Arkansas has parted ways with backup quarterback Kade Renfro. The university on Thursday said it recently completed an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment by the player prior to making its ultimate decision.

This after an anonymous Instagram account, which has since been deleted, leveled serious accusations against Renfro detailing an alleged history of assault and harassment against multiple women over a period of years.

Both the Arkansas athletic department and the university's administration released statements addressing the decision.

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University's Title IX office of the allegations," Arkansas' athletic department said. "The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

"After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus," the university said. "Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time."

All of Renfro's social media had been deleted as of Thursday.

Renfro started his playing career at Ole Miss in 2020 as a scholarship football player and transferred to Arkansas the following season where he walked on to the Razorbacks football program. He suffered a knee injury and did not appear in a game for Arkansas in 2021 only to reinjure his knee and missed the entire 2022 season as well.