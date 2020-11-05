Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|NEVADA
Key Players
|
|
J. Shelley
15 QB
96 PaYds, PaTD, 34 RuYds
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
411 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -33 RuYds
Safety 11:17
12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).
plays
yds
pos
2
0
Touchdown 5:37
15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
02:53
pos
8
0
Touchdown 1:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
03:54
pos
9
6
Touchdown 11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
03:48
pos
9
13
Touchdown 7:01
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
02:20
pos
9
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|5
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|210
|542
|Total Plays
|59
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|121
|Rush Attempts
|25
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|101
|421
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|37-54
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|10-74
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-42.5
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|1
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|421
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|210
|TOTAL YDS
|542
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|15/27
|96
|1
|0
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|1/7
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|7
|34
|0
|20
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|7
|27
|0
|7
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|6
|23
|0
|5
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|9
|6
|30
|0
|10
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|5
|2
|24
|1
|20
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|4
|2
|6
|0
|1
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|16-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 LB
|E. Shelton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 36 S
|J. Reed
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gilliam 5 LB
|C. Gilliam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
|I. Vaifo'ou
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DL
|P. Vakauta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitcher 97 DL
|J. Pitcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|10
|42.5
|5
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|3
|25.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|12
|107
|1
|60
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|6
|29
|0
|12
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|2
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|4
|-33
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|13
|7
|137
|3
|54
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|9
|6
|95
|0
|36
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|7
|4
|66
|0
|20
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|8
|7
|45
|0
|12
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|5
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Horton 82 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 11 DB
|D. Henley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 74 DB
|M. Bradford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 19 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 92 DT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bradley 34 LB
|J. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mateialona 36 LB
|T. Mateialona
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/2
|36
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|3
|43.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 21 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 35 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 31 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 31(13:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43(13:22 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for no gain (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43(12:46 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 40 for -3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(12:41 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 38 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38(12:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 37 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 37(11:27 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 32 yards from NEV 37. 25-A.King to NEV 5 for no gain (4-S.Bond).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(11:07 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 45 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45(10:30 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 50 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50(9:51 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 48 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 48(9:46 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards from NEV 48 to NEV 8 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 8(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 8(9:36 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 26 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:32 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 48 yards from NEV 14. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 39 for 1 yard (3-J.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:25 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 44(7:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(7:43 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NEV 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 39(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 19 for 20 yards (1-B.Robins36-T.Mateialona).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(6:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 11 for 8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 11(6:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 9-Z.Robbins Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(6:20 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV End Zone. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 77-A.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 15(6:17 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 15(6:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NEV 8 for 7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 8(5:44 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 53-Z.Mahannah Offside 4 yards enforced at NEV 8. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4(5:37 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 26 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(5:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 38 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(4:54 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh3-T.Lefeged).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 47 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(3:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UTS 45 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - NEVADA 43(3:27 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (6-C.Lampkin). Penalty on NEV 15-H.Ikahihifo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 30 - NEVADA 33(2:57 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 50 for 17 yards (36-J.Reed3-T.Lefeged).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 50(2:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UTS 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Reed42-N.Heninger).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 42(1:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 18 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(1:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright pushed ob at UTS 22 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 22(1:10 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole pushed ob at UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams). Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UTS 22. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - UTAHST 11(0:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 17(0:04 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAHST 17(15:00 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 17 to NEV 36 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(14:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 45 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 45(14:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(13:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton14-Z.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 49(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UTS 45 for 4 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 45(12:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 22 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(12:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 3 for 20 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(11:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 36(10:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(10:14 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 43(9:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 43(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UTAHST 43(9:20 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 43 to NEV 19 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(9:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19(9:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 5 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 24(8:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow pushed ob at NEV 31 for 7 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(7:57 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 38(7:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 46 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(7:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(6:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 45 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(6:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 47 for 2 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 47(5:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to NEV 50 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50(5:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 50(5:20 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from NEV 50 Downed at the NEV 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 3(5:10 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 8 for 5 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 8(4:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 7 for -1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 7(3:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Ross. Penalty on UTS 91-J.Hansen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22(3:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 22(3:38 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 21(2:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 12 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(2:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 44 for 11 yards. Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 33. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - NEVADA 23(1:46 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 28 for 5 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 28(1:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs ob at NEV 42 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 42(1:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 42(1:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 46 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross pushed ob at UTS 43 for 11 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(0:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 45 for -12 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 65-A.Frost to NEV 45 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 22 - NEVADA 45(0:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 40 for 15 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 26 for 1 yard (33-J.Claiborne).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 26(14:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32(14:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 32(14:12 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 32. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 23 for 2 yards (12-A.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(14:03 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-J.Bell. 3-J.Bell to NEV 34 for 11 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(13:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 30 for 36 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(13:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 28 for 2 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28(12:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 24 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 24(12:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee runs ob at UTS 15 for 9 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(11:39 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:30 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 for 3 yards (1-B.Robins11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28(10:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28(10:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for 5 yards (45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UTAHST 33(10:07 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 37 yards from UTS 33. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 30 FUMBLES. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 32 for no gain. Team penalty on NEV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UTS 33. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(9:55 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 42 for 4 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 42(9:30 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 42(9:27 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 42(9:22 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 33 yards from UTS 42 to NEV 25 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 33 for 8 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(8:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 33(8:29 - 3rd) 48-M.Freem punts 41 yards from NEV 33 Downed at the UTS 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(8:18 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley pushed ob at UTS 29 for 3 yards (25-A.King).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29(8:05 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 5 yards (15-J.Dedman33-J.Claiborne).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 34(7:26 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(7:03 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39(6:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 44 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 44(6:12 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 44(6:08 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 46 yards from UTS 44 to the NEV 10 downed by 44-B.Pada.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(5:57 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 30 for 60 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(5:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 23(4:47 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UTS 21 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 21(4:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UTS 20 for 1 yard (5-C.Gilliam33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(3:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UTS 29 for -9 yards (95-M.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - NEVADA 29(2:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 19 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 19(2:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 19(2:07 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(2:03 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(2:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29(1:23 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAHST 29(1:19 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards from UTS 29 to the NEV 28 downed by 12-A.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(1:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 42 for 14 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(0:40 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow to UTS 41 for 17 yards (41-E.Shelton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(0:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart pushed ob at UTS 32 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 32(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at UTS 39 for -7 yards (36-J.Reed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 39(14:11 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NEVADA 44(14:11 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 51-J.Te'i Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 44. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(13:55 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UTS 23 for 6 yards (51-J.Te'i).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 23(13:15 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to UTS 21 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 21(12:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 21(12:31 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 16 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(11:58 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UTS 17 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger96-P.Vakauta).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 17(11:17 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 5 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(10:42 - 4th) 7-R.Doubs to UTS 9 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9(9:59 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 9(9:52 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9(9:49 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 31 for 30 yards (32-G.Miranda4-E.Muhammad).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(9:36 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 19 for -12 yards (92-A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 22 - UTAHST 19(8:53 - 4th) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 26 for 7 yards (38-C.Swint).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 26(8:14 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles pushed ob at UTS 28 for 2 yards (45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTAHST 28(7:48 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards from UTS 28 to NEV 20 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(7:40 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 11 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(7:10 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for no gain (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 31(6:37 - 4th) 16-N.Cox complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross pushed ob at NEV 41 for 10 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(6:00 - 4th) 32-W.Kommer to NEV 48 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh97-J.Pitcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 48(5:28 - 4th) 16-N.Cox scrambles to NEV 48 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 48(4:55 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 70-N.Edwards Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43(4:44 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 81-C.Ross False start 4 yards enforced at NEV 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NEVADA 39(4:25 - 4th) 16-N.Cox incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NEVADA 39(4:18 - 4th) 48-M.Freem punts 42 yards from NEV 39 to UTS 19 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 3-J.Bell Fair catch interference 14 yards enforced at UTS 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(4:08 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 36 for 3 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 36(3:46 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 46 for 10 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(3:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 29-P.Makakona. 29-P.Makakona to NEV 45 for 9 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 45(2:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at NEV 39 for 6 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(2:28 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to NEV 30 for 9 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 30(1:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 30(1:45 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to NEV 27 for 3 yards (34-J.Bradley5-E.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(1:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 29-P.Makakona. 29-P.Makakona to NEV 24 for 3 yards (19-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24(0:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 24(0:44 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 24(0:39 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.
-
WYO
COLOST
14
24
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
061.5 O/U
+3.5
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
054 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
0
063 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
068 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-15
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
056.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NEB
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-45
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
057 O/U
+20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
053.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MD
PSU
0
064 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063.5 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
044.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
056.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
064.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
054.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
PITT
FSU
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
FAU
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
050.5 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-8
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-2
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN