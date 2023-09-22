A Mountain West tilt features the Boise State Broncos (1-2) traveling to Snapdragon Stadium to play the San Diego State Aztecs (2-2) on Friday night. Either one of these teams has appeared in the last nine Mountain West title games. The Broncos are looking to avoid falling to 1-3 for the first time since 1997. San Diego State opened the season with two wins but has dropped two in a row to Pac-12 foes -- UCLA and Oregon State.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in Boise State vs. San Diego State odds, while the over/under for total points is 45.5.

Boise State vs. San Diego State spread: Broncos -6.5

Boise State vs. San Diego State over/under: 45.5 points

Boise State vs. San Diego State money line: Broncos -248, Aztecs +202

BSU: Boise State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight meetings against the Aztecs

SDSU: San Diego State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played in September

Why Boise State can cover

Sophomore receiver Eric McAlister is the No. 1 option in the passing game. McAlister has terrific size (6-foot-4) and uses his height to go up and get contested passes. The Texas native has reeled in 15 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. In his last outing, McAllister notched six catches with 143 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back is also Ashton Jeanty is a reliable pass-catcher.

Jeanty utilizes his burst and quickness to separate from linebackers and safeties in coverage. The Florida native leads all RBs in the FBS in receiving yards (236) with two touchdowns. He has notched at least 95 receiving yards in two of his last three games. Senior receiver Stefan Cobbs provides Boise State with a reliable possession target. He's snagged 13 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior quarterback Jalen Mayden is a big-time athlete with the ability to consistently gain yards for the Aztecs offense. Mayden causes defenses to keep an eye on him in the pocket due to his knack for picking up yards with his legs. The Texas native has thrown for 701 yards, rushed for 193 yards, and racked up five total touchdowns.

Junior running back Jaylon Armstead is off to a solid start for San Diego State. Armstead owns superb quickness and the burst to fly through the hole. The California native leads the team in rushing yards (195) with two touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. He's racked up at least 60 rush yards in two games thus far. On Sept. 2 against Idaho State, Armstead had 10 carries with 60 yards and one touchdown.

