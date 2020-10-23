One of college football's biggest rivalries is on the move. Army and Navy announced Friday that the rivalry game slated for Saturday, Dec. 12 in Philadelphia has been moved and will be played at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. The game is being moved due to attendance limits in the state of Pennsylvania that won't allow the Brigade of Midshipmen and the Corps of Cadets to attend the game.

"We want to thank the City of Philadelphia, the [Philadelphia] Eagles and all involved in the planning for their efforts to navigate this historic game in the current COVID-19 climate," said Army athletic director Mike Buddie. We are excited about this historic opportunity to host Navy and the Brigade inside the gates of West Point for the first time since 1943."

It will be just the third time in the 120 meetings between the Black Knights and Midshipmen have met in West Point, with the other two being Navy wins in 1890 and 1892.

"The health and welfare of the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen is the number one priority, said Lieutenant General Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent of the United States Military Academy. "Hosting the Army-Navy game on West Point will be the safest way for the cadets and midshipmen to cheer their teams to victory."

Navy topped Army last year 31-7 in Philadelphia — breaking the Black Knights' three-game winning streak. The 2021 game will take place on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.