Who's Playing

Missouri State @ No. 10 Arkansas

Current Records: Missouri State 2-0; Arkansas 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will stay at home another week and welcome the Missouri State Bears at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-30 on Saturday. RB Raheim Sanders had a stellar game for Arkansas as he rushed for two TDs and 156 yards on 24 carries.

Arkansas' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed USC's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 51 yards. Leading the way was LB Drew Sanders and his two sacks. Sanders now has three sacks.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 35-30 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.