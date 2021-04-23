Wide receiver Mike Woods announced earlier this week that he is transferring from Arkansas, and now we know where he will land. On Friday, the senior announced on Twitter that he will join Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma Sooners for the 2021 college football season.

Woods, a 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Magnolia, Texas, caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns for the Razorbacks last season -- the first under coach Sam Pittman. That came one season after he hauled in 33 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He was expected to be a big part of a Hogs receiving corps that includes star junior Treylon Burks, who led the Hogs with 820 receiving yards a year ago

News of Woods' transfer went viral earlier this week when he posted his intentions to leave just Fayetteville two days after Arkansas posted a tweet referencing his spring game performance in which he caught a touchdown pass.

"This is Mike," the tweet read. "We'd like to extend our condolences to defenses that have to cover Mike."

Maybe Arkansas was referring to Big 12 defenses? Maybe?

Woods will be joining a high-octane Sooners' offense that has served as a highway to NFL success for offensive skill players including CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown. This season's edition includes quarterback Spencer Rattler -- who is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to William Hill Sportsbook -- and star sophomore receiver Marvin Mims.

Oklahoma will hold its spring game on Saturday, which will give the rest of the country a good look at what Woods will be stepping into once he arrives on campus in Norman.