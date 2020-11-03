|
|
|SMU
|TEMPLE
No. 18 SMU confident ahead of matchup vs. Temple
One of a handful of programs left relatively unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic, No. 18 SMU will travel this week to face a conference opponent on the opposite end of that spectrum.
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 American Athletic) will play Temple at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday in Philadelphia. SMU has had just one game postponed this season, its non-conference showdown with rival TCU. Conversely, Temple did not kick off its season until Oct. 10 and played last week in New Orleans with nine members of its two-deep unavailable.
"I think our players are very comfortable with the protocols our league has, that college football has," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "I think our guys have tons of confidence that every team in our league -- and for that matter every team that we've played this season -- has handled this the right way. And there's no doubt in my mind and in their minds that Temple is following those protocols that whoever is healthy will be there on Saturday."
The matchup with the Owls will challenge SMU in terms of travel. Two of the Mustangs' three previous road games were against in-state competition and the third was in New Orleans at Tulane. The trip to Philadelphia will present obstacles SMU has yet to face this unusual season.
"Our mantra all year has been to go above and beyond what we need to do to keep our players healthy and be able to play games," Dykes said. "We just have had very little issue at all up until this point. That doesn't mean that's the way it's going to go for the last month of the season, but to this point, that's the way it's been. We're still as cautious and more cautious than ever."
Temple (1-3, 1-3) will be without fifth-year senior quarterback Anthony Russo for a second consecutive game this weekend. Russo was sidelined by a shoulder injury in the Owls' 38-3 road loss to Tulane, and while the malady isn't considered structural, Russo is hampered enough that he will be unable to practice in advance of the matchup with the Mustangs.
The Owls averaged 32.3 points per game with Russo under center. Russo made 17 consecutive starts prior to last Saturday and has passed for 868 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
"Could he be ready by Saturday? I think there's an outside opportunity for that physically," Temple coach Rod Carey said. "But certainly he would not have practiced all week and that can't happen. Anthony understands that and he's obviously disappointed, but my first job is to make sure that the team we field out there is safe. I don't think that would be a proper situation to put him in."
Carey will again platoon redshirt sophomores Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell at quarterback, with Beatty set to start against SMU. Carey was hopeful that one of his two signal callers would catch fire with Russo sidelined, but that gambit did not manifest. Beatty finished 11-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception against the Green Wave while Mitchell went 5-of-8 for just 23 yards. Tulane sacked Beatty three times while Mitchell paced Temple with 37 rushing yards in the loss.
--Field Level Media
|
|
S. Buechele
7 QB
355 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|
|
R. Mitchell
17 QB
82 PaYds, PaTD, 66 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|549
|368
|Total Plays
|67
|73
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|194
|157
|Rush Attempts
|32
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|355
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|17-30
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|7-47.3
|Return Yards
|64
|12
|Punts - Returns
|4-64
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|355
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|194
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|549
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|24/35
|355
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|17
|79
|0
|37
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|8
|49
|1
|16
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|5
|19
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|7
|6
|149
|1
|34
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|11
|9
|131
|2
|44
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|8
|5
|59
|1
|33
|
D. Gray 5 WR
|D. Gray
|5
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Burns 16 WR
|K. Burns
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiggins 15 WR
|C. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rispress 32 LB
|J. Rispress
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DL
|J. Aho
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 95 DT
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ellison 41 LB
|P. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 S
|C. Calloway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 39 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 22 DB
|K. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Loveless 99 DT
|H. Loveless
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pugh 98 DT
|J. Pugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|2/2
|40
|5/6
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|2
|43.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|4
|16.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Beatty 11 QB
|T. Beatty
|8/12
|129
|1
|0
|
R. Mitchell 17 QB
|R. Mitchell
|9/18
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|15
|66
|1
|13
|
R. Mitchell 17 QB
|R. Mitchell
|17
|66
|0
|15
|
O. Neely 28 RB
|O. Neely
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|4
|11
|0
|5
|
K. Dobbins 33 RB
|K. Dobbins
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Beatty 11 QB
|T. Beatty
|2
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jones 0 WR
|R. Jones
|3
|2
|86
|1
|75
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|6
|5
|46
|0
|11
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|8
|5
|34
|0
|15
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|7
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
A. Jarman 86 TE
|A. Jarman
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
K. Reams 12 WR
|K. Reams
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Kwenkeu 4 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 39 LB
|G. Reid
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 2 CB
|C. Braswell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 41 S
|A. Odom
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 11 CB
|L. Crump
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 3 S
|A. Tyler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 33 LB
|K. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 12 DE
|M. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 9 DT
|I. Maijeh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 24 CB
|K. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. King 44 DE
|T. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 26 S
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boozer 69 DT
|E. Boozer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 22 S
|J. Prince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|1/1
|26
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|7
|47.3
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Joe-Kamara 34 LB
|T. Joe-Kamara
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Beatty complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:47 - 1st) 47-R.Bell extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 47-R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35. 4-T.Page to SMU 15 for 12 yards (38-J.Ware28-M.Griffin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 15(14:41 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at SMU 16 for 1 yard (11-L.Crump).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 16(14:18 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 24 for 8 yards (11-L.Crump).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - SMU 24(13:58 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 31 for 7 yards (26-C.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(13:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 35 for 4 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 35(13:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SMU 35(13:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 41 for 6 yards (11-L.Crump).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 41(12:37 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 29 for 30 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 29(11:56 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 29(11:52 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 24 for 5 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 24(11:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:10 - 1st) 11-T.Beatty complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 36 for 11 yards (11-R.Rice23-B.Stephens).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(10:47 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 35 for -1 yard (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 35(10:16 - 1st) 11-T.Beatty incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 35(10:11 - 1st) 11-T.Beatty complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for -2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 33(9:37 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 33. 4-T.Page pushed ob at SMU 33 for 11 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(9:24 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 33(9:19 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for -2 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 12 - SMU 31(8:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 35 for 34 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(8:12 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 33 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 33(7:36 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 33(7:32 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Sack
|
4 & 8 - SMU 33(7:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TEM 39 for -6 yards (12-M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(7:17 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 43 for 4 yards (21-T.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 43(6:45 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 48 for 9 yards (16-T.Denbow50-R.McBryde).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(6:25 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 49 for -1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 49(5:38 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to SMU 38 for 11 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(5:07 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 23 for 15 yards (40-E.Chatman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(4:32 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at SMU 19 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 19(3:57 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to SMU 13 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(3:15 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to SMU 6 for 7 yards (11-C.Calloway).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 6(2:40 - 1st) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 5 for 1 yard (40-E.Chatman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 5(2:04 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to SMU 3 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TEMPLE 3(1:37 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) 47-R.Bell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) 47-R.Bell kicks 55 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the SMU 10.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(1:32 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 32 for -3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - SMU 32(1:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 48 for 16 yards (38-J.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:44 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 50 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SMU 50(0:14 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 50 for no gain (6-D.Archibong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SMU 50(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SMU 50(14:54 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 37 yards from TEM 50 to TEM 13 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(14:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(14:32 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at TEM 21 for 8 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 21(14:10 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 24 for 3 yards (90-N.Paul18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(13:43 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(13:38 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 5 yards (90-N.Paul3-D.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 29(13:03 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty scrambles to TEM 33 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 33(12:15 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 28-M.Griffin False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(12:05 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 52 yards from TEM 28. 4-T.Page to SMU 31 for 11 yards (17-A.Ebiketie80-Z.Baines).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 31(11:54 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 33 for 2 yards (22-K.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 33(11:25 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for -2 yards (44-T.King4-W.Kwenkeu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SMU 31(10:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for no gain (17-A.Ebiketie).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SMU 31(10:18 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar punts 50 yards from SMU 31. 84-W.Erdman pushed ob at TEM 31 for 12 yards (5-D.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(10:08 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 36 for 5 yards (3-D.Robinson99-H.Loveless).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(9:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(9:30 - 2nd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(9:25 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 36. 4-T.Page to SMU 42 for 18 yards (17-A.Ebiketie). Penalty on SMU 26-S.Westfall Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(9:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 32(9:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 37 for 5 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SMU 37(8:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 43 for 6 yards (2-C.Braswell4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(8:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 47 for 4 yards (9-I.Maijeh38-J.Ware).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SMU 47(7:48 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TEM 44 for 9 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(7:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page pushed ob at TEM 32 for 12 yards (2-C.Braswell22-K.Wilson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SMU 32(6:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at TEM 40 for -8 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - SMU 40(6:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 25 for 15 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SMU 25(5:45 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 24 for 1 yard (39-G.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - SMU 24(5:07 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to TEM 20 for 4 yards (39-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 20(4:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 20(4:31 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 13 for 7 yards (17-A.Ebiketie41-A.Odom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 13(3:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - SMU 13(3:51 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SMU 78-B.Morris Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 13. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SMU 23(3:45 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:41 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 26 for 1 yard (23-B.Stephens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(2:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 28 for 2 yards (23-B.Stephens). Penalty on TEM 86-A.Jarman Holding declined.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(12:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 49 for 21 yards (21-D.Clay).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(2:02 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at SMU 25 for 26 yards. Penalty on TEM 12-K.Reams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 25 - TEMPLE 34(1:55 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 40 for 6 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - TEMPLE 40(1:20 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 45 for 5 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 45(0:36 - 2nd) 11-T.Beatty sacked at TEM 37 for -8 yards (90-N.Paul).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TEMPLE 37(0:24 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 62 yards from TEM 37 Downed at the SMU 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 45 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the SMU 20.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 35(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele pushed ob at SMU 40 for 5 yards (11-L.Crump).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SMU 40(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to SMU 45 for 5 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 45(14:10 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 47 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid17-A.Ebiketie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SMU 47(13:36 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TEM 44 for 9 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 44(13:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(12:58 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 32 for 7 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 32(12:38 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 63-I.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(12:23 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell pushed ob at TEM 29 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(11:46 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 28 for -1 yard (9-S.Hailey97-T.Coxe).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(11:10 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 36 yards from TEM 28 out of bounds at the SMU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(11:02 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at SMU 44 for 8 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 44(10:42 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 48 for 4 yards (9-I.Maijeh41-A.Odom).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(10:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 33 for 19 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 33(10:05 - 3rd) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 24 for 9 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu3-A.Tyler).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 24(9:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to TEM 13 for 11 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 13(9:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to TEM 9 for 4 yards (22-K.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SMU 9(8:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SMU 9(8:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SMU 9(8:39 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(8:36 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 27 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson22-K.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(7:57 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 62-C.Perez False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 27. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 22(7:40 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 12-K.Reams. 12-K.Reams to TEM 31 for 9 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 31(6:58 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 43 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(6:33 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(6:25 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 49 for 6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 49(5:48 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 49(5:45 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to SMU 45 for 6 yards (5-A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(5:10 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 38 for 7 yards (3-D.Robinson33-J.Aho).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 38(4:48 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to SMU 27 for 11 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(4:23 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 25 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow96-D.Levelston).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(3:51 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to SMU 10 for 15 yards (50-R.McBryde).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(3:15 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 9 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 9(2:37 - 3rd) 29-T.Ruley to SMU 8 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe18-C.Cromartie).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(1:54 - 3rd) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 8 for no gain (97-T.Coxe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(1:17 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to SMU 25 fair catch by 8-B.Massey.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(1:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 34 for 9 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu69-E.Boozer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SMU 34(0:54 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 36 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(0:24 - 3rd) 31-T.Lavine pushed ob at TEM 48 for 16 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele pushed ob at TEM 24 for 24 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 24(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(14:54 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:54 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(14:48 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 33 for 8 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(14:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 34 for 1 yard (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 34(13:42 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 34 for no gain (50-R.McBryde).
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 34(13:36 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 7 for 27 yards (24-K.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - SMU 7(13:11 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine to TEM 2 for 5 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 2(12:48 - 4th) 31-T.Lavine runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:42 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(12:42 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(12:39 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to TEM 33 for 8 yards (21-D.Clay).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:00 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Reams.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(11:57 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 48 yards from TEM 33 Downed at the SMU 19.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 19(11:48 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 27 for 8 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 2 - SMU 27(11:24 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley pushed ob at TEM 36 for 37 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 36(10:47 - 4th) 26-U.Bentley to TEM 36 for no gain (6-D.Archibong22-K.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SMU 36(10:06 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 16-K.Burns. 16-K.Burns to TEM 33 for 3 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 7 - SMU 33(9:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(9:17 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 26 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde3-D.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(8:38 - 4th) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 25 for -1 yard (38-T.Ndukwe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(8:01 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(7:59 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 48 yards from TEM 25. 4-T.Page pushed ob at TEM 49 for 24 yards (49-A.Barry).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 4th) 34-C.Naggar kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(7:32 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 28 for 3 yards (39-D.Brown98-J.Pugh).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(6:58 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 41 for 13 yards (22-K.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(6:11 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox pushed ob at SMU 48 for 11 yards (21-D.Clay).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(5:42 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 45 for 3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 45(5:09 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell to SMU 41 for 4 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 41(4:22 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to SMU 39 for 2 yards (95-W.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(3:52 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to SMU 38 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(3:21 - 4th) 25-O.Neely to SMU 31 for 7 yards (90-N.Paul).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 31(2:52 - 4th) 25-O.Neely to SMU 25 for 6 yards (32-J.Rispress).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:16 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Reams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:11 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to SMU 19 for 6 yards (32-J.Rispress).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 19(1:35 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to SMU 14 for 5 yards (41-P.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(1:15 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 36-E.Saydee.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(1:09 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to SMU 11 for 3 yards (33-J.Aho).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 11(0:42 - 4th) 13-R.Mitchell complete to 86-A.Jarman. 86-A.Jarman runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) 47-R.Bell extra point is good.
