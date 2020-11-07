|
|
|VANDY
|MISSST
Mississippi State ekes past short-handed Vanderbilt 24-17
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) First-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says he tried to inspire his team this week by showing them footage of Hall-of-Fame NFL safety Ed Reed.
On some level it must've worked, especially on defense.
While quarterback Will Rogers threw for only 226 yards and a touchdown and the Air Raid offense struggled, the Mississippi State defense combined for five turnovers and the team narrowly eked out a 24-17 victory over visiting Vanderbilt on Saturday.
''I'm going to give Ed Reed a game ball. I don't know where he is, but I'll figure that out,'' Leach said. ''We need more guys who can play at the intensity and work level of guys like Ed Reed, Jerry Rice. I don't know that we can ever match their work level, but it's a learned skill and it's something we need to work on.''
Mississippi State (2-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) finally won its first home game under Leach after losing their first two attempts to Arkansas and Texas A&M last month.
Vanderbilt (0-5, 0-5) had 478 yards of total offense, more than twice Mississippi State's total, but ultimately couldn't overcome its turnover woes. Due to a crippling mix of COVID-19 infections, injuries and suspensions, the Commodores dressed only 58 scholarship players for the game. The SEC minimum is 53.
''We had a great game plan,'' linebacker Tyrus Wheat said. ''Every day we practice running to the ball, and that's what got it done. We practice stripping the ball too.''
The Bulldogs led 17-0 at the half, but Ken Seals connected with Chris Piece for a two-yard score late in the third quarter to give the Commodores their first touchdown against Mississippi State since Oct. 11, 2008. Then Keyon Henry-Brooks found a seam in the middle of the field and broke a 27-yard touchdown run on the next drive, and just like that, Vanderbilt was knocking on the door.
But the Commodores' next two drives? An interception and a fumble, both deep in Mississippi State territory. A few plays later Jo'quavious Marks punched the last of those turnovers in for another Bulldog touchdown, effectively ending the threat.
''Ken's got to take care of the ball, bottom line,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''He had a great night, and like, I get that everyone's into stats, but I'm into wins, ok? I got a young quarterback. He's going to continue to get better. The thing he's got to do is protect this team. When you lead this team, you have to protect this team, and he understands that. I love him. He's a competitor. He's definitely the quarterback of the future. But the biggest thing you've got to do, especially on the road, is protect this team.''
Rogers, a true freshman, was 35-of-46 in his first career start for the Bulldogs, replacing senior Stanford transfer K.J. Costello at quarterback. Malik Heath had nine catches and 79 receiving yards to lead the team.
''He stayed relatively composed, and he rallied at the end, but I thought we left a lot of plays on the table form the middle of the second quarter to the middle of the fourth quarter,'' Leach said. ''We need to get better about not being part-time spectators and part-time participants in the game.''
For Vanderbilt, Cam Johnson had a game-high 114 receiving yards on 10 catches. Pierce and Henry-Brooks combined for another 173 receiving yards, and Henry-Brooks rushed for 115 more.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The hard-fought road loss may have been the Commodores last best chance to avoid a winless season. The schedule only gets harder from here.
Mississippi State: After beating defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge to open the season, then losing four games in a row, Mike Leach finally got his team back in the win column. But there will be little to celebrate in Starkville on the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs racked up just 204 total yards and finished with -22 rushing yards.
CARRYING HISTORY
Before kickoff, senior defensive lineman and Starkville native Kobe Jones led the Bulldogs onto the field carrying Mississippi's newly-adopted state flag. After 125 years, the Mississippi legislature voted to remove a flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem last summer. Voters officially adopted the new flag in Tuesday's election.
''That moment meant a lot for me,'' Jones said. ''It was a huge honor to be asked to do that, and I was proud to be able to finally carry a flag that unites all Mississippians. So that was a huge moment for me personally, and for the state.''
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt heads to Kentucky on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosts Auburn on Saturday.
-----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
K. Brooks
21 RB
115 RuYds, RuTD, 97 ReYds, 11 RECs
|
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
226 PaYds, PaTD, -31 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|14
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|478
|204
|Total Plays
|82
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|-22
|Rush Attempts
|36
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|-2.0
|Yards Passing
|336
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|31-46
|35-46
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-52
|8-92
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-29.0
|7-45.6
|Return Yards
|23
|55
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|336
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|-22
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|204
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|31/46
|336
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|20
|115
|1
|27
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|13
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|13
|10
|114
|0
|29
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|12
|11
|97
|0
|30
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|9
|6
|76
|1
|21
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|5
|3
|49
|0
|28
|
J. Bostic III 4 WR
|J. Bostic III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 S
|J. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 LB
|M. Owusu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 92 DL
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|11.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|35/46
|226
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|10
|1
|4
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|3
|-31
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|12
|9
|79
|0
|17
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|7
|5
|43
|0
|14
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|6
|33
|0
|9
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|4
|32
|1
|16
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|8
|7
|22
|0
|6
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Purvis 23 S
|J. Purvis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 52 DE
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 58 OL
|K. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bowman 97 P
|R. Bowman
|7
|45.6
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Griffin 81 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule40-E.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(14:38 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 5 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:20 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:53 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-C.Duncan at MSST 45. 19-C.Duncan to VAN 27 for 28 yards (8-K.Seals).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(13:38 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 21 for 6 yards (24-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 21(13:06 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 21(13:00 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to VAN 15 for 6 yards (50-E.Barr13-B.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(12:33 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 6 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 6(11:54 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:47 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Murphy13-E.Forbes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(11:17 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(10:56 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for no gain (12-S.Preston3-A.Brule).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(10:23 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 45 for 10 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(9:28 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 48 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer12-S.Preston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 48(9:09 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 50 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan). Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at VAN 50.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:50 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 33 for 2 yards (93-C.Young).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 33(8:15 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 32 for 1 yard (93-C.Young14-N.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 32(7:51 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Harrison.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 32(7:44 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(7:38 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at MSST 40 for 8 yards (28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 40(7:07 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 45 for 5 yards (50-E.Barr24-A.Orji).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(6:41 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to VAN 48 for 7 yards (13-B.Harris26-A.Orji).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 48(6:05 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at VAN 37 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(5:45 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 31 for 6 yards (28-A.George).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:18 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to VAN 25 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:35 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 17 for 8 yards (13-B.Harris14-M.Worship).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 17(3:55 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 17(3:49 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 13 for 4 yards (44-C.James9-D.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(3:13 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 4 for 9 yards (50-E.Barr23-J.Mahoney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 4(2:39 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 15 for 15 yards. Team penalty on MSST Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 70 yards from MSST 30 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:28 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce pushed ob at VAN 46 for 21 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(1:55 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 49 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston42-M.Spencer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 49(1:22 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 49 for no gain (3-A.Brule).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 49(0:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to MSST 46 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:54 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:48 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:44 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 47 for 8 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 47(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 9-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(14:03 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to VAN 28 for 14 yards (26-A.Orji28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(13:29 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to VAN 23 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 23(12:52 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 19 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 19(12:09 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 15 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney9-D.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(11:35 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to VAN 11 for 4 yards (44-C.James).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 11(11:01 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 6 for 5 yards (24-A.Orji26-A.Orji).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 6(10:16 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to VAN 7 for -1 yard (28-A.George14-M.Worship).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 7(9:29 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for 5 yards (15-J.Harris1-M.Emerson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(8:49 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 4 yards (58-K.Jones92-J.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(8:14 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (14-N.Watson58-K.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(7:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(7:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals scrambles to MSST 47 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on MSST 12-S.Preston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 47.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:07 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 31 for 1 yard (93-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 31(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 31(6:16 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 8-K.Seals Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - VANDY 36(6:16 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 29 yards from MSST 36 to MSST 7 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 7(6:08 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 6 for -1 yard (28-A.George).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 6(5:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 14 for 8 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 14(4:56 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 14(4:49 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 38 yards from MSST 14 to VAN 48 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(4:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks pushed ob at MSST 22 for 30 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(4:21 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MSST 21 for 1 yard (1-M.Emerson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 21(0:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks pushed ob at MSST 1 for 20 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - VANDY 1(3:25 - 2nd) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 1 for no gain (3-A.Brule7-M.Murphy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(2:44 - 2nd) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 3 for -2 yards (3-A.Brule1-M.Emerson).
|Int
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 3(2:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-E.Thompson at MSST End Zone. 40-E.Thompson touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:55 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 24 for 4 yards (50-E.Barr24-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 24(1:27 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 28 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze23-J.Mahoney).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 28(1:16 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 31 for 3 yards (11-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(0:55 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 31(0:50 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 21 for -10 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - MISSST 21(0:41 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MSST 40 for 19 yards (28-A.George).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - MISSST 21(0:34 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell pushed ob at MSST 37 for 16 yards (28-A.George).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 37(0:37 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 48 yards from MSST 37. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 17 for 2 yards (31-J.Walley).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(0:27 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for 16 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(0:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 33(0:07 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 9 yards (35-L.Guidry94-J.Crumedy).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 33 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr11-J.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(14:23 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 50 for 17 yards (50-E.Barr33-D.Jerkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(14:23 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 33-D.Jerkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 50.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(14:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 72-B.Cunningham False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 40(13:47 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to VAN 33 for 7 yards (6-G.Jeudy23-J.Mahoney). Penalty on MSST 72-B.Cunningham Facemasking 15 yards enforced at VAN 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 30 - MISSST 45(13:29 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 30 - MISSST 45(13:23 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 49 for 6 yards (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - MISSST 49(12:45 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - MISSST 49(12:35 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 40 yards from VAN 49 to VAN 9 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 9(12:27 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 77-C.Mignone False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 9. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 4(12:27 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 7 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 7(12:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 26 for 19 yards (2-T.Wheat35-L.Guidry).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(11:48 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 40 for 14 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(11:15 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(11:08 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 40(11:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 12 yards enforced at VAN 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(10:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 48(10:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to MSST 42 FUMBLES (2-T.Wheat). 27-E.Furdge to MSST 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(10:44 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 37 for -7 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - MISSST 37(10:08 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 45 for 8 yards (13-B.Harris24-A.Orji).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 45(9:07 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 47 for 2 yards (28-A.George).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 47(8:26 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 45 yards from MSST 47. 7-C.Johnson pushed ob at VAN 29 for 21 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(8:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to MSST 43 for 28 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(7:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MSST 29 FUMBLES. 19-C.Pierce to MSST 29 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 2-A.Abdur-Rahman Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 29.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 6 - VANDY 39(7:25 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 27 for 12 yards (15-J.Harris).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(6:25 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MSST 31 for -4 yards (15-J.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - VANDY 31(6:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MSST 20 for 11 yards (6-J.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 20(6:03 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 18 for 2 yards (93-C.Young42-M.Spencer).
|+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 18(5:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MSST 2 for 16 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VANDY 2(4:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 3rd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 81-L.Griffin to MSST 32 for 32 yards (50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(4:21 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(4:16 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 40 for 8 yards (7-D.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 40(3:36 - 3rd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to MSST 40 for no gain (23-J.Mahoney).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 40(2:47 - 3rd) 97-R.Bowman punts 45 yards from MSST 40 to VAN 15 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(2:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 19 for 4 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 19(2:18 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 30 for 11 yards (1-M.Emerson7-M.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(1:52 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 39 for 9 yards (6-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 39(1:31 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 42 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(0:57 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 45 for 3 yards (52-K.Jones94-J.Crumedy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 45(0:42 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 46 for 1 yard (23-J.Purvis).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 46(15:00 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 45 for 9 yards (23-J.Purvis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:26 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 36 for 9 yards (19-C.Duncan35-L.Guidry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 36(13:46 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 35 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(13:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(13:10 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MSST 27 for 8 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 27(12:35 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 4th) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 40 yards from VAN 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 81-L.Griffin.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:27 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers sacked at MSST 11 for -14 yards (88-M.Owusu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 24 - MISSST 11(11:48 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 12 for 1 yard (13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - MISSST 12(11:13 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - MISSST 12(11:07 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 63 yards from MSST 12 Downed at the VAN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:55 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 32 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson9-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(10:35 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 32 for no gain (1-M.Emerson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 32(9:57 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 45 for 13 yards (6-J.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(9:37 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for -1 yard (94-J.Crumedy42-M.Spencer).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 44(9:08 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MSST 27 for 29 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(8:42 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 28 for -1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 28(8:12 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 42-M.Spencer at MSST 30. 42-M.Spencer to VAN 43 for 27 yards (8-K.Seals9-R.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(8:02 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 40 for 3 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 40(7:35 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to VAN 40 for no gain (23-J.Mahoney). Penalty on MSST 72-B.Cunningham Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - MISSST 50(7:15 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - MISSST 50(7:08 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 48 for 2 yards (24-A.Orji).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MISSST 48(6:20 - 4th) 97-R.Bowman punts 40 yards from VAN 48 to VAN 8 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 8(6:11 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 5 yards (94-J.Crumedy7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 13(5:38 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 13(5:34 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks pushed ob at VAN 20 for 7 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(5:18 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(5:10 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 15 for -5 yards (93-C.Young).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - VANDY 15(4:29 - 4th) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 14 for -1 yard FUMBLES (2-T.Wheat). 2-T.Wheat to VAN 13 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(4:18 - 4th) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 4 for 9 yards (28-A.George23-J.Mahoney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 4(3:54 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to VAN 2 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore11-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISSST 2(3:17 - 4th) 21-J.Marks to VAN 1 for 1 yard (23-J.Mahoney92-D.Green).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(2:47 - 4th) 21-J.Marks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 4th) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:43 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson3-A.Brule). Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen Facemasking 12 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - VANDY 13(2:26 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 22 - VANDY 13(2:19 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 14 yards (35-L.Guidry).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 27(1:51 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 43 for 16 yards (1-M.Emerson3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(1:43 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 43(1:38 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 49 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 49(1:11 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MSST 40 for 11 yards (7-M.Murphy2-T.Wheat).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(0:50 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman pushed ob at MSST 23 for 17 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(0:43 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
