College football's rivalry weekend is here, and that means the 2022 Iron Bowl, with the Alabama Crimson Tide set to host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama (9-2) is seventh in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but is almost certain to miss competing for a national title for just the second time in nine years. The Tide lost to top-10 teams LSU and Tennessee and face an Auburn team that is 5-6 and playing under an interim coach. But the Tigers are 2-1 under former star player Cadillac Williams, beating Texas A&M and Western Kentucky over the past two weeks. The Tide are 5-2 in the SEC after their run of four straight games against ranked teams and will have to watch as Georgia and LSU play for the conference title next week in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 22-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5.

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -22

Auburn vs. Alabama over/under: 50.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -2400, Tigers +1150

AUB: Their six losses are by an average of 16.5 points

ALA: Their two losses are by a total of three points

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is 5-0 at home, 4-1 against the spread, and the home team has covered in five straight Iron Bowls. Auburn's only hope is to run the ball, but the Tide rank 14th in rushing defense, allowing 108 yards per game on the ground. They allow 4.4 yards per play (fourth), while the Tigers average 5.3 (76th). The Tide are fourth in FBS in point differential, outscoring opponents by an average of 22.8 points. Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford completes 49% of his throws, has been sacked 20 times and has six TD passes and seven interceptions in eight starts.

All-American Will Anderson, the SEC's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has eight sacks and returned an interception for a TD this season. The Tide are equally impressive on offense, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who has 2,644 passing yards, 24 TDs and four interceptions while battling a shoulder issue. The Tide offense averages 40 points (sixth in FBS) and 472 yards per contest (17th). Auburn gives up 29 points (81st) and 396 yards per game (78th). Alabama is 111-1 straight-up in its last 112 games against unranked opponents.

Why Auburn can cover

Williams, a star running back for the Tigers from 2001-04, seems to have galvanized the team, and they could be playing hard to get him the full-time job. They also will be desperate to get the victory that can secure a 10th straight bowl berth in a season that went downhill quickly. Alabama is stout against the run, but that's what Auburn does best, so Tank Bigsby will see plenty of work. The junior is 36th in the nation with 907 rushing yards and has scored 10 TDs. Quarterback Robby Ashford will provide a different look, as he has 589 yards on the ground.

Ashford has struggled as a passer, but he has strong options to throw to, with receivers Koy Moore and Ja'Varrius Johnson and running back Jarquez Hunter each averaging at least 14.9 yards per catch. Bigsby rushed for 110 yards in last week's victory, while Hunter rushed for 109 and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Moore. The Tigers defense has 12 takeaways and 26 sacks. Defensive end Derick Hall has 6.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Auburn is 4-0 ATS in its past four games in November and is 4-3 ATS in its SEC games this season.

