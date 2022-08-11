College Football Playoff chatter begins annually long before kickoff, but now fans will know exactly when the CFP Selection Committee will unveil its weekly top 25 during the 2022 season. The first batch of CFP Rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 2 following Week 9 of the regular season. Another set of rankings will then be revealed every Tuesday in November before the final set of rankings is unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 4 to determine who will compete in the playoff. Every rankings show will be broadcast on ESPN.

This will be the ninth season of a four-team playoff in college football, and though many of the participants have become familiar and predictable, there is always intrigue throughout November over the teams that will eventually comprise the field. Last season, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five program to crack the CFP field as the Bearcats entered Selection Sunday with a 13-0 record.

This year's CFP semifinal games are the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, with the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl rounding out the New Year's Six slate. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Check out the full schedule below for the CFP rankings release dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 8 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9-9:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 22 (7-8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Nov. 29 (7-7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon-4 p.m. ET)

A proposed 12-team format circulated in 2021, prompting speculation that the event could expand as early as the 2023 season. However, progress on expansion remains slow as stakeholders grapple with college football's evolving conference and television rights landscape. One option now on the table is a 16-team playoff that could potentially start after the CFP's current contract concludes following the 2025 season.