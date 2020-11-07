Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|LALAF
Key Players
|
|
J. Jones
21 RB
76 RuYds, RuTD, -2 ReYds, REC
|
|
L. Lewis
1 QB
244 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 6:05
1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
59
yds
00:54
pos
6
13
Touchdown 2:30
3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
91
yds
01:35
pos
18
20
Two Point Conversion 2:24
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|423
|440
|Total Plays
|84
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|196
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|224
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|21-40
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-48
|5-72
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-30.3
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|28
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-28
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|199
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|16/30
|127
|0
|2
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|5/10
|97
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|22
|121
|0
|16
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|15
|76
|1
|13
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|2
|-10
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|12
|8
|95
|0
|38
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|9
|3
|57
|1
|47
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|5
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|8
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Deshazor 17 WR
|L. Deshazor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 20 DB
|D. Green
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ficklin 15 CB
|B. Ficklin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hervey 24 LB
|F. Hervey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 38 CB
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 28 LB
|J. Brown
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|2/3
|35
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|4
|30.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|4
|17.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|17/29
|244
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|16
|90
|1
|47
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|12
|75
|0
|24
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|26
|1
|33
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|5
|5
|68
|0
|43
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|5
|2
|57
|0
|29
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|5
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|43.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|-0.3
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 22-L.Pare.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner28-J.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 32(14:42 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 37 for 5 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(14:16 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to ARKS 46 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 46(13:36 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 45 for 9 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:18 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 44 for 1 yard (6-K.Moncrief).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 44(12:55 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARKST 49(12:36 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 46 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 46(12:02 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 46. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARKST 49(11:52 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 36 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 36(11:31 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ULL 33 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(11:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 9 for 24 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ARKST 9(10:38 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 9(10:36 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ULL 3 for 6 yards (9-P.Butler99-T.Humphrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 3(9:57 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 3(9:53 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 21 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(9:49 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 21(9:16 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 25 for 4 yards (1-S.Johnson11-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 25(8:35 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 37 for 12 yards (28-J.Brown14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on ULL 88-J.Lumpkin Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ULL 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - LALAF 13(8:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LALAF 13(8:11 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 49 yards from ULL 13 out of bounds at the ARKS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(8:03 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 41 for 3 yards (21-T.Amos).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 41(7:35 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 39 for -2 yards (95-A.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 39(7:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner17-C.Manac).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 40(6:25 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 33 yards from ARKS 40. 19-E.Garror to ULL 37 for 10 yards (1-R.Paul).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(6:16 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 42 for 5 yards (97-T.Hampton45-T.Ayers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 42(5:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 42(5:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for 4 yards (12-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 46(5:08 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for no gain (92-F.Merrill).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(4:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ULL 37 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 37(4:42 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ULL 34 for 3 yards (16-A.Washington27-C.Solomon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(4:15 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 26 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 26(4:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ULL 18 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner16-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(3:34 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 18(3:28 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 9 for 9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 9(2:51 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARKST 4(2:22 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 6 for -2 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 6(1:47 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ULL 5 for 1 yard (28-J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 5(1:18 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ULL 7 for -2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 7(0:32 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(0:27 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 10-A.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe kicks 50 yards from ARKS 50 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(0:27 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 24(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ARKS 48 for 28 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(14:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 48(14:35 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 47 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 47(13:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 47(13:46 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 37 yards from ARKS 47 to ARKS 10 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 10(13:38 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 10(13:33 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 17 for 7 yards (16-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 17(13:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 17(13:17 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 48 yards from ARKS 17. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 FUMBLES. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 for no gain (0-J.Hawes).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(13:04 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 2 yards (20-D.Green15-B.Ficklin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 26(12:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 26(12:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 33 for 7 yards (11-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 33(11:37 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 35 for 2 yards (11-J.Harris18-J.Rice).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(11:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy INTERCEPTED by 1-S.Johnson at ARKS 21. 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 49 for 28 yards (24-P.Migl).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(10:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 49 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 49(10:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 49(10:22 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 38 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(10:11 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ULL 38 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 38(9:51 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 38(9:45 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 29 for 9 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 29(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 24 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(8:21 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ULL 29 for -5 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 29(7:54 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ULL 24 for 5 yards (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 24(7:11 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ULL 18 for 6 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARKST 18(6:41 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 31 yards from ARKS 35 to ULL 34 fair catch by 33-T.Guidry.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(6:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 5 yards (14-A.Fletcher28-J.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 39(6:02 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 43(5:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 45 for 2 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(5:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 31 for 24 yards (15-B.Ficklin11-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(4:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron to ARKS 18 for 13 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(4:23 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 17 for 1 yard (20-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 17(3:54 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (14-A.Fletcher45-T.Ayers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 15(3:09 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 12 for 3 yards (20-D.Green45-T.Ayers).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 12(2:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy. Team penalty on ARKS Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 12. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - LALAF 7(2:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 3 for 4 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 3(2:13 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 1 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 1(1:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 1 for no gain (45-T.Ayers).
|-5 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 1(0:46 - 2nd) 17-D.Fleming to ARKS 6 for -5 yards (18-J.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 6(0:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 6 yards (20-M.Garner7-F.Gardner).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 12(0:07 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 25 for 13 yards (24-B.Trahan3-J.Dillon).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the ULL 32.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULL 38 for 1 yard (15-B.Ficklin).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 38(14:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ARKS 33 for 29 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(13:52 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 33(13:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 16 for 16 yards (22-A.McDaniel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(13:38 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 17 for 1 yard (19-E.Garror).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 17(13:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 26 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(12:41 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling INTERCEPTED by 19-E.Garror at ULL 42. 19-E.Garror to ARKS 42 for 16 yards (1-R.Paul).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(12:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris28-J.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 40(11:55 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ARKS 37 for 3 yards (11-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 37(11:05 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 29 for 8 yards (12-C.Harris14-A.Fletcher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(10:38 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 24(9:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 24(9:52 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 24 for no gain (17-S.Tuitavake).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 24(9:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(9:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 27 for 3 yards (97-J.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 27(8:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 32 for 5 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 32(8:05 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 36 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(7:43 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 38(7:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 38(7:05 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-L.Deshazor.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 38(7:00 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 38. 19-E.Garror to ULL 26 for no gain (18-J.Rice1-S.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(6:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 24 for -2 yards (20-D.Green). Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULL 26. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(6:31 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 7 yards (42-V.Scott28-J.Brown).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 48(6:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:56 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 35 for 30 yards (36-N.Snyder24-B.Trahan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(5:49 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 35(5:45 - 3rd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 44 for 9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 44(5:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 50 for 6 yards (4-Z.Hill27-C.Solomon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(4:40 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 45 for -5 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 45(4:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 48 for 7 yards (7-F.Gardner9-P.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 48(3:49 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 48(3:41 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 4 yards from ULL 48 Downed at the ULL 44.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(3:34 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ARKS 43 for 13 yards (24-F.Hervey26-J.Strong).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(3:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ARKS 39 for 4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 39(2:52 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (15-B.Ficklin).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 38(2:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 30 for 8 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(1:52 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 25 for 5 yards (20-D.Green15-B.Ficklin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 25(1:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 17 for 8 yards (26-J.Strong).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ARKS 9 for 8 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 9(0:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 9(0:29 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 13 for -4 yards (45-T.Ayers12-C.Harris).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - LALAF 13(15:00 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:56 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 29 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 29(14:33 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 45 for 16 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(14:12 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 49(13:50 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 47 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 47(13:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ULL 44 for 3 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(12:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(12:48 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ULL 42 for 2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 42(12:26 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ULL 34 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(11:55 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 34 for no gain. Penalty on ULL 99-T.Humphrey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(11:37 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 8 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARKST 8(11:18 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 4 for 4 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 4(10:46 - 4th) 21-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams INTERCEPTED by 9-P.Butler at ULL 2. 9-P.Butler to ULL 5 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 54 yards from ARKS 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 20 yards (26-J.Strong7-A.Switzer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(10:30 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 33 for 2 yards (45-T.Ayers12-C.Harris).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 33(9:46 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 24 for 43 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(9:24 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 28 for -4 yards (97-T.Hampton28-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LALAF 28(8:38 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - LALAF 28(8:30 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ARKS 18 for 10 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 18(8:25 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 13 for 13 yards (44-T.Wiggins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(8:15 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on ULL 20-M.Garner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(8:09 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 32 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 32(7:52 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 37 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 37(7:32 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 41 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(7:11 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 41(7:04 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner4-Z.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 45(6:42 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson4-Z.Hill).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 49(6:09 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(6:06 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 2 for 47 yards (1-S.Johnson15-B.Ficklin). Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 2.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(5:38 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (20-D.Green97-T.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 15(4:50 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 15(4:04 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ARKS 26 for -11 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - LALAF 26(4:04 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 17 for 10 yards (48-T.Kruchten27-T.Russell). Penalty on ARKS 12-C.Harris Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at ARKS 17.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(3:49 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 12 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 12(3:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 50 for 38 yards (19-E.Garror).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 50(2:57 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 47 for -3 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 47(2:30 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 37 yards from ARKS 35. 24-P.Migl to ULL 39 for 11 yards (9-T.Thomas18-J.Rice).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(2:20 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 45 for 6 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 45(1:55 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 43 for 12 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(1:43 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 28 for 15 yards (26-J.Strong1-S.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(1:29 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 23 for 5 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 23(1:25 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 2 for 21 yards (26-J.Strong20-D.Green).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LALAF 2(1:17 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:13 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 35 for 10 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:02 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 38(0:57 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 48 for 10 yards (27-C.Solomon7-F.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(0:44 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Penalty on ARKS 60-W.Luebke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARKS 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARKST 43(0:40 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 43(0:34 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARKST 43(0:30 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|Int
|
4 & 15 - ARKST 43(0:27 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Garner at ULL 33. 20-M.Garner to ULL 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(0:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at ULL 32 for -1 yard.
