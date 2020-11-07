|
Doaks, Ridder help No. 6 Cincinnati run past Houston 38-10
CINCINNATI (AP) Gerrid Doaks believes Cincinnati deserves a shot at the College Football Playoff.
He added the Bearcats' resume with a stellar performance Saturday.
Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled to a 38-10 victory over Houston.
''No doubt, why not?'' Doaks said when asked about the Bearcats becoming the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to reach the playoff. ''Why not get a shot? We put in our work just like other teams do. Our goal is to make a statement every week. Go out there and dominate.''
Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone's 212 in 2014 against South Florida. It was Doaks' best total since he had 149 on Nov. 4, 2017, at Tulane.
Ridder rushed for 103 yards and threw for 162. He has accounted for 13 touchdowns (eight running, five passing) in the past three games.
The Bearcats rushed for 342 yards.
''It was kind of a monotonous, grinding kind of game,'' coach Luke Fickell said. ''With our ability to do what we did, run the football, it really helped our defense.''
The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.
Doaks found a huge hole on a third-and-1 play in the first quarter and raced 72 yards, setting up his 2-yard touchdown run two plays later. Doaks' career-long run came on his second carry.
''It really warms you up, gets you ready to go,'' he said. ''I got in the end zone, eventually.''
Doaks had 109 all-purpose yards in the first quarter. He had 11 carries for 166 yards by halftime.
The Bearcats' read option with Doaks and Ridder kept the Cougars defense off balance all afternoon.
''If I'm having a big day, the ends are taking the other one,'' Ridder said. ''We're just opening holes for each other.''
Ridder capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.
''Their quarterback is hard to tackle,'' Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''Give them credit.''
Houston (2-3, 2-2) had 187 total yards in the first half, and 65 came on one drive. An acrobatic 34-yard catch by Bryson Smith led to Kyle Porter's 3-yard TD run that cut the Cougars' deficit to 14-7.
Cincinnati scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half for a 28-10 lead, starting with Ridder's 32-yard touchdown run. A 48-yard run by Doaks led to a 4-yard TD pass from Ridder to tight end Josh Whyle, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.
Ridder added a 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
The banged-up Cougars were without playmaking wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and several others, but were out of the game by halftime.
''We're just not good enough to compete with a team like Cincinnati right now,'' Holgorsen said.
RUN OVER
Holgorsen spoke this week about the importance of establishing the running game, but it never really got going. Kyle Porter, the team's leading rusher, had 69 yards on 16 carries. The rest of the team had 24 yards on the ground as the Cougars were outrushed 342-93.
''They aren't complicated defensively,'' Holgorsen said. ''It started up front. They beat us on the line. We have to get better at running the ball.''
TURNING POINT
Just before halftime, Houston had a first down at the Bearcats 11 following a 54-yard catch by Nathaniel Dell. The Cougars settled for a field goal to get within 21-10. But a 45-yard kickoff return by Tre Tucker set up a 28-second scoring drive that put the Bearcats ahead 28-10 at the half.
''Those are body blows,'' Fickell said. ''We get the stop on defense and Tre Tucker almost takes it to the house. Those are blows, mentally and physically.''
STAYING FOCUSED
With the national buzz growing around the Bearcats, Fickell said he was impressed with the way his players responded this week.
''Tonight was as impressive to me because of all the noise,'' Fickell said. ''The coaches have done a great job delivering the right message. There was a lot of unselfishness.''
HOME SWEET HOME
The Bearcats haven't lost at home since Nov. 10, 2017, when they lost 35-24 to Temple. Cincinnati is one of four teams to go undefeated at home the past two seasons, along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson.
UP NEXT
Houston hosts South Florida on Saturday.
Cincinnati hosts East Carolina on Friday.
|
|
K. Porter
22 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
162 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 103 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|282
|510
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|342
|Rush Attempts
|28
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|8.8
|Yards Passing
|189
|168
|Comp. - Att.
|20-34
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-37
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.4
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|13
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|168
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|342
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|510
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|20/34
|189
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|16
|69
|1
|12
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|5
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|5
|3
|60
|0
|54
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|6
|3
|53
|0
|24
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|31
|0
|34
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|5
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|4
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|2
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
K. Street 12 WR
|K. Street
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Eichenberger 89 TE
|P. Eichenberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Morgan 26 WR
|J. Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 16 CB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 36 CB
|A. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 40 LB
|J. Carmouche
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duke 30 DL
|A. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sprewell 21 S
|G. Sprewell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 49 DL
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 99 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|7
|39.4
|5
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|16
|184
|1
|72
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|12
|103
|3
|32
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|6
|43
|0
|16
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|5
|4
|47
|0
|16
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|5
|5
|38
|1
|14
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|3
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|5
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 4 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|4
|43.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin pushed ob at HOU 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(14:38 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(14:02 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 5 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(13:48 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 50 for 12 yards (8-J.White6-B.Cook).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(13:16 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to CIN 46 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 46(12:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan pushed ob at CIN 44 for 2 yards (6-B.Cook).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 44(12:02 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to CIN 45 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers2-W.Huber).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 45(11:22 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 29 yards from CIN 45 Downed at the CIN 16.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(11:11 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 5 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 21(10:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 25 for 4 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+72 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 25(10:03 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 3 for 72 yards (8-M.Jones2-D.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(9:30 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 2 for 1 yard (12-D.Anenih92-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 2(8:56 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 19 for 19 yards (13-T.Van Fossen6-B.Cook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(8:43 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 19(8:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith pushed ob at HOU 20 for 1 yard (7-C.Bryant).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 20(8:09 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan pushed ob at HOU 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 24(7:36 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 45 yards from HOU 24 to CIN 31 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:28 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 31. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 26(7:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to CIN 24 for -2 yards (6-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 24(6:57 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 17 - CINCY 24(6:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 39 for 15 yards (8-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 39(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 7-T.Tucker False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 34(6:03 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 34. 8-M.Jones to HOU 29 for 13 yards (4-J.Harris41-J.Dublanko).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(5:50 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 33(5:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 42 for 9 yards (6-B.Cook8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:35 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for no gain (8-J.White).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HOU 42(3:58 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 33 for -9 yards (12-A.Gardner42-M.Vann).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - HOU 33(3:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 40 for 7 yards (93-E.Ponder27-D.Beavers).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 40(2:37 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 45 yards from HOU 40 to CIN 15 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(2:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 23 for 8 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 23(1:59 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 14 yards (49-T.Payne6-D.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks pushed ob at HOU 48 for 15 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:53 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to HOU 48 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:19 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:14 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from HOU 48 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 23(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to HOU 19 for -4 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 19(14:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin pushed ob at HOU 41 for 22 yards (15-T.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(14:41 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 43 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks42-M.Vann).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 43(13:02 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 38(12:48 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to HOU 36 for -2 yards (41-J.Dublanko8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 36(12:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 36(11:56 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 39 yards from HOU 36 to CIN 25 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 36 for 11 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to HOU 48 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor pushed ob at HOU 32 for 16 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(10:15 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 37(9:58 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 36 for 1 yard (0-G.Stuard2-D.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 36(9:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to HOU 25 for 11 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 25 FUMBLES. 2-J.Jackson to HOU 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to HOU 13 for 12 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(8:34 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 10 for 3 yards (92-L.Hall0-G.Stuard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 10(7:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 35 for 27 yards (17-C.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:46 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 43 for 8 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 43(7:03 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 44 for 1 yard (41-J.Dublanko90-J.Taylor).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 44(6:36 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to CIN 22 for 34 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(6:11 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to CIN 21 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 21(5:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to CIN 18 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 18(4:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to CIN 14 for 4 yards (8-J.White19-E.Tucky).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - HOU 14(4:30 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to CIN 3 for 11 yards (5-D.Forrest12-A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - HOU 3(4:20 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 39 for 14 yards (32-G.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(3:45 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 43 for 4 yards (93-A.Bell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 43(3:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones pushed ob at HOU 48 for 9 yards (6-D.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(2:41 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 35 for 13 yards (17-H.Hypolite40-J.Carmouche).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(2:12 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 32 for 3 yards (31-D.Parish32-G.Owens).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(1:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 38 yards from CIN 35 out of bounds at the HOU 27.
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to CIN 11 for 54 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(1:04 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to CIN 10 for 1 yard (93-E.Ponder8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - HOU 10(0:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Car.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - HOU 10(0:48 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - HOU 10(0:42 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 45 for 45 yards (20-J.Moore).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 7 for 48 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - CINCY 7(0:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs ob at HOU 4 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 4(0:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 24 for -1 yard (10-C.Nwankwo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - HOU 24(14:26 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 27 for 3 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 27(13:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 38 for 11 yards (44-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(13:11 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 41 for 3 yards (31-D.Parish0-G.Stuard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - HOU 41(12:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Jones at CIN 22. 8-M.Jones to CIN 22 for no gain (7-T.Tucker). Penalty on HOU 44-D.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 41. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 46(12:12 - 3rd) to CIN 44 FUMBLES. 50-D.O'Quinn to CIN 44 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 44(11:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to HOU 44 for 12 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(11:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 44(10:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to HOU 41 for 3 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 41(10:18 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to HOU 32 for 9 yards (6-D.Williams9-J.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(9:40 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 24 for 8 yards (40-J.Carmouche0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 24(9:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to HOU 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HOU 24(8:25 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 24 for no gain (31-D.Parish0-G.Stuard).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - HOU 24(7:48 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 20 for 4 yards (93-A.Bell12-D.Anenih).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(7:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 18 for 2 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 18(6:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 18(6:32 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 15 for 3 yards (31-D.Parish2-D.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HOU 15(5:53 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 36 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(5:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 41 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 41(4:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 44 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 44(4:16 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 48 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(3:48 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 50 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 50(3:24 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 84-C.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 50(3:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 50(3:12 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 35 yards from HOU 50 to the CIN 15 downed by 57-G.Gately.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(3:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker pushed ob at CIN 24 for 9 yards (32-G.Owens).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 24(2:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 25 for 1 yard (31-D.Parish).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:05 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 32 for 7 yards (0-G.Stuard).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(1:28 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford pushed ob at CIN 47 for 15 yards (6-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(1:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young. Penalty on HOU 39-S.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(0:54 - 3rd) 7-T.Tucker to HOU 34 for 9 yards (30-A.Duke40-J.Carmouche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HOU 34(0:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(0:10 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 30 for 4 yards (92-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 30(14:53 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to HOU 12 for 18 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 12(14:20 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:15 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 24 for -1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 24(13:45 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 24(13:41 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 6-B.Cook Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(13:41 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 39(13:34 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at CIN 46. 5-D.Forrest to CIN 48 for 2 yards (85-C.Trahan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(13:27 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 48 for no gain (31-D.Parish92-L.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 48(12:52 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to HOU 43 for 9 yards (8-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - HOU 43(12:14 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 48(12:02 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 24-J.Ford. 24-J.Ford to HOU 46 for 2 yards (23-A.Green40-J.Carmouche).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 46(11:16 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 32 yards from HOU 46 to HOU 14 fair catch by 1-B.Smith. Penalty on HOU 39-S.Lewis Holding 7 yards enforced at HOU 14.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 7(11:09 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 16 for 9 yards (13-T.Van Fossen12-A.Gardner).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 16(10:45 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 40 for 24 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(10:12 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to CIN 49 for 11 yards (4-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(9:45 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to CIN 45 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 45(9:26 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 38 for 7 yards (6-B.Cook).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(9:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to CIN 43 for -5 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 43(8:19 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 41 for 2 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CINCY 41(7:34 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Street.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 41(7:27 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 31 yards from CIN 41 out of bounds at the CIN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 10(7:18 - 4th) 24-J.Ford pushed ob at CIN 26 for 16 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(6:45 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to CIN 28 for 2 yards (21-G.Sprewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 28(6:05 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 30 for 2 yards (99-O.Charles-Pierre).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 30(5:30 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 22-R.Montgomery. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 32 for 2 yards (23-A.Green).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 32(4:45 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 32 to the HOU 24 downed by 4-J.Harris. Penalty on HOU 28-T.Mwaniki Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(4:33 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 23 for 9 yards (6-B.Cook).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 23(3:59 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 23(3:53 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 23 for no gain (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 23(3:28 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 25 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders90-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:04 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(2:56 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 25 for no gain (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 25(2:27 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith to HOU 36 for 11 yards (6-B.Cook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:55 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:51 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Morgan.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:43 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 33 for -3 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 33(0:56 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 52 yards from HOU 33 to CIN 15 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
