Coaches Poll top 25: Wisconsin rises to No. 3 as Ohio State and Penn State plummet

The Badgers are way up in the college football rankings and potentially the Big Ten's last playoff hope

Big upsets from Week 10 have already made waves in Sunday's polls for Week 11 of the 2017 college football season. Namely, the Big Ten is now represented by one team, Wisconsin, in the latest top 10 of Coaches Poll. The Badgers, 9-0, move up one spot to No. 3 after taking care of Indiana, and sit behind just Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide gained 64 first-place votes with the Bulldogs, No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, getting the lone other first-place selection. 

Ohio State and Penn State plummet eight spots and six spots, respectively, to No. 11 and No. 13 following losses to Iowa and Michigan State. Those represent the biggest drops of any ranked team. 

However, the biggest mover up the polls is Michigan State, which jumps up to No. 16 after missing the top 25 last week. Washington State also enters the top 25 after beating Stanford

Here's the full updated Coaches Poll top 25: 

  1. Alabama (64)
  2. Georgia (1)
  3. Wisconsin
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Miami (FL)
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Washington
  9. TCU
  10. Auburn
  11. Ohio State
  12. UCF
  13. Penn State
  14. USC
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Michigan State
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Memphis
  20. Washington State
  21. South Florida
  22. Michigan
  23. Iowa State
  24. NC State
  25. LSU

Dropped out: No. 18 Stanford, No. 25 Arizona.

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 120; Iowa 112; Stanford 58; Toledo 31; Boise State 29; Arizona 25; San Diego State 18; South Carolina 6; Northwestern 5; Troy 4; Army 3.

