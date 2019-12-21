2019 Cure Bowl: Hugh Freeze leads Liberty to win in program's first bowl game appearance
The Flames finished 8-5 in their first season under Freeze
In just its second year as a member of the FBS, Liberty has already notched its first bowl win after taking down Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl. The win moves head coach Hugh Freeze to 4-1 in bowl games, capping an eight-win campaign for his first season as the Flames' coach.
The season started with Freeze leading the team from a hospital bed in the coaches' box because of complications from a herniated disc in his back, but it ended with the former Ole Miss coach celebrating a breakthrough season for the program that brought him back to the sidelines.
Liberty quarterback Buckshot Calvert totaled 270 yards on 16-of-35 passing for two touchdowns, the first breaking the game open in the first quarter on this toss to a wide open Johnny Huntley for a long catch-and-wrong score.
As the weather began to have somewhat of an impact -- and would continue to throughout the game -- Georgia Southern was able to keep pace early with it's reliable option attack ground game.
A key moment came from Calvert early in the third quarter as the game was still very much in doubt at 16-7. Liberty got the ball to start the second half and drove right down the field, 75 yards in six plays, with Calvert's touchdown toss to Antonio Gandy-Golden ending the scoring drive.
The one downside to Calvert's game was the two interceptions that helped keep the Eagles close, but it was otherwise a productive and successful day for the Flames offense. Georgia Southern racked up 194 rushing yards but failed frequently to win on third down and in other scoring opportunities.
Liberty capitalizing on this bowl appearance with a win was key for its future scheduling opportunities. The Flames entered the game as underdogs -- albeit by less than a touchdown with a closing line around five points -- but competed as favorites, scoring first and never trailing in the win.
That kind of performance is evidence of Liberty's strength after a season where it went 1-3 against bowl teams, defeating Buffalo at home on Sept. 14. Freeze fielded a competitive squad this season, and it's one that can bring excitement to a nonconference game for Power Five schools. Life as an FBS Independent does include a bit of marketing to help the scheduling efforts, and pulling out this win boosts the perception of what you're getting when you schedule Liberty.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, sims, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington football.
-
San Diego St. blows out Central Michigan
San Diego State played in one type of game all season long ... until now
-
FIU vs. Arkansas St., Cameilla Bowl pick
The Sun Belt and Conference USA will square off in Montgomery
-
App. St. vs. UAB, New Orleans Bowl pick
The Mountaineers will look to cap off their dream season in style
-
Wash. vs. Boise St., Las Vegas Bowl pick
The Huskies and Broncos will square off Saturday night in Sin City
-
2019 Camellia Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Florida International vs. Arkansas...
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
UAB vs. Appalachian State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UAB vs. Appalachian State football game