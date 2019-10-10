Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets testy when asked about a possible injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's sophomore season with No. 2 Clemson hasn't exactly gone according to plan. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback came into the season as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after leading his team to a national championship and undefeated season, but has thrown more interceptions this year (five) than he threw during the entire 2018 season (four).

What's the problem? Rumors circulated earlier this week that Lawrence had an MRI to examine a bruised shoulder he's had since the Texas A&M game in Week 2. Coach Dabo Swinney has had enough with that rumor, and went off when asked about it on Wednesday.

"No, I'm not confirming any of that," Swinney said. "And I don't want anybody texting me anymore. I had a media guy text me the other night. You know, that's private information. That's private information. If I want anybody to know our medical stuff, I'll tell you. We'll put it on the injury report. But people texting me on my phone to ask me information that's not public information that I wouldn't put out unless it's something that needed to be put out is bad business."

He went on about the speculation saying in no uncertain terms that he's had enough with all of it.

"There's nothing wrong with Trevor," he said. "And I don't like people trying to create drama. There's no drama on this team. So what do people want to do? They want to create drama. It's the most unbelievable thing. Ain't nothing wrong with Trevor. Zero. Nothing. If we did an MRI, that ain't nobody's business. We do MRIs all the time. ALL the time. All the time. I mean a guy gets a bruise on his knee, we do an MRI. Guy bruises his elbow we do an MRI. It's like we've got to find-- it drives me crazy. There's no drama on this team, so it's like we've got to create some. 'Oh, Trevor missed a throw. He must be hurt.' No— he's human. He's human, all right?"

As for the actual injury, Swinney did confirm that Lawrence had a "bruise," but it wasn't causing his erratic play and wasn't limiting what plays are called for his star quarterback.

If that's the case, then there might be even more cause for concern in Tigerland. Lawrence was supposed to be the savior. The superstar. The rock on an offense full of superstars. He hasn't lived up to those expectations and has actually looked like a liability at times.

Lawrence will have the chance to get back on track at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Death Valley against Florida State.