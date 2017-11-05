Coaches Poll top 25: Wisconsin rises to No. 3 as Ohio State and Penn State plummet
The Badgers are way up in the college football rankings and potentially the Big Ten's last playoff hope
Big upsets from Week 10 have already made waves in Sunday's polls for Week 11 of the 2017 college football season. Namely, the Big Ten is now represented by one team, Wisconsin, in the latest top 10 of Coaches Poll. The Badgers, 9-0, move up one spot to No. 3 after taking care of Indiana, and sit behind just Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide gained 64 first-place votes with the Bulldogs, No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, getting the lone other first-place selection.
Ohio State and Penn State plummet eight spots and six spots, respectively, to No. 11 and No. 13 following losses to Iowa and Michigan State. Those represent the biggest drops of any ranked team.
However, the biggest mover up the polls is Michigan State, which jumps up to No. 16 after missing the top 25 last week. Washington State also enters the top 25 after beating Stanford.
Here's the full updated Coaches Poll top 25:
- Alabama (64)
- Georgia (1)
- Wisconsin
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Miami (FL)
- Oklahoma
- Washington
- TCU
- Auburn
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Penn State
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Virginia Tech
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Washington State
- South Florida
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- NC State
- LSU
Dropped out: No. 18 Stanford, No. 25 Arizona.
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 120; Iowa 112; Stanford 58; Toledo 31; Boise State 29; Arizona 25; San Diego State 18; South Carolina 6; Northwestern 5; Troy 4; Army 3.
-
Miami police investigating fan video
A fan video showed a woman being hit in the face by an officer as she was carried out of the...
-
LOOK: Paper's epic headline for Iowa win
And we all know nothing beats a great headline
-
Bowl projections: Sooners now in CFP
New college football rankings are out Tuesday, but here's how the bowls should look at year's...
-
NCAA football scores, updates for Wk. 10
NCAA football scores, highlights and more from Week 10 of the 2017 season
-
CFB Week 10 winners and losers
Oklahoma's quarterback has to be the Heisman frontrunner after the Bedlam game
-
Alabama gets 'costly' win with injuries
Shaun-Dion Hamilton and Minkah Fitzpatrick were some of the players injured
Add a Comment