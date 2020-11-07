|
|
|FRESNO
|UNLV
Rivers scores four touchdowns in Fresno State's 40-27 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) Ronnie Rivers scored four touchdowns, Chris Gaston made two interceptions and Fresno State defeated UNLV 40-27 on Saturday.
Rivers rushed for 133 yards and three scores on 19 carries and caught six passes for a career-high 99 yards and another score. He has scored in 11 consecutive games.
Rivers' 10-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter snapped a 27-27 tie and an interception by Gaston led to Cesar Silva's field goal and a 37-27 lead. Jake Haener's 35-yard run led to another Silva field goal with under two minutes remaining. Another Gaston interception ended UNLV's hopes.
Rivers' 16-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 27-17 lead but the Rebels (0-3, 0-3 Mountain West) got a field goal from Daniel Gutierrez and Max Gilliam's 71-yard TD run to tie it.
Gilliam had a combined 299 yards offense and two touchdowns but had the two interceptions plus a fumble.
Jake Haener passed for 164 yards and a score and ran for 79 yards plus a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1).
Attendance was limited to 2,000 at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.
---
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
R. Rivers
20 RB
133 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 99 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
|
M. Gilliam
6 QB
160 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 139 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|11-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|487
|402
|Total Plays
|71
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|243
|242
|Rush Attempts
|36
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|244
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|15-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|18
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|243
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|487
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|15/23
|164
|1
|0
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|5/12
|80
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|19
|133
|3
|20
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|7
|79
|1
|54
|
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|7
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|10
|6
|99
|1
|35
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|7
|5
|65
|0
|28
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|6
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Coleman 8 WR
|C. Coleman
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|5
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Brooks 85 WR
|E. Brooks
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 38 DB
|B. Lux
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 3 LB
|J. Hollins
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. King Jr. 11 LB
|S. King Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perales 54 DL
|D. Perales
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Perry 17 DB
|D. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jones 33 DE
|K. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tatum III 44 DL
|L. Tatum III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 45 DL
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Strong 7 DB
|R. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 13 LB
|J. Houston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawson 91 DL
|M. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pizzuti 97 DT
|D. Pizzuti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gaston 2 DB
|C. Gaston
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|2/2
|35
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fuller 36 P
|C. Fuller
|5
|36.8
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|5
|19.6
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|15/31
|160
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|16
|139
|1
|71
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|27
|89
|1
|27
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|9
|5
|52
|0
|25
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|4
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Jenkins 84 WR
|S. Jenkins
|8
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|7-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|5-4
|2.5
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Butt 46 P
|C. Butt
|4
|40.3
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|4
|22.3
|31
|0
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|20.3
|25
|0
|
A. Lines 34 TE
|A. Lines
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:54 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 20 yards (16-N.Williams28-A.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(14:54 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 8-C.Coleman. 8-C.Coleman to FRE 49 for 4 yards (33-S.Everett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 49(14:16 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 49. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 44(14:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 49 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FRESNO 49(13:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 49(13:16 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 17 yards from FRE 49 out of bounds at the UNLV 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(13:10 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (32-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:55 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNLV 36(12:42 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 42 yards from UNLV 36 to FRE 22 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(12:36 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 19 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 19(11:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 33 for 14 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(11:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 41 for 8 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 41(10:59 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant16-N.Williams).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(10:20 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 51 yards from FRE 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 26 for 12 yards (35-M.Langley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(10:16 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 30 for 4 yards (38-B.Lux).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 30(9:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 41 for 11 yards (17-D.Perry99-D.Perales).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(9:37 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 4 yards (45-K.Brown90-K.Atkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 45(9:08 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins99-D.Perales).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 46(8:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 46 for 8 yards (31-S.King38-B.Lux).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(8:06 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to FRE 42 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry38-B.Lux).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 42(7:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to FRE 38 for 4 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 38(7:12 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to FRE 30 for 8 yards (38-B.Lux).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(6:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 5 for 25 yards (3-J.Hollins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNLV 5(6:41 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to FRE 2 for 3 yards (17-D.Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 24 for 22 yards (26-C.Reese). Penalty on FRE 49-T.Blount Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 24.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14(6:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 12 for -2 yards (7-A.Plant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FRESNO 12(5:38 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 12 - FRESNO 12(5:14 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 40 for 28 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(4:58 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes35-J.Windmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 44(4:36 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to FRE 47 for 3 yards (55-T.Malakius94-K.Uasike).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 47(3:39 - 1st) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 45 for -2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FRESNO 45(3:05 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 40 yards from FRE 45 Downed at the UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(2:52 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 16 for 1 yard (3-J.Hollins13-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 16(2:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 16(2:14 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 31 for 15 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(1:59 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 32 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby99-D.Perales).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 32(1:30 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (99-D.Perales).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 33(0:53 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 40(0:26 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Hollins7-R.Strong).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(0:09 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 40 for -5 yards (33-K.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 40(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 48 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 48(14:39 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to FRE 38 for 14 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(14:25 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at FRE 27 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(13:59 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 27(13:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 24 for 3 yards (7-R.Strong).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNLV 24(13:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 16 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(13:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 6 yards (32-E.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 10(12:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 11 for -1 yard (35-M.Langley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 11(11:54 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 11(11:44 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 27 for 26 yards (40-D.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(11:31 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 27(11:28 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 32 for 5 yards (16-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 32(10:58 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FRE 32. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(10:42 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 18 for 35 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(10:13 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to UNLV 6 for 12 yards (28-A.Lewis35-J.Windmon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6(9:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 31 yards (41-T.Mello).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(9:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 35(8:51 - 2nd) 1-K.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 39(8:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (33-K.Jones35-M.Langley).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNLV 40(7:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for 4 yards (99-D.Perales).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(7:35 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 50 for 6 yards (35-M.Langley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 50(7:05 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 48 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby91-M.Lawson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 48(6:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 43 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(6:19 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 2(6:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 18 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(6:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 18(6:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 28 for 10 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(5:35 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 19 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(5:18 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 49 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes94-K.Uasike).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 49(5:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 8-C.Coleman. 8-C.Coleman to UNLV 39 for 12 yards (16-N.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(5:00 - 2nd) Penalty on FRE 8-C.Coleman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UNLV 39.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(4:42 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 31 for -15 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Sack
|
2 & 25 - FRESNO 31(4:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 22 for -9 yards (7-A.Plant35-J.Windmon).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 34 - FRESNO 22(3:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 41 for 19 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - FRESNO 41(3:06 - 2nd) 36-C.Fuller punts 41 yards from FRE 41. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 13 yards (38-B.Lux).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(2:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 30 for -1 yard (99-D.Perales).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 30(2:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 30(2:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 25 for -5 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UNLV 25(2:14 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 25 to FRE 37 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(2:07 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs ob at FRE 44 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 44(1:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 49 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(1:50 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 49(1:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener scrambles to UNLV 33 for 18 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(1:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:25 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 29-T.Caine Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at FRE 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 32 yards from FRE 50. 34-A.Lines to UNLV 20 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(1:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 18 for -2 yards (3-J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 18(0:49 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 24 for 6 yards (43-A.Dumais).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 60 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 28 for 23 yards (30-K.Gagnon35-M.Langley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(14:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for no gain (18-I.Johnson45-K.Brown).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 28(14:21 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 25 for -3 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 45-K.Brown to UNLV 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:09 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 25 for no gain (10-V.Viramontes).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(13:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UNLV 16 for 9 yards.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 16(13:19 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 18 for 18 yards (10-K.Agina30-K.Gagnon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(13:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for 7 yards (32-E.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 25(12:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for -1 yard (31-S.King).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 24(11:59 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to FRE 47 for 29 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(11:18 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to FRE 45 for 2 yards (31-S.King90-K.Atkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 45(10:49 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 40 for 5 yards (4-W.Free).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 40(10:12 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to FRE 33 for 7 yards (32-E.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(9:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 30 for 3 yards (13-J.Houston35-M.Langley). Team penalty on FRE 12 players 5 yards enforced at FRE 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UNLV 28(9:27 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNLV 28(9:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to FRE 27 for 1 yard (35-M.Langley).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 27(8:45 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to FRE 17 for 10 yards (38-B.Lux).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 17(8:33 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to FRE 8 for 9 yards (38-B.Lux). Penalty on UNLV 79-L.Fautanu Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 17. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNLV 27(8:09 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to FRE 17 for 10 yards (38-B.Lux).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 17(7:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to FRE 10 for 7 yards (90-K.Atkins52-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 10(6:44 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UNLV 10(6:39 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 18 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(6:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 18(6:19 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 25 for 7 yards (29-T.Caine55-T.Malakius).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 25(5:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 28 for 3 yards (16-N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(5:04 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(4:56 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 33 for 5 yards (24-B.Jackson35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 33(4:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FRESNO 33(4:08 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 43 yards from FRE 33. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 29 for 5 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 21 for 20 yards (13-J.Houston86-M.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(3:30 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(3:23 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 21. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 26(3:19 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 19 yards (29-T.Caine24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(3:06 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 45(3:01 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to UNLV 37 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson43-M.Salu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(2:45 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 32 for 5 yards (10-V.Viramontes43-M.Salu).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 32(2:04 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 21 for 11 yards (16-N.Williams29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(1:31 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 56-Z.Gieg False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 21. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - FRESNO 26(1:16 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to UNLV 16 for 10 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 16(0:55 - 3rd) 6-B.Wooldridge to UNLV 13 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 13(0:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to UNLV 13 for no gain (7-A.Plant55-T.Malakius).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - FRESNO 13(0:10 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 10 for 3 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(15:00 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 20 for 17 yards (30-K.Gagnon41-T.Mello).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(14:49 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UNLV 20. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 15(14:49 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for 4 yards (31-S.King).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 19(14:19 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 14 for -5 yards (31-S.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 14(13:33 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UNLV 14(13:26 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 40 yards from UNLV 14 to FRE 46 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(13:20 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for 2 yards (7-A.Plant55-T.Malakius).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 48(12:43 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - FRESNO 48(12:36 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge scrambles to UNLV 42 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(12:07 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 42(12:01 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to UNLV 43 for -1 yard (55-T.Malakius).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 43(11:19 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FRESNO 43(11:14 - 4th) 36-C.Fuller punts 43 yards from UNLV 43 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(11:06 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 20 for no gain (15-A.Mosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 20(10:39 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 20 for no gain (90-K.Atkins).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 20(10:10 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to UNLV 32 for 12 yards (4-W.Free).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(9:41 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 32(9:33 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 27 for -5 yards (35-M.Langley).
|Int
|
3 & 15 - UNLV 27(9:07 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Gaston at UNLV 36. 2-C.Gaston to UNLV 21 for 15 yards (82-J.Gasser).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(8:57 - 4th) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(8:51 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 14 for 7 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 14(8:10 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 13 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - FRESNO 13(7:42 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 13. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 18(7:19 - 4th) 28-C.Silva 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 27 for 24 yards (49-T.Blount).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(7:09 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 28 for 1 yard (38-B.Lux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 28(6:40 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 28(6:35 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 20 for -8 yards (3-J.Hollins).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNLV 20(5:54 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 41 yards from UNLV 20 to FRE 39 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(5:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 47 for 8 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 47(5:12 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 50 for 3 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(4:44 - 4th) 9-J.Haener to UNLV 15 for 35 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(4:10 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 15 for no gain (7-A.Plant55-T.Malakius).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 15(3:36 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to UNLV 14 for 1 yard (55-T.Malakius).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 14(3:02 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UNLV 9 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - FRESNO 9(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 9. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - FRESNO 14(1:55 - 4th) 28-C.Silva 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) 37-A.Fuller kicks 63 yards from FRE 35. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 27 for 25 yards (41-T.Mello81-J.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(1:46 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 41 for 14 yards (44-L.Tatum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:33 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:27 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Gaston at UNLV 50. 2-C.Gaston to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (1-K.Williams).
-
1CLEM
4ND
40
47
2OT NBC
-
WASHST
OREGST
7
0
2nd 13:42 FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
17
7
1st 4:10
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
BC
CUSE
16
13
Final
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
51
Final ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
38
17
Final ESP+
-
NAL
USM
13
24
Final ESP3
-
TXTECH
TCU
18
34
Final FS1
-
VANDY
MISSST
17
24
Final SECN
-
FRESNO
UNLV
40
27
Final CBSSN
-
MINN
ILL
41
14
Final BTN
-
MD
PSU
35
19
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
9
62
Final ESPN
-
HOU
6CINCY
10
38
Final ABC
-
8FLA
5UGA
44
28
Final CBS
-
PITT
FSU
41
17
Final ACCN
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
20
18
Final FOX
-
WKY
FAU
6
10
Final
-
7TXAM
SC
48
3
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
31
38
Final FS1
-
UCLA
COLO
42
48
Final ESP2
-
TENN
ARK
13
24
Final SECN
-
RUT
3OHIOST
27
49
Final BTN
-
STNFRD
12OREG
14
35
Final ABC
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
6
23
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN