The No. 12 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the Liberty Flames in an interesting battle between Group of Five teams on Saturday evening in the 2020 Cure Bowl. Coastal Carolina finished the regular season with a spotless 11-0 record and, after the cancelation of the Sun Belt Championship Game, the Chanticleers will look to maintain their perfect season. Liberty is also an impressive 9-1 in 2020, winning their final eight games of the season.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Chanticleers as seven-point favorites, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 59.5 in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty odds. Before making any Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty in the Cure Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina:

Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty spread: Coastal Carolina -7

Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty over-under: 59.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty money line: Coastal Carolina -270, Liberty +2220

CCU: The Chanticleers are 8-2 against the spread in 2020

LIB: The Flames have covered the spread in six straight games

Latest Odds: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -7 Bet Now

Why Coastal Carolina can cover



Coach Jamey Chadwell's Chanticleers were dynamic this season, posting their first unbeaten season in school history and earning their first bowl appearance. Offense was the biggest reason for Coastal Carolina's success, with the team putting up 446.8 total yards and 37.5 points per game. The Chanticleers landed in the top 15 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 223.2 yards per game, and they reeled off 5.1 yards per carry as a team. Third down was also a strength, with Coastal Carolina converting 54.4 percent of its opportunities, good for fourth-best in the country.

Quarterback Grayson McCall was a top-10 passer nationally in yards per attempt (10.0) and he threw 23 touchdown passes with only two interceptions. Defensively, Coastal Carolina should be able to generate pressure, producing 33 sacks as a team this season, and the Chanticleers have three standout pass rushers in Tarron Jackson, C.J. Brewer and Jeffrey Gunter, all of whom ranked in the top 25 nationally in sacks.

Why Liberty can cover

The Flames enjoyed their best record in school history, and they are also the reigning champions of the Cure Bowl after a win last season. Quarterback Malik Willis is one of the best players in the country this season, producing 316.3 total yards per game and 30 total touchdowns. As a passer, Willis averages 8.6 yards per attempt with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. As a runner, he is also tremendous, ranking in the top 30 nationally with 807 rushing yards and generating 6.7 yards per carry.

Liberty's offense produces 483.5 yards per game, a top-tier mark, and the Flames are a top-10 rushing team with 252 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry. That production, combined with a defense allowing only 301.2 total yards and 19.2 points per game in 2020, makes Hugh Freeze's squad a threat to keep this one within the spread or even pull off the outright upset.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulations show the teams combining for 57 points points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. Costal Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 55-35 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.