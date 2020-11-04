|
|
|BALLST
|MIAOH
Kahn's late TD run lifts Miami (Ohio) past Ball State 38-31
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Zach Kahn scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds remaining to give Miami (Ohio) a 38-31 victory over Ball State on Wednesday night in the season and Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Ryan McWood intercepted a Drew Plitt pass and returned it 18 yards to the 6-yard line that set up Kahn's game-winning run. Kahn also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and finished with 42 yards rushing on nine carries.
AJ Mayer was 16 of 24 for 212 yards passing with three touchdowns for Miami. Jack Coldiron had two TD catches and Jalen Walker had one.
Plitt was 19-of-32 passing for 309 yards with a touchdown pass. Caleb Huntley ran 21 times for 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 18 yards for the Cardinals.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans were allowed inside 24,286-seat Yager Stadium.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|26
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|478
|421
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|134
|Rush Attempts
|38
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|309
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|-1
|18
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|478
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|19/32
|309
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|21
|130
|2
|45
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|14
|16
|0
|11
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|9
|4
|124
|1
|66
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|10
|6
|110
|0
|33
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|10
|8
|66
|0
|15
|
T. Hohlt 4 WR
|T. Hohlt
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jillani 95 DL
|E. Jillani
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grenda 42 LB
|H. Grenda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 44 LB
|B. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|1/3
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|5
|21.2
|32
|0
|
I. James-Gray 12 WR
|I. James-Gray
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|16/24
|211
|3
|0
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|5/8
|76
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|11
|58
|0
|31
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|9
|42
|2
|17
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
O. Russell 4 RB
|O. Russell
|9
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Mayer 10 QB
|A. Mayer
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|12
|7
|139
|0
|33
|
K. Davis 24 RB
|K. Davis
|3
|3
|40
|0
|27
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|3
|3
|29
|2
|14
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
A. Mehelic 87 TE
|A. Mehelic
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 11 DL
|D. Robinson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 4 LB
|C. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucker-Furlow 24 DB
|J. Rucker-Furlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 25 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 93 DL
|K. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 29 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 92 DL
|A. Ertl
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Beckett 38 K
|H. Beckett
|1/1
|37
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|5
|43.4
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-O.Russell to MOH 26 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 26(14:29 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 25 for -1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 25(13:53 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron to MOH 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAOH 34(13:12 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban punts 38 yards from MOH 34. 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for -1 yard (24-J.Rucker-Furlow).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(13:03 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 29 for 2 yards (3-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 29(12:27 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 29(12:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 20 for -9 yards (11-D.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MIAOH 20(11:40 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 44 yards from BALL 20 to MOH 36 fair catch by 13-J.Sorenson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(11:34 - 1st) 4-O.Russell to MOH 38 for 2 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 38(10:53 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 38(10:45 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 51-D.Godlevske False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAOH 33(10:45 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 41 for 8 yards (9-C.Albright).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIAOH 41(10:17 - 1st) 31-D.Dzioban punts 49 yards from MOH 41. 11-J.Hall to BALL 10 for no gain (48-R.Newton).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(10:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 43 for 33 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(9:45 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood82-K.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 47(9:17 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 47(9:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to MOH 43 for 10 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(8:46 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 39 for 4 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 39(8:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to MOH 22 for 17 yards (25-D.McCullough2-C.Singleton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(7:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt pushed ob at MOH 11 for 11 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 11(7:07 - 1st) 11-J.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:01 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 33 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAOH 33(6:26 - 1st) 4-O.Russell pushed ob at MOH 37 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(5:54 - 1st) 26-K.Davis to MOH 46 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 46(5:34 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at BALL 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(5:01 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on BALL 21-A.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(4:52 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 38 for no gain (32-C.Coll).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 38(4:14 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 6 for 32 yards (17-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIAOH 6(3:56 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 5 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 5(3:19 - 1st) 4-O.Russell to BALL 3 FUMBLES (5-B.Cosby). 95-E.Jillani to BALL 29 for 22 yards (89-J.Coldiron).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(3:06 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for 3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 32(2:21 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 35 for 3 yards (95-B.Kimpler0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 35(1:45 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAOH 35(1:34 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 51 yards from BALL 35 to MOH 14 fair catch by 13-J.Sorenson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(1:26 - 1st) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 15 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 15(0:50 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on BALL 21-A.Phillips Pass interference 10 yards enforced at MOH 15. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(0:44 - 1st) 4-O.Russell to MOH 31 for 6 yards (44-B.Burns).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 31(0:10 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson pushed ob at MOH 43 for 12 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 41 for -2 yards (13-J.Williams27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 41(14:17 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 3-N.Manson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 41(14:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson pushed ob at BALL 44 for 15 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(13:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 44(13:23 - 2nd) 4-O.Russell to BALL 43 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw7-B.Martin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 43(12:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to BALL 37 for 6 yards (7-B.Martin5-B.Cosby).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 37(12:22 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 5-B.Cosby Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 37.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(12:22 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 20(12:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 87-A.Mehelic. 87-A.Mehelic to BALL 10 for 10 yards (42-H.Grenda).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(11:12 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on BALL 3-A.Uzodinma Pass interference 8 yards enforced at BALL 10. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAOH 2(11:07 - 2nd) 29-Z.Kahn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 16 for 16 yards (15-M.Salopek).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(10:58 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16(10:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood3-M.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 21(10:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 28 for 7 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(9:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 34 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 34(9:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 34(9:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:11 - 2nd) 26-K.Davis to MOH 24 for -1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(8:38 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer sacked at MOH 16 for -8 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIAOH 16(7:56 - 2nd) 4-O.Russell to MOH 15 for -1 yard (9-C.Albright6-J.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAOH 15(7:17 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban punts 41 yards from MOH 15 Downed at the BALL 44.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(7:04 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 50 for 6 yards (3-M.Brown0-I.Pace).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 50(6:34 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 47 for 3 yards (93-K.Bryant82-K.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 47(6:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to MOH 45 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler82-K.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(5:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(5:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis pushed ob at MOH 12 for 33 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(5:13 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to MOH 6 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 6(4:37 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 6 for no gain (35-R.McWood95-B.Kimpler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 6(3:53 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 6. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 11(3:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at MOH 17 for -6 yards (11-D.Robinson).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - MIAOH 17(2:43 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(2:23 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 26-K.Davis. 26-K.Davis to MOH 47 for 27 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(2:23 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 43 for 10 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(1:53 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(1:46 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 12 for 31 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(1:09 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 11 for 1 yard (95-E.Jillani).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 11(0:54 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - MIAOH 11(0:54 - 2nd) 10-A.Mayer sacked at BALL 19 for -8 yards (9-C.Albright).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - MIAOH 19(0:37 - 2nd) 38-H.Beckett 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 58 yards from MOH 35. 12-I.James to BALL 22 for 15 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(0:37 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for 3 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 25(0:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs ob at BALL 31 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAOH 31(0:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs ob at BALL 37 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(0:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 46 for 9 yards (4-C.Rogers).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 46(0:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 40 FUMBLES. 9-D.Plitt recovers at the BALL 40. 9-D.Plitt to MOH 47 for 13 yards (4-C.Rogers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(0:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MOH 4-C.Rogers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MOH 47. No Play.
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(0:01 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 64 yards from MOH 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 20 for 19 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 24 for 4 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 24(14:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 31 for 7 yards (21-S.Weatherford92-A.Ertl).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(14:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 6 yards (0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 37(13:48 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 37(13:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 42 for 5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(13:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to MOH 49 for 9 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 49(12:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to MOH 45 for 4 yards (5-E.Rugamba0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(12:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(12:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 83-J.Walker pushed ob at MOH 21 for 21 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:21 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 46 for 33 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 46(12:05 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 29-Z.Kahn. 29-Z.Kahn to BALL 42 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 42(11:31 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 42(11:27 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 38 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 38(10:44 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 33 for 5 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(10:13 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Albright90-J.Tarango).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 30(9:34 - 3rd) 29-Z.Kahn to BALL 27 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas90-J.Tarango).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 27(8:59 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to BALL 18 for 9 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(8:26 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 18(8:20 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer to BALL 5 for 13 yards (27-J.Daw3-A.Uzodinma).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAOH 5(8:07 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to BALL 6 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 6(7:26 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 3rd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 58 yards from MOH 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 26 for 19 yards (8-L.Bolden18-C.Boswell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(7:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 39 for 13 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(6:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for -1 yard (35-R.McWood).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 38(6:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 37 for -1 yard (3-M.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 37(5:47 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to MOH 49 for 14 yards (3-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(5:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to MOH 46 for 3 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 46(4:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 46(4:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to MOH 45 for 1 yard (82-K.Butler).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 45(3:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt punts 43 yards from MOH 45 Downed at the MOH 2.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 2(3:44 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson. Penalty on BALL 3-A.Uzodinma Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MOH 2. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17(3:38 - 3rd) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 23 for 6 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAOH 23(3:23 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 41 for 18 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(2:51 - 3rd) 29-Z.Kahn to BALL 42 for 17 yards (23-B.Anderson27-J.Daw).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(2:14 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BALL 14 for 28 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(1:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Mayer complete to 89-J.Coldiron. 89-J.Coldiron runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 3rd) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 20 for 20 yards (11-D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(1:30 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 23 for 3 yards (0-I.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 23(1:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 23 for no gain (95-B.Kimpler).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 23(0:28 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 16 for -7 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 16(15:00 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 36 yards from BALL 16 to MOH 48 fair catch by 13-J.Sorenson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(14:55 - 4th) 4-O.Russell to MOH 49 for 1 yard (95-E.Jillani).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 49(14:13 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 26-K.Davis. 26-K.Davis to BALL 40 for 11 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(13:41 - 4th) 26-K.Davis to BALL 37 for 3 yards (27-J.Daw95-E.Jillani).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 37(13:02 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 19-J.Burns. 19-J.Burns to BALL 21 for 16 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:26 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 21(12:20 - 4th) 26-K.Davis to BALL 17 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 17(11:47 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer scrambles to BALL 7 for 10 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAOH 7(11:10 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 26-K.Davis. 26-K.Davis to BALL 5 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 5(10:29 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer pushed ob at BALL 12 for -7 yards (90-J.Tarango).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 12(9:54 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 4th) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 60 yards from MOH 35. 11-J.Hall to BALL 36 for 31 yards (15-M.Salopek). Penalty on MOH 0-I.Pace Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at BALL 36.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(9:38 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 50 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAOH 50(9:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to MOH 45 for 5 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(8:47 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to MOH 33 for 12 yards (2-C.Singleton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(8:26 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at MOH 35 for -2 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 35(7:56 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis. Team penalty on MOH Holding 5 yards enforced at MOH 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:49 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:46 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 18 for 7 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 18(7:10 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:06 - 4th) 4-O.Russell to MOH 23 for -2 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAOH 23(6:32 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to MOH 38 for 15 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(5:47 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer complete to 29-Z.Kahn. 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 39 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 39(5:04 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 46 for 7 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 46(4:23 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 46(4:14 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban punts 40 yards from MOH 46 to the BALL 14 downed by 18-C.Boswell.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(4:04 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 19 for 5 yards (35-R.McWood5-E.Rugamba).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 19(3:42 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 26 for 7 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(3:32 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 30 for 4 yards (35-R.McWood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 30(3:05 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 34 for 4 yards (0-I.Pace).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 34(2:46 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 3 yards (47-L.Phelps).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(2:22 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to MOH 32 for 31 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(2:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 32(1:54 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to MOH 30 for 2 yards (11-D.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 30(1:19 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 30(1:13 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(1:08 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(1:04 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer sacked at MOH 21 for -4 yards FUMBLES (31-A.Ekpe). 51-D.Godlevske to MOH 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24(0:54 - 4th) 10-A.Mayer incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Burns.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIAOH 24(0:48 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban punts 49 yards from MOH 24 to BALL 27 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(0:42 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-R.McWood at BALL 25. 35-R.McWood to BALL 6 for 19 yards (9-D.Plitt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIAOH 6(0:30 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BALL 3 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 3(0:24 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BALL 2 for 1 yard (95-E.Jillani).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 2(0:14 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 4th) 38-H.Beckett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 4th) 31-D.Dzioban kicks 40 yards from MOH 35 to BALL 25 fair catch by 27-J.Daw.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(0:09 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 45 for 8 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
-15.5
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
0
052.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 9:00pm CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
0
059 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
047.5 O/U
-9
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
0
061 O/U
+3
Fri 9:45pm FS1
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
057 O/U
+11.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
MEMP
0
064.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
22TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
0
062 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
UNC
DUKE
0
064 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
23MICH
13IND
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
ARIZST
20USC
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
0
046 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
LALAF
0
066 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TROY
GAS
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
0
052.5 O/U
+14
Sat 2:00pm
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
USM
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
MD
PSU
0
063 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
046 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
046.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
063 O/U
-38
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
058 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
058.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
065.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
PITT
FSU
0
050 O/U
-2
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
046 O/U
+12.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
FAU
0
039.5 O/U
-7
Sat 6:00pm
-
7TXAM
SC
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UCLA
COLO
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
064 O/U
-38
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
051.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WASH
CAL
0
043 O/U
-1
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC