College football scores, schedule, games today: Boston College ousts Miami, Utah rolls UCLA

Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there was a flurry of action set to take place on Friday night. Miami travelled to take on Boston College in a key ACC showdown, Indiana took on P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and No. 23 Utah squared off UCLA in Pasadena, California, in a key Pac-12 South showdown.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13 -- Box score

Boston College 27, Miami 14 -- Box score

Minnesota 38, Indiana 31 -- Box score

Wyoming 34, Colorado State 21 -- Box score

No. 23 Utah 41, UCLA 10 -- Box score

Utah notches a huge win over UCLA

Four Pac-12 South teams entered Week 9 tied atop the Pac-12 South with two conference losses, and two of them squared off Friday night. No. 23 Utah steamrolled UCLA 41-10, Zack Moss rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and the Utes defense dominated the Bruins in every aspect. If you didn't know who Moss was before the game, you should know now. He's one of the best running backs in the country, and he proved it Friday night.

Wyoming rolls Colorado State

Wyoming star defensive lineman Youhanna Ghaifan was summoned for false imprisonment and harassment at the team hotel Friday morning, but the Cowboys did just fine without him on Friday night. Nico Evans topped the 100-yard mark on the ground and scored, quarterback Sean Chambers accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and coach Craig Bohl's crew dominated Colorado State 34-21 in Fort Collins. The win moves the Cowboys to 3-6 on the year, and 1-4 in the Mountain West. Colorado State drops to 4-5 and 2-3 in conference play.

3Q - 6:09 | Gifted a short field on a takeaway by the Pokes' D, @_seeean walks in from eight yards out to extend the Cowboy lead!



🤠 17

🐏 0#BorderWar | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/6q83dKKyBZ — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) October 27, 2018

Minnesota tops Indiana in a wild one



The Golden Gophers hosted Indiana on Friday night, and it was worth the price of admission -- even on a cold and rainy night. Quarterback Tanner Morgan started in place of injured Zack Annexstad, and tossed two touchdown passes in the first half to lead his team to a 31-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Game over, right? Nope. Hoosiers quarterback Peyton Ramsey tossed touchdown passes of 43 and 37 yards. and Stevie Scott punched one in with 3:57 left to tie it at 31. But Morgan had just a little more in the tank. The freshman who came in with just 22 pass attempts hit Rashod Bateman with a perfectly placed 67-yard touchdown strike with 1:34 to play to give the Gophers the win. There was bad news for P.J. Fleck's crew, though. Running back Shannon Brooks rushed for 154 yards and a score in his first game back from a knee injury, but left the game after what appeared to be a non-contact lower body injury.

GOPHERS ARE GOIN’ TO THE HOUSE...and to get their first Big Ten win of the season. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V9Q3IJKpvx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018

A.J. Dillon back, Boston College beats Miami



The Eagles reached into the bag of tricks early in the game vs. Miami in Chestnut Hill. Quarterback Anthony Brown ran in one touchdown and threw another to wide receiver Jeff Smith. But Smith put his quarterback shoes on during the "Red Bandana Game" too. He threw a 27-yard pass on a bubble screen throwback to Brown on the game's first drive of the game, which led to Smith's touchdown catch. He tossed a 31-yard pass across the field to Travis Levy on an end around throwback on the Eagles' second touchdown drive of the night. Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rozier got the start over N'Kosi Perry, and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham in the first frame. Eagles running back A.J. Dillon, in his first game back from injury, is over the century mark on the ground and broke loose for 14 yards in the third quarter to give his team a 27-14 lead. That score held up, and Dillon finished with 149 rushing yards in his return.

Taj-Amir Torres interception

⬇️

AJ Dillon 14 yard touchdown run

⬇️

27-14 @BCFootball lead, 6:26 Q3#ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/L8w8yn8SeY — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 27, 2018

Louisiana Tech tops FAU in Boca Raton



FAU running back Devin Singletary got the scoring started early with a 7-yard touchdown run, but the Lane Train came to a screeching halt after a hot first quarter start. Jaqwis Dancy had a 20-yard touchdown run, Kam McKnight found pay dirt from five yards out and quarterback J'Mar Smith hit Teddy Veal for a 15-yard touchdown to give Louisiana Tech a 21-13 win over the Owls in Boca Raton. Skip Holtz' crew improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA, and Kiffin's Owls fell to 1-3 in conference after going unblemished in C-USA play a year ago.

TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS. @LATechFB takes the lead right before the half. pic.twitter.com/zFrkehiW5y — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 27, 2018

Boston College sporting the red bandannas



The Eagles developed a new tradition on Sept. 10, 2011 -- the day before the 10-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks -- when they began dedicating one game per year to the memory of Welles Remy Crowther. Crowther was a Boston College lacrosse player who worked at the World Trade Center, and is credited as a man who saved at least 12 lives before dying during the collapse of the South Tower. Known as "The Man in the Red Bandanna," the Eagles have sported uniforms and given fans red bandannas to honor one of our nation's heroes. Take a look at the uniform set for Friday night's showdown with Miami.