Edwards, along with two 15-yard penalties against Marshall, moved the ball downfield and led to Koch's 2-yard TD toss to Samuel Emilus.
Freshman running back Jared Cole later threw a 25-yard pass to Josiah Johnson to set up a field goal late in the second quarter.
Wells then moved Marshall downfield in six plays, hitting running back Sheldon Evans with a 11-yard scoring pass for a 31-10 halftime lead.
''Our standards and expectations are extremely high,'' Holliday said. ''What great teams do when you get this opportunity, you go out and start fast, and we did that. I knew after that first series we were going to be OK. They were listening. They were locked in.''
UMass converted on fourth down from its 34 late in the third quarter. But on the next play, Jamare Edwards stripped the ball from Koch, and Marshall's Darius Hodge picked up the loose ball and advanced it to the Minutemen 16.
Wells hit Gaines in the end zone two plays later to put Marshall ahead 44-10. Gaines, who also had a 13-yard TD grab later in the period, has helped minimize the loss of top receiver Broc Thompson to injury last month.
Koch finished 12 of 18 for 99 yards before being replaced in the fourth quarter by redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro.
THE TAKEAWAY
Massachusetts: The overmatched Minutemen are playing a patchwork four-game schedule after initially canceling, then reviving their season due to the pandemic. They hadn't played since a 41-0 loss at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd had 33 first downs while the defense set the tone with 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks, and allowed just 41 rushing yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A blowout win over a young opponent playing just its second game of the season shouldn't do much to boost Marshall's chances of moving up in the AP Top 25 poll.
UP NEXT
UMass plays at Florida Atlantic on Friday, Nov. 20. The Minutemen added the game on Friday.
Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee next Saturday on the 50th anniversary of a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed 75 people, including 36 Thundering Herd players.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|33
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|190
|495
|Total Plays
|55
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|267
|Rush Attempts
|29
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|149
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-68
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.6
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|
|190
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|12/18
|99
|1
|0
|
G. Dzuro 19 QB
|G. Dzuro
|4/7
|25
|0
|0
|
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|10
|31
|0
|12
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|9
|5
|0
|12
|
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|6
|4
|0
|5
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
G. Dzuro 19 QB
|G. Dzuro
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Edwards 18 TE
|T. Edwards
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|31
|0
|25
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|7
|6
|29
|1
|10
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|9
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
O. Dieke 84 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
V. Santiago 43 WR
|V. Santiago
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Pallotta 14 TE
|J. Pallotta
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Turner 80 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 29 DB
|C. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsey 5 CB
|D. Lindsey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Magdis 50 LB
|Z. Magdis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peah 87 DL
|A. Peah
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Armstrong 20 DB
|T. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Orlando 87 TE
|J. Orlando
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Atwood 96 DL
|J. Atwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Martin 98 K
|J. Martin
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|7
|43.6
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|13.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|14
|118
|2
|45
|
K. McDaniel 15 RB
|K. McDaniel
|5
|43
|1
|14
|
L. Zban 17 QB
|L. Zban
|5
|30
|0
|19
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|6
|29
|0
|18
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|4
|17
|1
|11
|
L. Papillon 4 RB
|L. Papillon
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|7
|5
|71
|0
|27
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|8
|7
|66
|2
|16
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|6
|3
|41
|1
|19
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Woodyard 0 WR
|J. Woodyard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Horton 84 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cavicante 16 LB
|B. Cavicante
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell VI 17 DB
|C. Bell VI
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 18 DL
|C. Gray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coffman 94 DL
|J. Coffman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Renalds 14 S
|N. Renalds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 11 S
|J. Evans
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 58 DL
|E. Alston
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/1
|43
|6/6
|9
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-E.Padilla kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 41 for 16 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:31 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 50 for 9 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 50(14:02 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 45 for 5 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(13:37 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 21-T.Powell to UMASS 11 for 11 yards (4-L.Papillon4-T.Beckett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(13:22 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 15 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 15(12:49 - 1st) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 12 for -3 yards (55-O.Porter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 12(12:02 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 12(11:55 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 55 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the MSH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(11:42 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 40 for 27 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:20 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (87-J.Orlando56-C.Mathurin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 35(10:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 35(10:48 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 36 for -1 yard (52-U.Ezewike).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(10:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells punts 36 yards from UMASS 36 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(9:49 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 24 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 24(9:10 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 27(8:26 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge97-D.Montiel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(8:12 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UMASS 31.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(8:12 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 18-T.Edwards. 18-T.Edwards to MSH 17 for 37 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(8:12 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 14 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal58-E.Alston).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 14(7:43 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Edwards. Penalty on MSH 8-B.Drayton Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MSH 14. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UMASS 2(7:06 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 98-J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 91-C.Carson kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 18 for 10 yards (27-Z.Magdis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(7:01 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 23 for 5 yards (87-A.Peah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 23(6:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 23(6:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 29 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(5:38 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 71-T.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 24(5:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 24(5:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 42 for 18 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(5:06 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 46 for 12 yards (22-G.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(4:32 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to UMASS 36 for 10 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(3:55 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 32 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 32(3:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells sacked at UMASS 35 for -3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 35(2:45 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on UMASS 4-N.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(2:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to UMASS 14 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 14(2:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 56 yards from MSH 35. 21-T.Powell to UMASS 9 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 9(1:59 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 13 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 13(1:26 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UMASS 18 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UMASS 18(0:46 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 18 FUMBLES (15-T.Johnson). 61-M.Longman to UMASS 18 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 18(15:00 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from UMASS 18 Downed at the MSH 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:51 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:47 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:41 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to MSH 43 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 43(13:59 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 43 out of bounds at the UMASS 6.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 6(13:51 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Turner. Team penalty on UMASS Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 6(13:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 12 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 12(13:05 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 12(13:02 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 37 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the UMASS 49.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(12:52 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to UMASS 50 for -1 yard (21-T.Powell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 50(12:16 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 39 for 11 yards (42-B.Wooden5-D.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(12:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(11:58 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 39(11:55 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to UMASS 30 for 9 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 30(11:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 24 for 6 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(10:38 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 19 for 5 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 19(9:57 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 9 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 9 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 8 for -1 yard (2-D.Hodge41-A.Beauplan).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UMASS 8(8:26 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards from UMASS 8 Downed at the UMASS 43.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(8:17 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to UMASS 44 for -1 yard (87-A.Peah).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 44(7:42 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on UMASS 4-N.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 44. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(7:35 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 33 for -4 yards (5-D.Lindsey56-C.Mathurin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 33(6:58 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 33(6:54 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to UMASS 26 for 7 yards (33-M.Ruane97-J.Byczko).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 26(6:10 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:04 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 34 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UMASS 34(5:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 33 for -1 yard (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - UMASS 33(5:01 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 45 for 12 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(4:34 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to MSH 30 for 25 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(4:02 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 26 for 4 yards (59-I.Bush92-R.Croom).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 26(3:30 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 29 for -3 yards (24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 29(2:48 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 29(2:44 - 2nd) 98-J.Martin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Carson kicks 50 yards from UMASS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 26 for 11 yards (20-T.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(2:33 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 6 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 32(2:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 3 yards (4-N.Boykin33-M.Ruane).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 35(1:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 43 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell33-M.Ruane).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(1:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to UMASS 32 for 25 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(1:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 11 for 21 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(0:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 45 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 20.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(0:38 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 47 for 12 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(0:02 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to MSH 44 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 62 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(15:00 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 35 for no gain (41-A.Beauplan99-J.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(14:25 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 37 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UMASS 37(13:53 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 45 for 8 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(13:24 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 50 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 50(12:55 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 48 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton59-I.Bush).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 48(12:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 48(12:15 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from MSH 48 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:59 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 24 for 4 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(11:21 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 29 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 29(10:44 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 2 yards (29-C.Jones87-A.Peah).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(10:23 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 47 for 16 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(9:51 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 44 for -3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - MRSHL 44(9:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to UMASS 49 for 7 yards (33-M.Ruane52-U.Ezewike).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(8:37 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 33 for 16 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(8:06 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 30 for 3 yards (97-J.Byczko38-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 30(7:28 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 30(7:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 26 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey). Penalty on UMASS 55-W.Frederic Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at UMASS 26.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(6:55 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(6:47 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 10-J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:47 - 3rd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 27 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal58-E.Alston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UMASS 27(6:10 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 28(5:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 34 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(5:07 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 40 for 6 yards (24-E.Neal14-N.Renalds).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(4:39 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 40 for no gain FUMBLES (99-J.Edwards). 2-D.Hodge to UMASS 16 for 18 yards (16-J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(4:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to UMASS 16 for no gain (46-C.McCubrey87-A.Peah).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 16(3:52 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:46 - 3rd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 25 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:12 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 35 FUMBLES (41-A.Beauplan). out of bounds at the UMASS 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(2:52 - 3rd) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 34 for -1 yard (15-T.Johnson4-T.Beckett).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UMASS 34(2:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 28 for -6 yards (0-S.Burton).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - UMASS 28(1:33 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 23 for -5 yards (0-S.Burton24-E.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - UMASS 23(0:50 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from UMASS 23. 3-S.Gilmore to MSH 50 for 7 yards (33-M.Ruane). Penalty on MSH 5-S.Evans Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at MSH 50.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(0:41 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 81-C.McMillan. Penalty on UMASS 4-N.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 39. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(0:30 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to UMASS 33 for 13 yards (29-C.Jones33-M.Ruane).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(15:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to UMASS 28 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey87-A.Peah).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 28(14:20 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to UMASS 24 for 4 yards (33-M.Ruane87-A.Peah).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 24(13:50 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to UMASS 14 for 10 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(13:11 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 4th) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 19 for 17 yards (25-J.Anderson22-K.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(12:58 - 4th) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 20 for 1 yard (16-B.Cavicante11-J.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 20(12:23 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 43-V.Santiago. 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 25 for 5 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 25(11:50 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 84-O.Dieke. 84-O.Dieke to UMASS 34 for 9 yards (18-C.Gray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(11:28 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 14-J.Pallotta. 14-J.Pallotta to UMASS 39 for 5 yards (0-S.Burton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 39(10:58 - 4th) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 44 for 5 yards (17-C.Bell11-J.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(10:20 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 44(10:14 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro complete to 25-J.Cole. 25-J.Cole to MSH 50 for 6 yards (17-C.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 50(9:44 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 50(9:40 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(9:36 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to UMASS 31 for 19 yards (21-T.Powell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(9:03 - 4th) 17-L.Zban sacked at UMASS 40 for -9 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - MRSHL 40(8:25 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (27-Z.Magdis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 35(7:49 - 4th) 17-L.Zban incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Richardson. Penalty on UMASS 27-Z.Magdis Holding 10 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:44 - 4th) 17-L.Zban pushed ob at UMASS 15 for 10 yards (20-T.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(7:15 - 4th) 4-L.Papillon to UMASS 12 for 3 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 12(6:37 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to UMASS 11 for 1 yard (15-V.Alobwede27-Z.Magdis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 11(5:59 - 4th) 17-L.Zban incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Horton.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 11(5:54 - 4th) 17-L.Zban incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Woodyard.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(5:50 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 14 for 3 yards (16-B.Cavicante).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 14(5:34 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 15 for 1 yard (94-J.Coffman16-B.Cavicante).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UMASS 15(5:05 - 4th) 9-G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 11 for -4 yards (59-I.Bush58-E.Alston).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UMASS 11(4:24 - 4th) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 56 yards from UMASS 11 Downed at the MSH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(4:11 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 35 for 2 yards (15-V.Alobwede96-J.Atwood).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 35(3:28 - 4th) 17-L.Zban to MSH 44 for 9 yards (22-G.Johnson27-Z.Magdis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(2:50 - 4th) 22-R.Ali to MSH 48 for 4 yards (15-V.Alobwede22-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 48(2:13 - 4th) 22-R.Ali to MSH 48 for no gain (38-T.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 48(1:34 - 4th) 22-R.Ali to UMASS 43 for 9 yards (5-D.Lindsey27-Z.Magdis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(1:07 - 4th) 22-R.Ali to UMASS 37 for 6 yards (27-Z.Magdis5-D.Lindsey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 37(0:34 - 4th) 22-R.Ali to UMASS 34 for 3 yards (27-Z.Magdis38-T.Davis).
