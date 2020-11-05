Drive Chart
Key Players
J. Shelley 15 QB
96 PaYds, PaTD, 34 RuYds
C. Strong 12 QB
411 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -33 RuYds
1st Quarter
Safety 11:17
12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).
plays
yds
pos
2
0
Touchdown 5:37
15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
02:53
pos
8
0
Point After TD 5:32
59-C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 1:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
03:54
pos
9
6
Point After TD 1:38
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
03:48
pos
9
13
Point After TD 11:06
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 7:01
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
02:20
pos
9
20
Point After TD 6:54
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:39
35-T.Taua runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:33
pos
9
27
Point After TD 11:30
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
28
Field Goal 2:07
43-B.Talton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
71
yds
03:50
pos
9
31
4th Quarter
Field Goal 9:49
43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
53
yds
00:48
pos
9
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 27
Rushing 4 6
Passing 5 19
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-5
Total Net Yards 210 542
Total Plays 59 82
Avg Gain 3.6 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 109 121
Rush Attempts 25 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.3
Yards Passing 101 421
Comp. - Att. 16-34 37-54
Yards Per Pass 2.5 6.7
Penalties - Yards 5-52 10-74
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-42.5 3-43.7
Return Yards 1 2
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Utah State 0-3 90009
Nevada 3-0 71410334
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 101 PASS YDS 421
109 RUSH YDS 121
210 TOTAL YDS 542
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 96 1 0 97.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 180 1 2 86.3
J. Shelley 15/27 96 1 0
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
14.3% 5 0 0 20.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 24 0 1 55.7
A. Peasley 1/7 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 26 0
J. Shelley 7 34 0 20
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 89 2
J. Warren 7 27 0 7
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 31 0
D. Henry-Cole 6 23 0 5
P. Makakona 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
P. Makakona 3 15 0 9
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Thompkins 1 7 0 7
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Peasley 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 1
D. Thompkins 9 6 30 0 10
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
J. McGriff 5 2 24 1 20
P. Makakona 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
P. Makakona 2 2 12 0 9
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Terrell 2 1 10 0 10
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Scarver 2 1 9 0 9
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Warren 4 2 6 0 1
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Nathan 5 1 6 0 6
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Wright 3 1 4 0 4
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
16-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-1 0 1.0
A. Vongphachanh 16-1 1.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Bond 8-0 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 6-1 0.0 0
E. Shelton 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 5-0 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 5-1 0.0 0
J. Reed 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Reed 5-0 1.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 3-2 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
N. Heninger 3-1 1.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Moore 1-0 1.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gilliam 1-0 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Te'i 1-0 0.0 0
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Vaifo'ou 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hansen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 0-1 0.0 0
P. Vakauta 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Vakauta 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pitcher 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Pitcher 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Coles 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 42.5 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 10 42.5 5 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
S. Scarver 3 25.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Nathan 1 1.0 1 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 411 3 0 154.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 770 6 0 182.9
C. Strong 36/52 411 3 0
N. Cox 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
N. Cox 1/2 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 1
T. Taua 12 107 1 60
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 110 1
D. Lee 6 29 0 12
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 52 1
A. Morrow 2 17 0 17
W. Kommer 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Kommer 1 7 0 7
N. Cox 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Cox 1 0 0 0
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Doubs 1 -4 0 -4
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -44 0
C. Strong 4 -33 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 137 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 328 2
R. Doubs 13 7 137 3 54
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 1
J. Lockhart 9 6 95 0 36
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 2
C. Turner 7 4 66 0 20
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Taua 8 7 45 0 12
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Ross 2 2 21 0 11
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Lee 3 3 17 0 9
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
M. Stovall 5 4 12 0 8
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Bell 2 1 11 0 11
T. Horton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Horton 3 2 10 0 8
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Morrow 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Henley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Henley 7-1 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 3-2 0.0 0
M. Bradford 74 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bradford 3-0 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Price 3-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 3-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Swint 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Swint 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 2-1 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hammond 1-0 0.0 0
K. Clark 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
A. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Dedman 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dedman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bradley 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bradley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. King 1-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 0-1 0.0 0
T. Mateialona 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Mateialona 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/8
B. Talton 2/2 36 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem 48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
M. Freem 3 43.7 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
J. Bell 2 23.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. King 1 0.0 0 0
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
R. Doubs 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 NEVADA 40 1:14 3 3 Punt
11:12 UTAHST 35 1:26 4 17 Punt
8:25 UTAHST 39 2:53 12 57 TD
1:38 UTAHST 18 1:34 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 UTAHST 30 1:46 5 13 Punt
6:54 UTAHST 25 1:34 4 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 0:48 3 7 Punt
11:30 UTAHST 25 1:23 3 8 Punt
9:55 UTAHST 38 0:33 3 4 Punt
8:18 UTAHST 26 2:10 6 18 Punt
2:03 UTAHST 25 0:44 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 UTAHST 31 1:57 3 -3 Punt
4:08 UTAHST 33 3:29 11 43 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 2:14 5 15 Downs
11:17 NEVADA 5 0:00 1 15 Safety
9:41 NEVADA 8 1:09 3 6 Punt
5:32 NEVADA 26 3:54 8 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 NEVADA 36 3:48 11 64 TD
9:14 NEVADA 19 2:20 6 81 TD
5:10 NEVADA 3 4:55 16 57 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 NEVADA 23 2:33 6 77 TD
9:16 NEVADA 25 0:47 3 8 Punt
5:57 NEVADA 10 3:50 7 71 FG
1:08 NEVADA 28 0:48 3 40
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 NEVADA 20 3:22 8 19 Punt
0:32 NEVADA 24 0:00 1 -2 Game

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Downs (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 21 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 35 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(14:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 31 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
+12 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 31
(13:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43
(13:22 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for no gain (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
-3 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43
(12:46 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 40 for -3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(12:41 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 38 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(12:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 37 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 37
(11:27 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 32 yards from NEV 37. 25-A.King to NEV 5 for no gain (4-S.Bond).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Safety (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 5
(11:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(11:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(11:07 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 45 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(10:30 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 50 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50
(9:51 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 48 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 48
(9:46 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards from NEV 48 to NEV 8 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 8
(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 8
(9:36 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 26 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:32 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 48 yards from NEV 14. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 39 for 1 yard (3-J.Bell).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - TD (12 plays, 57 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(8:25 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 44
(7:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(7:43 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NEV 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
+20 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 39
(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 19 for 20 yards (1-B.Robins36-T.Mateialona).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19
(6:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 11 for 8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAHST 11
(6:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 9-Z.Robbins Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(6:20 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV End Zone. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10
(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 77-A.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 15
(6:17 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 15
(6:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NEV 8 for 7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Penalty
3 & 8 - UTAHST 8
(5:44 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 53-Z.Mahannah Offside 4 yards enforced at NEV 8. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(5:37 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 26 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(5:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 38 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(4:54 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh3-T.Lefeged).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44
(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 47 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(3:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UTS 45 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - NEVADA 43
(3:27 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (6-C.Lampkin). Penalty on NEV 15-H.Ikahihifo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 30 - NEVADA 33
(2:57 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 50 for 17 yards (36-J.Reed3-T.Lefeged).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 50
(2:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UTS 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Reed42-N.Heninger).
+42 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 42
(1:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:38 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:38 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 18 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(1:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright pushed ob at UTS 22 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAHST 22
(1:10 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole pushed ob at UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams). Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UTS 22. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 11
(0:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley10-L.Touray).
No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 17
(0:04 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 17 to NEV 36 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (11 plays, 64 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(14:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 45 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 45
(14:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(13:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton14-Z.Jackson).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 49
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UTS 45 for 4 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+22 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 45
(12:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 22 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(12:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 3 for 20 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:06 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:06 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(11:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 36
(10:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(10:14 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 43
(9:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 43
(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 43
(9:20 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 43 to NEV 19 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (6 plays, 81 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(9:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(9:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 5 yards (21-A.Grayson).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 24
(8:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow pushed ob at NEV 31 for 7 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(7:57 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 38
(7:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 46 for 8 yards (4-S.Bond).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(7:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:54 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(6:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 45 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(6:36 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 47 for 2 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 47
(5:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to NEV 50 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50
(5:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 50
(5:20 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from NEV 50 Downed at the NEV 3.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Halftime (16 plays, 57 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 3
(5:10 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 8 for 5 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh44-I.Vaifo'ou).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 8
(4:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 7 for -1 yard (6-C.Lampkin).
Penalty
3 & 6 - NEVADA 7
(3:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Ross. Penalty on UTS 91-J.Hansen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 7. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(3:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(3:38 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for -1 yard (41-E.Shelton33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 21
(2:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 12 yards (42-N.Heninger).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(2:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 44 for 11 yards. Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 33. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 23
(1:46 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 28 for 5 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+14 YD
2 & 15 - NEVADA 28
(1:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs ob at NEV 42 for 14 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 42
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 42
(1:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 46 for 4 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(0:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross pushed ob at UTS 43 for 11 yards (41-E.Shelton).
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(0:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 45 for -12 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 65-A.Frost to NEV 45 for no gain.
+15 YD
2 & 22 - NEVADA 45
(0:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 40 for 15 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to UTS 26 for 1 yard (33-J.Claiborne).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 26
(14:34 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 32 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(14:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(14:12 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 32. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 23 for 2 yards (12-A.Carter).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(14:03 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-J.Bell. 3-J.Bell to NEV 34 for 11 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(13:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 30 for 36 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(13:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 28 for 2 yards (36-J.Reed).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28
(12:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 24 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 24
(12:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee runs ob at UTS 15 for 9 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(11:39 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:30 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:30 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(11:30 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 28 for 3 yards (1-B.Robins11-D.Henley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(10:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(10:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 33 for 5 yards (45-T.Price).
Punt
4 & 2 - UTAHST 33
(10:07 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 37 yards from UTS 33. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 30 FUMBLES. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 32 for no gain. Team penalty on NEV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UTS 33. No Play.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(9:55 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 42 for 4 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 42
(9:30 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 42
(9:27 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 42
(9:22 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 33 yards from UTS 42 to NEV 25 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 33 for 8 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(8:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(8:29 - 3rd) 48-M.Freem punts 41 yards from NEV 33 Downed at the UTS 26.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(8:18 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley pushed ob at UTS 29 for 3 yards (25-A.King).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 29
(8:05 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for 5 yards (15-J.Dedman33-J.Claiborne).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 34
(7:26 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(7:03 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(6:57 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 44 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 44
(6:12 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 44
(6:08 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 46 yards from UTS 44 to the NEV 10 downed by 44-B.Pada.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (7 plays, 71 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
+60 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(5:57 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 30 for 60 yards (36-J.Reed).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(5:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 23
(4:47 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UTS 21 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond98-A.Vongphachanh).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 21
(4:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to UTS 20 for 1 yard (5-C.Gilliam33-K.Meitzenheimer).
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(3:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UTS 29 for -9 yards (95-M.Moore).
+10 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 29
(2:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 19 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 19
(2:12 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 19
(2:07 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:03 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(2:03 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(2:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(1:23 - 3rd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(1:19 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards from UTS 29 to the NEV 28 downed by 12-A.Carter.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(1:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 42 for 14 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(0:40 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow to UTS 41 for 17 yards (41-E.Shelton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(0:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart pushed ob at UTS 32 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
Sack
2 & 1 - NEVADA 32
(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at UTS 39 for -7 yards (36-J.Reed).
Penalty
3 & 8 - NEVADA 39
(14:11 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 13 - NEVADA 44
(14:11 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 51-J.Te'i Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 44. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(13:55 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UTS 23 for 6 yards (51-J.Te'i).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 23
(13:15 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to UTS 21 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 21
(12:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 21
(12:31 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UTS 16 for 5 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16
(11:58 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to UTS 17 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger96-P.Vakauta).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 17
(11:17 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 5 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
-4 YD
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(10:42 - 4th) 7-R.Doubs to UTS 9 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(9:59 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(9:52 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(9:49 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:45 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 31 for 30 yards (32-G.Miranda4-E.Muhammad).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(9:36 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 19 for -12 yards (92-A.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 22 - UTAHST 19
(8:53 - 4th) 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 26 for 7 yards (38-C.Swint).
+2 YD
3 & 15 - UTAHST 26
(8:14 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles pushed ob at UTS 28 for 2 yards (45-T.Price).
Punt
4 & 13 - UTAHST 28
(7:48 - 4th) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 52 yards from UTS 28 to NEV 20 fair catch by 81-C.Ross.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(7:40 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 11 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(7:10 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for no gain (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(6:37 - 4th) 16-N.Cox complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross pushed ob at NEV 41 for 10 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(6:00 - 4th) 32-W.Kommer to NEV 48 for 7 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh97-J.Pitcher).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 48
(5:28 - 4th) 16-N.Cox scrambles to NEV 48 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NEVADA 48
(4:55 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 70-N.Edwards Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43
(4:44 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 81-C.Ross False start 4 yards enforced at NEV 43. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NEVADA 39
(4:25 - 4th) 16-N.Cox incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Bell.
Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 39
(4:18 - 4th) 48-M.Freem punts 42 yards from NEV 39 to UTS 19 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 3-J.Bell Fair catch interference 14 yards enforced at UTS 19.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Downs (11 plays, 43 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(4:08 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 36 for 3 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 36
(3:46 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 46 for 10 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(3:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 29-P.Makakona. 29-P.Makakona to NEV 45 for 9 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 45
(2:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins pushed ob at NEV 39 for 6 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(2:28 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to NEV 30 for 9 yards (28-A.Arnold).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTAHST 30
(1:54 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 30
(1:45 - 4th) 29-P.Makakona to NEV 27 for 3 yards (34-J.Bradley5-E.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(1:26 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 29-P.Makakona. 29-P.Makakona to NEV 24 for 3 yards (19-K.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24
(0:50 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 24
(0:44 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
No Gain
4 & 7 - UTAHST 24
(0:39 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Terrell.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(0:32 - 4th) 16-N.Cox kneels at NEV 22 for -2 yards.
