Drive Chart
ARKST
LALAF

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Jones 21 RB
76 RuYds, RuTD, -2 ReYds, REC
L. Lewis 1 QB
244 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:32
0-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
39
yds
04:32
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:41
0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
33
yds
04:11
pos
6
0
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:47
1-L.Lewis scrambles runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
01:22
pos
6
6
Point After TD 13:38
36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:05
1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
59
yds
00:54
pos
6
13
Point After TD 5:56
36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:46
21-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:19
pos
12
14
Field Goal 8:25
45-K.Almendares 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
51
yds
02:12
pos
12
17
Field Goal 4:04
45-K.Almendares 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
53
yds
02:02
pos
12
20
Touchdown 2:30
3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
91
yds
01:35
pos
18
20
Two Point Conversion 2:24
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Touchdown 1:17
15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:11
pos
20
26
Point After TD 1:13
45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 13 8
Passing 9 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-18 3-13
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-4
Total Net Yards 423 440
Total Plays 84 67
Avg Gain 5.0 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 199 196
Rush Attempts 44 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.2
Yards Passing 224 244
Comp. - Att. 21-40 17-29
Yards Per Pass 4.9 7.8
Penalties - Yards 7-48 5-72
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-30.3 2-43.0
Return Yards 28 15
Punts - Returns 0-0 3--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-28 2-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 3-4 3301420
Louisiana 5-1 00141327
Cajun Field Lafayette, LA
 224 PASS YDS 244
199 RUSH YDS 196
423 TOTAL YDS 440
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 127 0 2 75.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 1160 11 3 135.1
L. Bonner 16/30 127 0 2
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 97 1 0 164.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 1240 11 2 163.0
L. Hatcher 5/10 97 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 315 1
L. Pare 22 121 0 16
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 270 1
J. Jones 15 76 1 13
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 74 1
R. Graham 2 9 0 9
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -2 0
L. Hatcher 3 3 0 4
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Rice 1 0 0 0
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 5 0
L. Bonner 2 -10 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 8 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 737 8
J. Adams Jr. 12 8 95 0 38
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 336 4
B. Bowling 9 3 57 1 47
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 133 1
R. Tyler 5 3 43 0 24
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 1
R. Paul 8 3 16 0 8
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 2
L. Pare 2 2 12 0 9
G. Amos 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 156 1
G. Amos 1 1 3 0 3
C. Rucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 143 1
C. Rucker 1 0 0 0 0
L. Deshazor 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Deshazor 1 0 0 0 0
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 68 0
J. Jones 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Fletcher 7-1 0.0 0
T. Ayers 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 1.0
T. Ayers 5-5 1.0 0
D. Green 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Green 5-1 0.0 0
S. Johnson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Johnson 4-2 0.0 1
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Rice 4-1 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Merrill 4-0 0.0 0
B. Ficklin 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
B. Ficklin 4-3 0.0 0
J. Harris 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Strong 3-1 0.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Hampton 2-1 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tuitavake 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hervey 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hervey 1-0 0.0 0
V. Scott 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
J. Brown 0-5 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/10 27/29
B. Grupe 2/3 35 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 30.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
R. Hanson 4 30.3 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
R. Paul 4 17.3 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 244 1 1 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 1380 9 5 141.9
L. Lewis 17/29 244 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 412 4
E. Mitchell 16 90 1 47
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 371 6
T. Ragas 12 75 0 24
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 149 2
L. Lewis 3 26 1 33
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 180 0
C. Smith 5 11 0 8
D. Fleming 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Fleming 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
N. Johnson 5 5 68 0 43
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 243 1
P. LeBlanc 5 2 57 0 29
D. Fleming 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 94 0
D. Fleming 2 1 52 1 52
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 103 1
C. Smith 4 2 15 0 8
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 1
C. Gossett 2 2 14 0 13
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
H. Bergeron 1 1 13 0 13
K. Lacy 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 2
K. Lacy 5 2 13 0 10
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 0
T. Ragas 1 1 8 0 8
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
E. Mitchell 1 1 4 0 4
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 1
E. Rogers Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 277 2
J. Williams 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
F. Gardner 11-2 0.0 0
L. McCaskill 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. McCaskill 5-1 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Trahan 5-0 0.0 0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 5-0 0.0 0
E. Garror 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Garror 5-0 0.0 1
Z. Hill 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
Z. Hill 4-2 1.0 0
M. Garner 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Garner 4-0 0.0 1
T. Humphrey 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Humphrey 3-2 0.0 0
P. Butler 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Butler 3-1 0.0 0
J. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Nelson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Solomon 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Solomon 2-2 0.0 0
J. Johnson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Jones 2-1 1.0 0
A. Washington 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Washington 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dillon 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dillon 1-1 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pedescleaux 1-0 0.0 0
C. Manac 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Manac 1-1 0.0 0
A. Riley 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Amos 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 1-0 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
K. Almendares 2/2 43 1/1 7
N. Snyder 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/9 18/20
N. Snyder 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
R. Byrns 2 43.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
E. Mitchell 1 20.0 20 0
P. Migl 24 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
P. Migl 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 19 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.3 116 1
E. Garror 3 -0.3 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 5:07 14 72 FG Miss
8:03 ARKST 38 1:38 3 2 Punt
4:59 LALAF 46 4:32 11 54 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 ARKST 10 0:21 3 7 Fumble
10:52 ARKST 49 4:11 10 33 FG
0:39 ARKST 6 0:32 2 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 ARKST 16 0:57 3 42 INT
9:04 ARKST 24 2:04 6 14 Punt
5:56 ARKST 35 2:15 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 ARKST 20 4:19 12 80 TD
8:21 ARKST 13 2:12 8 36 Downs
3:59 ARKST 9 1:35 4 91 TD
1:13 ARKST 25 0:46 8 8 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 LALAF 20 1:38 4 -7 Punt
6:16 LALAF 37 1:08 4 9 Downs
0:27 LALAF 25 0:00 5 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 LALAF 24 1:54 5 25 INT
6:37 LALAF 34 5:51 13 60 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 37 1:22 4 63 TD
12:28 ARKST 42 3:15 7 18 Downs
6:50 LALAF 26 0:54 3 74 TD
3:34 LALAF 44 3:05 9 43 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 LALAF 31 2:12 5 51 FG
6:06 ARKST 49 2:02 4 23 Downs
2:24 LALAF 39 1:11 6 61 TD
0:21 LALAF 33 0:00 1 -1 Game

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Missed FG (14 plays, 72 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 22-L.Pare.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 32 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner28-J.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 32
(14:42 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 37 for 5 yards (9-P.Butler).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37
(14:16 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to ARKS 46 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 46
(13:36 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 45 for 9 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(13:18 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 44 for 1 yard (6-K.Moncrief).
Penalty
2 & 9 - ARKST 44
(12:55 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 44. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - ARKST 49
(12:36 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 46 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan).
Penalty
3 & 11 - ARKST 46
(12:02 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 46. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 49
(11:52 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 36 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 36
(11:31 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ULL 33 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(11:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 9 for 24 yards (3-J.Dillon).
No Gain
1 & 9 - ARKST 9
(10:38 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 9
(10:36 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ULL 3 for 6 yards (9-P.Butler99-T.Humphrey).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 3
(9:57 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
No Good
4 & 3 - ARKST 3
(9:53 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 21 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 20
(9:49 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 21 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LALAF 21
(9:16 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 25 for 4 yards (1-S.Johnson11-J.Harris).
Penalty
3 & 5 - LALAF 25
(8:35 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to ULL 37 for 12 yards (28-J.Brown14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on ULL 88-J.Lumpkin Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ULL 25. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 17 - LALAF 13
(8:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Smith.
Punt
4 & 17 - LALAF 13
(8:11 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 49 yards from ULL 13 out of bounds at the ARKS 38.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(8:03 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 41 for 3 yards (21-T.Amos).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 41
(7:35 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 39 for -2 yards (95-A.Riley).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 39
(7:01 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 40 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner17-C.Manac).
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 40
(6:25 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 33 yards from ARKS 40. 19-E.Garror to ULL 37 for 10 yards (1-R.Paul).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 37
(6:16 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 42 for 5 yards (97-T.Hampton45-T.Ayers).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LALAF 42
(5:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - LALAF 42
(5:40 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for 4 yards (12-C.Harris).
No Gain
4 & 1 - LALAF 46
(5:08 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for no gain (92-F.Merrill).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - FG (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(4:59 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ULL 37 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 37
(4:42 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ULL 34 for 3 yards (16-A.Washington27-C.Solomon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(4:15 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 26 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 26
(4:02 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ULL 18 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner16-A.Washington).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(3:34 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 18
(3:28 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 9 for 9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 9
(2:51 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
-2 YD
1 & 4 - ARKST 4
(2:22 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ULL 6 for -2 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 6
(1:47 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ULL 5 for 1 yard (28-J.Johnson).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 5
(1:18 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones to ULL 7 for -2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - ARKST 7
(0:32 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(0:27 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 10-A.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe kicks 50 yards from ARKS 50 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 25
(0:27 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 24 for -1 yard (18-J.Rice).
+28 YD
2 & 11 - LALAF 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ARKS 48 for 28 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 48
(14:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 48
(14:35 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 47 for 1 yard (14-A.Fletcher1-S.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - LALAF 47
(13:51 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
Punt
4 & 9 - LALAF 47
(13:46 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 37 yards from ARKS 47 to ARKS 10 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 10
(13:38 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 10
(13:33 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 17 for 7 yards (16-A.Washington).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 17
(13:26 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 17
(13:17 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 48 yards from ARKS 17. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 FUMBLES. 19-E.Garror to ULL 24 for no gain (0-J.Hawes).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 24
(13:04 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 2 yards (20-D.Green15-B.Ficklin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LALAF 26
(12:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - LALAF 26
(12:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ULL 33 for 7 yards (11-J.Harris).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - LALAF 33
(11:37 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 35 for 2 yards (11-J.Harris18-J.Rice).
Int
1 & 10 - LALAF 35
(11:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy INTERCEPTED by 1-S.Johnson at ARKS 21. 1-S.Johnson to ARKS 49 for 28 yards (24-P.Migl).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - FG (10 plays, 33 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(10:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 49 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner2-L.McCaskill).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 49
(10:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 49
(10:22 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULL 38 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(10:11 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to ULL 38 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 38
(9:51 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 38
(9:45 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL 29 for 9 yards (20-M.Garner).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 29
(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 24 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(8:21 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ULL 29 for -5 yards (4-Z.Hill).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 29
(7:54 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ULL 24 for 5 yards (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 24
(7:11 - 2nd) 22-L.Pare to ULL 18 for 6 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARKST 18
(6:41 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (13 plays, 60 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:37 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 31 yards from ARKS 35 to ULL 34 fair catch by 33-T.Guidry.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 34
(6:37 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 5 yards (14-A.Fletcher28-J.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 39
(6:02 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 43 for 4 yards (92-F.Merrill).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LALAF 43
(5:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 45 for 2 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 45
(5:07 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 31 for 24 yards (15-B.Ficklin11-J.Harris).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 31
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron to ARKS 18 for 13 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 18
(4:23 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 17 for 1 yard (20-D.Green).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - LALAF 17
(3:54 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (14-A.Fletcher45-T.Ayers).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - LALAF 15
(3:09 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 12 for 3 yards (20-D.Green45-T.Ayers).
Penalty
4 & 4 - LALAF 12
(2:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy. Team penalty on ARKS Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 12. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 7 - LALAF 7
(2:31 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 3 for 4 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 3
(2:13 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 1 for 2 yards (92-F.Merrill28-J.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LALAF 1
(1:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 1 for no gain (45-T.Ayers).
-5 YD
4 & 1 - LALAF 1
(0:46 - 2nd) 17-D.Fleming to ARKS 6 for -5 yards (18-J.Rice).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Halftime (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 6
(0:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 6 yards (20-M.Garner7-F.Gardner).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 12
(0:07 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 25 for 13 yards (24-B.Trahan3-J.Dillon).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 33 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the ULL 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 37
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULL 38 for 1 yard (15-B.Ficklin).
+29 YD
2 & 9 - LALAF 38
(14:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ARKS 33 for 29 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(13:52 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - LALAF 33
(13:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:38 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 16 for 16 yards (22-A.McDaniel).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(13:38 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 17 for 1 yard (19-E.Garror).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 17
(13:06 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 26 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror).
Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(12:41 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling INTERCEPTED by 19-E.Garror at ULL 42. 19-E.Garror to ARKS 42 for 16 yards (1-R.Paul).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 42
(12:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 40 for 2 yards (12-C.Harris28-J.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 40
(11:55 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ARKS 37 for 3 yards (11-J.Harris).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LALAF 37
(11:05 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 29 for 8 yards (12-C.Harris14-A.Fletcher).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 29
(10:38 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 24 for 5 yards (18-J.Rice45-T.Ayers).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LALAF 24
(9:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LALAF 24
(9:52 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 24 for no gain (17-S.Tuitavake).
No Gain
4 & 5 - LALAF 24
(9:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Smith.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(9:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 27 for 3 yards (97-J.Nelson).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 27
(8:40 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 32 for 5 yards (24-B.Trahan).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 32
(8:05 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher to ARKS 36 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36
(7:43 - 3rd) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (9-P.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 38
(7:11 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 38
(7:05 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 17-L.Deshazor.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 38
(7:00 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 36 yards from ARKS 38. 19-E.Garror to ULL 26 for no gain (18-J.Rice1-S.Johnson).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LALAF 26
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 24 for -2 yards (20-D.Green). Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULL 26. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 41
(6:31 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 7 yards (42-V.Scott28-J.Brown).
+52 YD
2 & 3 - LALAF 48
(6:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:56 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:56 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 35 for 30 yards (36-N.Snyder24-B.Trahan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(5:49 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35
(5:45 - 3rd) 18-R.Graham to ARKS 44 for 9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 44
(5:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 50 for 6 yards (4-Z.Hill27-C.Solomon).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 50
(4:40 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner sacked at ARKS 45 for -5 yards (10-A.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 45
(4:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ULL 48 for 7 yards (7-F.Gardner9-P.Butler).
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 48
(3:49 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 48
(3:41 - 3rd) 48-R.Hanson punts 4 yards from ULL 48 Downed at the ULL 44.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 44
(3:34 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ARKS 43 for 13 yards (24-F.Hervey26-J.Strong).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 43
(3:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ARKS 39 for 4 yards (45-T.Ayers).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - LALAF 39
(2:52 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 38 for 1 yard (15-B.Ficklin).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - LALAF 38
(2:20 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 30 for 8 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 30
(1:52 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 25 for 5 yards (20-D.Green15-B.Ficklin).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 25
(1:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 17 for 8 yards (26-J.Strong).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 17
(0:47 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to ARKS 9 for 8 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
No Gain
2 & 2 - LALAF 9
(0:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - LALAF 9
(0:29 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 13 for -4 yards (45-T.Ayers12-C.Harris).
No Good
4 & 6 - LALAF 13
(15:00 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:56 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 29 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+16 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 29
(14:33 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 45 for 16 yards (4-Z.Hill).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(14:12 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 49
(13:50 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 47 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 47
(13:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ULL 44 for 3 yards (28-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(12:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44
(12:48 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ULL 42 for 2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 42
(12:26 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ULL 34 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(11:55 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 34 for no gain. Penalty on ULL 99-T.Humphrey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19
(11:37 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 8 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - ARKST 8
(11:18 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ULL 4 for 4 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 4
(10:46 - 4th) 21-J.Jones runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:37 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams INTERCEPTED by 9-P.Butler at ULL 2. 9-P.Butler to ULL 5 for 3 yards.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - FG (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:37 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 54 yards from ARKS 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 31 for 20 yards (26-J.Strong7-A.Switzer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 31
(10:30 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 33 for 2 yards (45-T.Ayers12-C.Harris).
+43 YD
2 & 8 - LALAF 33
(9:46 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 24 for 43 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 24
(9:24 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to ARKS 28 for -4 yards (97-T.Hampton28-J.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 14 - LALAF 28
(8:38 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - LALAF 28
(8:30 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to ARKS 18 for 10 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LALAF 18
(8:25 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (8 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 13 for 13 yards (44-T.Wiggins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 13
(8:15 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on ULL 20-M.Garner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(8:09 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 32 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 32
(7:52 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 37 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 37
(7:32 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 41 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson10-A.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(7:11 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 41
(7:04 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner4-Z.Hill).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 45
(6:42 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 49 for 4 yards (97-J.Nelson4-Z.Hill).
No Gain
4 & 2 - ARKST 49
(6:09 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+47 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 49
(6:06 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 2 for 47 yards (1-S.Johnson15-B.Ficklin). Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 2.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 17
(5:38 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 15 for 2 yards (20-D.Green97-T.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LALAF 15
(4:50 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
Sack
3 & 8 - LALAF 15
(4:04 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ARKS 26 for -11 yards (45-T.Ayers).

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 19 - LALAF 26
(4:04 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (4 plays, 91 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from ULL 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 17 for 10 yards (48-T.Kruchten27-T.Russell). Penalty on ARKS 12-C.Harris Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at ARKS 17.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9
(3:49 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 12 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
+38 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 12
(3:34 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 50 for 38 yards (19-E.Garror).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 50
(2:57 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 47 for -3 yards (20-M.Garner).
+53 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 47
(2:30 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:24 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe kicks 37 yards from ARKS 35. 24-P.Migl to ULL 39 for 11 yards (9-T.Thomas18-J.Rice).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 39
(2:20 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 45 for 6 yards (1-S.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - LALAF 45
(1:55 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 43 for 12 yards (1-S.Johnson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 43
(1:43 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ARKS 28 for 15 yards (26-J.Strong1-S.Johnson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 28
(1:29 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ARKS 23 for 5 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 5 - LALAF 23
(1:25 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ARKS 2 for 21 yards (26-J.Strong20-D.Green).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LALAF 2
(1:17 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (8 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(1:13 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 35 for 10 yards (27-C.Solomon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(1:02 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 22-L.Pare. 22-L.Pare to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 38
(0:57 - 4th) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 48 for 10 yards (27-C.Solomon7-F.Gardner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(0:44 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Penalty on ARKS 60-W.Luebke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARKS 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 43
(0:40 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ARKST 43
(0:34 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 15 - ARKST 43
(0:30 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
Int
4 & 15 - ARKST 43
(0:27 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams INTERCEPTED by 20-M.Garner at ULL 33. 20-M.Garner to ULL 33 for no gain.

LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LALAF 33
(0:21 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at ULL 32 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores