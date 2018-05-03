Ben Miles, son of former LSU coach, announces decision to transfer from Nebraska

Nebraska fullback Ben Miles -- the son of former LSU coach Les Miles -- announced on Wednesday that he was transferring from the school. Miles shared his decision via his Twitter page.

"Publicly, I would like to thank Coach [Mike] Riley and his staff for recruiting me and giving me such a great opportunity to play at Nebraska," Miles wrote on Twitter. "Also, I'd like to thank Coach Frost and his staff. I've enjoyed learning from them through out spring ball. The program is in great hands, however it was no longer the right fit for me schematically. Finally, thank you to my brothers and the teammates for making my time here special. I love you guys, and I apologize this did not work out as planned; however the future is bright. I wish the best for this team!"

Miles says the decision is that Nebraska is no longer a fit for him schematically, and that's a bit of an understatement. He committed to Nebraska when Mike Riley was running a pro-style offense, but new coach Scott Frost's offense doesn't even have a fullback position. So you could probably say he didn't fit philosophically as well.

Miles, a former three-star recruit, redshirted last season. Should he transfer to an FBS program, he'll be required to sit out the 2018 season as well, but would have three years of eligibility remaining afterward.