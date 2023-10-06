No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas are set to square off in the 20239 Red River Showdown and both teams enter Saturday's matchup undefeated. The Sooners have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings with the Longhorns. However, Texas is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings against Oklahoma. According to the latest Week 6 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus, the Longhorns are favored by 5 points in the 119th meeting in the series.

Some of the other intriguing Week 6 college football lines include No. 11 Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+1), Colorado vs. Arizona State (+4), and No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 25 Louisville (+6.5).

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Oklahoma (+5) stays within the spread against Texas in a noon ET kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 12 Oklahoma is 5-0 and is coming off scoring 50 points for the third time this season following a 50-20 win over Iowa State last week. The Sooners are third in college football in scoring (47.4 points per game) led by the left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has completed 75.2% of his passes for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions through five games. He has the seventh-most passing yards in college football.

Gabriel has thrown for at least 320 yards in each of his last three games with nine passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. Oklahoma has defeated Texas straight-up in six of their last eight contests, including four of their last five matchups. Texas has risen to No. 3 in the country in large part to a 34-24 win over Alabama in Week 2 in a 5-0 start, but the model projects Oklahoma to take it down to the wire as the Sooners cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread against Kentucky in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have dominated their SEC East rivals in recent years, winning 10 straight against the Wildcats. Georgia is also 20-0 in its last 20 games at home and the Bulldog faithful should make it extremely difficult for the Wildcats to find any rhythm on Saturday night.

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is among the best players in the country and he's coming off a dominant showing in Georgia's victory over Auburn on Saturday. Bowers finished with eight receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in the 27-20 win over the Tigers. Georgia is averaging 41.5 points per game at home this season and the defense is holding opponents to just 11.25 points per game. SportsLine's model expects Georgia's defense will hold the Wildcats to just 15 points on Saturday, helping the Bulldogs cover the spread nearly 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

College football odds for top Week 6 games

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (+11, 53.4)

Nebraska vs. Illinois (-3.5, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-20, 57)

LSU vs. Missouri (+4, 65)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 60.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3, 60.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-24, 53)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9.5, 59.5)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+1, 46)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 54)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+19, 46)

Colorado vs. Arizona State (+4, 59.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-11.5, 62.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-20, 57.5)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6, 44)

Oregon State vs. California (+9.5, 51)

Arizona vs. USC (-21.5, 72)