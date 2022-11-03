The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will try to remain in first place in the Sun Belt East when they face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday night. Coastal Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 24-13 win at Marshall last week. Appalachian State is riding a two-game winning streak, including a 42-3 win against Robert Morris last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 3 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 64.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread: Appalachian State -3

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State over/under: 64 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State money line: Coastal Carolina +130, Appalachian State -155

Coastal Carolina has been one of the top Group of Five teams in the country over the past few seasons, and that narrative has not changed in 2022. The Chanticleers have only lost game all season, but they bounced back from that loss by racing out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of last week's game against Marshall. They cruised down the stretch of the second half, putting them in a good position coming into this game.

Junior quarterback Grayson McCall has some of the best numbers of any quarterback in college football, throwing 19 touchdowns and just one interception. Running back CJ Beasley has provided balance by rushing for 557 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Appalachian State has allowed an average of 43.6 points in its three losses this season, which does not bode well against Coastal Carolina's high-powered attack.

The Chanticleers might have a 7-1 record this season, but they have certainly not looked as dominant this year. They gave up 528 yards in a 49-21 loss to Old Dominion as 11-point favorites, and they have only covered the spread four times in their last 15 games. Appalachian State has been Coastal Carolina's kryptonite in recent years, winning four of the last five matchups.

Senior quarterback Chase Brice leads an experienced offense with 22 touchdown passes and four interceptions, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards. Junior running back Camerun Peoples has rushed for 551 yards and five touchdowns, which allows Appalachian State to control the time of possession. The Mountaineers have won eight consecutive games within the division and can put themselves atop the standings on Thursday.

