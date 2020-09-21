Ranking every single team in college football used to be so much easier. Sure, it's an aggressive task asking a voting panel to rank every team each week, but at least in previous seasons we were able to set our number at 130 or 129 (whatever it may be for that season) and carry it through the year.

So now that the Big Ten has announced it will play football in fall 2020, getting started on Oct. 24, the CBS Sports 76 will grow to the CBS Sports 90 next month -- assuming other conferences don't get into the fray as well and increase the number.

Our panel removed the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC, Mountain West and some independent teams from our preseason rankings, and each league or team will remain off our ballots until the Monday before they start play. That means the CBS Sports rankings can expect a big shake up in the top third when Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and the rest of the Big Ten join the fold o Oct 19.

For now, the shake ups have been minimal, though we greatly anticipate the opportunity to react to SEC action after the league starts its 2020 season this coming Saturday.

One notable move up after Week 3 came from UCF, which has now entered the top 10 debate with teams like North Carolina, Miami and Texas A&M following a four-touchdown win at Georgia Tech. The New Year's Six race is off and running, but we know the Knights have their eyes set on bigger goals like a College Football Playoff appearance and comparisons with teams like Georgia and Florida. With more results like Saturday's win in Atlanta, UCF can build momentum throughout the college football community -- and maybe even among members of the CFP Selection Committee -- as the program aims for a shot against one of the best teams in the nation on New Year's Day.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Clemson 2-0 1 2 Alabama 0-0 2 3 Oklahoma 1-0 3 4 Georgia 0-0 4 5 Florida 0-0 5 6 Notre Dame 2-0 6 7 LSU

0-0 7 8 Texas 1-0 8 9 Auburn 0-0 9 10 Texas A&M 0-0 10 11 Miami 2-0 17 12 North Carolina 1-0 12 13 UCF 1-0 14 14 Oklahoma State 1-0 11 15 Cincinnati 1-0 16 16 Tennessee 0-0 15 17 Kentucky 0-0 19 18 Memphis

1-0 13 19 Louisiana 2-0 23 20 Pitt 0-0 24 21 Louisville 0-0 18 22 BYU 2-0 21 23 Virginia Tech 1-0 25 24 Baylor

2-0 20 25 Army 2-0 28

