The 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns want to close with a victory after losing a chance to play for the Sun Belt title when they face the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 First Responder Bowl on Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) had hoped to avenge their only loss of the season against Coastal Carolina in the conference title game, but it was canceled because of coronavirus concerns and the teams were declared co-champions. The Roadrunners (7-4) were scheduled to face SMU in the Frisco Bowl, but that game also was eliminated.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Ragin' Cajuns are 14-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. UTSA odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 55. Before making any UTSA vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. UTSA in the First Responder Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for UTSA vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. UTSA: Ragin' Cajuns -14

Louisiana vs. UTSA over-under: 55

Louisiana vs. UTSA: Ragin' Cajuns -600, Roadrunners +425

LOU: RB Elijah Mitchell has rushed for at least 90 yards in four of the last five games

UTSA: RB Sincere McCormick is averaging 155.2 rushing yards per game over the past five

Latest Odds: UTSA Roadrunners +14 Bet Now

Why Louisiana can cover



Louisiana is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven non-conference games, and the Ragin' Cajuns score nearly 34 points per game behind a powerful ground game. They average 208.2 rushing yards per game, with Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas combining for 1,411 yards and 16 touchdowns. The team is tied for 12th in the nation at 5.4 yards per rush behind Mitchell (6.2), Ragas (5.6), running back Chris Smith (5.6) and quarterback Levi Lewis (6.5).

The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-1 ATS in their last five games after totaling less than 275 yards in the previous game. They were held to 227 in a 24-21 win against Appalachian State, but they average 422.6 per game. Lewis has thrown for 2,128 yards and 17 TDs, and three receivers have topped 300 yards. Jalen Williams averages 18.2 yards per catch, and he and Kyren Lacy have three TDs apiece. The defense allows 21.8 points per game and has 21 takeaways.

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 after accumulating more than 450 yards in its previous game, and the Roadrunners piled up 624 in a 49-17 win against North Texas. Sincere McCormick ran for a school-record 251 yards in the game, and he is second in the nation with 1,345 yards and has scored 11 times. Dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris has run for 437 yards and eight touchdowns, and the Roadrunners average more than 215 yards per game on the ground.

Harris has completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for the Roadrunners, who are 5-1 ATS in their last six against a team with a winning record. He has 1,422 passing yards and 10 TDs. Zakhari Franklin has a team-high 579 receiving yards, Joshua Cephus leads UTSA with 55 receptions, and they have combined for 10 scores. Defensively, the star is safety Rashad Wisdom, who has a team-high 82 tackles and four of the unit's 11 picks, returning one for a TD.

How to make UTSA vs. Louisiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, suggesting the teams will combine for more than 60 points. It also says one side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of the simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana vs. UTSA? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the UTSA vs. Louisiana spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 55-35 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.