Oregon's chances of winning a national championship were shattered when it lost to Utah on Nov. 20. The No. 10 Ducks will get a chance to avenge themselves this week, though, They'll face the No. 17 Utes in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The second installment of the rivalry matchup will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The Utes are three-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is 57.5.

Oregon vs. Utah spread: Utah -3

Oregon vs. Utah over-under: 57.5 points

Oregon vs. Utah money line: Utes -145, Ducks +125

ORE: The total has gone over in seven of the Ducks' previous nine games against the Utes

UTAH: The Utes are 5-0 straight in their last five games



Why Oregon can cover

Oregon's just 5-6 ATS but has the tools to cover against most teams. The Ducks' rushing attack flopped against Utah earlier this season but has dominated most other opponents. Anthony Brown and Travis Dye have combined for 1,678 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores this season. Oregon's 34 team rushing touchdowns can only be topped by three programs. Moving the chains on the ground could help the underdogs produce the offense required to cover, but their defense could also get a boost.

After leaving the field with a first-half injury, star cornerback Verone McKinley III missed the second half of this year's first Oregon-Utah matchup. He's back in the mix, though, and will likely help slow down the Utes. McKinley is Oregon's second-leading tackler and has hauled in a team-high five interceptions. The star cornerback is back on the field and could limit a Utah offense that averages only 200 passing yards per game.

Why Utah can cover

Utah is riding a five-game winning streak, and four of its victories during that span have been by double-digits. The Utes have leaned heavily on their sturdy rushing attack to get results. Tavion Thomas has put the offense on his back and could build on his string of elite performances in his second matchup with Oregon.

Thomas is a touchdown machine. He's rushed for 978 yards, and 18 touchdowns on 168 carries this season. He's been incredibly productive during the Utes' winning streak, tallying 14 rushing touchdowns in his last five games. Thomas eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in three of those contests. The sophomore running back could power Utah to a sixth consecutive victory by continuing to move the chains efficiently.

How to make Utah vs. Oregon picks

