AAC strength of schedule rankings 2018: Memphis and South Florida have it easy

Scheduling matters more than ever before in the College Football Playoff era. As we've seen in the short history of the CFP, it's one of the biggest factors in deciding who gets a shot to play for a national title and who does not. It's not just whether you win your conference but who you play along the way. It's also proven that it's not just about who you have beaten, but who you lost to during the season.

Nobody should have a better understanding of this idea than UCF. When I ranked American Athletic Conference schedules last year, UCF's checked in with the No. 10 schedule in the conference. Only South Florida and Memphis had what were considered "easier" schedules. I don't think any of us realized at the time how big a storyline UCF's schedule would end up being, but after its game against Georgia Tech was canceled due to a hurricane, UCF never had a chance of earning a playoff berth.

Methodology: It's hard to know with any certainty seeing as how the season doesn't start for another few months, and while no process is perfect, this one provides a good overview. I took a look at how every team performed over the last five years in my ranking system. While there are always exceptions, teams tend to find their level over a longer time span, hence the five-year period. I then considered other factors like whether a game is on the road, or if a team is coming off a bye week, allowing them extra time to get healthy and prepare. I put all this information together and came out with a ranking system I believe to be fairly accurate.

Here's how the 12 teams of the AAC stack up against one another from a schedule difficulty perspective, ranked from toughest to easiest.